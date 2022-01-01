Restaurant header imageView gallery

KINGFISHERS SEAFOOD BAR AND GRILL

review star

No reviews yet

14442 Solomons Island Road

Solomons, MD 20688

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

5oz Crab Cake Sandwich
Crab Dip
Rockfish Bites

Apps

Crab Dip

$16.00

Served with Pretzel Sticks

Crispy Oysters

$16.00

Rockfish Bites

$11.00

Served with Buffalo sauce and Bleu Cheese dressing

Dynamite Shrimp

$14.00

Golden Calamari

$14.00

topped with Parmesan cheese. Served with Marinara

Chicken Wings

$14.00

10 to an order.

Crab Balls

$17.00

Hushpuppies App

$7.00

10 to an order with Honey

Garlic Parmesan Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

Tuna Bites

$13.00

Pretzel sticks

$2.00

3 to an order

Soups

Broomes Island

$5.00+

Cream of Crab

$6.00+

Chili

$4.00+

Salads

Lrg Garden Salad

$10.00

Lrg Caesar

$10.00

Lrg Kingfisher Salad

$13.00

Spring mix, Goat cheese crumbles, Apple slices, Candied walnuts, Red onion

Small Garden

$6.00

Small Ceasar

$6.00

Small Kingfisher

$9.00

Sandwiches (includes 1 side)

5oz Crab Cake Sandwich

$25.00

Fish Tacos

$15.00

Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

Salmon BLT

$16.00

Chicken Bacon Club

$13.00

KF Cheeseburger

$13.00

Crab Melt

$16.00

Entrees

Solo Crab Cake Dinner

$27.00

Original Dinner

$37.00

Fried Shrimp

$19.00

Eight hand breaded shrimp

Albert Special

$24.00

Crab Mac

$20.00

Blackened Tuna

$20.00

Honey Dijon Salmon

$21.00

Chicken & Shrimp Alfredo

$21.00
Fish and Chips

Fish and Chips

$16.00

Beer battered Cod.

BBQ Chicken

$15.00

Stuffed Flounder

$16.00

Sirloin

$28.00

Oyster Dinner

$15.00

Raw and Steamed

1# crab legs

$35.00

Little Neck Clams

$15.00+

Mussels

$12.00

1/2 lb Steamed Shrimp

$15.00

1lb Steamed Shrimp

$28.00

Kingfishers Steamer

$36.00+

1# Broken Legs

$25.00Out of stock

1 Dozen Crabs

$65.00Out of stock

1/2 Dozen Crabs

$34.00Out of stock

Sides

Fries

$3.00+

Coleslaw

$2.00+

Green Beans

$3.00+

Brussel Sprouts

$3.00+

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00+

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$3.00+

Onion Rings

$3.00+

Cucumber Salad

$2.00+

Hushpuppies

$2.00+

Dessert

Keylime Pie Slice

$7.00

Lava Cake

$7.00

Cheesecake

$7.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$2.00

Peach Cobbler

$7.00

Kids Meals

Chicken Tenders

$5.00

Kid Mac n Cheese

$4.00

Kids Cheese Melt

$4.00

Kids Crab Melt

$9.00

Kids Fried Shrimp

$7.00

Kids Burgers

$5.00

Kids Cheese Burgers

$5.00

Kids Rockfish Bites

$7.00

Kids Crab Ball Slider

$7.00

Kids Crab Cluster

$17.00Out of stock

Add-ons

5oz Cake

$20.00

Five Grilled Shrimp

$9.00

Five Fried Shrimp

$9.00

Sirloin

$14.00

Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Blackened Chicken

$7.00

Fried Chicken

$7.00

Lump Crab Meat

$13.00

Ahi Tuna

$11.00

Salmon

$12.00

Steamed Lobster Tail

$16.00

Broiled Lobster Tail

$16.00

4oz Cod

$6.00

Fried Oysters

$6.00

Soft Drinks/Virgin Drinks

Coke

$2.85

Diet Coke

$2.85

Sprite

$2.85

Root Beer

$2.85

Mr. Pibb

$2.85

Lemonade

$2.85

Ginger Ale

$2.85

Unsweetened Tea

$2.85

Sweetened Tea

$2.85

Water

Orange Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.85

Apple Juice

$2.85

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Milk

$2.85

Hot Tea

$2.85

Tonic

$2.85

Frozen Virgin Daiquiri

$5.00

Frozen Virgin Pina Colada

$5.00

Rasp Tea

$4.84

Rasp Lemonade

$4.85

Kids Drink

$1.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Coffee

$2.85

Decaf Coffee

$2.85

Virgin Mojito

$4.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$4.00

HH Food

HH Tuna Bites

$9.00

HH Pimento Dip

$7.00

HH Sliders

$8.00

HH Fish Tacos

$8.00

HH Mussels

$6.00

HH Truffle Fries

$6.00

HH Calamari

$7.00

HH Oysters Rockefeller

$9.00

Promo

Vet Chx Club

vet Fish and Chips

Vet Burger

Fries

$3.00+

Coleslaw

$2.00+

Green Beans

$3.00+

Brussel Sprouts

$3.00+

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$3.00+

Onion Rings

$3.00+

Cucumber Salad

$2.00+

Hushpuppies

$2.00+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

The elegant dining room of Kingfishers merges artwork with nature. A mural spans the space and is accented by lifelike hand-crafted wooden carvings of Maryland estuary life. All of this overlooks the scenic waterfront of a Patuxent River inlet. Kingfishers is the perfect place to fulfill your business or social event. It is refined enough to have an important meeting but also casual enough to stop in for a beer and some fare after work. Also available is an outside deck, several transient slips, and an upstairs inside/outside bar. Dress is casual, and seating is on a first come, first serve basis. Check the on-site catering tab or call to inquire about room rental and event planning.

Website

Location

14442 Solomons Island Road, Solomons, MD 20688

Directions

Gallery
KINGFISHERS SEAFOOD BAR AND GRILL image
KINGFISHERS SEAFOOD BAR AND GRILL image
KINGFISHERS SEAFOOD BAR AND GRILL image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Pier Restaurant - Solomons (MD) - 14575 Solomons Island Rd
orange star4.5 • 1,589
14575 Solomons Island Rd Solomons, MD 20688
View restaurantnext
The Lighthouse Restaurant & Dock Bar
orange star3.8 • 979
14636 Solomons Island Rd S Solomons, MD 20688
View restaurantnext
Island Hideaway - 14556 Solomons Island Rd S
orange starNo Reviews
14556 Solomons Island Rd S Solomons, MD 20688
View restaurantnext
Mom & Pop Pizza & Subs
orange star3.8 • 154
22775 Three notch rd. Unit A California, MD 20619
View restaurantnext
Linda's Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
21779 Tulagi Pl. Lexington Park, MD 20653
View restaurantnext
Buckets Bar and Grill
orange star4.4 • 253
12020 Rousby Hall Rd Lusby, MD 20657
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Solomons

The Pier Restaurant - Solomons (MD) - 14575 Solomons Island Rd
orange star4.5 • 1,589
14575 Solomons Island Rd Solomons, MD 20688
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Solomons
California
review star
Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)
Lusby
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Leonardtown
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Prince Frederick
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
North Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Cambridge
review star
Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)
Waldorf
review star
No reviews yet
Brandywine
review star
No reviews yet
Saint Michaels
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston