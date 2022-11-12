NexDine's Solomon Pond Cafe
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Email unit215solmon@nexdine.com for any questions and/or comments!
Location
290 Donald Lynch Blvd, MARLBORO, MA 01752
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Atlantic Poké Marlborough - 237 Boston Post Road West
No Reviews
237 Boston Post Road West Marlborough, MA 01752
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in MARLBORO
Chill Kitchen and Bar - 416 Boston Post Rd E
4.5 • 742
416 Boston Post Rd E Marlborough, MA 01752
View restaurant
More near MARLBORO