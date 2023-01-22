Restaurant header imageView gallery

Solstice at Home Newtown, PA

review star

No reviews yet

2948 S. Eagle Rd

Newtown, PA 18940

Order Again

Popular Items

Fresh-Ground Filet Burger
Iceberg Wedge
Malbec Braised Short Rib

Spring Snacks/Starters

Cheese & Charcuterie Board

Cheese & Charcuterie Board

$25.00

Burrata, Blue Cheese, Parmigiano Reggiano, House-Made Country Pork Pate, Finocchiona Salami, Prosciutto Parma, Seasonal Accompaniments, Toasted Baguette

Deviled Egg Mason Jar

Deviled Egg Mason Jar

$6.00

Relish, House-Made Toasted Focaccia

Mussels Rockefeller

Mussels Rockefeller

$13.00

Bacon Lardon, Lobster Broth, Parmesan, Grilled Crostini

Parker House Rolls

Parker House Rolls

$5.00

Apricot Jam, Allspice Butter

Potato Leek Soup

Potato Leek Soup

$7.00

Leek Cereal, Shoestring Potatoes, Leek Oil

Smoked Salmon Rillette

Smoked Salmon Rillette

$12.00

Caper Dill Sour Cream, Pickled Cucumbers, Toasted Baguette

Spring Pea Hummus

Spring Pea Hummus

$10.00

Vegetable Crudite, House-Made Toasted Focaccia

Spring Salads

Heirloom Carrot Burrata

Heirloom Carrot Burrata

$12.00

Chili Carrot Coins, Basil Pesto, Watercress, Shallot Vinaigrette

Iceberg Wedge

Iceberg Wedge

$11.00

Tomato Jam, Bacon Jam, Tomatoes, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Blue Cheese Dressing

Solstice Salad

Solstice Salad

$10.00

Watermelon Radish, Asparagus, Carrots, Baby Heirloom Tomatoes, Cucumber, Focaccia Croutons, Parmesan, Egg, Buttermilk-Fermented Garlic Dressing

Strawberries & Arugula

Strawberries & Arugula

$12.00

Balsamic Pickled Shallots, Pea Hummus, Feta Cheese, Watermelon Radish, Watercress, Pistachio Dukkah, Elderflower Vinaigrette

Spring Pastas

Artichoke & Spinach Risotto

Artichoke & Spinach Risotto

$21.00

Crispy Artichoke Hearts, Feta Cheese, Spinach Puree

Braised Wagyu Pappardelle

Braised Wagyu Pappardelle

$29.00Out of stock

Short Rib Ragu, Pomodoro, Shaved Pecorino, Herb Bread Crumbs

Carrot Spaghetti

Carrot Spaghetti

$18.00

Walnut Pesto, White Bean Truffle Puree, Basil Persillade

Poached Lobster Gnocchi

Poached Lobster Gnocchi

$32.00

Lemon Butter Broth, Fall Herbs, Shaved Parmesan

Spring Entrees

7 oz Filet

7 oz Filet

$35.00

Pomme Puree, Bordelaise Sauce

14 oz Strip

$43.00

Pomme Puree, Bordelaise Sauce

16 oz Ribeye

16 oz Ribeye

$49.00

Pomme Puree, Bordelaise Sauce

32 oz Porterhouse

$89.00

Cipollini Onions, Roasted Carrots, Golden Raisin Chimichurri

Fresh-Ground Filet Burger

Fresh-Ground Filet Burger

$17.00

Red Wine-Shallot Jam, Tomato Jam, Leaf Lettuce, Solstice Sauce, Aged Cheddar, Brioche Bun, French Fries, Apple Ketchup

Halibut Bouillabaisse

Halibut Bouillabaisse

$28.00Out of stock

Mussels, Lobster Sauce, Lobster Croutons

Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes

Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes

$48.00

Two Crab Cakes, Remoulade Sauce, French Fries

Malbec Braised Short Rib

Malbec Braised Short Rib

$30.00

Pomme Puree, Swiss Chard, Basil Persillade

Pan-Roasted Salmon

Pan-Roasted Salmon

$25.00

Celerac Hash, Artichoke Agrodolce, Vichyssoise, Leek Oil

Roasted Chicken

Roasted Chicken

$24.00

Carrot Puree, Carnival Cauliflower, Sherry Chicken Jus

Seared Cape May Scallops

Seared Cape May Scallops

$46.00

Asparagus Veloute, Asparagus Tips, Spiraled Potatoes

Spring Sides

Poached Asparagus

$8.00

Lemon Puree

Pomme Puree

Pomme Puree

$7.00

Garlic Confit, Chives

Roasted Cauliflower

Roasted Cauliflower

$8.00

Walnut Tahini Vinaigrette, Grated Pecorino

Spaghetti Squash Gratin

Spaghetti Squash Gratin

$8.00

Creamy Bechamel, Toasted Panko

Spring Peas

Spring Peas

$8.00

Bacon Lardons, Pickled Pearl Onions, Mint

Wilted Greens

$7.00

Garlic, Chili Flake

Hand Cut Fries

$7.00

Apricot Ketchup, Loaded Baked Potato Aioli

Spring Desserts

Apricot Olive Oil Cake

Apricot Olive Oil Cake

$9.00

Apricot, Yogurt Gelato

Blueberry Tart

Blueberry Tart

$9.00

Lemon Curd, Almond Sorbet

Brown Butter Fudge Cake

Brown Butter Fudge Cake

$9.00

Orange-Rosemary Sorbet, Mocha Custard, Red Wine Gel

Butter Cake

Butter Cake

$10.00

Strawberry Elderflower Jam, Yuzu Creme Anglaise

Coffee -Spiced Doughnuts

Coffee -Spiced Doughnuts

$10.00

Chocolate Sauce, Chai Tea Caramel

Kid-Friendly Entrees

Kid's Pappardelle

$9.00

Choice of Pomodoro or Butter & Parmesan

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Aged Cheddar Cheese. Served with French Fries.

Kid's Burger

$16.00

Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Solstice is a modern-American restaurant seasonally-focused and ingredient-driven. We feature fresh, craveable food paired with elevated service in a friendly and approachable environment.

Solstice at Home image
Solstice at Home image
Solstice at Home image

