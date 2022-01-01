Solvang Brewing Company imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
American
Gastropubs

Solvang Brewing Company

1 Review

$$

1547 mission Drive

Solvang, CA 93463

Popular Items

Sbc Wings (12)
Chicken Strips
Tri Tip French Dip

Starters

Carnitas Nachos

Carnitas Nachos

$14.95

House made tortilla chips topped with black beans, pork carnitas, cheddar, Monterey jack & cotija cheeses, Finished with cilantro, spicy pickled vegetables, jalapenos, sour cream, guacamole and salsa.

Soft Pretzels

Soft Pretzels

$9.95

Three warm & delicious soft baked European style pretzels served with our house made ale fondue and stout mustard..

Sbc Wings (12)

Sbc Wings (12)

$14.95

Premium double cooked jumbo chicken wings served with house made bleu cheese dressing and your choice of sauce; buffalo, chipotle bbq, or blazing habanero.

Sbc Wings(6)

Sbc Wings(6)

$9.95

Premium double cooked jumbo chicken wings served with house made bleu cheese dressing and your choice of sauce; buffalo, chipotle bbq, or blazing habanero.

Sausage Sampler

Sausage Sampler

$15.95

Danish medisterpolse, beer poached bratwurst and chefs choice sausage. served with house made ale fondue, mustards, kraut, pickled onions, cornichons &sliced soft baked pretzel.

Pub Fries

Pub Fries

$6.95

Thick premium natural cut fries tossed in seasoning salt.

Loaded Brisket Fries

Loaded Brisket Fries

$14.95

Natural cut fries topped with melted cheddar, jack and fondue cheeses. Finished with house smoked brisket, pico de gallo, and avocado crema, cotija and cilantro.

Elote Street Corn

Elote Street Corn

$10.95

Smoked corn finished with brewers dust, pickled onions, fresh avocado crema, sambal aioli, cotija cheese, and cilantro.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$10.95

Giant beer batered onion rings fried to perfection and served with house made ranch dressing.

Zucchini Planks

$9.95

House made panko breaded zucchini planks, golden fried and finished with shredded parmesan. Served with house made ranch dip.

Artichoke Spinach Dip

Artichoke Spinach Dip

$12.95

Sandwiches

Brewhouse Pastrami Sandwich

Brewhouse Pastrami Sandwich

$17.95

Premium thin sliced Angus pastrami pilled high, dill pickles, pepperoncinis, yellow mustard & melted Swiss cheese on a fresh baked alpine roll.

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$18.95

ale battered wild caught Alaskan Cod, flash fried untill golden brown, served with natural cut fries, house made tartar sauce & coleslaw.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.95

Slow cooked tender marinated pork, house made coleslaw and chipoltle BBQ sauce on a fresh baked brioche bun.

Tri Tip French Dip

Tri Tip French Dip

$18.95

Premium thinly sliced smoked Black Angus tri-tip and melted Swiss cheese on a fresh baked Alpine roll. served with hot au jus dipping sauce.

Chicken Strips

Chicken Strips

$14.95

Large premium golden brown country style chicken breast strips, alongside natural cut fries.......

Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$17.95

House smoke Angus brisket, aged white cheddar cheese caramelized onions, avocado crema, sambal BBQ sauce, molcajete salsa, and sweet slaw, on a fresh baked ciabatta bun.

Beer Brat Sausage Sandwich

Beer Brat Sausage Sandwich

$16.95

Fire grilled beer bratwurst sausage served with home made stout mustard, caramelized onions, kraut and melted Swiss cheese on a fresh baked sourdough roll.

Ciabatta Rueben

$16.95
Anchiote Chicken Pesto

Anchiote Chicken Pesto

$17.95

Burgers

American Burger

American Burger

$16.95

Black angus patty, grilled onions, American cheese, house sauce, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, onions and pickles on a brioche bun.

Black & Blue Burger

Black & Blue Burger

$17.95

Cajun seasoned Black Angus patty, crumbled blue cheese, pepper bacon, house made sauce, green leaf lettuce, tomatoes, onions and pickles, oon a brioche bun.

Tap Room Burger

Tap Room Burger

$17.95

Black Angus patty, house peppered honey bacon, cheddar cheese, house sauce, green leaf lettuce, tomatoes, onions and pickles on a brioche bun.

Western Burger

$17.95

Seasoned Black Angus patty, BBQ sauce, American & Cheddar cheese, beer battered onion ring, and peppered bacon on a fresh baked brioche bun.

Spicy Sambal Burger

Spicy Sambal Burger

$17.95

Black Angus patty, fried egg, aged white cheddar, sambal aioli, avocado, pepper bacon, cilantro, tomato, and caramelized onions, on a fresh baked brioche bun.

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$10.95

Kids F&C

$10.95

Kids Sampler

$10.95

Kids Chicken Fingers

$10.95

Kids Chicken Chicken Ceasar

$10.95

Salads

South West Chicken Salad

$15.95

Beet Salad

$14.95

Artisan mixed baby greens, roasted red and golden beets, goat cheese, orange wheels, and candied walnuts: finished with our house made tarragon dressing.

Roquette Salad

$13.95

Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.95

Marinated premium chicken breast, chopped hearts of romaine, house made Caesar dressing, house made herbed croutons and parmesan cheese.

Ceasar Salad

$12.95

Chopped hearts of romaine, house made Caesar dressing, house made herbed croutons and parmesan cheese.

Side Salad

$4.95

Desserts

Santa Maria Shortcake

$11.95

Fried Puff Pastry made to order with locally sourced strawberries prepared into compote, from scratch lime curd & house made whip crème.

Butterfinger Ice Cream Pie

$12.95

House made ice cream pie with gram cracker crust, vanilla bean ice cream, crushed Butterfingers and caramel sauce.

Dusted Beignet Pastry

$9.95

Four traditional made to order beignets, Pate a choux pastry served warm, sweet and fluffy with caramel drizzle& dusted with confectioners sugar.

Sodas

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Juice

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Sauces

Dijon Mustard

Stout Mustard

Reg BBQ

Buffalo Wing Sauce

$0.50

Habanero Wing Sauce

$0.50

Sombal Spicy Aioli

$0.50

Brewhouse Ranch

$0.50

Burger Sauce

$0.50

Tartar Sauce

$1.50

Caesar Dressing

$1.00

Blue Cheese Dressing

$1.00

Thousand Island Dressing

$1.00

Shallot Vinaigrette

$1.00

Ale Fondue Cheese Sauce

$1.50

Avocado Crema

$1.00

Salsa

$1.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family friendly brewing Company nestled in the beautiful Santa Ynez Valley, in sunny Solvang, Ca.

Location

1547 mission Drive, Solvang, CA 93463

Directions

Gallery
Solvang Brewing Company image

Map
