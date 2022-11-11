Restaurant header imageView gallery

Solstice Wood Fire Pizza Truck - The Heights

review star

No reviews yet

1501 12th Street

Hood River, OR 97031

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pepperoni
Country Girl Cherry
Caesar Salad

Salad

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Hearts of rommaine, Grana Padano, focaccia croutons & house-made garlicky Caesar dressing.

Specials & Sandwich Menu

Italian Sandwich

Italian Sandwich

$14.00

Molinari salami, proscuitto, manchego cheese, peproncini peppers, olive tapenade, aioli & greens served on our house-made wood fired sesame bread, served w/ a bag of chips.

Veggie Sandwich

Veggie Sandwich

$12.00

Fresh mozzarella, peproncini peppers, olive tapenade, aioli & greens served on our house-made wood fired sesame bread, served w/ a bag of chips.

Giant Slices

Cheese Slice

Cheese Slice

$6.00

Mozzarella, Parmesan, Pecorino-Romano & house-made marinara.

Pepperoni Slice

Pepperoni Slice

$7.00

Ezzo pepperoni, mozzarella, Parmesan, Pecorino-Romano & house-made marinara.

Special Slice

Special Slice

$7.00

Visit our social media page @solsticepizza for this week's special slice!

15" Large & 11" Gluten-Friendly Pizzas

Our 11" inch Gluten Friendly pizzas are made with Caputo flour. While we do take all of the possible steps to avoid cross contamination, all of our ingredients share the same prep space & are cooked on the same wood fired oven surface as items with regular flour. Caputo flour is an all-natural combination of rice, potato and soy flours & starches, & is naturally gluten free.
Cheese

Cheese

$21.00+

Mozzarella, Parmesan, Pecorino-Romano & house-made marinara. Our 11" inch Gluten Friendly pizzas are made with Caputo flour. While we do take all of the possible steps to avoid cross contamination, all of our ingredients share the same prep space & are cooked on the same wood fired oven surface as items with regular flour. Caputo flour is an all-natural combination of rice, potato and soy flours & starches, & is naturally gluten free.

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$24.00+

Ezzo pepperoni, mozzarella, Parmesan, Pecorino-Romano & house-made marinara. Our 11" inch Gluten Friendly pizzas are made with Caputo flour. While we do take all of the possible steps to avoid cross contamination, all of our ingredients share the same prep space & are cooked on the same wood fired oven surface as items with regular flour. Caputo flour is an all-natural combination of rice, potato and soy flours & starches, & is naturally gluten free.

Veggie

Veggie

$28.00+

Spinach, local winter squashes, cremini mushrooms, red onion, mozzarella & house-made marinara. Our 11" inch Gluten-Friendly pizzas are made with Caputo flour. While we do take all of the possible steps to avoid cross contamination, all of our ingredients share the same prep space & are cooked on the same wood fired oven surface as items with regular flour. Caputo flour is an all-natural combination of rice, potato and soy flours & starches, & is naturally gluten free.

Country Girl Cherry

Country Girl Cherry

$28.00+

Local cherries, house-made chorizo sausage, goat cheese, mozzarella & house-made marinara. Our 11" inch Gluten Friendly pizzas are made with Caputo flour. While we do take all of the possible steps to avoid cross contamination, all of our ingredients share the same prep space & are cooked on the same wood fired oven surface as items with regular flour. Caputo flour is an all-natural combination of rice, potato and soy flours & starches, & is naturally gluten free.

Solstice

Solstice

$28.00+

House smoked Canadian bacon, pineapple chutney, mozzarella & jalapeno creme on an olive oil base. Our 11" inch Gluten Friendly pizzas are made with Caputo flour. While we do take all of the possible steps to avoid cross contamination, all of our ingredients share the same prep space & are cooked on the same wood fired oven surface as items with regular flour. Caputo flour is an all-natural combination of rice, potato and soy flours & starches, & is naturally gluten free.

Beverages

Canned & Bottled Beverages

$2.00+

Desserts

IT'S - IT

IT'S - IT

$4.00+

A scoop of creamy vanilla ice cream between two freshly baked large old-fashioned oatmeal cookies, dipped into fine dark chocolate. One of Solstice co-owner Aaron B's favorite childhood memories, and a legend of San Francisco! Created in 1928, the delicious combination of savory sweetness was declared by all to be “IT!” That how the IT’S-IT Ice Cream Sandwich was born.

Wood Fire Smore

$9.00

House-made honey marshmallow, chocolate ganache & a buttery pecan nut & gluten-friendly graham cracker crust.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Providing pizza slices & specials in the Hood River Heights!

Location

1501 12th Street, Hood River, OR 97031

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Solstice Wood Fire Waterfront Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
501 Portway Ave Hood River, OR 97031
View restaurantnext
Kickstand Coffee & Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
1235 State St. #100 Hood River, OR 97031
View restaurantnext
pFriem Family Brewers
orange star4.3 • 2,065
707 Portway Ave, Suite 101 Hood River, OR 97031
View restaurantnext
Bette's Place - 416 Oak St.
orange starNo Reviews
416 Oak Street Hood River, OR 97031
View restaurantnext
Solstice Wood Fire Pizza Truck - Waterfront Lawn
orange starNo Reviews
403 Portway Avenue Hood River, OR 97031
View restaurantnext
Romuls West - Hood River
orange starNo Reviews
315 Oak Street Hood River, OR 97031
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Hood River

pFriem Family Brewers
orange star4.3 • 2,065
707 Portway Ave, Suite 101 Hood River, OR 97031
View restaurantnext
White Buffalo Wine Bar & Bistro
orange star4.3 • 201
4040 Westcliff Dr Hood River, OR 97031
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Hood River
The Dalles
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Government Camp
review star
Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)
Camas
review star
Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)
Gresham
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Happy Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Vancouver
review star
Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)
Oregon City
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Portland
review star
Avg 4.5 (353 restaurants)
West Linn
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston