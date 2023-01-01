Restaurant header imageView gallery

Somrero's Mexican Cantina

No reviews yet

22702 Midland Dr

Shawnee, KS 66226

Main Menu

Starters

Cheese Dip (Small)

$2.15

Our special house blend of white cheeses with fresh spinach

Cheese Dip (Large)

$3.85

Our special house blend of white cheeses with fresh spinach

Guacamole (Small)

$4.69

Finest, traditional ingredients, made fresh daily

Guacamole (Large)

$7.99

Finest, traditional ingredients, made fresh daily

Chili Con Queso (Small)

$2.15

Fresh onions, tomatoes and jalapeños melted into creamy cheddar cheese

Chili Con Queso (Large)

$3.85

Fresh onions, tomatoes and jalapeños melted into creamy cheddar cheese

Flautas

$9.99

Handmade flour or corn tortillas rolled and deep fried to perfection. Served with sour cream and guacamole

Sombrero's Platter

$13.99

Five of our favorites come together: cheese dip, chicken flautas, ground beef nachos and cheese quesadillas. Served with sour cream and guacamole

House Specialties

Chile Rellenos

$9.99

A fresh, open-faced Anaheim pepper stuffed with white cheeses, and fire-roasted - topped with tomatillo sauce

Fajitas

$11.99

Grilled, seasoned, peppers and onions served with handmade flour tortillas, lettuce, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and pico De gallo

Fajitas Any 2

$14.99

Fajitas Any 3

$14.99

Chili Verde

$11.99

Seasoned pork pieces, whole beans and special seasonings. Served with a side of cheese, onion and handmade flour tortillas

Huevos Con Chorizo

$10.99

Scrambled eggs and chorizo sausage with melted cheese. Served with handmade flour tortillas

Chimichanga

$11.99

Handmade flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and choice of meat, crispy fried then topped with cheeses served with sombrero's cheese dip

Tamales ala carte

$5.99

Two, fresh-seasoned, pork tamales. Topped with mixed cheeses and red sauce

Seafood Special

$15.99

Sautéed shrimp, a tilapia filet, black beans. Served with white cilantro rice and grilled fresh veggie. A healthy choice

Tamales w/Rice & Beans

$11.99

Tamales w Rice & Beans topped w Chili Verde

$14.99

Burritos

Basic Burrito

$6.49

Our handmade flour tortilla layered with refried beans and topped with mixed cheeses and our famous red sauce

Grande Burrito

$10.99

Extra-large hand made flour tortilla filled with beef or chicken, beans and rice - topped with our famous red sauce and cheese

Sombrero's Burrito

$10.99

Our handmade flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, rice, cheeses and fresh pico De gallo - topped with sombrero's cheese dip

Chile Rellenos Burrito

$9.99

A fresh Anaheim pepper rolled in our handmade flour tortilla with a layer of refried beans - topped with melted white cheeses and fresh tomatillo sauce

Enchiladas

Basic Enchilada

$3.49

Rolled in a corn tortilla with mixed cheeses, onion and red sauce

Chicken Cream Enchilada

$5.39

Tender chicken wrapped in a corn tortilla with a spinach cream cheese sauce

Shrimp Cream Enchilada

$6.49

Grilled shrimp wrapped in a corn tortilla with a spinach cream cheese sauce

Healthy Enchilada

$8.99

A whole wheat tortilla stuffed with grilled veggies, chicken, and cheese. Topped with Verde sauce

Spinach Enchilada

$4.59

Fresh spinach and cheese rolled in a corn tortilla topped with a tomatillo Verde sauce and melted Monterey cheese

Tacos

Crispy Beef Taco

$2.15

Crispy Chicken Taco

$2.15

Soft Chicken Taco

$4.79

Soft Beef Taco

$4.79

Soft Steak Taco

$5.79

Puffy Beef Taco

$4.99

Topped with pico De gallo

Puffy Pork Taco

$4.99

Topped with pico De gallo

Puffy Chicken Taco

$4.99

Topped with pico De gallo

Tilapia Taco

$4.49

Topped with pico De gallo, cabbage, and a zesty lime sauce

Shrimp Taco

$4.99

Topped with pico De gallo, cabbage, and a zesty lime sauce

Puffy Taco

$3.99

Soft Taco

$3.79

Street Tacos

3 Tacos Mix & Match

$11.49

Asada Street Tacos

$3.99

Fajita beef, cilantro, and onions. Served with guacamole sauce

Carnitas Street Tacos

$3.99

Grilled tender pork, cilantro, and onions. Served with guacamole sauce

Chicken Street Tacos

$3.99

Grilled chicken, cilantro, and onions. Served with guacamole sauce

Chicken Tinga Street Tacos

$3.99

Chicken marinated in chipotle and roasted tomatoes. Topped with queso fresco, cilantro and lettuce

Chorizo Street Tacos

$3.99

Mexican sausage, cilantro, and onions. Served with guacamole sauce

El Pastor Street Tacos

$3.99

Slow roasted pork and grilled pineapple, cilantro, and onions. Served with guacamole sauce

Picadillo Street Tacos

$3.99

Ground beef and potato topped with fresh pico De gallo

Veggie Street Tacos

$3.99

Sautéed zucchini, cauliflower, onion, and black beans. Topped with pico De gallo

Barbacoa Street Tacos

$3.99

Slow cooked chuck roast, cabbage, cilantro, and onions. Served with dried chili del arbol and roasted tomato sauce

Tostadas

Refried Bean Tostada

$4.79

Topped with fresh lettuce, tomatoes and cheese

Chicken Tostada

$4.99

Ground Beef Tostada

$4.99

Pork Tostada

$4.99

Guacamole Tostada

$5.39

Shrimp Tostada

$5.99

Fajita Chicken Tostada

$5.99

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.99

Our handmade flour tortilla stuffed with mixed cheeses and grilled served with sour cream and guacamole

Fresh Grilled Veggie Quesadilla

$10.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.99

Ground Beef Quesadilla

$10.99

Pork Quesadilla

$10.99

Chorizo Quesadilla

$10.99

Asada Quesadilla

$11.99

Barbacoa Quesadilla

$11.99

Chicken Tinga Quesadilla

$11.99

Fajita Chicken Quesadilla

$13.99

Fajita Steak Quesadilla

$14.99

Shrimp Quesadilla

$14.99

Nachos

Cheese Nachos

$8.99

Fresh tortilla chips layered with refried beans, cheese and jalapeños with a side of sour cream and guacamole

Fresh Grilled Veggie Nachos

$10.99

Chicken Nachos

$10.99

Ground Beef Nachos

$10.99

Pork Nachos

$10.99

Chorizo Nacho

$10.99

Asada Nachos

$11.99

Barbacoa Nachos

$11.99

Chicken Tinga Nachos

$11.99

Fajta Chicken Nachos

$13.99

Fajita Steak Nachos

$14.99

Shrimp Nachos

$14.99

Soups

Chicken Tortilla Soup (Small)

$4.99

Chicken Tortilla Soup (Large)

$6.99

Shrimp Soup (Small)

$5.49

Shrimp Soup (Large)

$10.99

Salads

Taco Salad

$9.99

Handmade tortilla bowl with cheese, tomatoes and onions. Served on shredded lettuce with sour cream

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.99

Grilled, seasoned chicken, tomatoes, sliced avocados, egg, shredded lettuce, cheese and croutons

Dinner Salad

$4.99

Cheese, tomatoes and onion. Served on a bed of mixed greens

Fajita Salad

$12.99

Fajita meat with grilled onions and peppers, cheese, tomatoes and sliced avocados. Served on a bed of mixed greens

Southwestern Salad

$11.99

Grilled chicken with mixed greens, corn, tomatoes, tortilla strips and pico De gallo

Off the Grill

Chicken Sandwich

$9.49

Fried or grilled with lettuce, tomato and grilled onion

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Our homemade flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, cheese, fresh lettuce, pico De gallo, avocado and chipotle ranch dressing

The Sombrero Burger

$9.49

Hand-pattied, 1/3 pound burger, grilled to temp served with fresh lettuce, tomato and onion

Homemade Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Five large, hand-breaded tenders, fried to golden brown. Served with dipping sauce

Sides

1/2 Beans and 1/2 Rice

$2.79

Refried Beans

$2.79

Whole Beans

$2.79

Black Beans

$2.79

Rice

$2.79

Flour Tortillas (3 Pieces)

$1.99

Corn Tortillas (3 Pieces)

$1.99

Sour Cream

$0.99

French Fries

$2.79

Shredded Cheese

$0.99

Jalapeño

$0.99

Lettuce

$0.99

Onion

$0.99

Tomato

$0.99

Top It Off with Cheese Dip

$2.50

Extra Chips & Salsa

$2.00

Pico De Gallo

$1.50

Side Guacamole

$2.79

Side Applesauce

$2.50

Side Yogurt

$2.50

Ala Cart

Ala Chimi

$5.99

Lunch Specials

#1 Lunch

$8.99

Two cheese & onion enchiladas, beans and rice

#2 Lunch

$7.99

Two beef tacos, beans and rice

#3 Lunch

$8.99

Burrito, choice of filling, beans and rice

#4 Lunch

$8.99

Tamale, beans and rice

#5 Lunch

$8.99

Taco salad. Beef or chicken

#6 Lunch

$8.99

Grilled chicken salad

#7 Lunch

$6.29

Small cheese quesadilla

Dinner Specials

#1 Dinner

$11.99

Three beef or chicken crispy tacos

#2 Dinner

$13.99

Pork burrito, beef taco, cheese & onion enchilada

#3 Dinner

$12.99

Bean tostada, beef taco, cheese & onion enchilada

#4 Dinner

$13.99

Pork tamale, beef taco, cheese & onion enchilada

#5 Dinner

$11.99

Two beef or chicken enchiladas, beef or chicken taco

#6 Dinner

$12.99

Two chicken cream cheese enchiladas

#7 Dinner

$14.99

Two shrimp cream cheese enchiladas

Kids Menu

Kids Items

Kid's Menu

$6.49

Happy Hour Menu

Sangria/Margarita

Sangria

$5.00

House red wine, mixed fruit

Sombreros Margarita 12oz

$5.00

with Pueblo Viejo 100% Agave Tequila served frozen or on the rocks

Top Shelf Tequila HH

Roca Patron Silver

$9.00

Roca Patron Reposado

$10.00

Roca Patron Anejo

$11.00

Clase Azul Silver

$14.00

Cincoro

$24.00

Clase Azul

$24.00

Don Julio 1942

$24.00

Jose Cuervo La Familia

$24.00

Gran Patron Burdeous

$49.00

Silver Tequila HH

1800 Silver

$7.00

Avion Silver

$7.00

Cabo Wabo Silver

$7.00

Casamigos Silver

$7.00

Casa Noble Silver

$7.00

Corralejo Silver

$7.00

Don Julio Silver

$7.00

El Jimador Silver

$7.00

El Tesoro Silver

$7.00

Herradura Silver

$7.00

Hornitos Silver

$7.00

Jose Cuervo Especial Silver

$7.00

Milagro Silver

$7.00

Patron Silver

$7.00

Sauza Blue Silver

$7.00

Siete Leguas Silver

$7.00

Teremana Silver

$7.00

Tres Generaciones Silver

$7.00

Xicaru Mezcal Silver

$7.00

Reposado Tequila HH

1800 Reposado

$8.00

Avion Reposado

$8.00

Cabo Wabo Reposado

$8.00

Casamigos Reposado

$8.00

Casa Noble Reposado

$8.00

Corralejo Reposado

$8.00

Don Julio Reposado

$8.00

El Jimador Reposado

$8.00

El Tesoro Reposado

$8.00

Herradura Reposado

$8.00

Hornitos Reposado

$8.00

Jose Cuervo Especial Reposado

$5.00

Milagro Reposado

$8.00

Patron Reposado

$8.00

Sauza Blue Reposado

$8.00

Siete Leguas Reposado

$8.00

Teremana Reposado

$8.00

Tres Generaciones Reposado

$8.00

Xicaru Mezcal Reposado

$8.00

Una Familia Reposado

$8.00

Anejo Tequila HH

Cabo Wabo Anejo

$9.00

Casamigos Anejo

$9.00

Casa Noble Anejo

$9.00

Corralejo Anejo

$9.00

Corazon Anejo

$9.00

Don Julio Anejo

$9.00

Herradura Anejo

$9.00

Hornitos Anejo

$9.00

Milagro Anejo

$9.00

Patron Anejo

$9.00

Una Familia Anejo

$9.00

Tacos HH

Crispy Beef Taco

$2.15

Crispy Chicken Taco

$2.15

Soft Chicken Taco

$3.79

Soft Beef Taco

$3.79

Puffy Beef Taco

$3.99

Topped with pico De gallo

Puffy Pork Taco

$3.99

Topped with pico De gallo

Puffy Chicken Taco

$3.99

Topped with pico De gallo

Tilapia Taco

$4.49

Topped with pico De gallo, cabbage, and a zesty lime sauce

Shrimp Taco

$4.99

Topped with pico De gallo, cabbage, and a zesty lime sauce

Street Tacos HH

El Pastor Street Tacos

$2.99

Slow roasted pork and grilled pineapple, cilantro, and onions. Served with guacamole sauce

Barbacoa Street Tacos

$2.99

Slow cooked chuck roast, cabbage, cilantro, and onions. Served with dried chili del arbol and roasted tomato sauce

Chicken Tinga Street Tacos

$2.99

Chicken marinated in chipotle and roasted tomatoes. Topped with queso fresco, cilantro and lettuce

Chorizo Street Tacos

$2.99

Mexican sausage, cilantro, and onions. Served with guacamole sauce

Carnitas Street Tacos

$2.99

Grilled tender pork, cilantro, and onions. Served with guacamole sauce

Asada Street Tacos

$2.99

Fajita beef, cilantro, and onions. Served with guacamole sauce

Picadillo Street Tacos

$2.99

Ground beef and potato topped with fresh pico De gallo

Chicken Street Tacos

$2.99

Grilled chicken, cilantro, and onions. Served with guacamole sauce

Veggie Street Tacos

$2.99

Sautéed zucchini, cauliflower, onion, and black beans. Topped with pico De gallo

3 Tacos Mix & Match

$10.49

Draft HH

Modelo Especial 16oz Draft

$4.00

Dos Equis Lager 16oz Draft

$4.00

Dos Equis Amber 16oz Draft

$4.00

Miller Lite 16oz Draft

$3.50

Michelob Ultra 16oz Draft

$3.50

Bud Light 16oz Draft

$3.50

Yuengling 16oz Draft

$3.50

Queso HH

Chili Con Queso (Small)

$2.15

Fresh onions, tomatoes and jalapeños melted into creamy cheddar cheese

Chili Con Queso (Large)

$3.85

Fresh onions, tomatoes and jalapeños melted into creamy cheddar cheese

Sombreros Cheese Dip

Sombreros Cheese Dip

$2.15+

Liquor

Mexican Cantina (Cocktails)

Sombreros Margarita 12oz

$5.00

with Pueblo Viejo 100% Agave Tequila served frozen or on the rocks

Grande Margarita

$10.00

with Pueblo Viejo 100% Agave Tequila served frozen or on the rocks

Sombreros Margarita 1/2 Pitcher

$12.50

with Pueblo Viejo 100% Agave Tequila served frozen or on the rocks

Sombreros Margarita Pitcher

$20.00

with Pueblo Viejo 100% Agave Tequila served frozen or on the rocks

Flavored Margarita

$8.00

Strawberry/Peach/Mango/Raspberry/Wildberry served frozen or on the rocks

Sangria

$5.00

House red wine, mixed fruit

To-Go Margarita (32oz)

$28.00

Rocks or frozen

Half & Half Margarita 12oz

$8.00

Subsitute chocie of tequila for an additional $2

Half & Half Margarita 20oz

$11.50

Subsitute chocie of tequila for an additional $3

Coronarita

$10.00

House frozen lime margarita with a 7oz Coronita

Sangarita

$10.00

house frozen lime and strawberry margarita with a sangria floater on top

Blue Miracle Margarita

$10.00

Milagro Silver Tequila, lime juice, triple sec, splash of blue curacao

Elita Margarita

$10.00

Sauza Hornitos Reposado Tequila, Grand Marnier

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Pinnacle Vodka, ginger beer, lime juice. Want it Mexican style, just say so!

The Don Margarita

$9.00

Don Julio Blanco Tequila, lime juice, triple sec

Miracle on Ice

$10.00

Patron Silver Tequila, Patron Citronge, lime juice

To the Beach

$9.00

Pineapple rum, coconut rum, peach schnapps, orange juice, cranberry juice

Michelada

$8.00

Zing Zang Mix, fresh lime juice, your choice of beer

Floaters

$2.50

Cointreau, Gran Gala, Grand Marnier, PAMA, Midori, Chambord Blue Curaco, Patron Citronge Orange, Pineapple, Mango

Top Shelf Tequila

Roca Patron Silver

$10.00

Roca Patron Reposado

$11.00

Roca Patron Anejo

$12.00

Clase Azul Silver

$15.00

Cincoro

$25.00

Clase Azul

$25.00

Don Julio 1942

$25.00

Jose Cuervo La Familia

$25.00

Gran Patron Burdeous

$50.00

Silver Tequila

1800 Silver

$8.00

Avion Silver

$8.00

Cabo Wabo Silver

$8.00

Casamigos Silver

$8.00

Casa Noble Silver

$8.00

Corralejo Silver

$8.00

Don Julio Silver

$8.00

El Jimador Silver

$8.00

El Tesoro Silver

$8.00

Herradura Silver

$8.00

Hornitos Silver

$8.00

Jose Cuervo Especial Silver

$8.00

Milagro Silver

$8.00

Patron Silver

$8.00

Sauza Blue Silver

$8.00

Siete Leguas Silver

$8.00

Teremana Silver

$8.00

Tres Generaciones Silver

$8.00

Xicaru Mezcal Silver

$8.00

Reposado Tequila

1800 Reposado

$9.00

Avion Reposado

$9.00

Cabo Wabo Reposado

$9.00

Casamigos Reposado

$9.00

Casa Noble Reposado

$9.00

Corralejo Reposado

$9.00

Don Julio Reposado

$9.00

El Jimador Reposado

$9.00

El Tesoro Reposado

$9.00

Herradura Reposado

$9.00

Hornitos Reposado

$9.00

Jose Cuervo Especial Reposado

$6.00

Milagro Reposado

$9.00

Patron Reposado

$9.00

Sauza Blue Reposado

$9.00

Siete Leguas Reposado

$9.00

Teremana Reposado

$9.00

Tres Generaciones Reposado

$9.00

Xicaru Mezcal Reposado

$9.00

Una Familia Reposado

$9.00

Anejo Tequila

Cabo Wabo Anejo

$10.00

Casamigos Anejo

$10.00

Casa Noble Anejo

$10.00

Corralejo Anejo

$10.00

Corazon Anejo

$10.00

Don Julio Anejo

$10.00

Herradura Anejo

$10.00

Hornitos Anejo

$10.00

Milagro Anejo

$10.00

Patron Anejo

$10.00

Una Familia Anejo

$10.00

Beer

Draft

Modelo Especial 16oz Draft

$4.00

Dos Equis Lager 16oz Draft

$4.00

Dos Equis Amber 16oz Draft

$4.00

Miller Lite 16oz Draft

$3.50

Michelob Ultra 16oz Draft

$3.50

Bud Light 16oz Draft

$3.50

Yuengling 16oz Draft

$3.50

Pitcher Beer

$13.99

Domestic Beer

Pabst Bottle

$4.50

Miller Lite Bottle

$4.50

Coors Light Bottle

$4.50

Busch Light Bottle

$4.50

Bud Select Bottle

$4.50

Michelob Ultra Bottle

$4.50

Bud Light Lime Bottle

$4.50

Budweiser Bottle

$4.50

Coors Banquet Bottle

$4.50

Boulevard Wheat Bottle

$5.00

Boulevard Pale Ale Bottle

$5.00

Boulevard Tank 7 Bottle

$6.50

Martin City Blonde Bottle

$5.00

Martin City Hardway Bottle

$5.00

O'Douls Bottle

$4.50

Angry Orchard Bottle

$5.00

Smirnoff Ice Bottle

$5.00

Blue Moon Bottle

$5.00

Rolling Rock Bottle

$5.00

Shiner Bock Bottle

$5.00

Sam Adams Boston Lager Bottle

$5.00

Import Beer

Corona Bottle

$5.00

Corona Light Bottle

$5.00

Corona Premier Bottle

$5.00

Modelo Especial Bottle

$5.00

Modela Negra Bottle

$5.00

Pacifico Bottle

$5.00

Victoria Bottle

$5.00

Dos Equis Lager Bottle

$5.00

Dos Equis Ambar Bottle

$5.00

Sol Bottle

$5.00

Tecate Bottle

$5.00Out of stock

Carta Blanca Bottle

$5.00

Bohemia Bottle

$5.00

Newcastle Bottle

$5.00

Heineken Bottle

$5.00

Corona Seltzers Bottle

$4.50

Stella Artois Bottle

$5.00

Beer Bucket

Mexican Beer Bucket

$14.00

Wine

Chardonnay (Sycamore Lane)

$7.00

White Zinfandel (Sycamore Lane)

$7.00

Cabernet Sauvignon (Sycamore Lane)

$7.00

Merlot (Sycamore Lane)

$7.00

Wente Chardonnay

$9.00

Tiziano Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Josh Crafsman Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00

Hahn Pinot Noir

$9.00

Alamos Malbec

$9.00

Wednesday Special

Burritos (Wednesday)

Basic Burrito

$6.49

Our handmade flour tortilla layered with refried beans and topped with mixed cheeses and our famous red sauce

Grande Burrito

$10.99

Extra-large hand made flour tortilla filled with beef or chicken, beans and rice - topped with our famous red sauce and cheese

Sombrero's Burrito

$10.99

Our handmade flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, rice, cheeses and fresh pico De gallo - topped with sombrero's cheese dip

Chile Rellenos Burrito

$9.99

A fresh Anaheim pepper rolled in our handmade flour tortilla with a layer of refried beans - topped with melted white cheeses and fresh tomatillo sauce

Margarita (Wednesday)

Sombreros Margarita 12oz

$5.00

with Pueblo Viejo 100% Agave Tequila served frozen or on the rocks

Sombreros Margarita 1/2 Pitcher

$12.50

with Pueblo Viejo 100% Agave Tequila served frozen or on the rocks

Sombreros Margarita Pitcher

$20.00

with Pueblo Viejo 100% Agave Tequila served frozen or on the rocks

SODA

N/A Bev

Coke

$2.79

Diet Coke

$2.79

Mr. Pibb

$2.79

Pink Lemonade

$2.79

Mello Yellow

$2.79

Coke Zero

$2.79

Sprite

$2.79

Iced Tea

$2.79

Coffee

$2.79

Milk

$2.79

Chocolate Milk

$2.79

Milk Refill

$1.00

Root Beer

$2.79

TOGO

TOGO CONTAINER

$0.50

To go Chips

$0.50

To Go Sauce

$0.50

TOGO NO CHARGE

TACO BAR 4

$44.00

BackRoom Taco Bar

Taco Bar

Taco Bar $11

$11.00

Taco Bar $7

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family owned neighborhood Mexican Restaurant. Proudly serving Shawnee family’s since 2013!

Location

22702 Midland Dr, Shawnee, KS 66226

Directions

