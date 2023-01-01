A map showing the location of Stony Brooke TavernView gallery

Stony Brooke Tavern

341 North Main Street

Suffield, CT 06078

Entrees

Short Ribs- Half Tray

$120.00

Half tray serves 10-12 people

Short Ribs- Full Tray

$240.00

Full tray serves 22-24 people

Everything Crusted Pan-Seared Salmon- Half Tray

$100.00

Half tray serves 10-12 people

Everything Crusted Pan-Seared Salmon- Full Tray

$200.00

Full tray serves 22-24 people

Paella House- Half Tray

$150.00

Half tray serves 10-12 people

Paella House- Full Tray

$300.00

Full tray serves 22-24 people

Paella Chicken and Sausage- Half Tray

$150.00

Half tray serves 10-12 people

Paella Chicken and Sausage- Full Tray

$300.00

Full tray serves 22-24 people

Paella Vegetarian- Half Tray

$100.00

Half tray serves 10-12 people

Paella Vegetarian- Full Tray

$200.00

Full tray serves 22-24 people

Rosemary Roasted Half Chicken- Half Tray

$120.00

Half tray serves 10-12 people

Rosemary Roasted Half Chicken- Full Tray

$240.00

Full tray serves 22-24 people

Pappardelle Bolognese- Half Tray

$90.00

Half tray serves 10-12 people

Pappardelle Bolognese- Full Tray

$180.00

Full tray serves 22-24 people

Potato Gnocchi- Half Tray

$90.00

Half tray serves 10-12 people

Potato Gnocchi- Full Tray

$180.00

Full tray serves 22-24 people

Appetizer Platters

Cold Display- Half Tray

$45.00

Half tray serves 10-12 people

Cold Display- Full Tray

$90.00

Full tray serves 22-24 people

Antipasto- Half Tray

$60.00

Half tray serves 10-12 people

Antipasto- Full Tray

$120.00

Full tray serves 22-24 people

Beef Empanadas- Half Tray

$48.00

Half tray serves 10-12 people

Beef Empanadas- Full Tray

$80.00

Full tray serves 22-24 people

Melanzane Rustica- Half Tray

$60.00

Half tray serves 10-12 people

Melanzane Rustica- Full Tray

$120.00

Full tray serves 22-24 people

Smoked Chorizo Croquettes- Half Tray

$25.00

Half tray serves 10-12 people

Smoked Chorizo Croquettes- Full Tray

$50.00

Full tray serves 22-24 people

Hummus Platter- Half Tray

$25.00

Half tray serves 10-12 people

Hummus Platter- Full Tray

$50.00

Full tray serves 22-24 people

Arancini- Half Tray

$25.00

Half tray serves 10-12 people

Arancini- Full Tray

$50.00

Full tray serves 22-24 people

Chicken Meatballs- Half Tray

$35.00

Half tray serves 10-12 people

Chicken Meatballs- Full Tray

$70.00

Full tray serves 22-24 people

Salad Platters

Garden Salad- Half Tray

$80.00

Half tray serves 10-12 people

Garden Salad- Full Tray

$160.00

Full tray serves 22-24 people

Beet Salad- Half Tray

$90.00

Half tray serves 10-12 people

Beet Salad- Full Tray

$180.00

Full tray serves 22-24 people

Tuscan Salad- Half Tray

$90.00

Half tray serves 10-12 people

Tuscan Salad- Full Tray

$180.00

Full tray serves 22-24 people

Pear Salad- Half Tray

$90.00

Half tray serves 10-12 people

Pear Salad- Full Tray

$180.00

Full tray serves 22-24 people

Caesar Salad- Half Tray

$90.00

Half tray serves 10-12 people

Caesar Salad- Full Tray

$180.00

Full tray serves 22-24 people

Arugula Salad- Half Tray

$80.00

Half tray serves 10-12 people

Arugula Salad- Full Tray

$160.00

Full tray serves 22-24 people

Side Dishes

Saffron Rice- Half Tray

$45.00

Half tray serves 10-12 people

Saffron Rice- Full Tray

$90.00

Full tray serves 22-24 people

Rissotto- Half Tray

$45.00

Half tray serves 10-12 people

Rissotto- Full Tray

$90.00

Full tray serves 22-24 people

Mashed Yucca- Half Tray

$45.00

Half tray serves 10-12 people

Mashed Yucca- Full Tray

$90.00

Full tray serves 22-24 people

Mashed Potato- Half Tray

$45.00

Half tray serves 10-12 people

Mashed Potato- Full Tray

$90.00

Full tray serves 22-24 people

Asparagus- Half Tray

$45.00

Half tray serves 10-12 people

Asparagus- Full Tray

$90.00

Full tray serves 22-24 people

Green Beans- Half Tray

$45.00

Half tray serves 10-12 people

Green Beans- Full Tray

$90.00

Full tray serves 22-24 people

Tuscan Vegetables- Half Tray

$45.00

Half tray serves 10-12 people

Tuscan Vegetables- Full Tray

$90.00

Full tray serves 22-24 people

Purple Potato Chorizo Hash- Half Tray

$45.00

Half tray serves 10-12 people

Purple Potato Chorizo Hash- Full Tray

$90.00

Full tray serves 22-24 people

Desserts

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$80.00

Serves 12 only

NY Cheesecake

$80.00

Serves 12 only

Tiramisu

$80.00

Serves 12 only

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$80.00

Serves 12 only

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

341 North Main Street, Suffield, CT 06078

Directions

