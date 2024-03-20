Sol Tacos & Tequila
12 W Main St
Forsyth, GA 31029
LUNCH MENU
Lunch Specials
- Lunch Fajitas
Choice of protein, bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes grilled with our 25-year old secret fajita seasoning recipe. Served on a sizzling iron skillet with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, and warm tortillas on the side.
- Lunch Quesadilla$8.00
Cheese quesadilla made with chihuahua cheese and grilled with butter. Served with a side of lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
- Lunch Taco Combo$9.00
Choice of Taco & Two Sides
- Lunch Combo$8.00
Choice of 1 entree with Beef Picadillo or Chicken Tinga & 2 Sides
- Lunch Loco Taco Salad$8.50
Chicken tinga or beef picadillo served in a fried flour tortilla bowl. Topped with lettuce, chopped tomatoes, sour cream, and shredded cheese.
- Lunch Chimichanga$8.50
Deep fried chimichanga made with a choice of chicken tinga or beef picadillo. Served with a side of rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
- Speedy Gonzalez$7.50
One americano taco and one enchilada (chicken tinga or beef picadillo). With a side of rice or beans.
- Chilaquiles Rojo Bowl$13.00
- Nachos Locos$7.50
FOOD MENU
Dips & Apps
- Cheese Dip$4.95+
Our signature white queso dip.
- Guacamole Fresco$6.75+
Fresh Hass avocados diced and mixed with red onion, chopped jalapeños, cilantro, diced tomato, lime juice, garlic, and salt.
- Empanadas$7.50+
Two chicken and two beef empanadas wrapped in pastry dough and deep fried. Served with crema verde and chipotle aioli.
- South Texas Dip$14.00
Large cheese dip topped with grilled steak, chicken and shrimp. Served in a hot ceramic dish with fresh guacamole, tortillas, and pico de gallo on the side.
- Santa Fe Dip$13.00
Gilled adobo chicken, spinach, corn, black beans, queso dip, Sol salsa, & totopos chips.
- Nachos$6.00
Corn nacho chips covered with our queso dip and served on a warm plate.
- Carne Asada Fries$13.00
Carne asada, golden fries, shredded cheese, cheese dip, sour cream, guac, and pico.
- (3) Elotes$7.00
3 corn on the cobs with butter, mayo, Tajin, Valentina, & queso fresco.
- Coctel De Camaron$15.00
Shrimp with chopped onions, tomatoes, cilantro, cucumber, and avocado. Mixed with mexican cocktail sauce, clamato, and fresh lime juice. Served in a glass with saltine crackers on the side.
- Shrimp Ceviche$15.00
Freshly chopped tilapia or shrimp cooked in lime juice and spices, mixed with jalapenos and avocado chunks. Served with corn tostadas.
Soups & Salads
- Sopa de Pollo
Chicken broth, shredded chicken, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, cilantro, mexican rice.
- Tijuana Salad
Grilled chicken or flank steak, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, queso fresco, and fried tortilla strips.
- Dinner Taco Salad$10.25
Chicken tinga or beef picadillo served in a fried flour tortilla bowl. Topped with lettuce, chopped tomatoes, sour cream, shredded cheese, and guacamole.
- Guacamole Salad$5.00
Tacos
- 2x2 Taco Combo$10.00
Choice of two tacos and two sides.
- 3x2 Taco Combo$12.00
Choice of three tacos and two sides.
- Chicken Tinga Taco$3.00
Shredded chicken breast slow cooked for 5-hours with chipotle sauce, oregano, onions, and tomatoes. Topped with lettuce, shredded cheese, and chopped tomato in choice of a soft or hard shell tortilla.
- Beef Picadillo Taco$3.00
Ground beef cooked with tomatoes, cumin, garlic, chili powder, onions.Topped with lettuce, shredded cheese, and chopped tomato in choice of a soft or hard shell tortilla.
- Adobo Chicken Taco$4.00
Grilled chopped chicken breast marinated in our adobo seasoning (paprika, chipotle, garlic, oregano, vinegar, and salt) and grilled. Topped with cilantro and onions in double corn tortillas.
- Carne Asada Taco$4.00
Chopped skirt steak grilled with our fajita marinate and seasoning. Topped with cilantro and onions in double corn tortillas.
- Barbacoa Taco$4.00
Mexican-style beef chuck slow cooked in its own juices overnight until pull-apart tender. Topped with cilantro and onions in double corn tortillas.
- Al Pastor Taco$4.00
Chopped pork shoulder marinated overnight with chopped pineapple, orange juice, chipotle peppers, vinegar, onions, oregano, and garlic. Topped with cilantro and onions in double corn tortillas.
- Chorizo Taco$4.00
Chopped pork shoulder marinated overnight with chopped pineapple, orange juice, chipotle peppers, vinegar, onions, oregano, and garlic. Topped with cilantro and onions in double corn tortillas.
- Taco of the Month$5.00
Our specialty taco of the month.
- Birria Taco$5.00
Beef chuck braised in guajillo and ancho dried peppers & side of birria broth.
- Del Mar Taco$5.00
Grilled shrimp or tilapia seasoned with our 25-year-old secret fajita seasoning. Topped with cilantro-lime coleslaw and pico de gallo. Topped with cilantro and onions in double corn tortillas.
- Vegetarian Taco$5.00
Classics
- Quesadilla$6.00
Flour tortilla filled with chihuahua cheese, grilled with butter. Served with crema salad.
- Chimichanga$13.50
Chicken Tinga or Beef Picadillo Flour tortilla stuffed with chicken tinga or beef picadillo and deep fried. Served with a side of rice & beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, and cheese sauce.
- Enchiladas$11.50
Chicken Tinga or Beef Picadillo Two corn tortillas filled with chicken tinga or beef picadillo. Topped with warm enchilada sauce, and shredded cheese. Served on a warm plate with rice and beans.
- Enchiladas Verdes$11.50
Chicken Tinga or Beef Picadillo Two corn tortillas filled with chicken tinga or beef picadillo. Topped with salasa verde and shredded cheese. Served on a warm plate with rice and beans.
Especiales
- Fajitas
Choice of protein, bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes grilled with our 25-year old secret fajita seasoning recipe. Served on a sizzling iron skillet with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, and warm tortillas on the side.
- Arrachera Asada$17.25
Charbroiled skirt steak seasoned with garlic and salt. Served on a bed of grilled onions with pinto beans, mexican rice, guacamole fresco, pico de gallo, and tortillas on the side.
- Pollo Fundido$14.00
Charbroiled chicken breast seasoned with our family recipe marinade, topped with grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms and melted chihuahua cheese. Served with mexican rice, pinto beans and tortillas on the side.
- Tamales$13.50
Chicken, Pork, or Cheese A 50+ year old recipe passed down from grandmother. Two tamales made of masa (corn dough) filled with chicken, pork, or cheese and steamed inside a corn husk. Served with a side of rice & beans, lettuce, mexican crema, tomatoes, and queso fresco.
- Choripollo$13.50
Grilled seasoned chicken breast topped with grilled pineapple, chorizo, and cheese sauce. Served with mexican rice, pinto beans, & tortillas on the side.
- Gringo Special$10.50
- 1/2 Order Gringo Especial$7.50
Chopped grilled chicken served on a bed of warm mexican rice and covered in cheese sauce.
- Burrito Bowl$12.00
Chicken Tinga, Beef Picadillo, Carnitas, or Barbacoa Cilantro white rice, black beans, and choice of protein served in a bowl or fried tostada shell. Topped with lettuce, tomato, cilantro, red onion, roasted corn poblano, avocado, jalapeño, and drizzled with crema verde.
- Chilaquiles Rojo Bowl$13.00
Burritos
- A La Carte Burrito
- Cali-Style Burrito
Adobo Chicken, Carne Asada, Barbacoa, Carnitas, or Al Pastor Giant flour tortilla filled with choice of protein rice, pinto beans, lettuce, fresh guacamole, sour cream, and shredded cheese.
- Burrito De Carne Asada$13.50
Grilled steak burrito seasoned with our 25-year old family fajita seasoning recipe, wrapped in a flour tortilla, topped with cheese dip. Served with a side of mexican rice, pinto beans, and crema salad.
Vegetariano
- Veggie Fajitas$14.00
Broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, corn, bell peppers, and onions grilled in our fajita seasoning. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, fresh guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and side of tortillas.
- Veggie Chimichanga$11.50
Bell peppers, red onions, broccoli florets, zucchini, mushrooms, and roasted corn, rolled into a chimichanga and deep fried. Served with a side of pinto beans, mexican rice, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo.
- Veggie Burrito$9.50
Grilled broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, corn, bell peppers, onions, inside of a rolled around tortilla. Topped with tomato sauce, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
- Veggie Quesadilla$8.50
Cheese quesadilla filled with grilled broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, red onions, zucchini, bell peppers, and roasted corn. Served with lettuce sour cream and pico de gallo.
- Veggie Nachos$10.50
Cheese nachos topped with bell peppers, red onions, broccoli florets, zucchini, mushrooms, and roasted corn.
Kid's Menu
- Kid's Nachitos$4.50
Corn tortilla chips covered with melted cheese dip.
- Kid’s Quesadilla$5.50
Quesadilla and kid s drink, with rice & beans, fries, or esquite.
- Kid's Burrito
Covered with cheese dip, sdie of rice, beans, fries, or esquite.
- Kid’s Enchilada$5.50
Chicken, beef, or cheese enchilada with a side of rice & beans, fries, or esquite.
- Kid's Chicken Tenders$5.50
Chicken tenders with a side of fries, rice & beans, or esquite.
- Kid’s Taco$5.50
Choice of taco with rice & beans, fries, or esquite.
Sides
- Refried Beans$3.00
Whole pinto beans cooked with guajillo chile, oregano, onion, garlic, and salt.
- Black Beans$3.00
Whole black beans cooked with epazote, guajillo chile, cumin, oregano, onion, garlic, and salt.
- Pinto Beans$3.00
Whole pinto beans cooked with guajillo chile, oregano, onion, garlic, and salt.
- Spanish Rice$3.00
Cooked with saffron, turmeric, salt, and dried onion, bell pepper, and tomato.
- Mexican Rice$3.00
Cooked with tomato & chicken broth, garlic, onion, and salt.
- Cilantro White Rice$3.00
Cooked with chopped cilantro, lime juice, garlic, and salt.
- Side of Avocado$2.00
- (1) Elote$3.00
Corn on the cob with mayo, tajin, valentina, queso fresco, and lime.
- Papas Fritas (Fries)$3.00
Idaho potato french fries topped with seasoned salt and cilantro.
- Esquite$3.00
Fresh boiled corn mixed with light mayo, crumbled queso fresco, butter, and lime juice.
- Cucumber w/ Tajin$3.00
Desserts
- Flan$6.50
- Churros$7.00
Mexican pastries filled with cream. Deep Fried and rolled in cinammon sugar. Served with ice cream and whipped cream. Drizzled with Chocolate and Caramel Sauces.
- Chocolate Volcano$6.50
Warm brownie with molten chocolate center, topped with a scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream, Whipped Cream, Cherry and drizzled with chocolate syrup.
- Sopapilla with Ice Cream$5.00
Cinammon sugar fried flour tortillas chips with Vanilla Ice Cream, Honey, Whipped Cream, and Cherry
A La Carte
- ALC Adobo Chicken Burrito$7.00
- ALC Bean Burrito$5.00
- ALC Beef Picadillo Burrito$5.00
- ALC Carne Asada Burrito$8.00
- ALC Chicken Breast$9.00
- ALC Chicken Tinga Burrito$5.00
- ALC Chimichanga$7.00
- ALC ChoriPollo$10.00
- ALC Crema Salad$3.00
- ALC Empanadas (2)$7.00
- ALC Enchilada$3.00
- ALC Fajita Salad (NO R&B)$6.00
- ALC Fajita Salad Platter (WITH R&B)$8.00
- ALC Kid's Quesadilla (Small)$2.00
- ALC Pollo Fundido$10.00
- ALC Quesadilla$3.00
- ALC Shrimp Burrito$9.00
- ALC Tamale$4.50
- ALC Taquitos (1)$2.00
- ALC Texas Burrito$12.00
- ALC Tostada$5.00
- ALC Veggie Burrito$5.00
Extras
- Extra Chipotle Aioli$1.00
- Extra Crema Verde$1.00
- Extra Slice Avocado (1)$0.75
- Order of Cilantro$1.50
- Order of Corn Tortillas (3)$1.50
- Order of FlourTortillas (3)$1.50
- Order of Guacamole Dip$6.00
- Order of Pickled Jalapenos$2.00
- Order of Pico de Gallo$1.50
- Order of Raw Jalapenos$2.00
- Order of Sour Cream$2.00
- Scoop of Cheese Dip$2.00
- Scoop of Chopped Onions$1.00
- Scoop of Cilantro$1.00
- Scoop of Guacamole Dip$2.00
- Scoop of Pickled Jalapenos$1.00
- Scoop of Pico de Gallo$1.00
- Scoop of Queso Fresco$2.00
- Scoop of Raw Jalapenos$1.00
- Scoop of Shredded Cheese$1.00
- Scoop of Sour Cream$1.00
- Scoop of Tomatoes$1.00
- Side of Avocado$2.00
NON-ALC DRINKS
Drinks
- Soft Drink$2.95
- Iced Tea$2.95
- Water
- Jarritos$3.00
Mexican Carbonated Fruit Flavored bottled drinks
- Agua Fresca$3.50
- Kids Drink$1.25
- Mexican Coca-Cola 16 oz.$3.50
Authentic Mexican Coke made with real Cane Sugar. Imported. 1/2 Liter
- Topo-Chico$3.00
Sparkling Mineral Water. Imported from Mexico
- Jumex$3.00
- Chocolate Milk$2.95
- Coffee$2.95
- Milk$2.95
- Agua Fresca REFILL$1.00
- Orange Juice$2.50
- TopoChico$3.00
- KIDS Meal Jarrito
WEDNESDAY SPECIALS
- Wed - Burrito Bowl$10.00
Chicken Tinga, Beef Picadillo, Carnitas, or Barbacoa Cilantro white rice, black beans, and choice of protein served in a bowl or fried tostada shell. Topped with lettuce, tomato, cilantro, red onion, roasted corn poblano, avocado, jalapeño, and drizzled with crema verde.
- 27oz Estrella Jalisco$8.50
- Mexican Beer Bottle$3.00
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
12 W Main St, Forsyth, GA 31029