Isaac's Restaurant 155 Holiday Drive

DRINKS

Liquors

Recipe 21 Vodka

$5.75

Recipe 21 Cherry

$5.75

Recipe 21 Orange

$5.75

Recipe 21 Grapefruit

$5.75

Absolut

$7.00

Deep Eddy Vodka

$6.25

Deep Eddy Cran

$6.25

Deep Eddy Peach

$6.25

Deep Eddy Tea

$6.25

Pinnacle Vodka

$6.25

Pinnacle Habenero

$6.25

Pinnacle Cucumber

$6.25

Grey Goose

$9.25

Ketel One

$8.50

Tito's Vodka

$6.75

Svedka Cherry

$4.00

New Amsterdam Grapefruit

$4.00

Svedka Blue Raspberry

$4.00

Recipe 21 Vodka (DBL)

$10.50

Recipe 21 Cherry (DBL)

$10.50

Recipe 21 Orange (DBL)

$10.50

Recipe 21 Grapefruit (DBL)

$10.50

Absolut (DBL)

$13.00

Deep Eddy Vodka (DBL)

$11.50

Deep Eddy Cran (DBL)

$11.50

Deep Eddy Peach (DBL)

$11.50

Deep Eddy Tea (DBL)

$11.50

Pinnacle Vodka (DBL)

$11.50

Pinnacle Habenero (DBL)

$11.50

Pinnacle Cucumber (DBL)

$11.50

Grey Goose (DBL)

$17.00

Ketel One (DBL)

$14.50

Tito's Vodka (DBL)

$11.50

Svedka Cherry (DBL)

$7.00

New Amsterdam Grapefruit (DBL)

$7.00

Svedka Blue Raspberry (DBL)

$7.00

Recipe 21 Gin

$5.75

Beefeater

$6.75

Bombay Saphire

$7.75

Hendricks

$9.75

Tanqueray

$8.00

Seagram Gin

$5.75

Recipe 21 Gin (DBL)

$10.50

Beefeater (DBL)

$11.50

Bombay Saphire (DBL)

$14.50

Hendricks (DBL)

$16.50

Tanqueray (DBL)

$14.50

Seagrams Gin (DBL)

$10.50

Recipe 21 Rum

$5.75

Bacardi

$6.75

Captain Morgan

$6.75

Gosling'S

$6.50

Meyers

$6.50

Mount Gay

$5.75

Mount Gay Extra Old

$6.75

Cruzan Coconut

$6.00

Cruzan Citrus

$6.00

Cruzan Passion

$6.00

Bali Hai Dark Rum

$6.00

Malibu Coconut

$6.25

Malibu Pineapple

$6.25

Malibu Passion

$6.25

Malibu Mango

$6.25

Malibu Banana

$6.25

Recipe 21 Rum (DBL)

$10.50

Bacardi (DBL)

$11.50

Captain Morgan (DBL)

$11.50

Gosling'S (DBL)

$12.00

Meyers (DBL)

$12.00

Mount Gay (DBL)

$10.50

Mount Gay Extra Old (DBL)

$11.50

Cruzan Coconut (DBL)

$11.00

Cruzan Citrus (DBL)

$11.00

Cruzan Passion (DBL)

$11.00

Bali Hai Dark Rum (DBL)

$11.00

Malibu Coconut (DBL)

$11.50

Malibu Pineapple (DBL)

$11.50

Malibu Passion (DBL)

$11.50

Malibu Mango (DBL)

$11.50

Malibu Banana (DBL)

$11.50

Recipe 21 Tequila

$5.75

Jose Cuervo

$6.75

Patron Silver

$10.00

Recipe 21 Tequila (DBL)

$10.50

Jose Cuervo (DBL)

$11.50

Patron Silver (DBL)

$18.50

Recipe 21 Whiskey

$5.75

Jack Daniels

$7.25

Jim Beam

$6.75

Knob Creek

$9.75

Bulliet Rye

$8.00

Makers Mark

$9.50

Wild Turkey

$7.00

Fireball

$6.25

Jameson

$6.50

Slane Irish

$6.00

Old Grand Dad

$6.25

Seagrams 7

$6.00

Seagrams VO

$6.00

Crown Royal

$9.25

Crown Royal Apple

$9.25

Canadian Mist

$5.75

Recipe 21 Whiskey (DBL)

$10.50

Jack Daniels (DBL)

$13.50

Jim Beam (DBL)

$11.50

Knob Creek (DBL)

$16.00

Bulliet Rye (DBL)

$15.00

Makers Mark (DBL)

$16.00

Wild Turkey (DBL)

$13.00

Fireball (DBL)

$11.50

Jameson (DBL)

$12.00

Slane Irish (DBL)

$11.00

Old Grand Dad (DBL)

$11.50

Seagrams 7 (DBL)

$11.00

Seagrams VO (DBL)

$11.00

Crown Royalv (DBL)

$15.50

Crown Royal Apple (DBL)

$15.50

Canadian Mist (DBL)

$5.75

Rail Scotch

$5.75

Cutty Sark

$6.00

Dewars

$7.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$7.50

Famous Grouse

$6.50

House of Stuart

$5.75

Auchentoshan

$9.50

Bowmore

$13.00

Bruichladdich

$13.00

Glenrothes Vintage Reserve

$12.00

Rail Scotch (DBL)

$10.50

Cutty Sark (DBL)

$11.00

Dewars (DBL)

$13.00

Johnnie Walker Red (DBL)

$14.00

Famous Grouse (DBL)

$12.00

House of Stuart (DBL)

$10.50

Auchentoshan (DBL)

$18.00

Bowmore (DBL)

$21.00

Bruichladdich (DBL)

$21.00

Drambuie

$8.50

Frangelico

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Jagermeister

$6.50

Kahlua

$7.50

Kamora

$6.50

Bailey's Irish Cream

$6.50

Chambord

$6.50

Apricot

$5.75

Amaretto

$5.75

Black Berry

$5.75

Blue Curacao

$5.75

Pomegranate

$5.75

Watermelon

$5.75

Cherry Brandy

$5.75

Creme De Cacao

$5.75

Creme De Cassis

$5.75

Creme De Menthe

$5.75

Hazenut

$5.75

Island Punch

$5.75

Melon

$5.75

Peach

$5.75

Peppermint

$5.75

Pumpkin Spice

$5.75

Sloe Gin

$5.75

Sour Apple

$5.75

Black Raspberry

$5.75

Triple Sec

$5.75

Creme De Banana

$5.75

Hennessey Cognac

$12.75

E&J Brandy

$6.00

Southern Comfort

$7.00

Drambuie (DBL)

$16.00

Frangelico (DBL)

$13.00

Grand Marnier (DBL)

$17.00

Jagermeister (DBL)

$12.00

Kahlua (DBL)

$14.00

Kamora (DBL)

$12.00

Bailey's Irish Cream (DBL)

$12.00

Chambord (DBL)

$12.00

Apricot (DBL)

$10.50

Amaretto (DBL)

$10.50

Black Berry (DBL)

$10.50

Blue Curacao (DBL)

$10.50

Pomegranate (DBL)

$10.50

Watermelon (DBL)

$10.50

Cherry Brandy (DBL)

$10.50

Creme De Cacao (DBL)

$10.50

Creme De Cassis (DBL)

$10.50

Creme De Menthe (DBL)

$10.50

Hazenut (DBL)

$10.50

Island Punch (DBL)

$10.50

Melon (DBL)

$10.50

Peach (DBL)

$10.50

Peppermint (DBL)

$10.50

Pumpkin Spice (DBL)

$10.50

Sloe Gin (DBL)

$10.50

Sour Apple (DBL)

$10.50

Black Raspberry (DBL)

$10.50

Triple Sec (DBL)

$10.50

Creme De Banana (DBL)

$10.50

Hennessey Cognac (DBL)

$24.00

E&J Brandy (DBL)

$11.00

Southern Comfort (DBL)

$13.00

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

Amaretto Sour

$6.25

Appletini

$7.00

B-52

$8.25

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Cosmopolitan

$7.50

Dirty Banana

$7.00

Fuzzy Navel

$6.75

Lemon Drop

$6.50

Long Island Iced Tea

$9.00

Mai Tai

$9.00

Manhattan

$8.00

Margarita

$7.25

Martini

$7.00

Mimosa

$6.95

Mojito

$7.00

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Mudslide

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

Sea Breeze

$7.00

Sex On The Beach

$7.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Tom Collins

Whiskey Smash

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$7.00

White Russian

$7.00

Orange Crush

$7.00

Beer

Bud Light Draft

$5.00

Coors Light Draft

$5.00

Yuengling Draft

$5.00

Guiness Draft

$6.50

Sam Adams Seasonal Draft

$6.00

Calvert Brewing Draft

$7.99

Blue Moon Draft

$5.50

Imported Draft

$7.99

Pabs Blue Ribbon

$2.00

AD Kona Big Wave

$7.00

AD Golden Road Mango Cart

$6.50

Amstel Light BT

$6.00

Budweiser BT

$4.50

Bud Light BT

$4.50

Coors Light BT

$4.50

Corona BT

$6.50

Heinekin BT

$6.75

Michelob Ultra BT

$6.00

Miller Light BT

$4.50

O'Douls BT

$3.00

Yuengling BT

$4.50

Imported BT

$6.75

Bud Light

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Cutwater Vodka Grapefruit

$9.00

Cutwater Vodka Lime

$9.00

Miller Light

$5.00

Sierra Hazy

$6.75

White Claw

$6.50

Cutwater Vodka Mule

$9.00

Cutwater Margarita

$9.00

Cutwater Mango Margarita

$9.00

Wine

101 North Cabernet (glass)

$6.00

Barefoot Melot (glass)

$6.00

14 Hands Cabernet (glass)

$7.50

Velvet Devil Melot (glass)

$8.00

Concannan Cabernet (glass)

$6.50

Handcraft Pinot Noir (glass)

$6.50

Hopes End Red Blend (glass)

$6.50

Robert Mondovi Merlot (glass)

$8.00

Sangria Red

$8.00

101 North Cabernet

$16.00

Barefoot Melot

$16.00

14 Hands Cabernet

$24.00

Velvet Devil Melot

$27.00

Concannan Cabernet

$23.00

Handcraft Pinot Noir

$23.00

Hopes End Red Blend

$23.00

Robert Mondovi Merlot

$27.00

101 North Chardonnay (glass)

$6.00

101 North Pinot Grigio (glass)

$6.00

101 North Moscato (glass)

$6.00

Brandcott Sauvignon Blanc (glass)

$7.00

Beckon Chardonnay (glass)

$8.00

Infamous Goose Sauvignon Blanc (glass)

$8.00

Three Thieves Chardonnay (glass)

$8.00

Sangria White

$8.00

101 North Chardonnay

$16.00

101 North Pinot Grigio

$16.00

101 North Moscato

$16.00

Brandcott Sauvignon Blanc

$23.50

Beckon Chardonnay

$27.00

Infamous Goose Sauvignon Blanc

$27.00

Three Thieves Chardonnay

$27.00

Barefoot Zinfandel (glass)

$6.00

Beringer White Zinfandel (glass)

$7.00

Simi Dry Rose (glass)

$8.00

House Champagne (glass)

$6.00

Barefoot Zinfandel

$16.00

Beringer White Zinfandel

$18.00

Simi Dry Rose

$27.00

House Champagne

$16.00

NA Beverages

Coke Classic

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Gingerale

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Fanta Orange

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Coffee Reg

$2.95

Coffee Decaf

$2.95

Hot Tea

$2.95

Hot Chocolate

$2.95

Milk

$2.95

Apple Juice

$2.95

Orange Juice

$2.95

Grapefruit Juice

$2.95

Cranberry Juice

$2.95

Pineapple Juice

$2.95

Bottled Water

$2.95

Chocolate Milk

$2.95

Iced Tea

$2.95

Frozen Drinks

Pina Colada

$11.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$11.00

Margarita

$11.00

Mud Slide

$11.00

Virgin Frozen N/A

$9.00

Specials

Beer Mimosa

$1.99

Mimosa

$1.99

Bloody Mary

$3.99

FOOD

Breakfast

Breakfast Bar

$6.95

Continental

Brunch Adult

$16.95

Weekend Buffet

Brunch Kids

$8.95

Weekend Buffet

Juice Any

$1.95

Bread Toast

$1.00

Coffee

$1.95

Oatmeal

$1.00

Soda Any

$1.95

Whole Fruit

$1.95

Appetizer

Ceviche De Camaron Colombian

$8.95

Camaron Al Ajillo

$8.95

Soup & Salads

House Salad Big

$5.95

House Salad Side

$2.95

Caesar Salad Big

$5.95

Caesar Salad Side

$2.95

Chef's Soup

$8.95

Light Plates

Quesadilla

$11.95

Pub Selection

Isaac's Club Sandwich

$11.95

Shrimp Basket

$12.95

Chicken Tender Basket

$12.95

All American Burger

$13.95

Steak & Cheese Sandwich

$13.95

12 Wings

$13.95

6 Wings

$7.95

Pepperoni Pizza

$6.95

Cheese Pizza

$6.95

Dinner

Salmon Al Ajillo

$22.95

New York Strip

$24.95

Colombian Chicken Cordon Bleu

$22.95

Sides

French Fries

$2.95

Sides

Mashed Potatoes

$2.95

Baked Potato

$2.95

Fresh Vegeteables

$2.95

Desserts

Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.95

Churros

$5.95

Xangos Cheesecake

$6.95

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.95

Cheeseburger & Fries

$6.95

Grilled Cheese Sandwich & Fries

$5.95

Holidays/Special Events

Buffet Dinner

$19.95

Breakfast Buffet

$9.95

Lunch Buffet

$14.95

Extra Sauces

Pico De Gallo

$1.25

Guacamole

$2.00

Hogao (Salty Salsa)

$1.25

Huancaina (Bell Pepper Sauce)

$1.25

Aji (Spicy)

$1.25

Ranch Dressing

$1.00

Blue Cheese Dressing

$1.00

BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

Inferno Sauce

$1.00

Thai Chili Sauce

$1.00

Teriyaki Sauce

$1.00

Bourbon Sauce

$1.00

Old Bay

$1.00
All hours
Sunday5:30 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday5:30 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday5:30 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday5:30 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday5:30 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday5:30 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday5:30 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Waterfront dining with Southern Maryland cuisine and Hospitality

Location

155 Holiday Drive, Solomons, MD 20688

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

