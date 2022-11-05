Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Pizza
Salad

Soma - Beverly

1,597 Reviews

$$

256 Cabot St

Beverly, MA 01915

Small Hummus
Boneless Buffalo Tenders
16'' Cheese Pizza

$25.00+

This gift card will be a "physical" SOMA Gift Card which will be placed on your take out or delivery bag. If you only order a card for pick up and no food or drink then we will hold it at the host stand. If you order only a gift card for delivery and no food or drink then we will deliver it during our least busy time on same day unless you specify you want it delivered ASAP. E-gift cards are also available on top right corner and can be sent to recipient by email or text at a scheduled date and time of your choice.

Hummus

Cutlery & Napkins

Napkin, Fork, Knife (Spoon if orders calls for it) We do not normally add napkins and silverware on our to-go orders unless specified.

Complimentary Hummus

Only one complimentary per order. Please be advised we sometimes run out of complimentary hummus and/or bread.

Small Hummus

$6.00

Soma Hummus 12 oz

Large Hummus

$8.00

Soma Hummus 16oz

Salads

Beet Salad

$13.00

trio of organic beets, giant beans, baby mixed greens, side of greek garlic dressing

Brussels Salad

$14.00

sprouts, roasted beets, radish, turnips, candied fennel, greens, baby tomato, bleu cheese, side of champagne vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$12.00

romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, house made croutons, side of caesar dressing

Soma Salad

$14.00

mixed greens, cucumber, red onions, red and green peppers, carrots, mushrooms, herb crisp, house made yogurt on the side, balsamic vinaigrette on the side

Spiced Pear Salad

$14.00

caramelized pears, sliced fennel, baby arugula, candied walnuts, cranberries, bleu cheese, side of sherry vinaigrette

Appetizers

Boneless Buffalo Tenders

$13.00

Chicken tenders, spicy buffalo sauce, carrot and celery stix, side of blue cheese dressing

Fried Calamari

$15.00

Rhode island style, pickled onions, grape tomatoes, fried cherry peppers, arugula, side of spicy marinara sauce

Nachos

$15.00

Served cold. Tortillas and cheddar cheese will need to be microwaved until cheese is melted for about 1-3 minutes. Then topped with pickled jalapeno, onion, lettuce, salsa, sour cream and guacamole which will be on the side.

Tuna Tartar

$17.00

Sashimi grade tuna, truffle oil, house made potato chips, side of lemon aioli

Wild Mushroom Arancini

$15.00

Fried risotto fritters, mushrooms, bacon, parmesan cheese, thyme, frisee and herb salad, creamy alfredo sauce

Crabcake

$20.00

Panko crusted maryland lump crab, grape tomato, arugula, fennel, side of peppadew pepper aioli

Fish Tacos

$18.00

Fried flounder, rice, tartar sauce, crispy bacon, shaved cabbage

Grilled Octopus

$17.00

Wheat berries, citrus, arugula, baby tomatoes, mission fig vinaigrette

Creamy Butternut Bisque

$12.00

Roasted squash, cranberry reduction

Seasonal Vegetable Soup

$7.00

Fresh vegetables, vegetable nage, parmesan cheese, olive oil

Sandwiches

Burger

$14.00

Burger and Bun Only. Have it your way by selecting your toppings under Burger Additions. Side Choice: Fries or Greens

Classic Soma Burger

$17.00

1/2 lb ground black angus sirloin, caramelized onions, slow roasted tomatoes, bacon, pickles, greens, sharp Vermont cheddar cheese Side Choice: Fries or Greens

Wild Mushroom and Gruyere Burger

$17.00

1/2 lb ground black angus sirloin, assorted sauteed wild mushrooms, Gruyere cheese. Side Choice: Fries or Greens

Spicy BBQ Burger

$17.00

1/2 lb ground black angus sirloin, barbecue sauce, caramelized onions, jalapenos, sharp Vermont cheddar cheese. Side Choice: Fries or Greens

Souvlaki Wrap

$17.00

Cucumber sauce, romaine, tomato, onion, kalamata olives, feta cheese, tomato vinaigrette

Cajun Catfish Wrap

$17.00

Spicy remoulade, romaine, tomato, red onion, house made ranch dressing. Side Choice: Fries or Greens

El Cubano Press

$16.00

Roast pork, baked ham, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, cheddar cheese, chipotle remoulade. Side Choice: Fries or Greens

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Fried chicken breast, spicy buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion, bleu cheese dressing. Side Choice: Fries or Greens

Grilled Chicken Panini

$16.00

Grilled breast of chicken, mozzarella cheese, red onion, baby artichokes, arugula, roasted red pepper aioli. Side Choice: Fries or Greens

Grilled Steak Panini

$17.00

Sliced flank steak, cheddar cheese, garlic, roasted red peppers, red onion, wild mushrooms, horseradish aioli. Side Choice: Fries or Greens

Roasted Vegetable Panini

$13.00

Assorted fresh roasted vegetables, mozzarella cheese, olive oil, fresh herbs. Side Choice: Fries or Greens

Mozzarella And Prosciutto Panini

$16.00

Roasted tomato, fresh basil, fresh house made mozzarella, prosciutto, pesto. Side Choice: Fries or Greens

Blackened Salmon BLT

$18.00

Crispy seared blackened salmon, lettuce, tomato, bacon, dijon aioli. Side Choice: Fries or Greens

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$16.00

Fried chicken breast, marinara sauce, mozzarella. Side Choice: Fries or Greens

Quesadilla

$13.00

Choice of Cheese, Vegetable, Chicken or Steak. Topped with Cilantro, Poblanos, on side : salsa, sour cream, guacamole

Pasta

Seafood Pasta

$28.00

Penne, shrimp, salmon, swordfish, chorizo, diced squash, arugula, white wine beurre blanc

Blackened Chicken Pasta

$26.00

Penne, roasted red and poblano peppers, parmesan, poblano cream sauce

Vegetable Pasta

$21.00

Penne, fresh veggies, ricotta cream sauce

Mushroom Ravioli

$26.00

Handmade ravioli, baby spinach, pancetta, mushroom crema, grand padoano

Chicken Cutlet Parmesan

$24.00

Penne, fried breast of chicken baked with mozzarella and asiago cheese, tomato sauce

Entrees

Fish Tacos

$18.00

Fried flounder, rice, tartar sauce, crispy bacon, shaved cabbage

Pork Tenderloin

$26.00

Fresh herb & cheese risotto, caramelized brussels sprouts, port wine sauce

Chicken Brick

$26.00

Fingerling potato, bacon, caramelized brussels sprouts, chicken sauce

Grilled Salmon

$28.00

Farro Island pan seared salmon, fingerling potato, grilled asparagus, lemony butter sauce

Grilled Swordfish

$29.00

Local swordfish, mashed potato, baby spinach, diced squash, baby tomato, fresh herb beurre blanc

NY Sirloin

$36.00

Grass fed strip steak, gorgonzola/bacon/scallion mashed potatoes, broccolini, red wine sauce

Kid's Menu

Kids Pasta

$7.00

Ziti, Choice of Plain, Butter or Marinara

Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries

$9.00

Chicken Tenders and Fries

Kids Burger

$9.00

Choice of Side. Burger and Bun Only unless specified

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Baked Mac and Cheese with Herbs and Bread Crumbs

Kids Quesadilla

$9.00

Choice of side. Doesn't come with salsa, sour cream or guacamole unless specified

12" Pizza Kit (make your own)

$9.00

Dough, Tomato Sauce, Cheese. (Pre-heat oven to 375/400, roll out your sleeves, stretch out dough, spread the sauce, top with cheese, bake 15 min or until crust is at desired texture and cheese is melted)

Sides

Bacon Mashed Pototoes

$7.00

Plain Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Creamy Risotto

$7.00

Fries

$7.00

Baked Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Fresh Vegetable Sauté

$7.00

Petite Salad

$7.00

Mixed Greens, Sherry Vinaigrette on Side

Side Dressing

Side Ranch

$1.00

Side Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

Side Blue Cheese

$1.00

Side Spicy Aioli

$1.00

Side Marinara

$1.00

Side BBQ sauce

$1.00

Dessert

Chocolate Aphordite

$8.00

Flourless chocolate cake- served cold, needs to be microwaved to warmth

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Ice Cream

$8.00Out of stock

Bread Pudding

$8.00

served cold, needs to be microwaved to warmth

Pizza Kit

12" Pizza Kit (make your own)

$9.00

Dough, Tomato Sauce, Cheese. (Pre-heat oven to 375/400, roll out your sleeves, stretch out dough, spread the sauce, top with cheese, bake 15 min or until crust is at desired texture and cheese is melted)

Small 10” Pizza

10" Cheese Pizza

$12.00

mozzarella & tomato sauce (toppings available, if you plan on adding more than 3 choose the 4+ topping pizza for better pricing)

10" 4+ Toppings Pizza

$16.00

shredded mozzarella, tomato sauce and choice of unlimited toppings

10 "Cheese & Pepperoni

$13.00

10" Barbecue Chicken Pizza

$15.00

bbq sauce, mozzarella, roasted chicken, red and green onions, smoked gouda

10" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.00

fried chicken breast, hot and tangy buffalo sauce, bleu cheese

10" Chicken Parmesan Pizza

$15.00

fried chicken breast, marinara sauce, mozzarella, parmesan

10" Garlic Shrimp Pizza

$17.00

garlic and olive oil, pan seared shrimp, broccolini, fontina cheese (no sauce)

10" Greek Pizza - *

$15.00

feta, mozzarella, artichokes, olives, fresh tomatoes, baby spinach

10" Italian Pizza

$16.00

red sauce, mozzarella, asiago, sopressata, spicy sausage, pepperoni, pancetta

10" Margherita Pizza *

$13.00

red sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, evoo

10" Mushroom & Sausage Pizza *

$15.00

roasted red peppers, goat cheese, spinach

10" Pesto Pizza *

$14.00

arugula pesto, roasted peppers, arugula, fontina cheese

10" Quattro Formaggi Pizza

$14.00

red sauce, mozzarella, fontina, asiago, fresh ricotta

10" Roasted Vegetable Pizza

$14.00

red sauce, mozzarella, peppers, zucchini, mushrooms, red onions, garlic

10" Wild Mushroom Pizza

$15.00

red sauce, mozzarella, wild mushrooms, fontina, truffle oil, fresh thyme

10" Steak And Gorgonzola Pizza *

$17.00

red sauce, mozzarella, red onions, arugula, balsamic

Medium 12” Pizza

12" Cheese Pizza

$14.00

mozzarella & tomato sauce (toppings available, if you plan on adding more than 3 choose the 4+ topping pizza for better pricing)

12" 4+ Topping Pizza

$22.00

shredded mozzarella, tomato sauce and choice of unlimited toppings

12" Cheese & Pepperoni

$16.00

12" Barbecue Chicken Pizza

$18.00

bbq sauce, mozzarella, roasted chicken, red and green onions, smoked gouda

12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$18.00

fried chicken breast, hot and tangy buffalo sauce, bleu cheese

12" Chicken Parmesan Pizza

$18.00

fried chicken breast, marinara sauce, mozzarella, parmesan

12" Fire Roasted Vegetable Pizza

$17.00

red sauce, mozzarella, peppers, zucchini, mushrooms, red onions, garlic

12" Garlic Shrimp Pizza

$20.00

garlic and olive oil, pan seared shrimp, broccolini, fontina cheese (no sauce)

12" Greek Pizza *

$18.00

feta, mozzarella, artichokes, olives, fresh tomatoes, baby spinach

12" Grilled Steak And Gorgonzola Pizza *

$20.00

red sauce, mozzarella, red onions, arugula, balsamic

12" Italian Pizza

$19.00

red sauce, mozzarella, asiago, sopressata, spicy sausage, pepperoni, pancetta

12" Margherita Pizza *

$16.00

red sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, evoo

12" Mushroom And Sausage Pizza *

$18.00

roasted red peppers, goat cheese, spinach

12" Pesto *

$17.00

arugula pesto, roasted peppers, arugula, fontina cheese

12" Four Cheese Pizza

$17.00

red sauce, mozzarella, fontina, asiago, fresh ricotta

12" Wild Mushroom Pizza

$18.00

red sauce, mozzarella, wild mushrooms, fontina, truffle oil, fresh thyme

Large 16” Pizza

mozzarella & tomato sauce (toppings available, if you plan on adding more than 3 choose the 4+ topping pizza for better pricing)

16'' Cheese Pizza

$17.00

mozzarella and tomato sauce (additional toppings available, if you plan on adding more than 3 choose 4+ topping pizza below for better pricing)

16" 4+ Topping Pizza

$28.00

shredded mozzarella, tomato sauce and choice of unlimited toppings

16" Cheese & Pepperoni

$20.00

16'' Barbecue Chicken

$23.00

bbq sauce, mozzarella, roasted chicken, red and green onions, smoked gouda

16'' Buffalo Chicken

$23.00

fried chicken breast, hot and tangy buffalo sauce, bleu cheese

16'' Chicken Parmesan

$23.00

fried chicken breast, marinara sauce, mozzarella, parmesan

16'' Fire Roasted Vegetable

$22.00

red sauce, mozzarella, peppers, zucchini, mushrooms, red onions, garlic

16'' Garlic Shrimp

$25.00

garlic and olive oil, pan seared shrimp, broccolini, fontina cheese (no sauce)

16'' Greek Pizza

$23.00

feta, mozzarella, artichokes, olives, fresh tomatoes, baby spinach

16'' Grilled Steak And Gorgonzola

$25.00

red sauce, mozzarella, red onions, arugula, balsamic

16'' Italian

$24.00

red sauce, mozzarella, asiago, sopressata, spicy sausage, pepperoni, pancetta

16'' Margherita

$21.00

red sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, evoo

16'' Mushroom And Sausage

$23.00

roasted red peppers, goat cheese, spinach

16'' Pesto Pizza

$22.00

arugula pesto, roasted peppers, arugula, fontina cheese

16'' Quattro Formaggi

$22.00

red sauce, mozzarella, fontina, asiago, fresh ricotta

16'' Wild Mushroom

$23.00

red sauce, mozzarella, wild mushrooms, fontina, truffle oil, fresh thyme

Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Contemporary Mediterranean inspired eatery.

Website

Location

256 Cabot St, Beverly, MA 01915

Directions

Gallery
Soma image
Soma image
Soma image

