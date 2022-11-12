Restaurant header imageView gallery

NexDine's Solomon Pond Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

290 Donald Lynch Blvd

MARLBORO, MA 01752

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

BUILD YOUR OWN DELI SANDWICH
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
DAILY GLOBAL ENTREE SPECIAL

DAILY SPECIALS

DAILY BREAKFAST SPECIAL

DAILY BREAKFAST SPECIAL

$3.95

Please refer to this week's cafe menu for daily special menu items.

DAILY GLOBAL ENTREE SPECIAL

DAILY GLOBAL ENTREE SPECIAL

$7.59

Please refer to this week's cafe menu for daily special menu items.

DAILY DELI SPECIAL

DAILY DELI SPECIAL

$6.59

Please refer to this week's cafe menu for daily special menu items.

MORNING STARTERS

BUILD YOUR OWN OMELET

BUILD YOUR OWN OMELET

$4.25
BUILD YOUR OWN BREAKFAST SANDWICH

BUILD YOUR OWN BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$2.95

BREAKFAST PLATE

$4.99

Two freshly cracked and griddled eggs with bacon, home fries, and an English muffin

WESTERN BREAKFAST QUESADILLA

$4.99

Scrambled Eggs with Sauteed Peppers, Onions, & Pepper Jack Cheese in a Crispy Warm Tortilla

DELICATESSEN

BUILD YOUR OWN DELI SANDWICH

BUILD YOUR OWN DELI SANDWICH

$6.50

Hand crafted Deli sandwich made to your specifications.

ROASTED TURKEY BLT

ROASTED TURKEY BLT

$6.89

House Roasted Turkey, Crisp Bacon & Avocado on Sourdough

CHIPOTLE TURKEY PEPPERJACK

$6.59

Roast Turkey, Pepper Jack Cheese, Chipotle Dressing, Lettuce & Tomato on Tomato Wrap

THE GREENERY

BUILD YOUR OWN SALAD

BUILD YOUR OWN SALAD

$6.59
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$6.59

Chopped Romaine, Homemade Croutons, Parmesan, and Grilled Chicken tossed with Caesar Dressing

SOUPS

DAILY SOUP SPECIAL

$3.39

Please refer to this week's cafe menu for daily special menu items.

DAILY CHOWDER SPECIAL

$4.59

Only available on Friday's.

BEVERAGES

20oz AQUAFINA

20oz AQUAFINA

$1.65
20oz SODA

20oz SODA

$1.79
GATORADE

GATORADE

$2.25
PURE LEAF TEA

PURE LEAF TEA

$2.25
TROPICANA JUICE

TROPICANA JUICE

$2.09
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Email unit215solmon@nexdine.com for any questions and/or comments!

Website

Location

290 Donald Lynch Blvd, MARLBORO, MA 01752

Directions

Gallery
NexDine image
NexDine image
NexDine image

Similar restaurants in your area

Epicurean Feast - 7780 - DCU 1
orange starNo Reviews
220 Donald Lynch Blvd Marlboro, MA 01752
View restaurantnext
NexDine - 400 DLB (279)
orange starNo Reviews
400 Donald Lynch Blvd Marlboro, MA 01752
View restaurantnext
Epicurean Feast - 8020 - DCU II
orange starNo Reviews
853 Donald Lynch Blvd Marlboro, MA 01752
View restaurantnext
Atlantic Poké Marlborough - 237 Boston Post Road West
orange starNo Reviews
237 Boston Post Road West Marlborough, MA 01752
View restaurantnext
Yoagie's Hip Hoagies
orange starNo Reviews
181 Broad St Marlborough, MA 01752
View restaurantnext
St. Gobain Research-EMPLOYEES ONLY (NOT OPEN TO THE PUBLIC)
orange starNo Reviews
9 Goddard rd Northboro, MA 01532
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in MARLBORO

Firefly's BBQ - Marlborough
orange star4.8 • 4,629
350 East Main Street Marlborough, MA 01752
View restaurantnext
Hot Table - Marlborough
orange star4.7 • 1,652
160F Apex Drive Marlborough, MA 01752
View restaurantnext
Zarape Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 1,216
33 Maple St Marlborough, MA 01752
View restaurantnext
Chill Kitchen and Bar - 416 Boston Post Rd E
orange star4.5 • 742
416 Boston Post Rd E Marlborough, MA 01752
View restaurantnext
THE FIX BURGER BAR - FIX MARLBOROUGH
orange star4.0 • 6
139 Lakeside Ave Marlborough, MA 01752
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near MARLBORO
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Northborough
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Framingham
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Stow
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Westborough
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Maynard
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Sudbury
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Ashland
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Wayland
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston