Solstice Wood Fire Pizza Truck - The Heights
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Providing pizza slices & specials in the Hood River Heights!
1501 12th Street, Hood River, OR 97031
