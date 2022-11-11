Mexican & Tex-Mex
Sombrero Mexican Food #27 - La Mesa
351 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:15 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:15 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:15 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:15 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:15 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:15 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:15 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
5550 Lake Murray Boulevard, Ste. A, La Mesa, CA 91942
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sombrero Mexican Food - #3 - Graves El Cajon
4.4 • 3,127
1522 Graves Ave. El Cajon, CA 92021
View restaurant
Sombrero Mexican Food - #18-Washington El Cajon
4.2 • 2,247
1501 East Washington Ave El Cajon, CA 92019
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in La Mesa
Riviera Supper Club - 7777 university ave
4.4 • 1,848
7777 university ave La Mesa, CA 91942
View restaurant