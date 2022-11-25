Restaurant header imageView gallery

SoLou

7246 Perkins Road

Baton Rouge, LA 70808

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Sharables & Boards

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$9.00

Shrimp Corn Dogs

$16.99

Crawfish Beignets

$14.00

Zydeco Cauliflower

$14.00

Hot Crab Dip

$17.99

Boudin Quesadilla

$14.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$13.99

Seared Tuna

$16.99

Charbroiled Oysters

$14.00

Hot Chicken Hummus

$13.99

White Fish Dip

$11.99

Cochon Queso

$13.99

Crabmeat Cheesecake

$14.99

Soup & Salads

Cup Seafood Okra Gumbo

$8.99

Bowl Seafood Okra Gumbo

$12.99

Cup Corn & Crab Bisque

$8.99

Bowl Corn & Crab Bisque

$12.99

Cup Tomato Basil Soup

$6.99

Bowl Tomato Basil Soup

$9.99

Caesar Salad

$8.00+

Large Caesar Salad

$9.99

Small Nice Little House Salad

$7.99

Large Nice Little House Salad

$9.99

Sclafani Salad

$18.99

Louisiana Sweet Potato Salad

$15.99

Kat's Salad

$18.99

Chicken Club Salad

$15.99

Chicken Salad No. 2

$15.99

Louisiana Crawfish Salad

$17.99

Handhelds

Hamburger

$15.99

SoLou Burger

$17.99

Fried Oyster BLT

$19.99

Couchon De Lait Poboy

$14.99

Grilled Cheese

$13.99

Shrimp Poboy and Dip

$19.99

Fish Tacos

$17.99

Rotisserie Chicken Sandwich

$15.99

LA Alligator Hot Dog

$13.99

Taco Combo Special

$13.99

Pulled Pork Tacos

$14.00

Chicken Tacos

$14.00

Grilled Shrimp Tacos

$14.00

Harissa Chicken Pita

$15.99Out of stock

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Plates

Chicken and Waffles

$19.99

Chicken Fried Chicken

$17.99

Rotisserie Chicken

$17.99

Baby Back Ribs Half

$22.99

Baby Back Ribs Whole

$32.99

Soft Shell Crab

$24.99

Shrimp and Grits

$24.99

Fish in a Bag

$29.99

Filet Mignon

$42.99

Trout Almondine

$28.99

Gumbo Pot Pie

$13.99

Stuffed Pepper

$13.99

Crawfish Etouffee

$13.99

Red Beans and Rice

$13.99Out of stock

BBQ Shrimp Pasta

$24.99

Seafood Alfredo

$26.99

Sides

Crawfish Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Corn Maque Choux

$6.00

Haricot Verts

$6.00

Charred Brussels Sprouts

$5.00

Cole Slaw

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Mashed Sweet Potatoes

$5.00

Fries

$5.00

Chedddar Stuffed Tater Tots

$5.00

Desserts

Tabletop S'mores

$9.99

Creole Cheesecake

$8.99

Key Lime Pie

$7.99

Fig & Pecan Pie

$7.99Out of stock

Pineapple Cobbler

$7.99

Brownie

$7.99

Birthday Dessert

$2.50

Scoop Ice Cream

$2.50

White Chocolate Bread Pudding

$8.99

Restaurant Week

Kid's Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Kids Baby Back Ribs

$9.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Lobster Fete

LF Lobster Spring Roll

LF Lobster Dumplings

LF Knuckle Sandwich

$25.00

LF Lobster MAC

$25.00

LF Elicio 3oz

$7.50

LF Tobias 3oz

$7.50

Family Fete

FF- Shrimp& Grits

$45.00

FF- Rotisserie Chicken

$45.00

FF-Fish Tacos

$45.00

FF- Chicken Tenders

$45.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.25

Coke Zero

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Dr. Pepper

$3.25

Root Beer

$3.25

Water

Sweet Tea

$3.25

Unsweet Tea

$3.25

Sparkling Water

$7.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.95

Pineapple juice

$3.95

Apple Juice

$3.95

Orange Juice

$3.95

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Milk

$3.95

Chocolate Milk

$3.95

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.25

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$4.50

$3.25

Apple Juice (kids)

$2.00

Milk (kids)

$2.00

Chocolate Milk (kids)

$2.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

EMP Red Bull

$2.00

Brunch

Beignet Puffs

$7.00

Boudin and Biscuits

$9.00

Mascrapone-Stuffed French Toast

$14.00

SoLou Waffle

$13.00

Alligator Grillades and Grits

$18.00

2 egg side

$4.00

side grits

$3.00

side one biscuit

$2.00

Chicken and Biscuits

$14.00

Chicken and Waffles

$19.99

Shrimp and Grits

$24.99

Side Bacon

$3.00

Holiday Campaign

30x91 Wine Box

$90.95

30x91 Salad Dressings

$29.11

Bottle Caesar

$7.28

Bottle Sensation

$7.28

Bottle Sclafani

$7.28

Bottle Bal Vin

$7.28
