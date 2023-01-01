Somrero's Mexican Cantina
22702 Midland Dr
Shawnee, KS 66226
Main Menu
Starters
Cheese Dip (Small)
Our special house blend of white cheeses with fresh spinach
Cheese Dip (Large)
Our special house blend of white cheeses with fresh spinach
Guacamole (Small)
Finest, traditional ingredients, made fresh daily
Guacamole (Large)
Finest, traditional ingredients, made fresh daily
Chili Con Queso (Small)
Fresh onions, tomatoes and jalapeños melted into creamy cheddar cheese
Chili Con Queso (Large)
Fresh onions, tomatoes and jalapeños melted into creamy cheddar cheese
Flautas
Handmade flour or corn tortillas rolled and deep fried to perfection. Served with sour cream and guacamole
Sombrero's Platter
Five of our favorites come together: cheese dip, chicken flautas, ground beef nachos and cheese quesadillas. Served with sour cream and guacamole
House Specialties
Chile Rellenos
A fresh, open-faced Anaheim pepper stuffed with white cheeses, and fire-roasted - topped with tomatillo sauce
Fajitas
Grilled, seasoned, peppers and onions served with handmade flour tortillas, lettuce, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and pico De gallo
Fajitas Any 2
Fajitas Any 3
Chili Verde
Seasoned pork pieces, whole beans and special seasonings. Served with a side of cheese, onion and handmade flour tortillas
Huevos Con Chorizo
Scrambled eggs and chorizo sausage with melted cheese. Served with handmade flour tortillas
Chimichanga
Handmade flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and choice of meat, crispy fried then topped with cheeses served with sombrero's cheese dip
Tamales ala carte
Two, fresh-seasoned, pork tamales. Topped with mixed cheeses and red sauce
Seafood Special
Sautéed shrimp, a tilapia filet, black beans. Served with white cilantro rice and grilled fresh veggie. A healthy choice
Tamales w/Rice & Beans
Tamales w Rice & Beans topped w Chili Verde
Burritos
Basic Burrito
Our handmade flour tortilla layered with refried beans and topped with mixed cheeses and our famous red sauce
Grande Burrito
Extra-large hand made flour tortilla filled with beef or chicken, beans and rice - topped with our famous red sauce and cheese
Sombrero's Burrito
Our handmade flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, rice, cheeses and fresh pico De gallo - topped with sombrero's cheese dip
Chile Rellenos Burrito
A fresh Anaheim pepper rolled in our handmade flour tortilla with a layer of refried beans - topped with melted white cheeses and fresh tomatillo sauce
Enchiladas
Basic Enchilada
Rolled in a corn tortilla with mixed cheeses, onion and red sauce
Chicken Cream Enchilada
Tender chicken wrapped in a corn tortilla with a spinach cream cheese sauce
Shrimp Cream Enchilada
Grilled shrimp wrapped in a corn tortilla with a spinach cream cheese sauce
Healthy Enchilada
A whole wheat tortilla stuffed with grilled veggies, chicken, and cheese. Topped with Verde sauce
Spinach Enchilada
Fresh spinach and cheese rolled in a corn tortilla topped with a tomatillo Verde sauce and melted Monterey cheese
Tacos
Crispy Beef Taco
Crispy Chicken Taco
Soft Chicken Taco
Soft Beef Taco
Soft Steak Taco
Puffy Beef Taco
Topped with pico De gallo
Puffy Pork Taco
Topped with pico De gallo
Puffy Chicken Taco
Topped with pico De gallo
Tilapia Taco
Topped with pico De gallo, cabbage, and a zesty lime sauce
Shrimp Taco
Topped with pico De gallo, cabbage, and a zesty lime sauce
Puffy Taco
Soft Taco
Street Tacos
3 Tacos Mix & Match
Asada Street Tacos
Fajita beef, cilantro, and onions. Served with guacamole sauce
Carnitas Street Tacos
Grilled tender pork, cilantro, and onions. Served with guacamole sauce
Chicken Street Tacos
Grilled chicken, cilantro, and onions. Served with guacamole sauce
Chicken Tinga Street Tacos
Chicken marinated in chipotle and roasted tomatoes. Topped with queso fresco, cilantro and lettuce
Chorizo Street Tacos
Mexican sausage, cilantro, and onions. Served with guacamole sauce
El Pastor Street Tacos
Slow roasted pork and grilled pineapple, cilantro, and onions. Served with guacamole sauce
Picadillo Street Tacos
Ground beef and potato topped with fresh pico De gallo
Veggie Street Tacos
Sautéed zucchini, cauliflower, onion, and black beans. Topped with pico De gallo
Barbacoa Street Tacos
Slow cooked chuck roast, cabbage, cilantro, and onions. Served with dried chili del arbol and roasted tomato sauce
Tostadas
Quesadillas
Cheese Quesadilla
Our handmade flour tortilla stuffed with mixed cheeses and grilled served with sour cream and guacamole
Fresh Grilled Veggie Quesadilla
Chicken Quesadilla
Ground Beef Quesadilla
Pork Quesadilla
Chorizo Quesadilla
Asada Quesadilla
Barbacoa Quesadilla
Chicken Tinga Quesadilla
Fajita Chicken Quesadilla
Fajita Steak Quesadilla
Shrimp Quesadilla
Nachos
Cheese Nachos
Fresh tortilla chips layered with refried beans, cheese and jalapeños with a side of sour cream and guacamole
Fresh Grilled Veggie Nachos
Chicken Nachos
Ground Beef Nachos
Pork Nachos
Chorizo Nacho
Asada Nachos
Barbacoa Nachos
Chicken Tinga Nachos
Fajta Chicken Nachos
Fajita Steak Nachos
Shrimp Nachos
Soups
Salads
Taco Salad
Handmade tortilla bowl with cheese, tomatoes and onions. Served on shredded lettuce with sour cream
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled, seasoned chicken, tomatoes, sliced avocados, egg, shredded lettuce, cheese and croutons
Dinner Salad
Cheese, tomatoes and onion. Served on a bed of mixed greens
Fajita Salad
Fajita meat with grilled onions and peppers, cheese, tomatoes and sliced avocados. Served on a bed of mixed greens
Southwestern Salad
Grilled chicken with mixed greens, corn, tomatoes, tortilla strips and pico De gallo
Off the Grill
Chicken Sandwich
Fried or grilled with lettuce, tomato and grilled onion
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Our homemade flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, cheese, fresh lettuce, pico De gallo, avocado and chipotle ranch dressing
The Sombrero Burger
Hand-pattied, 1/3 pound burger, grilled to temp served with fresh lettuce, tomato and onion
Homemade Chicken Tenders
Five large, hand-breaded tenders, fried to golden brown. Served with dipping sauce
Sides
1/2 Beans and 1/2 Rice
Refried Beans
Whole Beans
Black Beans
Rice
Flour Tortillas (3 Pieces)
Corn Tortillas (3 Pieces)
Sour Cream
French Fries
Shredded Cheese
Jalapeño
Lettuce
Onion
Tomato
Top It Off with Cheese Dip
Extra Chips & Salsa
Pico De Gallo
Side Guacamole
Side Applesauce
Side Yogurt
Ala Cart
Lunch Specials
#1 Lunch
Two cheese & onion enchiladas, beans and rice
#2 Lunch
Two beef tacos, beans and rice
#3 Lunch
Burrito, choice of filling, beans and rice
#4 Lunch
Tamale, beans and rice
#5 Lunch
Taco salad. Beef or chicken
#6 Lunch
Grilled chicken salad
#7 Lunch
Small cheese quesadilla
Dinnner Specials
Dinner Specials
#1 Dinner
Three beef or chicken crispy tacos
#2 Dinner
Pork burrito, beef taco, cheese & onion enchilada
#3 Dinner
Bean tostada, beef taco, cheese & onion enchilada
#4 Dinner
Pork tamale, beef taco, cheese & onion enchilada
#5 Dinner
Two beef or chicken enchiladas, beef or chicken taco
#6 Dinner
Two chicken cream cheese enchiladas
#7 Dinner
Two shrimp cream cheese enchiladas
Kids Menu
Kids Items
Happy Hour Menu
Sangria/Margarita
Top Shelf Tequila HH
Silver Tequila HH
Reposado Tequila HH
Anejo Tequila HH
Tacos HH
Street Tacos HH
3 Tacos Mix & Match
Draft HH
Queso HH
Sombreros Cheese Dip
Liquor
Mexican Cantina (Cocktails)
Sombreros Margarita 12oz
with Pueblo Viejo 100% Agave Tequila served frozen or on the rocks
Grande Margarita
with Pueblo Viejo 100% Agave Tequila served frozen or on the rocks
Sombreros Margarita 1/2 Pitcher
with Pueblo Viejo 100% Agave Tequila served frozen or on the rocks
Sombreros Margarita Pitcher
with Pueblo Viejo 100% Agave Tequila served frozen or on the rocks
Flavored Margarita
Strawberry/Peach/Mango/Raspberry/Wildberry served frozen or on the rocks
Sangria
House red wine, mixed fruit
To-Go Margarita (32oz)
Rocks or frozen
Half & Half Margarita 12oz
Subsitute chocie of tequila for an additional $2
Half & Half Margarita 20oz
Subsitute chocie of tequila for an additional $3
Coronarita
House frozen lime margarita with a 7oz Coronita
Sangarita
house frozen lime and strawberry margarita with a sangria floater on top
Blue Miracle Margarita
Milagro Silver Tequila, lime juice, triple sec, splash of blue curacao
Elita Margarita
Sauza Hornitos Reposado Tequila, Grand Marnier
Moscow Mule
Pinnacle Vodka, ginger beer, lime juice. Want it Mexican style, just say so!
The Don Margarita
Don Julio Blanco Tequila, lime juice, triple sec
Miracle on Ice
Patron Silver Tequila, Patron Citronge, lime juice
To the Beach
Pineapple rum, coconut rum, peach schnapps, orange juice, cranberry juice
Michelada
Zing Zang Mix, fresh lime juice, your choice of beer
Floaters
Cointreau, Gran Gala, Grand Marnier, PAMA, Midori, Chambord Blue Curaco, Patron Citronge Orange, Pineapple, Mango
Top Shelf Tequila
Silver Tequila
1800 Silver
Avion Silver
Cabo Wabo Silver
Casamigos Silver
Casa Noble Silver
Corralejo Silver
Don Julio Silver
El Jimador Silver
El Tesoro Silver
Herradura Silver
Hornitos Silver
Jose Cuervo Especial Silver
Milagro Silver
Patron Silver
Sauza Blue Silver
Siete Leguas Silver
Teremana Silver
Tres Generaciones Silver
Xicaru Mezcal Silver
Reposado Tequila
1800 Reposado
Avion Reposado
Cabo Wabo Reposado
Casamigos Reposado
Casa Noble Reposado
Corralejo Reposado
Don Julio Reposado
El Jimador Reposado
El Tesoro Reposado
Herradura Reposado
Hornitos Reposado
Jose Cuervo Especial Reposado
Milagro Reposado
Patron Reposado
Sauza Blue Reposado
Siete Leguas Reposado
Teremana Reposado
Tres Generaciones Reposado
Xicaru Mezcal Reposado
Una Familia Reposado
Anejo Tequila
Beer
Draft
Domestic Beer
Pabst Bottle
Miller Lite Bottle
Coors Light Bottle
Busch Light Bottle
Bud Select Bottle
Michelob Ultra Bottle
Bud Light Lime Bottle
Budweiser Bottle
Coors Banquet Bottle
Boulevard Wheat Bottle
Boulevard Pale Ale Bottle
Boulevard Tank 7 Bottle
Martin City Blonde Bottle
Martin City Hardway Bottle
O'Douls Bottle
Angry Orchard Bottle
Smirnoff Ice Bottle
Blue Moon Bottle
Rolling Rock Bottle
Shiner Bock Bottle
Sam Adams Boston Lager Bottle
Import Beer
Corona Bottle
Corona Light Bottle
Corona Premier Bottle
Modelo Especial Bottle
Modela Negra Bottle
Pacifico Bottle
Victoria Bottle
Dos Equis Lager Bottle
Dos Equis Ambar Bottle
Sol Bottle
Tecate Bottle
Carta Blanca Bottle
Bohemia Bottle
Newcastle Bottle
Heineken Bottle
Corona Seltzers Bottle
Stella Artois Bottle
Beer Bucket
Wednesday Special
Burritos (Wednesday)
Basic Burrito
Our handmade flour tortilla layered with refried beans and topped with mixed cheeses and our famous red sauce
Grande Burrito
Extra-large hand made flour tortilla filled with beef or chicken, beans and rice - topped with our famous red sauce and cheese
Sombrero's Burrito
Our handmade flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, rice, cheeses and fresh pico De gallo - topped with sombrero's cheese dip
Chile Rellenos Burrito
A fresh Anaheim pepper rolled in our handmade flour tortilla with a layer of refried beans - topped with melted white cheeses and fresh tomatillo sauce
Margarita (Wednesday)
BackRoom Taco Bar
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Family owned neighborhood Mexican Restaurant. Proudly serving Shawnee family’s since 2013!
22702 Midland Dr, Shawnee, KS 66226