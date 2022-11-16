Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

Solomon Seafood & Grille

review star

No reviews yet

222 Hall Ave

Washington, PA 15301

Starters (OO)_620

Calamari

$12.99

1/2 pound fresh calamari rings lightly hand-breaded and fried, served with our hand-crushed marinara sauce

Fried Mozzarella Cheese

$8.99

Solomons Signature Wings

$14.99

1 dozen jumbo chicken wings in your choice of sauce (listed hottest flavor first) Peach Habanero - Solomon’s Traditional Hot - San Tung Sweet & Spicy - Lime Lemon Pepper Dry Rub

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.99

1/4# Shrimp

$8.49

1/2# Shrimp

$13.99

1# Shrimp

$24.99

Sandwiches (OO)_620

SMALL Fish Sandwich (OO)

$10.99

Cod - a premium selection of a mild, meaty, sweet tasting cod - hand-breaded and fried or baked served on a kaiser roll

LARGE Fish Sandwich (OO)

$12.99

Cod - a premium selection of a mild, meaty, sweet tasting cod - hand-breaded and fried or baked served on a hoagie bun

Southwest Mahi Mahi Tacos (OO)

$13.99

NEW! Southwest seasoned & grilled Mahi Mahi topped with an avocado lime slaw, pineapple mango salsa and adobo aioli. **ALL TOPPINGS SERVED ON THE SIDE**

Southwest Shrimp Tacos (OO)

$13.99

ALL TOPPINGS PACKED SEPARATELY!! Tiger Shrimp, hand-breaded and fried, grilled or blackened, served with two soft tortillas, an in-house smoked corn pico de gallo, citrus red cabbage slaw, shredded mozzarella cheese and an adobo aioli

Crab Cake Sandwich (OO)

$14.99

NEW! Maryland style crab cake with all super lump crab meat served on a kaiser bun with Solomon's remoulade sauce & shredded lettuce

Traditional Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

New! Traditional Chicken Sandwich - fried or grilled - with Solomon's housemade dill pickle and "secret slaw" (shredded cabbage, Brussels sprouts, and carrots tossed in a mayo vinegar Dijon dressing). **SLAW SERVED ON THE SIDE**

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

New! Nashville HOT Chicken Sandwich - fried or grilled - with Solomon's housemade spicy pickle and "secret slaw" (shredded cabbage, Brussels sprouts, and carrots tossed in a mayo vinegar Dijon dressing).

Delmonico Steak Sandwich (OO)

$16.99

8oz. Delmonico Steak hand cut to order and served on a hoagie bun

Soups & Salads (OO)_620

Pittsburgh Grilled Chicken Salad (OO)

$14.99

Grilled chicken over fresh salad greens topped with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, roasted red pepper, hard boiled egg, mozzarella cheese and fries

Pittsburgh Blackened Chicken Salad (OO)

$14.99

Blackened chicken, over fresh salad greens topped with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, roasted red pepper, hard boiled egg, mozzarella cheese and fries

Pittsburgh Steak Salad (OO)

$15.99

Steak tenderloin, grilled or blackened, over fresh salad greens topped with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, roasted red pepper, hard boiled egg, mozzarella cheese and fries

Grilled Seafood Salad

$15.99

Your choice of Grilled Mahi Mahi or Grilled Ahi Tuna served over field greens with pineapple mango salsa, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, radishes and housemade lemon basil vinaigrette on the side

Shrimp Salad (OO)

$15.99

Solomons Crab Bisque (OO)

$4.99

A creamy blend of blue crab meat and vegetables topped with sherry

Solomons Clam Chowder (OO)

$4.99

A blend of clams, potatoes, and vegetables in a traditional creamy New England style chowder

Seafood Entrees (OO)_620

All LUNCH and DINNER entrees served with your choice of any 2 side dishes

Lunch Portion Cod (OO)

$14.99

Two fillets of premium, mild, meaty, sweet tasting cod - hand-breaded and fried or baked served with any two sides of your choice

Dinner Portion Cod (OO)

$19.99

Over a pound of premium, mild, meaty, sweet tasting cod - hand-breaded and fried or baked served with any two sides of your choice

Lunch Portion EX LG Jumbo Shrimp (OO)

$14.99

4 farm raised extra large jumbo tiger shrimp – hand-breaded and fried, grilled, blackened or scampi style served with any two sides of your choice

Dinner Portion EX LG Jumbo Shrimp (OO)

$19.99

6 farm raised extra large jumbo tiger shrimp – hand-breaded and fried, grilled, blackened or scampi style served with any two sides of your choice

Solomon’s Crab Cakes (OO)

$34.99

Two Maryland style crab cakes with all super lump crab meat served with a house-made remoulade sauce and two sides of your choice

Fried Seafood Platter (OO)

$32.99

Premium cod, extra large jumbo shrimp, and jumbo sea scallops served with two sides of your choice

Broiled Seafood Platter (OO)

$32.99

Premium cod, extra large jumbo shrimp, and jumbo sea scallops served with two sides of your choice

Seared Scallops

$34.99

Fresh New Bedford jumbo scallops lightly seasoned and pan seared

Meats & Poultry (OO)_620

12oz Delmonico Steak (OO)

$26.99

12oz Delmonico steak - hand cut to order and served with roasted red skin potatoes plus one additional side of your choice

18oz Delmonico Steak (OO)

$34.99

18oz Delmonico steak - hand cut to order and served with roasted red skin potatoes plus one additional side of your choice

Lunch Solomon’s Chicken Tenders

$15.99

Fried Chicken Tender Dinner

$17.99

Chicken Breast Dinner

$17.99

Pastas (OO)_620

Chicken Penne Alfredo

$19.99

Grilled or Blackened Chicken in a rich cream sauce with garlic, Romano and shaved Parmesan cheese. Served with a salad and toasted garlic bread.

Shrimp Penne Alfredo

$19.99

Sauteed shrimp in a rich cream sauce with garlic, Romano and shaved Parmesan cheese. Served with a salad and toasted garlic bread.

Shrimp & Crab Romesco

$25.99

Roasted red peppers & sun-dried tomatoes, blended with cream, garlic and parmesan cheese tossed with penne pasta, premium lump crab and shrimp. Served with salad and toasted garlic bread.

Side Dishes (OO)_620

House Salad

$5.99

Fresh greens, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, and croutons

Coleslaw

$3.99

French Fries

$3.99

Hush Puppies

$3.99

Onion Rings

$6.95

Fresh Vegetables

$5.99

Baked Potato

$4.99

Kids Menu (OO)

Kids Fish (OO)

$5.99

Hand-breaded and fried or baked

Kids Shrimp (OO)

$5.99

Hand-breaded and fried or grilled

Kids Burger (OO)

$5.99

Build your own burger by adding your favorite toppings

Kids Pasta (OO)

$5.99

Kids Chicken (OO)

$5.99

Hand-breaded and fried or grilled

Desserts (OO)

Cheesecake

$7.99

Classic, creamy cheesecake with a buttery graham crust topped with house-made berry sauce and whipped cream

Chocolate Layer Cake

$7.99

Three layers of moist, chocolate cake filled with rich chocolate mousse, coated with smooth milk chocolate icing and topped with house-made whipped cream

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

222 Hall Ave, Washington, PA 15301

Directions

