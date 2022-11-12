Restaurant header imageView gallery

Solstice Wood Fire Waterfront Cafe

No reviews yet

501 Portway Ave

Hood River, OR 97031

Popular Items

Country Girl Cherry
Pepperoni
Margherita

Kid's Menu

Kid's Pizza

$7.75

6" inch Kid's pizza with house marinara & mozzarella cheese. Additional toppings $1 each.

Kid's PB&J Pizza

$7.75

6" inch Kid's pizza topped with a swirl of organic peanut butter & local jelly. Add fresh sliced pear for $1.

Kid's Linguine w/ Marinara

$7.75

House-made pasta with our classic marinara sauce.

Kid's Linguine w/ Butter & Cheese

$7.75

House-made pasta with butter & Grana cheese.

Kid's Mac 'n' Cheese

$7.75

A mini version of our signature Mac 'n' Cheese with Tillamook cheddar, gruyere & penne pasta.

Kid's Chicken & Veggies

$7.75

Roasted Mary's organic chicken with your choice of sauteed local & seasonal vegetables or carrot sticks.

Kid's Side

$2.50+

Kid's sides to snack on or pair with your entree.

Beer & Cider

Everybody's Cryo-Chronic IPA

Everybody's Cryo-Chronic IPA

$5.00

12 oz can of Everybody's Cyro-Chronic IPA · 6.9% ABV / 80 IBU. This beer is made for the hop lovers. Centennial, Amarillo, and Cluster hops provide a wonderful hop aroma and flavor in this beer.

pFriem Pilsner

pFriem Pilsner

$5.00

12 oz can of pFriem Pilsner - 4.9% ABV. This beer shines brilliantly gold with fluffy white foam. Aromas of fresh grass, spring flowers, with a touch of lemon zest quaffs from the glass. The mouth fills with zesty spiciness, a touch of honey, and finishes crisp, snappy, and refreshing.

Groundbreaker GF IPA

Groundbreaker GF IPA

$8.00

12 oz can of Ground Breaker Gluten Free IPA IPA · 6.0% ABV. A gluten-free American-style IPA, single-hopped with Santiam. A unique IPA, designed to get all of its bittering, flavor and aroma from late additions.

Clausthaler NA

Clausthaler NA

$4.50

12 oz bottle of Clausthaler Original (Non-Alcoholic/Alkoholfrei). Clausthaler is a Low-Alcohol beer brewed by Binding-Brauerei AG in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

Tieton Cider Works

Tieton Cider Works

$6.00

12 oz can of Tieton Cider - 6.9% ABV. Semi-sweet, balanced & smooth tasting made with local apples in Yakima, Washington.

Son of Man Cider

Son of Man Cider

$9.00

12 oz can of Son of Man 'BETI' cider - 6% ABV. Bright, always fresh, and never sweet. Fermentation takes place spontaneously with native yeast. The cider is aged for 6 months exclusively in stainless steel to produce a cider that is endlessly crushable.

Stiegl Radler

Stiegl Radler

$8.00

16 oz can of Stiegl Radler - 2.5% ABV. Real grapefruit juice gives this deliciously refreshing Radler (mixed beer drink) its amber natural cloudiness and pleasant tangy taste. The refreshingly fruity taste makes Stiegl-Radler Grapefruit a wonderful thirst quencher.

NA Beverages

Pineapple Shrub Soda

Pineapple Shrub Soda

$4.00

16 oz House-made pineapple drinking vinegar & soda water, served over ice.

House-Made Ginger Ale

House-Made Ginger Ale

$4.00

16 oz House-made ginger ale with organic ginger syrup, lime, bitters & soda water, served over ice.

CoGo Lemonade

CoGo Lemonade

$6.00

12 oz Bottle of Columbia Gorge Organic lemonade pressed in Hood River.

One Breath Kombucha

One Breath Kombucha

$5.00

10 oz Pour of One Breath kombucha. Traditionally brewed using simple, organic ingredients, including peaches, roses, kefir water & love.

Camellia Grove Kombucha Can

Camellia Grove Kombucha Can

$6.00

12 oz can Chamomile, rose & linden flower kombucha, made in Portland.

Numi Iced Tea

Numi Iced Tea

$4.00

16 oz House brewed organic Numi tea, served over ice.

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

12 oz Hot chocolate topped with tiny marshmallows.

Bottled Sodas

$3.50+

Water Box

$2.50

Signature Cocktails

Our culinary inspired cocktails made with local & global ingredients have been curated to showcase our most favorite things: our community, seasonal bounty, & creative beverage team. You must be 21 years old to purchase alcohol. Proof of a valid government issued ID is required at the time of pick up for all online alcohol orders. The OLCC requires that 1 substantial food item is purchased per 2 to-go cocktails. Beer & wine may be purchased to-go without food requirements.

Bird of Paradise

$14.00

Banhez mezcal, Batanga Reposado tequila, passionfruit puree, pineapple juice & organic lime juice w/ a tajin & sea salt rim, served on ice. Must be 21 years of to purchase, proof of ID is required at pick-up.

Bitter Twist (Non-Alcohol Cocktail)

$9.00

Wilderton (Non-Alcohol) Bittersweet Apertivo, organic grapefruit juice, toshi cherry syrup, soda water & an orange twist, served on ice.

Black Walnut Old Fashioned

Black Walnut Old Fashioned

$14.00

Bourbon, muddled Toshi cherry, black walnut bitters, & fresh orange, served over a giant ice cube. Must be 21 years of to purchase, proof of ID is required at pick-up.

Farmer's Daughter

Farmer's Daughter

$13.00

Hendrick’s gin, organic grapefruit, lemon juice, elderflower liqueur, & lavender bitters, served up. Must be 21 years of to purchase, proof of ID is required at pick-up.

Green Tea Mule

Green Tea Mule

$10.00

Good Medicine Jade Cloud green tea vodka, Cockn’ Bull ginger beer, & lime, served on the rocks. Must be 21 years of to purchase, proof of ID is required at pick-up.

Hot Buttered Rum

$12.00

Rum, house-made brown sugar & cinnamon-nutmeg spiced butter rum mix w/ hot water. Must be 21 years of to purchase, proof of ID is required at pick-up.

Mo Toddy

$11.00

Bourbon, organic lemon juice, house-made ginger syrup, angostura bitters & hot water. Must be 21 years of to purchase, proof of ID is required at pick-up.

New School

$13.00

PB&J inspired cocktail w/ cognac, dark rum, concord grape juice & a peanut butter powder rim, served up. Must be 21 years of to purchase, proof of ID is required at pick-up.

Pickled Mary

Pickled Mary

$12.00

Ancho chile vodka, tomato juice, horseradish, vegan worcestershire, celery salt, & hot sauce, served on the rocks. Must be 21 years of to purchase, proof of ID is required at pick-up.

Spanish Coffee

$14.00

Pacific Rim Coffee, 151 rum, Kaluha, Grand Marnier, cinnamon, & whipped cream, served hot.

The Bollywood

The Bollywood

$13.00

Pepper vodka, house-made pineapple shrub, muddled cilantro, lime & jalapeño & soda water, served on the rocks. Must be 21 years of to purchase, proof of ID is required at pick-up.

The Solstice

The Solstice

$12.00

Tequila, huckleberry syrup & lime juice served on the rocks with a sugar rim. Must be 21 years of to purchase, proof of ID is required at pick-up.

Wines By the Glass

Albarino Gls

Albarino Gls

$12.00

5 oz pour of Albarino from Willow Wines in Underwood, Washington (Columbia Gorge AVA) served in a to-go cup. Must be 21 years of to purchase, proof of ID is required at pick-up.

Cava Brut Gls

Cava Brut Gls

$9.50

6 oz pour of Cava sparkling wine from Castell D'Or in Spain served in a to-go cup. Must be 21 years of to purchase, proof of ID is required at pick-up.

Chardonnay Gls

Chardonnay Gls

$14.00

5 oz pour of Chardonnay from Analemma Wines in Mosier, Oregon made with fruit from organic certified Oak Ridge Vineyard (Columbia Gorge AVA) served in a to-go cup. Must be 21 years of to purchase, proof of ID is required at pick-up.

House Red Gls

House Red Gls

$10.00

5 oz pour of Merlot from Mt. Hood Winery in Hood River, Oregon (Columbia Gorge AVA) served in a to-go cup. Must be 21 years of to purchase, proof of ID is required at pick-up.

House White Gls

House White Gls

$10.00

5 oz pour of Pinot Gris from Mt. Hood Winery in Hood River, Oregon (Columbia Gorge AVA) served in a to-go cup. Must be 21 years of to purchase, proof of ID is required at pick-up.

Momentum Gls

Momentum Gls

$14.00

5 oz pour of Momentum red blend from COR Cellars in Lyle, Washington (Columbia Gorge AVA) served in a to-go cup. Must be 21 years of to purchase, proof of ID is required at pick-up.

Pinot Noir Gls

Pinot Noir Gls

$13.00

5 oz pour of Pinot Noir from Phelps Creek Vineyard in Hood River, Oregon (Columbia Gorge AVA) served in a to-go cup. Must be 21 years of to purchase, proof of ID is required at pick-up.

Syrah Gls

Syrah Gls

$13.00

5 oz pour of Syrah from Savage Grace in Underwood, Washington (Columbia Gorge AVA) served in a to-go cup. Must be 21 years of to purchase, proof of ID is required at pick-up.

Freetime Wine 'White' Pinot Noir Can

Freetime Wine 'White' Pinot Noir Can

$12.00

10 oz can of White Pinot Noir. Chilled, refreshing white wine with peach and citrus notes made without skin contact from certified organic Pinot Noir grapes from the Columbia River Gorge AVA.

Freetime Wine 'Bright' Pinot Noir Can

Freetime Wine 'Bright' Pinot Noir Can

$12.00

10 oz can of Bright Pinot Noir. Chilled, light bodied, lively and quenching dark rose made with certified organic Pinot Noir grapes from the Columbia Gorge AVA.

Wine Bottles

BTL 'Skin Contact' Gewurztraminer, Savage Grace

$62.00

750 ml Bottle. Gewurztraminer fruit from certified organic Oak Ridge Vineyard in the White Salmon River Valley (Columbia River Gorge AVA) pressed with their skins to create a mineral driven and textural pleasing "organge" wine.

BTL Albarino, Willow Wine Cellars

$48.00

750 ml bottle. 100% Yakima Valley Albarino, with bright citrus, minerality & traditional saline characteristics. 5% of the proceeds go to those working to protect our waterways and seas, to connect more people to the water, and to those creating access to clean water in places with water scarcity.

BTL Brut Cava, Castell D’Or

$38.00

750 ml Bottle. Elegant and precise, with lemon & green apple. Youthful and pale with satisfying body from hint of sugar.

BTL Brut Rose, Roederer Estate Winery

$80.00

750 ml Bottle. Full bodied & round sparkling wine blend with smooth flavors & fine persistent bubbles. The extra measure of pinot noir contributes elegance & austerity, which balance nicely with the delicate fruitiness of the chardonnay.

BTL Cabernet Franc, Idiot’s Grace

$54.00

750 ml Bottle. Full aroma of berries with mild wood. Tannin heavy, full bodied, tangy with traditional vegetal characteristics & balanced acidity.

BTL Dolcetto, Idiot’s Grace

$40.00

750 ml Bottle. The first portion of Dolcetto fruit came from their earliest grape planting in Mosier, a corner of the certified-organic vineyard that is underlain by remarkably sticky, gleyed clay. The balance of the fruit was drawn from a property they helped plant and manage on an old river terrace, high on the west side of the Hood River Valley.

BTL Estate Chardonnay, Wy'East Vineyard

$44.00

BTL House Merlot, Mt. Hood Winery

$40.00

750 ml Bottle. Earthy aromas of ripe plum and blackberry, with black cherry and just a hint of dark chocolate.

BTL House Pinot Gris, Mt. Hood Winery

$40.00

750 ml Bottle. Estate fruit with aromas of Asian pear & white peach are accented by bright flavors of crisp apple & pear.

BTL Momentum Blend, COR Cellars

$56.00

750 ml Bottle. The aromas explode from the glass, with notes of fresh plum, black currant & dried herbs. Piercingly pure fruit flavors coat the palate, showing an exquisite mouthfeel.

BTL Oak Ridge Chardonnay, Analemma Wines

$58.00

750 ml Bottle. Aromas of acacia flowers and lemon verbena give way to a focused and crisp mineral-laden palate. Fresh acidity is a natural hallmark of this cool climate, alpine vineyard. Notes of beeswax and Linalool accompany varietal typicity through to a persistent finish.

BTL Pinot Noir, Phelps Creek Vineyard

$54.00

750 ml Bottle. This 100% estate grown wine, aged in French Oak, reflects the spice of volcanic soils and brightness of a winegrower's restraint in ripeness. Crafted with care both in the field and winery.

BTL Rosé of Grenache, Le Doubble Troubble Wine Co.

$48.00

750 mL bottle. With a nose of daisies and a strawberry finish it is the perfect sunny day drink. We kept it simple, as Rosé should be.

BTL Subduction Red, Syncline Cellars

$62.00

750 ml Bottle. Syrah makes up just under half of this wine, with the rest Grenache, Carignan, Cinsault and Mourvèdre. The aromas pop, with notes of ripe raspberry, white pepper, wet stone and a whiff of smoked meat.

BTL Syrah, Savage Grace

$54.00

750 ml Bottle. This vineyard is located at the base of the Blue Mountains in Walla Walla, WA & known for seriously structured Syrah that can take years to develop. Exhibits classic and intriguing Les Collines notes of tar, dark red fruit, & coffee bean, backed by medium tannins.

BTL Trousseau, Analemma Wines

$80.00

750ml Bottle. Vibrant and light bodied Trousseau effuses incredible aromatics and a sensusal palate. Bright acidity, fresh cranberry, anise & alspice characteristics. Certified Biodynamic from Analemma Wine's Mosier Hills Vineyard estate fruit.

Kid's Beverages

Apple Juice Box

$2.50

Chocolate Milk Box

$2.50

Whole Milk Box

$2.50

Kitchen Pantry

Large Pizza Dough

Large Pizza Dough

$6.00

Fresh pizza dough made from scratch daily with Smalls Family Farm flour, yeast & water.

Take & Bake S'more Kit

Take & Bake S'more Kit

$15.00

4 mini take & bake s'mores made with house-made honey marshmallow, chocolate ganache & a better pecan nut crust. Bake in a pre-heated oven at 400 for 7-10 minutes until toasted.

Ice Cream & Sorbet

Ice Cream & Sorbet

$6.00

House-made ice cream & sorbet made with organic milk & local fruit.

Solstice Hot Honey

Solstice Hot Honey

$8.00

4 oz jar of our house-made sweet & spicy dipping sauce made with local honey & calabrian chilis.

Solstice Chili Crisp

Solstice Chili Crisp

$9.00

4 oz jar of our house-made savory & spicy dipping sauce made with Sichuan Peppercorns, chilis, ginger, garlic & onion.

House Caesar Dressing

House Caesar Dressing

$6.00

8 oz jar of house-made garlicky Caesar dressing.

House Ranch Dressing

House Ranch Dressing

$6.00

8 oz jar of house-made classic ranch dressing.

House Balsamic Vinaigrette

House Balsamic Vinaigrette

$6.00

8 oz jar of our signature house-made balsamic vinaigrette.

Small Plates

Terrine

Terrine

$14.00

Terrine

$14.00

Duck liver & pork terrine with cherry mustarda, house-made giardinera & focaccia.

Polenta

Polenta

$11.00

Polenta

$11.00

Crispy polenta, preserved lemon & Parmesan labneh, apple & kohlrabi salad.

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$9.50

Brussels Sprouts

$9.50

Crispy fried brussels sprouts tossed with house-made bacon marmalade.

House Fries

House Fries

$8.50

House Fries

$8.50

Hand-cut Prairie Creek Farm potatoes, seasoned with fresh herbs, served with garlic aioli & Portland ketchup.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.00+

Caesar Salad

$8.00+

Hearts of romaine, Grana Padano, focaccia croutons & our house-made garlicky Caesar dressing.

Siragusa Pear Salad

Siragusa Pear Salad

$9.00+

Siragusa Pear Salad

$9.00+

Salad greens, local pears & dried cherries, candied walnuts, bleu cheese & our house-made balsamic vinaigrette.

Harvest Salad

Harvest Salad

$14.50

Harvest Salad

$14.50

House-made green goddess dressing, feta, pickled Oak Rose Farm shallots, market kale, arugula, carrots & radishes.

Main Plates

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$15.50

Mac & Cheese

$15.50

Blend of Tillamook cheddar, gruyere, penne pasta & toasted breadcrumbs, served with focaccia bread.

Seasonal Risotto

Seasonal Risotto

$18.00Out of stock

Seasonal Risotto

$18.00Out of stock

Seasonal risotto served with rotating vegetables from our neighboring farms, Grana Padano & Parmesan.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.50

Pickle brined fried chicken, Grandma's pickles, house-made aioli & mixed greens on a potato bun, served with a side of hand-cut Kennebec fries.

Pizzas

Carnivore

Carnivore

$28.50+

Carnivore

$28.50+

House marinara, Ezzo pepperoni, house-made chorizo sausage, bacon & mozzarella. Large: 15" inch Small: 11" inch Gluten Friendly: 11" inch

Cheese

Cheese

$22.00+

Cheese

$22.00+

House marinara, mozzarella, Parmesan & Pecorino-Romano. Large: 15" inch Small: 11" inch Gluten Friendly: 11" inch

Country Girl Cherry

Country Girl Cherry

$28.50+

Country Girl Cherry

$28.50+

Local cherries, house-made chorizo sausage, goat cheese, shredded mozzarella, marinara, pecorino & fresh herbs.

Green Wilder

Green Wilder

$29.50+

Green Wilder

$29.50+

House-made basil cashew pesto, Impossible sausage, pomodorracios, shaved red onion, daiya & fresh arugula. Large: 15" inch Small: 11" inch Gluten Friendly: 11" inch

Margherita

Margherita

$26.50+

Margherita

$26.50+

House-made marinara, fresh mozzarella, & basil, topped with garlic olive oil & Pecorino-Romano cheese. Large: 15" inch Small: 11" inch Gluten Friendly: 11" inch

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$26.00+

Pepperoni

$26.00+

House marinara, mozzarella, Ezzo pepperoni, Parmesan & Pecorino-Romano. Large: 15" inch Small: 11" inch Gluten Friendly: 11" inch

Siragusa Pear

Siragusa Pear

$28.50+

Siragusa Pear

$28.50+

Local pears, bleu cheese, caramelized onions, mozzarella, pecorino & fresh herbs. Large: 15" inch Small: 11" inch Gluten Friendly: 11" inch

Solstice

Solstice

$29.50+

Solstice

$29.50+

House-made Canadian bacon, pineapple-chutney, shredded mozzarella & jalapeño creme. Large: 15" inch Small: 11" inch Gluten Friendly: 11" inch

La Campagna

La Campagna

$28.50+

La Campagna

$28.50+

Olympia Provision's salami cotto, Castelvetrano olives, Nature's Finest Farm arugula, house marinara, Manchego. Large: 15" inch Small: 11" inch Gluten Friendly: 11" inch

Cremini

Cremini

$29.50+

Cremini

$29.50+

Hood River Organic cremini mushrooms with goat cheese, shredded mozzarella, lemon zest, truffle oil, pecorino & herb mix. Large: 15" inch Small: 11" inch Gluten-Friendly: 11" inch

Veggie

Veggie

$16.50+

Veggie

$16.50+

Spinach, cremini mushrooms, local winter squashes, house marinara & mozzarella cheese. Large: 15" inch Small: 11" inch Gluten Friendly: 11" inch

Pizza Special

Pizza Special

$29.50+

Pizza Special

$29.50+

Visit our social media page's @solsticepizza to learn more about this weeks seasonal pizza special! Large: 15" inch Small: 11" inch Gluten Friendly: 11" inch

Gilda

Gilda

$28.50+

Gilda

$28.50+

Our 'Green Wilder' pizza with mozzarella & house-made chorizo, basil cashew pesto, shaved red onions, pommodorracios & fresh arugula. Large: 15" inch Small: 11" inch Gluten-Friendly: 11" inch

Calzone Special

Calzone Special

$17.00

Our Calzone Special is available every Wednesday & Thursday, visit @solsticepizza on social media to see this weeks calzone-combination.

Sweets

S'more

S'more

$9.50

House-made honey marshmallow, chocolate ganache & a better pecan nut crust.

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Tangy lime custard made with sweetened condensed milk, fresh whipped cream & toasted coconut.

Seasonal Hand Pie

Seasonal Hand Pie

$9.00

House-made puff pastry & local fruit, served w/ a scoop of house-made vanilla ice cream.

Ice Cream

Ice Cream

$5.00+

House-made ice cream made with organic ingredients.

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Wood fired, Gorge inspired!

Website

Location

501 Portway Ave, Hood River, OR 97031

Directions

