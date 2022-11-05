Solstice OC imageView gallery

Solstice OC

review star

No reviews yet

18555 Jamboree Rd

Irvine, CA 92612

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Rutabaga Fettucine - Vegan
Apple Waldorf

Fall Brunch Snacks & Starters

Biscuits & Jam

$5.00

Bronzino Crudo

$15.00
Cheese & Charcuterie Board

Cheese & Charcuterie Board

$26.00

Burrata, Blue Cheese, Parmigiano Reggiano, House-Made Country Pork Pate, Salami, Prosciutto di Parma, Seasonal Accompaniments, Toasted Baguette

Deviled Egg Mason Jar

Deviled Egg Mason Jar

$6.00

Relish, House-Made Toasted Focaccia

Mushroom Bird's Nest

$16.00
Pumpkin Hummus

Pumpkin Hummus

$13.00

Vegetable Crudite, House-Made Toasted Focaccia

Stuffed Doughnuts

$9.00

Fall Brunch Salads

Apple Waldorf

Apple Waldorf

$15.00

Whipped Goat Cheese, Red Wine Glaze, Apple Gelee, Maple-Galzed Walnuts, Grape Mustard Vinaigrette

Pear Caprese

Pear Caprese

$15.00

Maple Citrus Ricotta, Citrus Compressed Grapes, Walnut Picada, Pear Cider Vinaigrette

Solstice Salad

Solstice Salad

$11.00

Radish, Butternut Squash, Carrots, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Croutons, Parmesan, Egg, Buttermilk Garlic Dressing

Fall Brunch Entrees

Avocado Toast

$15.00

Poached Egg, Cipollini Onions, Multigrain Toast, House Greens

Brunch Burger

$19.00

Chicken & Waffles, Apple

$25.00

Filet & Eggs

$26.00

Dijon Soft Scrambled Eggs, Sauteed Greens, Truffle Home Fries, Horseradish Hollandaise

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake Benedict

$28.00

Buttermilk Biscuits, Poached Eggs, Sauteed Greens, Truffle Home Fries, Horseradish Hollandaise

Lobster & Shrimp Roll

Lobster & Shrimp Roll

$25.00

Lobster Butter, Old Bay, House-Made Toasted Roll

Rutabaga Fettucine - Vegan

Rutabaga Fettucine - Vegan

$21.00

Walnut Pesto, Root Vegetable Puree

Stuffed French Toast, Pumpkin

$16.00

CYO Omelet, Fall

$16.00

Fall Brunch Sides

SD Bacon

$6.00

SD Pork Sausage

$6.00

Side Eggs

$5.00

Truffle Home Fries

$6.00

Sauteed Red Peppers, Fine Herbs

Gnocchi & Cheese

Gnocchi & Cheese

$10.00

Creamy Bechamel, Toasted Panko

Hand-Cut Fries

Hand-Cut Fries

$9.00

Apricot Ketchup, Loaded Baked Potato Aioli

Fall Desserts

Apple Butter Cake

Apple Butter Cake

$12.00

Cinnamon Gelato, Salted Caramel

Brown Butter Fudge Cake

Brown Butter Fudge Cake

$10.00

Cocoa Nib Crumble, Orange Rosemary Sorbet, Mocha Custard, Orange Gelee

Coffee -Spiced Doughnuts

Coffee -Spiced Doughnuts

$11.00

Chocolate Sauce, Chai Tea Caramel

Pumpkin Bread Pudding

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Seasonally Inspired - Ingredient Driven

Location

18555 Jamboree Rd, Irvine, CA 92612

Directions

Gallery
Solstice OC image

Similar restaurants in your area

Jan's Health Bar - Irvine
orange starNo Reviews
2963 Michelson Drive Suite C IRVINE, CA 92612
View restaurantnext
Dosirak Company_The Plaza - 6280 Scholarship
orange starNo Reviews
6280 Scholarship Irvine, CA 92612
View restaurantnext
Puesto Park Place Irvine
orange star4.2 • 1,572
3311 Michelson Dr Irvine, CA 92612
View restaurantnext
Pita Pita - Pita Pita - Newport Beach
orange starNo Reviews
4341 MacArthur Blvd. Ste B Newport Beach, CA 92660
View restaurantnext
KRISP Fresh Living
orange starNo Reviews
2272 Michelson Dr #100 Irvine, CA 92612
View restaurantnext
Plateshub Irvine
orange starNo Reviews
1980 Main Street Irvine, CA 92614
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Irvine

Thai Spice
orange star4.6 • 7,304
15455 Jeffrey Rd Ste 315 Irvine, CA 92618
View restaurantnext
Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen & Udon - Irvine
orange star4.5 • 3,590
6404 Irvine Blvd Irvine, CA 92620
View restaurantnext
Puesto Los Olivios Irvine
orange star4.3 • 3,574
8577 Irvine Center DR Irvine, CA 92618
View restaurantnext
Taquiero Taco Patio
orange star4.4 • 3,344
4517 Campus Dr Irvine, CA 92612
View restaurantnext
The Alley - Irvine
orange star4.6 • 2,045
507 Spectrum Center Drive Irvine, CA 92618
View restaurantnext
Puesto Park Place Irvine
orange star4.2 • 1,572
3311 Michelson Dr Irvine, CA 92612
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Irvine
Aliso Viejo
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Tustin
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Newport Coast
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Santa Ana
review star
Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)
Corona Del Mar
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Costa Mesa
review star
Avg 4.4 (99 restaurants)
Newport Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (70 restaurants)
Laguna Hills
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Foothill Ranch
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston