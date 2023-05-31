- Home
Sombrero Mexican Food #20 - Ontario Corona
142 Reviews
$
1535 E. Ontario Avenue
Corona, CA 92881
FOOD (Main Menu)
Utensils & Salsas (*Must Request*)
Combos & Dinner Plates.
One Item Combo
Choice of entrée, two sides and drink
Two Item Combo
Choice of entrées, two sides and drink
Adobada Dinner
Grilled marinated pork, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, beans and choice of tortillas
Carne Asada Dinner
Grilled angus steak, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, beans and choice of tortillas
Carnitas Dinner
Braised pork, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, beans and choice of tortillas
Chile Verde Dinner
Slowed cooked pork in a spicy tomatillo sauce, rice, beans and choice of tortillas
Pollo Asado Dinner
Grilled chicken, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, beans and choice of tortillas
Shrimp Dinner
Sautéed shrimp in salsa ranchera, rice, beans and choice of tortillas
Fries, Nachos and More.
Surfin' Cali Fries-Full
Surfin' Cali Fries-1/2
Carne Asada Fries-Full
choice of meat, topped with cheese
Carne Asada Fries-1/2
choice of meat, topped with cheese
Nachos Supreme-Full
choice of meat, cheese, beans, guacamole, sour cream
Nachos Supreme-1/2
choice of meat, cheese, beans, guacamole, sour cream
Regular Nachos
Chips with cheese
Menudo
Traditional Mexican tripe soup, served with tortillas
Quesadilla with Meat
Choice of chicken, steak or shrimp, melted with cheese in a flour tortilla
Cheese Quesadilla
Melted cheese in a flour tortilla
Enchiladas
Chile Relleno
Burritos.
Adobada Burrito
Marinated pork with fresh guacamole and pico de gallo
Bean & Cheese Burrito
Slow cooked refried beans and shredded cheddar cheese
Bean & Rice Burrito
Bean Burrito
Slow cooked refried beans
Bean, Rice, & Cheese Burrito
Slow cooked refried beans and rice, with shredded cheddar cheese
Beef Burrito
Shredded beef, seasoned with Mexican spices
California Burrito
Angus carne asada, fries, cheese, pico de gallo
Carne Asada Burrito
Angus carne asada, guacamole pico de gallo
Carnitas Burrito
Braised pork, guacamole, pico de gallo
Chicken Burrito
shredded chicken, rice and salsa
Chile Relleno Burrito
Hand breaded, cheese stuffed green chile with rice and beans. Topped with our signature sauce and cheese
Fish Burrito
Crispy fish, white sauce, cabbage, pico de gallo and lime
Jr Bean & Cheese Burrito
Slow cooked refried beans and shredded cheddar cheese
Mix Burrito
Beef, bean and cheese
Pollo Asado Burrito
Grilled chicken, guacamole, pico de gallo
Veggie Burrito
Rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and choice of guacamole or sour cream
Chicken Fajita Burrito
Steak Fajita Burrito
Steak & Shrimp Fajita Burrito
Chicken & Shrimp Fajita Burrito
Surfin'Cali Burrito
Premium Burritos.
Calamari Burrito
Crispy calamari strips, cabbage, pico de gallo, creamy chipotle sauce, lime
Chile Verde Burrito
Slowed cooked pork in a spicy tomatillo sauce with beans
Chimichanga Burrito
Crispy burrito with beef or chicken, beans and cheese. Topped with guacamole, sour cream, cheese, lettuce and pico de gallo
Shrimp Burrito
Sautéed shrimp in salsa ranchera with rice and cheese
Special Burrito
Beef or chicken, beans, rice and lettuce. Topped with signature sauce and cheese
Jr Special Burrito
Beef or chicken, beans, rice and lettuce. Topped with signature sauce and cheese
Xtreme Burrito
Double sized, beef or chicken, beans, rice and lettuce. Topped with signature sauce and cheese
Tacos.
4 Rolled Tacos
(4) Beef rolled tacos topped with lettuce, cheese and taco sauce
Adobada Taco
Marinated pork, guacamole and pico de gallo
Beef Taco
Served crispy with shredded beef, lettuce, cheese and taco sauce
Beef Taco a la plancha
soft corn tortilla with shredded beef, lettuce, cheese and taco sauce
Calamari Taco
Crispy calamari strips, cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle sauce and lime
Cali Taco
Carne asada, pico de gallo, sour cream, cheese and fries
Carne Asada Taco
Angus steak, guacamole and pico de gallo
Carnitas Taco
Braised pork, guacamole and pico de gallo
Chicken Taco
Served crispy with shredded chicken, lettuce, cheese and taco sauce
Chicken Taco a la plancha
Served crispy with shredded chicken, lettuce, cheese and taco sauce
Fish Taco
Crispy fish, white sauce, cabbage, pico de gallo and lime
Pollo Asado Taco
Grilled chicken, guacamole and pico de gallo
Shrimp Taco
Grilled shrimp, cabbage, pico de gallo, creamy chipotle sauce and lime
Tostadas & Tortas.
Bean Tostada
Crispy corn tostada shell, refried beans, lettuce, cheese and taco sauce
Grande Tostada
Crisp flour tortilla bowl filled with beef or chicken, beans, lettuce, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
Supreme Tostada
Crispy corn tostada shell, shredded beef, refried beans, lettuce, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and taco sauce
Adobada Torta
Grilled marinated pork, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, mayo
Beef Torta
Shredded beef, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, mayo
Carne Asada Torta
Grilled angus steak, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, mayo
Carnitas Torta
Braised pork, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, mayo
Chicken Torta
Shredded chicken, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, mayo
Chorizo Torta
Mexican sausage scrambled with egg, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, mayo
Fish Torta
Crispy fish, cabbage, pico de gallo, mayo, lime
Ham Torta
Sliced ham, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, mayo
Machaca Torta
Shredded beef scrambled with egg, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, mayo
Pollo Asado Torta
Grilled chicken, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, mayo
Breakfast Torta
Ham, egg, beans, cheese, hash brown on a talera roll
Bowls & Salads.
Carne Asada Bowl
Grilled angus steak, whole beans, rice, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, side of chips
Chicken Chipotle Bowl
Shredded chicken with creamy chipotle sauce, whole beans, rice, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, side of chips
Healthy Chicken Bowl
Shredded chicken, whole beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, side of chips
Fajita Bowl
Choice of protein, fajita veggies, whole beans, rice, lettuce, chipotle sauce, side of chips
Mexican Garden Salad
Romaine and iceberg lettuce, bell pepper, carrot, onion, tomato, cilantro, chicken breast and choice of dressing
Supreme Salad
Romaine and iceberg lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, cheese, tortilla strips, chicken breast and choice of dressing
Kids Menu.
Breakfast Burritos and Tacos.
Deluxe Breakfast Burrito
Choice of protein, egg, potato and cheese
Jumbo Deluxe Breakfast Burrito
Double protein, double potato, double cheese and egg
Chorizo Burrito
Mexican sausage, scrambled with egg
Steak & Egg Breakfast Burrito
Grilled angus steak, egg, cheese, salsa
Machaca Burrito
Grilled shredded beef, pico de gallo scrambled with egg
Egg & Sausage Burrito
Egg & Bacon Burrito
Egg & Cheese Burrito
Egg & Ham Burrito
Egg & Potato Burrito
Breakfast Bowls and Plates.
Ham and Egg Scramble
Beans, breakfast potatoes, choice of tortillas
Huevos Rancheros
Traditional style, beans, breakfast potatoes, choice of tortillas
Chilaquiles with Eggs
Choice of red or green sauce, beans, breakfast potatoes, choice of tortillas
Spanish Eggs
Egg scrambled with pico de gallo, beans, breakfast potatoes, choice of tortillas
Machaca Breakfast Plate
Grilled shredded beef, pico de gallo scrambled with egg, beans, breakfast potatoes, choice of tortillas
Chorizo Breakfast Plate
Mexican sausage, scrambled with egg, beans, breakfast potatoes, choice of tortillas
Spanish Omelette
Cheese omelette topped with salsa ranchera, beans, breakfast potatoes, choice of tortillas
Deluxe Breakfast Bowl
Choice of meat scrambled with egg, breakfast potato, whole beans, cheese
Healthy Breakfast Bowl
Shredded chicken scrambled with egg whites, pice de gallo, whole beans, cheese
Breakfast Torta
Ham, egg, beans, cheese, hash brown on a talera roll
Beverages.
Pepsi Fountain Drink - Regular
Click to select your crisp and refreshing Pepsi fountain drink.
Pepsi Fountain Drink - Large
Click to select your crisp and refreshing Pepsi fountain drink.
Aquafina - 20oz Bottle
Pure water for a perfect taste. Add a refreshing water to your meal.
Pepsi - 20oz Bottle
The bold, refreshing, robust cola. Click to add to your meal.
Diet Pepsi - 20oz Bottle
A crisp tasting, refreshing pop of sweet, fizzy bubbles without calories. Click to add to your meal.
Pepsi Zero-20oz Bottle
Starry Lemon Lime - 20oz Bottle
A light and refreshing, caffeine-free, lemon-lime soda made with real sugar. Click to add to your meal.
MTN DEW-20oz Bottle
Crush Orange - 20oz Bottle
The original orange soda, click to add to your meal.
Crush Grape-20oz Bottle
Sangria (non-alcoholic) - Bottle
Sparkling non-alcoholic sangria.
Manzanita-Bottle
GATORADE
4 Pack -20oz Bottles
Orange Juice
CRANBERRY JUICE
COFFEE
KIDS DRINK
Specials.
Carne Asada Bowl (DEAL)
Grilled angus steak, whole beans, rice, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, side of chips
Chicken Chipotle Bowl (Deal)
Shredded chicken with creamy chipotle sauce, whole beans, rice, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, side of chips
Healthy Chicken Bowl (Deal)
Shredded chicken, whole beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, side of chips
Fajita Bowl (Deal)
Choice of protein, fajita veggies, whole beans, rice, lettuce, chipotle sauce, side of chips
Sides.
Side Rice 8oz
Side Beans 8oz
Side Whole Beans 8oz
Side Flour Tortillas
Side Corn Tortillas
Side Guacamole
Side Sour Cream
Side Pico
Side Mole
3 Chiles Toreados
Churros
Buñuelos
French Fries
Side Chips 2oz
Chips 6oz
Chips & Large Guacamole
Chips & Large Salsa
Large Side of Pico 32oz
Large Guacamole
Large Sour Cream
Large Hot Sauce
Large Side Mole 32oz
Side Hash Brown
Side Salad
Side Wheat Tortillas
Sides Proteins
CATERING
Party Platters
Rolled Taco Party Platter (25ct)
25 Beef Rolled Tacos, cut in half. Served with cheese, lettuce, guacamole and sour cream on the side.
Rolled Taco Party Platter (50ct)
50 Beef Rolled Tacos, cut in half. Served with cheese, lettuce, guacamole and sour cream on the side.
Cheese Quesadilla Platter
7 large quesadillas cut into quarters (28 slices). Served with salsa, sour cream and fresh guacamole on the side.
Chips, Salsa and Guacamole Platter
Serves 20-25
Combo Party Platter
4 large quesadillas cut into quarters, 20 beef rolled tacos cut in half served with chips, salsa, cheese, sour cream and fresh guacamole on the side.
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 9:45 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1535 E. Ontario Avenue, Corona, CA 92881