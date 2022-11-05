Soma - Beverly
1,597 Reviews
$$
256 Cabot St
Beverly, MA 01915
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
GIFT CARDS
Gift Card
This gift card will be a "physical" SOMA Gift Card which will be placed on your take out or delivery bag. If you only order a card for pick up and no food or drink then we will hold it at the host stand. If you order only a gift card for delivery and no food or drink then we will deliver it during our least busy time on same day unless you specify you want it delivered ASAP. E-gift cards are also available on top right corner and can be sent to recipient by email or text at a scheduled date and time of your choice.
Hummus
Cutlery & Napkins
Napkin, Fork, Knife (Spoon if orders calls for it) We do not normally add napkins and silverware on our to-go orders unless specified.
Complimentary Hummus
Only one complimentary per order. Please be advised we sometimes run out of complimentary hummus and/or bread.
Small Hummus
Soma Hummus 12 oz
Large Hummus
Soma Hummus 16oz
Salads
Beet Salad
trio of organic beets, giant beans, baby mixed greens, side of greek garlic dressing
Brussels Salad
sprouts, roasted beets, radish, turnips, candied fennel, greens, baby tomato, bleu cheese, side of champagne vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, house made croutons, side of caesar dressing
Soma Salad
mixed greens, cucumber, red onions, red and green peppers, carrots, mushrooms, herb crisp, house made yogurt on the side, balsamic vinaigrette on the side
Spiced Pear Salad
caramelized pears, sliced fennel, baby arugula, candied walnuts, cranberries, bleu cheese, side of sherry vinaigrette
Appetizers
Boneless Buffalo Tenders
Chicken tenders, spicy buffalo sauce, carrot and celery stix, side of blue cheese dressing
Fried Calamari
Rhode island style, pickled onions, grape tomatoes, fried cherry peppers, arugula, side of spicy marinara sauce
Nachos
Served cold. Tortillas and cheddar cheese will need to be microwaved until cheese is melted for about 1-3 minutes. Then topped with pickled jalapeno, onion, lettuce, salsa, sour cream and guacamole which will be on the side.
Tuna Tartar
Sashimi grade tuna, truffle oil, house made potato chips, side of lemon aioli
Wild Mushroom Arancini
Fried risotto fritters, mushrooms, bacon, parmesan cheese, thyme, frisee and herb salad, creamy alfredo sauce
Crabcake
Panko crusted maryland lump crab, grape tomato, arugula, fennel, side of peppadew pepper aioli
Fish Tacos
Fried flounder, rice, tartar sauce, crispy bacon, shaved cabbage
Grilled Octopus
Wheat berries, citrus, arugula, baby tomatoes, mission fig vinaigrette
Creamy Butternut Bisque
Roasted squash, cranberry reduction
Seasonal Vegetable Soup
Fresh vegetables, vegetable nage, parmesan cheese, olive oil
Sandwiches
Burger
Burger and Bun Only. Have it your way by selecting your toppings under Burger Additions. Side Choice: Fries or Greens
Classic Soma Burger
1/2 lb ground black angus sirloin, caramelized onions, slow roasted tomatoes, bacon, pickles, greens, sharp Vermont cheddar cheese Side Choice: Fries or Greens
Wild Mushroom and Gruyere Burger
1/2 lb ground black angus sirloin, assorted sauteed wild mushrooms, Gruyere cheese. Side Choice: Fries or Greens
Spicy BBQ Burger
1/2 lb ground black angus sirloin, barbecue sauce, caramelized onions, jalapenos, sharp Vermont cheddar cheese. Side Choice: Fries or Greens
Souvlaki Wrap
Cucumber sauce, romaine, tomato, onion, kalamata olives, feta cheese, tomato vinaigrette
Cajun Catfish Wrap
Spicy remoulade, romaine, tomato, red onion, house made ranch dressing. Side Choice: Fries or Greens
El Cubano Press
Roast pork, baked ham, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, cheddar cheese, chipotle remoulade. Side Choice: Fries or Greens
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken breast, spicy buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion, bleu cheese dressing. Side Choice: Fries or Greens
Grilled Chicken Panini
Grilled breast of chicken, mozzarella cheese, red onion, baby artichokes, arugula, roasted red pepper aioli. Side Choice: Fries or Greens
Grilled Steak Panini
Sliced flank steak, cheddar cheese, garlic, roasted red peppers, red onion, wild mushrooms, horseradish aioli. Side Choice: Fries or Greens
Roasted Vegetable Panini
Assorted fresh roasted vegetables, mozzarella cheese, olive oil, fresh herbs. Side Choice: Fries or Greens
Mozzarella And Prosciutto Panini
Roasted tomato, fresh basil, fresh house made mozzarella, prosciutto, pesto. Side Choice: Fries or Greens
Blackened Salmon BLT
Crispy seared blackened salmon, lettuce, tomato, bacon, dijon aioli. Side Choice: Fries or Greens
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Fried chicken breast, marinara sauce, mozzarella. Side Choice: Fries or Greens
Quesadilla
Choice of Cheese, Vegetable, Chicken or Steak. Topped with Cilantro, Poblanos, on side : salsa, sour cream, guacamole
Pasta
Seafood Pasta
Penne, shrimp, salmon, swordfish, chorizo, diced squash, arugula, white wine beurre blanc
Blackened Chicken Pasta
Penne, roasted red and poblano peppers, parmesan, poblano cream sauce
Vegetable Pasta
Penne, fresh veggies, ricotta cream sauce
Mushroom Ravioli
Handmade ravioli, baby spinach, pancetta, mushroom crema, grand padoano
Chicken Cutlet Parmesan
Penne, fried breast of chicken baked with mozzarella and asiago cheese, tomato sauce
Entrees
Fish Tacos
Fried flounder, rice, tartar sauce, crispy bacon, shaved cabbage
Pork Tenderloin
Fresh herb & cheese risotto, caramelized brussels sprouts, port wine sauce
Chicken Brick
Fingerling potato, bacon, caramelized brussels sprouts, chicken sauce
Grilled Salmon
Farro Island pan seared salmon, fingerling potato, grilled asparagus, lemony butter sauce
Grilled Swordfish
Local swordfish, mashed potato, baby spinach, diced squash, baby tomato, fresh herb beurre blanc
NY Sirloin
Grass fed strip steak, gorgonzola/bacon/scallion mashed potatoes, broccolini, red wine sauce
Kid's Menu
Kids Pasta
Ziti, Choice of Plain, Butter or Marinara
Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries
Chicken Tenders and Fries
Kids Burger
Choice of Side. Burger and Bun Only unless specified
Kids Mac & Cheese
Baked Mac and Cheese with Herbs and Bread Crumbs
Kids Quesadilla
Choice of side. Doesn't come with salsa, sour cream or guacamole unless specified
12" Pizza Kit (make your own)
Dough, Tomato Sauce, Cheese. (Pre-heat oven to 375/400, roll out your sleeves, stretch out dough, spread the sauce, top with cheese, bake 15 min or until crust is at desired texture and cheese is melted)
Sides
Side Dressing
Dessert
Pizza Kit
Small 10” Pizza
10" Cheese Pizza
mozzarella & tomato sauce (toppings available, if you plan on adding more than 3 choose the 4+ topping pizza for better pricing)
10" 4+ Toppings Pizza
shredded mozzarella, tomato sauce and choice of unlimited toppings
10 "Cheese & Pepperoni
10" Barbecue Chicken Pizza
bbq sauce, mozzarella, roasted chicken, red and green onions, smoked gouda
10" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
fried chicken breast, hot and tangy buffalo sauce, bleu cheese
10" Chicken Parmesan Pizza
fried chicken breast, marinara sauce, mozzarella, parmesan
10" Garlic Shrimp Pizza
garlic and olive oil, pan seared shrimp, broccolini, fontina cheese (no sauce)
10" Greek Pizza - *
feta, mozzarella, artichokes, olives, fresh tomatoes, baby spinach
10" Italian Pizza
red sauce, mozzarella, asiago, sopressata, spicy sausage, pepperoni, pancetta
10" Margherita Pizza *
red sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, evoo
10" Mushroom & Sausage Pizza *
roasted red peppers, goat cheese, spinach
10" Pesto Pizza *
arugula pesto, roasted peppers, arugula, fontina cheese
10" Quattro Formaggi Pizza
red sauce, mozzarella, fontina, asiago, fresh ricotta
10" Roasted Vegetable Pizza
red sauce, mozzarella, peppers, zucchini, mushrooms, red onions, garlic
10" Wild Mushroom Pizza
red sauce, mozzarella, wild mushrooms, fontina, truffle oil, fresh thyme
10" Steak And Gorgonzola Pizza *
red sauce, mozzarella, red onions, arugula, balsamic
Medium 12” Pizza
12" Cheese Pizza
mozzarella & tomato sauce (toppings available, if you plan on adding more than 3 choose the 4+ topping pizza for better pricing)
12" 4+ Topping Pizza
shredded mozzarella, tomato sauce and choice of unlimited toppings
12" Cheese & Pepperoni
12" Barbecue Chicken Pizza
bbq sauce, mozzarella, roasted chicken, red and green onions, smoked gouda
12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
fried chicken breast, hot and tangy buffalo sauce, bleu cheese
12" Chicken Parmesan Pizza
fried chicken breast, marinara sauce, mozzarella, parmesan
12" Fire Roasted Vegetable Pizza
red sauce, mozzarella, peppers, zucchini, mushrooms, red onions, garlic
12" Garlic Shrimp Pizza
garlic and olive oil, pan seared shrimp, broccolini, fontina cheese (no sauce)
12" Greek Pizza *
feta, mozzarella, artichokes, olives, fresh tomatoes, baby spinach
12" Grilled Steak And Gorgonzola Pizza *
red sauce, mozzarella, red onions, arugula, balsamic
12" Italian Pizza
red sauce, mozzarella, asiago, sopressata, spicy sausage, pepperoni, pancetta
12" Margherita Pizza *
red sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, evoo
12" Mushroom And Sausage Pizza *
roasted red peppers, goat cheese, spinach
12" Pesto *
arugula pesto, roasted peppers, arugula, fontina cheese
12" Four Cheese Pizza
red sauce, mozzarella, fontina, asiago, fresh ricotta
12" Wild Mushroom Pizza
red sauce, mozzarella, wild mushrooms, fontina, truffle oil, fresh thyme
Large 16” Pizza
16'' Cheese Pizza
mozzarella and tomato sauce (additional toppings available, if you plan on adding more than 3 choose 4+ topping pizza below for better pricing)
16" 4+ Topping Pizza
shredded mozzarella, tomato sauce and choice of unlimited toppings
16" Cheese & Pepperoni
16'' Barbecue Chicken
bbq sauce, mozzarella, roasted chicken, red and green onions, smoked gouda
16'' Buffalo Chicken
fried chicken breast, hot and tangy buffalo sauce, bleu cheese
16'' Chicken Parmesan
fried chicken breast, marinara sauce, mozzarella, parmesan
16'' Fire Roasted Vegetable
red sauce, mozzarella, peppers, zucchini, mushrooms, red onions, garlic
16'' Garlic Shrimp
garlic and olive oil, pan seared shrimp, broccolini, fontina cheese (no sauce)
16'' Greek Pizza
feta, mozzarella, artichokes, olives, fresh tomatoes, baby spinach
16'' Grilled Steak And Gorgonzola
red sauce, mozzarella, red onions, arugula, balsamic
16'' Italian
red sauce, mozzarella, asiago, sopressata, spicy sausage, pepperoni, pancetta
16'' Margherita
red sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, evoo
16'' Mushroom And Sausage
roasted red peppers, goat cheese, spinach
16'' Pesto Pizza
arugula pesto, roasted peppers, arugula, fontina cheese
16'' Quattro Formaggi
red sauce, mozzarella, fontina, asiago, fresh ricotta
16'' Wild Mushroom
red sauce, mozzarella, wild mushrooms, fontina, truffle oil, fresh thyme
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Contemporary Mediterranean inspired eatery.
256 Cabot St, Beverly, MA 01915