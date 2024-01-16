Soluna Cocina + Tequila Bar 7190 Troy Hill Drive Suite 500
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
At Soluna Cocina + Tequila Bar, our mission is to elevate the Mexican dining experience by blending fresh, traditional Mexican cuisine with innovative culinary techniques. We take pride in our extensive tequila selection and handcrafted cocktails, meticulously crafted with fresh ingredients. Committed to excellence, our team, with over 30 years expertise, strives to deliver exceptional, friendly, and knowledgeable service in a stunningly designed modern enviornment. We are dedicated to creating memorable moments and celebrating the rich flavors and traditions of Mexico with a contemporary twist.
Location
7190 Troy Hill Drive, Suite 500, Elkridge, MD 21075