Solomon Seafood & Grille
222 Hall Ave
Washington, PA 15301
Starters (OO)_620
Calamari
1/2 pound fresh calamari rings lightly hand-breaded and fried, served with our hand-crushed marinara sauce
Fried Mozzarella Cheese
Solomons Signature Wings
1 dozen jumbo chicken wings in your choice of sauce (listed hottest flavor first) Peach Habanero - Solomon’s Traditional Hot - San Tung Sweet & Spicy - Lime Lemon Pepper Dry Rub
Shrimp Cocktail
1/4# Shrimp
1/2# Shrimp
1# Shrimp
Sandwiches (OO)_620
SMALL Fish Sandwich (OO)
Cod - a premium selection of a mild, meaty, sweet tasting cod - hand-breaded and fried or baked served on a kaiser roll
LARGE Fish Sandwich (OO)
Cod - a premium selection of a mild, meaty, sweet tasting cod - hand-breaded and fried or baked served on a hoagie bun
Southwest Mahi Mahi Tacos (OO)
NEW! Southwest seasoned & grilled Mahi Mahi topped with an avocado lime slaw, pineapple mango salsa and adobo aioli. **ALL TOPPINGS SERVED ON THE SIDE**
Southwest Shrimp Tacos (OO)
ALL TOPPINGS PACKED SEPARATELY!! Tiger Shrimp, hand-breaded and fried, grilled or blackened, served with two soft tortillas, an in-house smoked corn pico de gallo, citrus red cabbage slaw, shredded mozzarella cheese and an adobo aioli
Crab Cake Sandwich (OO)
NEW! Maryland style crab cake with all super lump crab meat served on a kaiser bun with Solomon's remoulade sauce & shredded lettuce
Traditional Chicken Sandwich
New! Traditional Chicken Sandwich - fried or grilled - with Solomon's housemade dill pickle and "secret slaw" (shredded cabbage, Brussels sprouts, and carrots tossed in a mayo vinegar Dijon dressing). **SLAW SERVED ON THE SIDE**
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
New! Nashville HOT Chicken Sandwich - fried or grilled - with Solomon's housemade spicy pickle and "secret slaw" (shredded cabbage, Brussels sprouts, and carrots tossed in a mayo vinegar Dijon dressing).
Delmonico Steak Sandwich (OO)
8oz. Delmonico Steak hand cut to order and served on a hoagie bun
Soups & Salads (OO)_620
Pittsburgh Grilled Chicken Salad (OO)
Grilled chicken over fresh salad greens topped with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, roasted red pepper, hard boiled egg, mozzarella cheese and fries
Pittsburgh Blackened Chicken Salad (OO)
Blackened chicken, over fresh salad greens topped with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, roasted red pepper, hard boiled egg, mozzarella cheese and fries
Pittsburgh Steak Salad (OO)
Steak tenderloin, grilled or blackened, over fresh salad greens topped with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, roasted red pepper, hard boiled egg, mozzarella cheese and fries
Grilled Seafood Salad
Your choice of Grilled Mahi Mahi or Grilled Ahi Tuna served over field greens with pineapple mango salsa, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, radishes and housemade lemon basil vinaigrette on the side
Shrimp Salad (OO)
Solomons Crab Bisque (OO)
A creamy blend of blue crab meat and vegetables topped with sherry
Solomons Clam Chowder (OO)
A blend of clams, potatoes, and vegetables in a traditional creamy New England style chowder
Seafood Entrees (OO)_620
Lunch Portion Cod (OO)
Two fillets of premium, mild, meaty, sweet tasting cod - hand-breaded and fried or baked served with any two sides of your choice
Dinner Portion Cod (OO)
Over a pound of premium, mild, meaty, sweet tasting cod - hand-breaded and fried or baked served with any two sides of your choice
Lunch Portion EX LG Jumbo Shrimp (OO)
4 farm raised extra large jumbo tiger shrimp – hand-breaded and fried, grilled, blackened or scampi style served with any two sides of your choice
Dinner Portion EX LG Jumbo Shrimp (OO)
6 farm raised extra large jumbo tiger shrimp – hand-breaded and fried, grilled, blackened or scampi style served with any two sides of your choice
Solomon’s Crab Cakes (OO)
Two Maryland style crab cakes with all super lump crab meat served with a house-made remoulade sauce and two sides of your choice
Fried Seafood Platter (OO)
Premium cod, extra large jumbo shrimp, and jumbo sea scallops served with two sides of your choice
Broiled Seafood Platter (OO)
Premium cod, extra large jumbo shrimp, and jumbo sea scallops served with two sides of your choice
Seared Scallops
Fresh New Bedford jumbo scallops lightly seasoned and pan seared
Meats & Poultry (OO)_620
12oz Delmonico Steak (OO)
12oz Delmonico steak - hand cut to order and served with roasted red skin potatoes plus one additional side of your choice
18oz Delmonico Steak (OO)
18oz Delmonico steak - hand cut to order and served with roasted red skin potatoes plus one additional side of your choice
Lunch Solomon’s Chicken Tenders
Fried Chicken Tender Dinner
Chicken Breast Dinner
Pastas (OO)_620
Chicken Penne Alfredo
Grilled or Blackened Chicken in a rich cream sauce with garlic, Romano and shaved Parmesan cheese. Served with a salad and toasted garlic bread.
Shrimp Penne Alfredo
Sauteed shrimp in a rich cream sauce with garlic, Romano and shaved Parmesan cheese. Served with a salad and toasted garlic bread.
Shrimp & Crab Romesco
Roasted red peppers & sun-dried tomatoes, blended with cream, garlic and parmesan cheese tossed with penne pasta, premium lump crab and shrimp. Served with salad and toasted garlic bread.
Side Dishes (OO)_620
Kids Menu (OO)
Desserts (OO)
Cheesecake
Classic, creamy cheesecake with a buttery graham crust topped with house-made berry sauce and whipped cream
Chocolate Layer Cake
Three layers of moist, chocolate cake filled with rich chocolate mousse, coated with smooth milk chocolate icing and topped with house-made whipped cream
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
222 Hall Ave, Washington, PA 15301