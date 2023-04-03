Restaurant header imageView gallery

Soma Coffeehouse - Hillside

review star

No reviews yet

581 East Hillside Drive

Bloomington, IN 47401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Lethal Weapon 2 - 16oz
Latte
Berry Berry Good - 16oz

Brewed Coffee

Au Lait

$3.60+

Your choice of our fresh drip coffee topped off with perfectly steamed milk.

Cold Brew - House Blend

Cold Brew - House Blend

$3.90+

Our proprietary blend of Latin American beans; ground and fully-immersed in room temperature, triple-filtered water - yielding a cup that is smooth, rich, and lower in acidity than its hot-brewed sibling.

Cold Brew - Nitro

Cold Brew - Nitro

$4.90+

Utilizing beans grown at the AAK Coop within the Eastern Highlands of Papua New Guinea, we brew with triple-filtered cold water infused with nitrogen. The result? A creamy, rich beverage with juuuust the right amount of brightness resulting from the origin traits of the beans.

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.50+

We source only the best Arabica beans from farms worldwide - craft-roasted to a level that highlights the best qualities of every origin and blend we offer. Dark, medium, or decaf - something for every palette.

Growler - 1 Gallon

Growler - 1 Gallon

$34.95

One whole gallon of our pride and joy, Bloomington's most popular cold brew. Comes in a custom Soma growler and receives a $3 discount when refilled. Keeps under refrigeration for up to a month from purchase date. The half gallon serves 8 cups and the gallon serves 16. What a great gift for your on-the-go coffee friends!

Joe to Go - Hot - 96oz

Joe to Go - Hot - 96oz

$22.00

Have coffee. Will travel. 12 8oz servings of your favorite hot filter coffee. Includes half and half, sugars, stir sticks, 12 cups and lids.

Sweet Cream Cold Brew

Sweet Cream Cold Brew

$4.90+

Our Latin American cold brew finished with a splash of cold sweet cream – endlessly refreshing.

Food and Pastries

Pastries

Bar - Double Chocolate Brownie

Bar - Double Chocolate Brownie

$2.95

Cocoa powder and chocolate morsels yield a rich and decadent chocolate treat!

Bar - Mixed Berry Crumble

Bar - Mixed Berry Crumble

$3.95

Raspberries, strawberries, and blueberries on a vegan shortbread crumble crust. This treat is a total delight!

Bar - Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip

Bar - Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip

$2.95

Super rich combo of natural peanut butter and chocolate. V

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$4.95

Glazed, rolled, sweet, glazed, rolled, sweet

Cookie - Chocolate Chip

Cookie - Chocolate Chip

$3.49

Who knew Soma had the best chocolate chip cookie in town? There, we said it.

Cookie - Pumpkin Chocolate Chip

Cookie - Pumpkin Chocolate Chip

$3.49

Spiced and perfectly soft, almost like a muffin top. V.

Cookie - Triple Chocolate Decadence

Cookie - Triple Chocolate Decadence

$3.95

Gluten-Free, Vegan, Delicious. Dark chocolate cookie with vegan white chocolate chips and milk-chocolate chips. Contains nuts.

Muffin - Banana Nut

$3.95

A tender, banana flavored muffin adorned with walnut pieces.

Muffin - Blueberry Buckwheat

Muffin - Blueberry Buckwheat

$3.95

Gluten light (approximately half the gluten of a typical muffin). Our blueberry buckwheat muffin is packed with crushed fresh blueberries and topped with a brown sugar streusel. Little debbie, eat your heart out! V

Muffin - Chocolate Cheesecake

Muffin - Chocolate Cheesecake

$3.95

A super-chocolatey muffin with a cream cheese top.

Muffin - Cosmic

Muffin - Cosmic

$3.95

Pumpkin-based with papaya, raisins, walnuts, and flax seed make this muffin into a hearty breakfast. V

Muffin - Lemon Poppyseed

Muffin - Lemon Poppyseed

$3.95

Recipe courtesy of the former Red Chair Bakery, this muffin is tender and sweet with a lemony snap.

Muffin - Pumpkin Brown Butter

Muffin - Pumpkin Brown Butter

$3.95

The nuttiness of browned butter meets the warmth of our secret blend of spices in this delicious treat.

Scone

Scone

$3.49

Flavor rotates daily. Great for surprises. If you'd prefer to know ahead, give us a call!

Sour Cream Coffee Cake

Sour Cream Coffee Cake

$4.95

HUGE slice of our heirloom sour cream coffee cake. Includes a walnut streusel topping and glaze.

Zucchini Bread

Zucchini Bread

$2.95

Light, moist, yummy, and slightly sweet. You won't even know there's squash in there!

Food

Parfait

Parfait

$4.95

Greek yogurt, sweetened with a touch of local Hunter's wildflower honey, home made granola, and blueberries

Quiche - Spinach, Red Pepper, Feta, Onion

Quiche - Spinach, Red Pepper, Feta, Onion

$4.49

Pastry dough filled with a mix of fresh spinach, red bell peppers, feta cheese, and red onions.

Espresso Bar

Espresso Classics

Americano

$3.40+

Craft espresso shots combined with filtered water.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.10+

Craft espresso shots are combined with steamed milk that is nice and foamy

Cortado

Cortado

$3.80+

A beloved traditional - equal parts espresso and silky steamed milk

Espresso

$2.70+

Coffee that is brewed under a specific temperature and pressure, resulting in shots of uber-rich and full-bodied deliciousness. The foundation of all of our espresso-based beverages.

Flat White

$3.80+

The cortado's Australian cousin. A stout combination of espresso and a small amount of silky textured milk.

Latte

Latte

$4.20+

Espresso shots combined with perfectly textured milk, just a light blanket of foam. Also available iced.

Macchiato

$3.80+

A traditional Italian beverage! Espresso shots with a dollop of foamed milk. Looking for something milky and sweet comparable to that other shop's "macchiato"? Try adding caramel syrup to our latte.

Specialty Drinks

Bee Sting Latte

Bee Sting Latte

$5.40+

Sweet - with a kick of spice! Our reduction of habanero pepper, turbinado sugar, and local Hunter's wildflower honey yields a flavor party of a latte!

Cardamom Rosewater Latte

Cardamom Rosewater Latte

$5.40+

Tastes like luxury. Warm cardamom and rosewater infused syrup. Finished with organic rose petals.

Frapparooni - Double

$6.70

Espresso, dairy, ice, and your choice of flavor go on a trip to the blender! Whipped cream tops off this delicious treat.

Honey Lavender Latte

Honey Lavender Latte

$5.40+

Our honey-turbinado reduction is made by steeping whole lavender blossoms, bringing this craft latte to a whole new level of deliciousness.

Lebowski

$5.40+

Latte with caramel, coconut, and vanilla. Topped with whipped cream.

Miele

Miele

$4.90+

Just the right amount of honey and cinnamon craft a latte that is balanced and slightly sweet.

Mocha

Mocha

$4.90+

With silky textured milk and Ghirardelli sweet chocolate. Includes whipped cream for the ultimate treat.

Oahu

$5.40+

"Tastes like a vacation". White chocolate and macadamia nut set sail alongside our specialty espresso and milk. A touch of whipped cream completes the package!

PB Cup-of-Joe

$5.40+

Natural creamy peanut butter and dark chocolate yield a drinkable version of the beloved confectionary.

Peppermint Patty

$5.40+

Specialty espresso, your choice of milk, dark chocolate, and green mint with a touch of whipped cream.

Razz-Ma-Tazz

$5.40+

Raspberry and dark chocolate, specialty espresso, and your choice of milk. Finished with a touch of whipped cream.

Red Hottie

$5.40+

A mocha with a cayenne kick. Craft espresso shots, sweet ground chocolate, cayenne pepper, and vanilla are combined with your choice of milk. Topped with whipped cream.

Swamp Thing

Swamp Thing

$5.40+

Espresso, ice, filtered water, green mint, and a swampy drizzle of soy milk make this a popular summer drink!

Top O' The Morning

$5.40+

Irish cream, vanilla, espresso, and your choice of milk.

White Mocha

$5.40+

With silky textured milk and Ghirardelli white chocolate. Includes whipped cream for the ultimate treat.

Zombie - 16oz

Zombie - 16oz

$6.60

This drink has become a bit of a Soma legend, utilizing very very lightly-roasted beans that yield all of the caffeinated kick of coffee and a mild, nutty flavor. Comes with your choice of sweet-ground chocolate, or white chocolate. Finished off with your favorite milk and a smooch of whipped cream.

Non-Coffee

Chai Latte

$4.70+

Oregon chai latte concentrate combined with your choice of dairy. Looking for a "dirty chai"? Add a shot (or two) of espresso.

Hot Chocolate

$4.40+

Ghirardelli sweet chocolate and steamed milk. Topped with our handmade whipped cream.

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$3.20+

Over 20 choices of black, green, and herbal loose-leaf teas available.

Iced Tea

$3.20+

We cold brew a rotating selection of our black, green, and herbal iced teas for your enjoyment! GIve us a quick call to check and see what's currently on-hand.

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$4.70+

Organic Japanese matcha brewed with your choice of milk. Available unsweetened or lightly sweetened with Vanilla.

Steamer

$4.20+

Your choice of milk and flavor. Great for the kiddos. Select "kids temp" in the optional preps and we see to it that it is juuuust warm enough.

Tea Latte

$5.40

Your choice of fancy loose-leaf tea, brewed through our espresso machine, finished with your choice of steamed milk. Try all the combinations, they are all amazing.

Blended and Juiced

Smoothie

Banana Colada - 16oz

Banana Colada - 16oz

$6.40

Shredded coconut, pineapple, and whole frozen banana.

Berry Berry Good - 16oz

Berry Berry Good - 16oz

$6.40

Flash-frozen blueberries, strawberries, bananas, and raspberries blended with apple juice.

Blue Suede Shoes - 16oz

$6.40

Blueberries, cantaloupe, and honeydew melons, and bananas blended with apple juice.

Farm Boy Tim - 16oz

$6.40

Peaches, melon mix, rhubarb, and blueberries blended with juiced apple

FrankenChai - 16oz

$7.40

Chai, soy milk, cinnamon, and bananas. (Psst - turn it into a "dirty frank" by adding an espresso shot.

Howler Monkey - 16oz

$7.90

This is from our secret menu, so let's keep this between us two. Frozen banana, natural PB, sweet Ghirardelli chocolate, espresso, and soy milk.

Jungle Juice - 16oz

Jungle Juice - 16oz

$6.40

Mango, papaya, pineapple, banana, and pineapple juice.

Lethal Weapon 2 - 16oz

Lethal Weapon 2 - 16oz

$7.40

Organic lacinato kale, frozen bananas, pineapple juice, and our source of life supplement powder (plant based protein and vitamin powder).

PB & J - 16oz

PB & J - 16oz

$7.40

Natural PB, flash-frozen strawberries and bananas, along with juiced apple. You'd better believe this tastes exactly like the childhood favorite.

Strawberry Fields - 16oz

Strawberry Fields - 16oz

$6.40

Flash-frozen strawberries, bananas, and juiced apple.

TD's Peachy - 16oz

$6.40

Peaches, raspberries, and juiced apples. Ask Tom Donohue (TD), the late proprietor of TD's, CDs, And LPs (the record store in our Kirkwood cafe's basement) how he's doing? "Peachy!"

Juice

Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$6.50+

Organic gala apples transformed into a delicious and nutritious beverage.

Carrot Juice

Carrot Juice

$6.50+

Organic carrots - transformed into a delicious and nutritious beverage.

DIY Juice

$7.00+

Choose your own adventure! Run through our garden and pick up 3 pieces of organic produce. Take your juice to the top with even more items for a small fee.

Dr. D's Tonic - 16oz

Dr. D's Tonic - 16oz

$5.40

Fresh-squeezed organic lemon and ginger, local Hunter's wildflower honey, and hot (or sparkling water). Beloved by the vocalists, the homeopaths, the hungover, and everyone in-between!

Dream Team

$6.50+

Orange, carrot, and ginger - all juiced to order and all organic

Drop the Beet

$6.50+

Beet, carrot, and ginger - all juiced to order and all organic.

Liquid Gold

$6.50+

Lemon, carrot, and apple - all juiced to order and all organic

Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$7.00+

Cold pressed, organic oranges just hit a bit better than the grocery store stuff.

Etc.

Italian Soda - 16oz

$4.70

Retail/Catering/Bean

Retail

Pint Glass

Pint Glass

$9.95
Chocolate Beans

Chocolate Beans

$1.50
Koozie

Koozie

$2.00

Metal Straw

$2.20

Novelty Pin

$12.95
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Serving craft specialty coffee beverages, juices freshly-squeezed from organic produce, whole-fruit smoothies, and a wide variety of vegan and made-in-house baked goods.

Website

Location

581 East Hillside Drive, Bloomington, IN 47401

Directions

