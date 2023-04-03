Soma Coffeehouse - Hillside
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Serving craft specialty coffee beverages, juices freshly-squeezed from organic produce, whole-fruit smoothies, and a wide variety of vegan and made-in-house baked goods.
Location
581 East Hillside Drive, Bloomington, IN 47401
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Bloomington
Runcible Spoon Cafe & Restaurant - 412 E 6th St
4.4 • 1,335
412 E 6th St Bloomington, IN 47408
View restaurant
More near Bloomington