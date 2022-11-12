- Home
Solstice Wood Fire Waterfront Cafe
No reviews yet
501 Portway Ave
Hood River, OR 97031
Popular Items
Kid's Menu
Kid's Pizza
6" inch Kid's pizza with house marinara & mozzarella cheese. Additional toppings $1 each.
Kid's PB&J Pizza
6" inch Kid's pizza topped with a swirl of organic peanut butter & local jelly. Add fresh sliced pear for $1.
Kid's Linguine w/ Marinara
House-made pasta with our classic marinara sauce.
Kid's Linguine w/ Butter & Cheese
House-made pasta with butter & Grana cheese.
Kid's Mac 'n' Cheese
A mini version of our signature Mac 'n' Cheese with Tillamook cheddar, gruyere & penne pasta.
Kid's Chicken & Veggies
Roasted Mary's organic chicken with your choice of sauteed local & seasonal vegetables or carrot sticks.
Kid's Side
Kid's sides to snack on or pair with your entree.
Beer & Cider
Everybody's Cryo-Chronic IPA
12 oz can of Everybody's Cyro-Chronic IPA · 6.9% ABV / 80 IBU. This beer is made for the hop lovers. Centennial, Amarillo, and Cluster hops provide a wonderful hop aroma and flavor in this beer.
pFriem Pilsner
12 oz can of pFriem Pilsner - 4.9% ABV. This beer shines brilliantly gold with fluffy white foam. Aromas of fresh grass, spring flowers, with a touch of lemon zest quaffs from the glass. The mouth fills with zesty spiciness, a touch of honey, and finishes crisp, snappy, and refreshing.
Groundbreaker GF IPA
12 oz can of Ground Breaker Gluten Free IPA IPA · 6.0% ABV. A gluten-free American-style IPA, single-hopped with Santiam. A unique IPA, designed to get all of its bittering, flavor and aroma from late additions.
Clausthaler NA
12 oz bottle of Clausthaler Original (Non-Alcoholic/Alkoholfrei). Clausthaler is a Low-Alcohol beer brewed by Binding-Brauerei AG in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.
Tieton Cider Works
12 oz can of Tieton Cider - 6.9% ABV. Semi-sweet, balanced & smooth tasting made with local apples in Yakima, Washington.
Son of Man Cider
12 oz can of Son of Man 'BETI' cider - 6% ABV. Bright, always fresh, and never sweet. Fermentation takes place spontaneously with native yeast. The cider is aged for 6 months exclusively in stainless steel to produce a cider that is endlessly crushable.
Stiegl Radler
16 oz can of Stiegl Radler - 2.5% ABV. Real grapefruit juice gives this deliciously refreshing Radler (mixed beer drink) its amber natural cloudiness and pleasant tangy taste. The refreshingly fruity taste makes Stiegl-Radler Grapefruit a wonderful thirst quencher.
NA Beverages
Pineapple Shrub Soda
16 oz House-made pineapple drinking vinegar & soda water, served over ice.
House-Made Ginger Ale
16 oz House-made ginger ale with organic ginger syrup, lime, bitters & soda water, served over ice.
CoGo Lemonade
12 oz Bottle of Columbia Gorge Organic lemonade pressed in Hood River.
One Breath Kombucha
10 oz Pour of One Breath kombucha. Traditionally brewed using simple, organic ingredients, including peaches, roses, kefir water & love.
Camellia Grove Kombucha Can
12 oz can Chamomile, rose & linden flower kombucha, made in Portland.
Numi Iced Tea
16 oz House brewed organic Numi tea, served over ice.
Hot Chocolate
12 oz Hot chocolate topped with tiny marshmallows.
Bottled Sodas
Water Box
Signature Cocktails
Bird of Paradise
Banhez mezcal, Batanga Reposado tequila, passionfruit puree, pineapple juice & organic lime juice w/ a tajin & sea salt rim, served on ice. Must be 21 years of to purchase, proof of ID is required at pick-up.
Bitter Twist (Non-Alcohol Cocktail)
Wilderton (Non-Alcohol) Bittersweet Apertivo, organic grapefruit juice, toshi cherry syrup, soda water & an orange twist, served on ice.
Black Walnut Old Fashioned
Bourbon, muddled Toshi cherry, black walnut bitters, & fresh orange, served over a giant ice cube. Must be 21 years of to purchase, proof of ID is required at pick-up.
Farmer's Daughter
Hendrick’s gin, organic grapefruit, lemon juice, elderflower liqueur, & lavender bitters, served up. Must be 21 years of to purchase, proof of ID is required at pick-up.
Green Tea Mule
Good Medicine Jade Cloud green tea vodka, Cockn’ Bull ginger beer, & lime, served on the rocks. Must be 21 years of to purchase, proof of ID is required at pick-up.
Hot Buttered Rum
Rum, house-made brown sugar & cinnamon-nutmeg spiced butter rum mix w/ hot water. Must be 21 years of to purchase, proof of ID is required at pick-up.
Mo Toddy
Bourbon, organic lemon juice, house-made ginger syrup, angostura bitters & hot water. Must be 21 years of to purchase, proof of ID is required at pick-up.
New School
PB&J inspired cocktail w/ cognac, dark rum, concord grape juice & a peanut butter powder rim, served up. Must be 21 years of to purchase, proof of ID is required at pick-up.
Pickled Mary
Ancho chile vodka, tomato juice, horseradish, vegan worcestershire, celery salt, & hot sauce, served on the rocks. Must be 21 years of to purchase, proof of ID is required at pick-up.
Spanish Coffee
Pacific Rim Coffee, 151 rum, Kaluha, Grand Marnier, cinnamon, & whipped cream, served hot.
The Bollywood
Pepper vodka, house-made pineapple shrub, muddled cilantro, lime & jalapeño & soda water, served on the rocks. Must be 21 years of to purchase, proof of ID is required at pick-up.
The Solstice
Tequila, huckleberry syrup & lime juice served on the rocks with a sugar rim. Must be 21 years of to purchase, proof of ID is required at pick-up.
Wines By the Glass
Albarino Gls
5 oz pour of Albarino from Willow Wines in Underwood, Washington (Columbia Gorge AVA) served in a to-go cup. Must be 21 years of to purchase, proof of ID is required at pick-up.
Cava Brut Gls
6 oz pour of Cava sparkling wine from Castell D'Or in Spain served in a to-go cup. Must be 21 years of to purchase, proof of ID is required at pick-up.
Chardonnay Gls
5 oz pour of Chardonnay from Analemma Wines in Mosier, Oregon made with fruit from organic certified Oak Ridge Vineyard (Columbia Gorge AVA) served in a to-go cup. Must be 21 years of to purchase, proof of ID is required at pick-up.
House Red Gls
5 oz pour of Merlot from Mt. Hood Winery in Hood River, Oregon (Columbia Gorge AVA) served in a to-go cup. Must be 21 years of to purchase, proof of ID is required at pick-up.
House White Gls
5 oz pour of Pinot Gris from Mt. Hood Winery in Hood River, Oregon (Columbia Gorge AVA) served in a to-go cup. Must be 21 years of to purchase, proof of ID is required at pick-up.
Momentum Gls
5 oz pour of Momentum red blend from COR Cellars in Lyle, Washington (Columbia Gorge AVA) served in a to-go cup. Must be 21 years of to purchase, proof of ID is required at pick-up.
Pinot Noir Gls
5 oz pour of Pinot Noir from Phelps Creek Vineyard in Hood River, Oregon (Columbia Gorge AVA) served in a to-go cup. Must be 21 years of to purchase, proof of ID is required at pick-up.
Syrah Gls
5 oz pour of Syrah from Savage Grace in Underwood, Washington (Columbia Gorge AVA) served in a to-go cup. Must be 21 years of to purchase, proof of ID is required at pick-up.
Freetime Wine 'White' Pinot Noir Can
10 oz can of White Pinot Noir. Chilled, refreshing white wine with peach and citrus notes made without skin contact from certified organic Pinot Noir grapes from the Columbia River Gorge AVA.
Freetime Wine 'Bright' Pinot Noir Can
10 oz can of Bright Pinot Noir. Chilled, light bodied, lively and quenching dark rose made with certified organic Pinot Noir grapes from the Columbia Gorge AVA.
Wine Bottles
BTL 'Skin Contact' Gewurztraminer, Savage Grace
750 ml Bottle. Gewurztraminer fruit from certified organic Oak Ridge Vineyard in the White Salmon River Valley (Columbia River Gorge AVA) pressed with their skins to create a mineral driven and textural pleasing "organge" wine.
BTL Albarino, Willow Wine Cellars
750 ml bottle. 100% Yakima Valley Albarino, with bright citrus, minerality & traditional saline characteristics. 5% of the proceeds go to those working to protect our waterways and seas, to connect more people to the water, and to those creating access to clean water in places with water scarcity.
BTL Brut Cava, Castell D’Or
750 ml Bottle. Elegant and precise, with lemon & green apple. Youthful and pale with satisfying body from hint of sugar.
BTL Brut Rose, Roederer Estate Winery
750 ml Bottle. Full bodied & round sparkling wine blend with smooth flavors & fine persistent bubbles. The extra measure of pinot noir contributes elegance & austerity, which balance nicely with the delicate fruitiness of the chardonnay.
BTL Cabernet Franc, Idiot’s Grace
750 ml Bottle. Full aroma of berries with mild wood. Tannin heavy, full bodied, tangy with traditional vegetal characteristics & balanced acidity.
BTL Dolcetto, Idiot’s Grace
750 ml Bottle. The first portion of Dolcetto fruit came from their earliest grape planting in Mosier, a corner of the certified-organic vineyard that is underlain by remarkably sticky, gleyed clay. The balance of the fruit was drawn from a property they helped plant and manage on an old river terrace, high on the west side of the Hood River Valley.
BTL Estate Chardonnay, Wy'East Vineyard
BTL House Merlot, Mt. Hood Winery
750 ml Bottle. Earthy aromas of ripe plum and blackberry, with black cherry and just a hint of dark chocolate.
BTL House Pinot Gris, Mt. Hood Winery
750 ml Bottle. Estate fruit with aromas of Asian pear & white peach are accented by bright flavors of crisp apple & pear.
BTL Momentum Blend, COR Cellars
750 ml Bottle. The aromas explode from the glass, with notes of fresh plum, black currant & dried herbs. Piercingly pure fruit flavors coat the palate, showing an exquisite mouthfeel.
BTL Oak Ridge Chardonnay, Analemma Wines
750 ml Bottle. Aromas of acacia flowers and lemon verbena give way to a focused and crisp mineral-laden palate. Fresh acidity is a natural hallmark of this cool climate, alpine vineyard. Notes of beeswax and Linalool accompany varietal typicity through to a persistent finish.
BTL Pinot Noir, Phelps Creek Vineyard
750 ml Bottle. This 100% estate grown wine, aged in French Oak, reflects the spice of volcanic soils and brightness of a winegrower's restraint in ripeness. Crafted with care both in the field and winery.
BTL Rosé of Grenache, Le Doubble Troubble Wine Co.
750 mL bottle. With a nose of daisies and a strawberry finish it is the perfect sunny day drink. We kept it simple, as Rosé should be.
BTL Subduction Red, Syncline Cellars
750 ml Bottle. Syrah makes up just under half of this wine, with the rest Grenache, Carignan, Cinsault and Mourvèdre. The aromas pop, with notes of ripe raspberry, white pepper, wet stone and a whiff of smoked meat.
BTL Syrah, Savage Grace
750 ml Bottle. This vineyard is located at the base of the Blue Mountains in Walla Walla, WA & known for seriously structured Syrah that can take years to develop. Exhibits classic and intriguing Les Collines notes of tar, dark red fruit, & coffee bean, backed by medium tannins.
BTL Trousseau, Analemma Wines
750ml Bottle. Vibrant and light bodied Trousseau effuses incredible aromatics and a sensusal palate. Bright acidity, fresh cranberry, anise & alspice characteristics. Certified Biodynamic from Analemma Wine's Mosier Hills Vineyard estate fruit.
Kitchen Pantry
Large Pizza Dough
Fresh pizza dough made from scratch daily with Smalls Family Farm flour, yeast & water.
Take & Bake S'more Kit
4 mini take & bake s'mores made with house-made honey marshmallow, chocolate ganache & a better pecan nut crust. Bake in a pre-heated oven at 400 for 7-10 minutes until toasted.
Ice Cream & Sorbet
House-made ice cream & sorbet made with organic milk & local fruit.
Solstice Hot Honey
4 oz jar of our house-made sweet & spicy dipping sauce made with local honey & calabrian chilis.
Solstice Chili Crisp
4 oz jar of our house-made savory & spicy dipping sauce made with Sichuan Peppercorns, chilis, ginger, garlic & onion.
House Caesar Dressing
8 oz jar of house-made garlicky Caesar dressing.
House Ranch Dressing
8 oz jar of house-made classic ranch dressing.
House Balsamic Vinaigrette
8 oz jar of our signature house-made balsamic vinaigrette.
Small Plates
Terrine
Terrine

Duck liver & pork terrine with cherry mustarda, house-made giardinera & focaccia.
Polenta
Polenta

Crispy polenta, preserved lemon & Parmesan labneh, apple & kohlrabi salad.
Brussels Sprouts
Brussels Sprouts

Crispy fried brussels sprouts tossed with house-made bacon marmalade.
House Fries
House Fries

Hand-cut Prairie Creek Farm potatoes, seasoned with fresh herbs, served with garlic aioli & Portland ketchup.
Caesar Salad
Caesar Salad

Hearts of romaine, Grana Padano, focaccia croutons & our house-made garlicky Caesar dressing.
Siragusa Pear Salad
Siragusa Pear Salad

Salad greens, local pears & dried cherries, candied walnuts, bleu cheese & our house-made balsamic vinaigrette.
Harvest Salad
Harvest Salad

House-made green goddess dressing, feta, pickled Oak Rose Farm shallots, market kale, arugula, carrots & radishes.
Main Plates
Mac & Cheese
Mac & Cheese

Blend of Tillamook cheddar, gruyere, penne pasta & toasted breadcrumbs, served with focaccia bread.
Seasonal Risotto
Seasonal Risotto

Seasonal risotto served with rotating vegetables from our neighboring farms, Grana Padano & Parmesan.
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Pickle brined fried chicken, Grandma's pickles, house-made aioli & mixed greens on a potato bun, served with a side of hand-cut Kennebec fries.
Pizzas
Carnivore
Carnivore

House marinara, Ezzo pepperoni, house-made chorizo sausage, bacon & mozzarella. Large: 15" inch Small: 11" inch Gluten Friendly: 11" inch
Cheese
Cheese

House marinara, mozzarella, Parmesan & Pecorino-Romano. Large: 15" inch Small: 11" inch Gluten Friendly: 11" inch
Country Girl Cherry
Country Girl Cherry

Local cherries, house-made chorizo sausage, goat cheese, shredded mozzarella, marinara, pecorino & fresh herbs.
Green Wilder
Green Wilder

House-made basil cashew pesto, Impossible sausage, pomodorracios, shaved red onion, daiya & fresh arugula. Large: 15" inch Small: 11" inch Gluten Friendly: 11" inch
Margherita
Margherita

House-made marinara, fresh mozzarella, & basil, topped with garlic olive oil & Pecorino-Romano cheese. Large: 15" inch Small: 11" inch Gluten Friendly: 11" inch
Pepperoni
Pepperoni

House marinara, mozzarella, Ezzo pepperoni, Parmesan & Pecorino-Romano. Large: 15" inch Small: 11" inch Gluten Friendly: 11" inch
Siragusa Pear
Siragusa Pear

Local pears, bleu cheese, caramelized onions, mozzarella, pecorino & fresh herbs. Large: 15" inch Small: 11" inch Gluten Friendly: 11" inch
Solstice
Solstice

House-made Canadian bacon, pineapple-chutney, shredded mozzarella & jalapeño creme. Large: 15" inch Small: 11" inch Gluten Friendly: 11" inch
La Campagna
La Campagna

Olympia Provision's salami cotto, Castelvetrano olives, Nature's Finest Farm arugula, house marinara, Manchego. Large: 15" inch Small: 11" inch Gluten Friendly: 11" inch
Cremini
Cremini

Hood River Organic cremini mushrooms with goat cheese, shredded mozzarella, lemon zest, truffle oil, pecorino & herb mix. Large: 15" inch Small: 11" inch Gluten-Friendly: 11" inch
Veggie
Veggie

Spinach, cremini mushrooms, local winter squashes, house marinara & mozzarella cheese. Large: 15" inch Small: 11" inch Gluten Friendly: 11" inch
Pizza Special
Pizza Special

Visit our social media page's @solsticepizza to learn more about this weeks seasonal pizza special! Large: 15" inch Small: 11" inch Gluten Friendly: 11" inch
Gilda
Gilda

Our 'Green Wilder' pizza with mozzarella & house-made chorizo, basil cashew pesto, shaved red onions, pommodorracios & fresh arugula. Large: 15" inch Small: 11" inch Gluten-Friendly: 11" inch
Calzone Special
Our Calzone Special is available every Wednesday & Thursday, visit @solsticepizza on social media to see this weeks calzone-combination.
Sweets
S'more
House-made honey marshmallow, chocolate ganache & a better pecan nut crust.
Key Lime Pie
Tangy lime custard made with sweetened condensed milk, fresh whipped cream & toasted coconut.
Seasonal Hand Pie
House-made puff pastry & local fruit, served w/ a scoop of house-made vanilla ice cream.
Ice Cream
House-made ice cream made with organic ingredients.
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wood fired, Gorge inspired!
501 Portway Ave, Hood River, OR 97031