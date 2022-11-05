Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

Southern Maryland Crabs and Seafood

review star

No reviews yet

3619 Leonardtown Road

Waldorf, MD 20601

Order Again

Popular Items

1\2 Dozen Large Male
Dozen Large Males
1\2 Dozen X-large Male

Shrimp Boil

Louisianna Style Cajun Pan

Create your own Louisiana style Cajun pan. Add enough for one person, or double up & feed the whole family. There is no limit to how many items can be added

Special of the Day

Pint Oysters

$20.00Out of stock

1 Light Male Crab

$1.00

Mixed size males Light in weight ALL CRABS WILL BE BAGGED TOGETHER NO MATTER SIZE UNLESS SEP BAG OPTION IS SELECTED

1\2 Dozen mixed size female

$10.00Out of stock

Crabs will come steamed! SIZE: anything under 6 inches measured from point to point ALL CRABS WILL BE BAGGED TOGETHER NO MATTER SIZE UNLESS SEP BAG OPTION IS SELECTED

Male Crabs (EBT Accepted)

1\2 Dozen Small Male

$12.50

Crabs will come steamed! SIZE: 5-5 3/4inches measured from point to point ALL CRABS WILL BE BAGGED TOGETHER NO MATTER SIZE UNLESS SEP BAG OPTION IS SELECTED

Dozen Small Males

$25.00

Crabs will come steamed! 12 crabs SIZE: 5-5 3/4inches measured from point to point ALL CRABS WILL BE BAGGES TOGETHER NO MATTER SIZE UNLESS SEP BAG OPTION IS SELECTED

1\2 Bushel Small Males

$75.00Out of stock

Crabs will come steamed! Approximately 3.5-4.5 Dozen crabs SIZE: 5-5 3/4inches measured from point to point ALL CRABS WILL BE BAGGES TOGETHER NO MATTER SIZE UNLESS SEP BAG OPTION IS SELECTED

Bushel Small Males

$160.00Out of stock

Crabs will come steamed! Approximately 7-8 Dozen crabs SIZE: 5-5 3/4inches measured from point to point ALL CRABS WILL BE BAGGES TOGETHER NO MATTER SIZE UNLESS SEP BAG OPTION IS SELECTED

1\2 Dozen Medium Male

$15.00

Crabs will come steamed! SIZE: 5 3/4-6 inches measured from point to point ALL CRABS WILL BE BAGGES TOGETHER NO MATTER SIZE UNLESS SEP BAG OPTION IS SELECTED

Dozen Medium Males

$30.00

Crabs will come steamed! 12 crabs SIZE: 5 3/4-6 inches measured from point to point ALL CRABS WILL BE BAGGES TOGETHER NO MATTER SIZE UNLESS SEP BAG OPTION IS SELECTED

1\2 Bushel Medium Males

$98.00Out of stock

Crabs will come steamed! Approximately 3-4 dozen crabs SIZE: 5 3/4-6 inches measured from point to point ALL CRABS WILL BE BAGGES TOGETHER NO MATTER SIZE UNLESS SEP BAG OPTION IS SELECTED

Bushel Medium Males

$310.00Out of stock

Crabs will come steamed! Approximately 6-7 dozen crabs SIZE: 5 3/4-6 inches measured from point to point ALL CRABS WILL BE BAGGES TOGETHER NO MATTER SIZE UNLESS SEP BAG OPTION IS SELECTED

1\2 Dozen Large Male

$25.00

Crabs will come steamed! SIZE: 6- 6 1/2 inches measured from point to point ALL CRABS WILL BE BAGGES TOGETHER NO MATTER SIZE UNLESS SEP BAG OPTION IS SELECTED

Dozen Large Males

$50.00

Crabs will come steamed! 12 crabs SIZE: 6-6 1/2 inches measured from point to point ALL CRABS WILL BE BAGGES TOGETHER NO MATTER SIZE UNLESS SEP BAG OPTION IS SELECTED

1\2 Bushel Large Males

$138.00

Crabs will come steamed! Approximately 2.5-3 dozen crabs SIZE: 6-6 1/2 inches measured from point to point ALL CRABS WILL BE BAGGES TOGETHER NO MATTER SIZE UNLESS SEP BAG OPTION IS SELECTED

Bushel Large Males

$330.00Out of stock

Crabs will come steamed! Approximately 5-6 dozen crabs SIZE: 6- 6 1/2 inches measured from point to point ALL CRABS WILL BE BAGGES TOGETHER NO MATTER SIZE UNLESS SEP BAG OPTION IS SELECTED

1\2 Dozen X-large Male

$40.00

Crabs will come steamed! SIZE: anything over 6 1/2 inches measured from point to point ALL CRABS WILL BE BAGGES TOGETHER NO MATTER SIZE UNLESS SEP BAG OPTION IS SELECTED

Dozen X-Large Males

$80.00

Crabs will come steamed! 12 crabs SIZE: anything over 6 1/2 inches measured from point to point ALL CRABS WILL BE BAGGES TOGETHER NO MATTER SIZE UNLESS SEP BAG OPTION IS SELECTED

1/2 Bushel X-Large Males

$180.00Out of stock

Crabs will come steamed! Approximately 2.5-3 dozen crabs SIZE: anything over 6 1/2 inches measured from point to point ALL CRABS WILL BE BAGGES TOGETHER NO MATTER SIZE UNLESS SEP BAG OPTION IS SELECTED

Bushel X-Large Males

$460.00Out of stock

Crabs will come steamed! Approximately 4-5 dozen crabs SIZE: anything over 6 1/2 inches measured from point to point ALL CRABS WILL BE BAGGED TOGETHER NO MATTER SIZE UNLESS SEP BAG OPTION IS SELECTED

Female Crabs (EBT Accepted)

1\2 Dozen mixed size female

$10.00Out of stock

Crabs will come steamed! SIZE: anything under 6 inches measured from point to point ALL CRABS WILL BE BAGGED TOGETHER NO MATTER SIZE UNLESS SEP BAG OPTION IS SELECTED

Dozen Mixed Size Females

$20.00Out of stock

Crabs will come steamed! 12 crabs SIZE: anything under 6 inches measured from point to point ALL CRABS WILL BE BAGGED TOGETHER NO MATTER SIZE UNLESS SEP BAG OPTION IS SELECTED

1\2 Bushel Mixed Size Females

$50.00Out of stock

Crabs will come steamed! Approximately 3.5-4.5 dozen crabs SIZE: anything under 6 inches measured from point to point ALL CRABS WILL BE BAGGED TOGETHER NO MATTER SIZE UNLESS SEP BAG OPTION IS SELECTED

Bushel Females

$120.00Out of stock

Crabs will come steamed! Approximately 7.5-8.5 dozen crabs SIZE: anything under 6 inches measured from point to point ALL CRABS WILL BE BAGGED TOGETHER NO MATTER SIZE UNLESS SEP BAG OPTION IS SELECTED

1\2 Dozen Large/X Large Females

$30.00Out of stock

Crabs will come steamed! 6 crabs SIZE: 6-6 1/2 inches measured from point to point

Dozen Large\X-large Females

$60.00Out of stock

Crabs will come steamed! 12 crabs SIZE: 6-6 1/2 inches measured from point to point

1/2 Bushel Large/Xlarge Females

$180.00Out of stock

Crabs will come steamed! Approximately 2.5-3 dozen crabs SIZE: 6-6 1/2 inches measured from point to point

Bushel Large/Xlarge Females

$300.00Out of stock

Crabs will come steamed! Approximately 5-6 dozen crabs SIZE: 6-6 1/2 inches measured from point to point

1/2 Dozen Small\med Females

$10.00

Crabs will come steamed! 6 crabs SIZE: anything over 6 1/2 inches measured from point to point

Dozen Small\med Females

$20.00

Crabs will come steamed! 12 crabs SIZE: anything over 6 1/2 inches measured from point to point

1/2 Bushel X-Large Females

$180.00Out of stock

Crabs will come steamed! Approximately 2-2.5 dozen crabs SIZE: anything over 6 1/2 inches measured from point to point

Bushel X-Large Females

$387.00Out of stock

Crabs will come steamed! Approximately 4-5 dozen crabs SIZE: anything over 6 1/2 inches measured from point to point

Light Males (EBT Eligible)

1 Light Male Crab

$1.00

Mixed size males Light in weight ALL CRABS WILL BE BAGGED TOGETHER NO MATTER SIZE UNLESS SEP BAG OPTION IS SELECTED

1/2 Bushel Light Males Mixed Sizes

$40.00Out of stock

1\2 Bushel Lg\xlg Light Males

$135.00Out of stock

Dozen Large\xlarge Light Males

$45.00Out of stock

Shrimp (EBT Eligible)

Medium Shell -On

$15.00

Uncooked! Always sold raw; will steam upon request at no additional charge 1lb. Approximately 43-50 pieces

Large Shell-On

$19.00

Uncooked! Always sold raw. Will steam at no additional charge upon request 1lb. Approximately 21-25 pieces

Large Peeled & Deveined

$16.00

Uncooked. Always sold raw. Will steam at no additional charge 1lb. Approximately 21-25 pieces

Snow Crab Legs (EBT Eligible)

Jumbo Snow Crab Legs

$30.00

Approximately 1lb. 1-2 clusters per pound Weighed before steaming. Price will be adjusted according to actual weight rounded to the nearest tenth of a pound.

Crawfish & Lobster Tails (EBT Eligible)

Lobster tails sold per tail not per pound (5-6oz each). Crawfish sold per pound.

Crawfish

$10.00

1lb. Approximately 10-15 pieces

Lobster Tail

$16.00

Uncooked! Steamed at no additional charges upon request 1 tail. Approximately 5-6oz

Crab Meat (EBT Eligible)

Maryland Lump Frozen

$40.00Out of stock

1lb FROZEN!

Uncooked Crab Cake

$15.00Out of stock

Corn on the cob (EBT Eligible)

Mini Ear Corn

$1.00

Soft Shells(Uncooked)(EBT Eligible)

4ct Frozen Small Softshell

$28.00Out of stock

1 individual fresh uncooked soft shell

1ct Small\Medium Frozen Soft Shell

$6.00

1 individual fresh uncooked soft shell

3ct Frozen Large Softshell

$30.00

1 individual fresh uncooked soft shell

2ct Frozen Large Softshell

$20.00

1 individual fresh uncooked soft shell

Build your meal

Build your own meal

Sides & Shareable Appetizers NON EBT ELIGIBLE

Individual Sides

Crab Dip Items

Crab Dip with chips is an 8oz hot crab dip served with tortilla chips Small crab pretzel is an 4oz hot crab dip served with 10 pretzel bits Large crab pretzel is an 8oz hot crab dip served with 20 pretzel bites Small crab fries is an individual order of fries with 4oz hot crab dip on top Large crab fries is 3 orders of fries with an 8oz hot crab dip on top 4oz crab dip is just the dip by itself

Seafood Combos Non EBT Eligible

Fishermans Seafood Platter Non EBT Eligible

$13.00Out of stock

A sample of fried flounder, fried shrimp & fried scallops. This is a non ebt eligible item

Extra sauces, seasonings & condiments (EBT ELIGIBLE)

J.O Spice 2oz

$0.75

J. O Spice 8oz

$3.00

Old Bay 2oz

$2.00

Old Bay 8oz

$6.00

Vinegar 32 oz Bottle

$5.00

Vinegar 64 oz Bottle

$7.00Out of stock
Old bay hot sauce 4oz

$2.50

Old bay hot sauce 10 Oz Bottle

$5.00

Cocktail sauce 2oz

$0.50

Old Bay Cocktail sauce 10 oz Bottle

$5.00

Tartar sauce 2oz

$0.75

Louisiana Tartar sauce 10oz Bottle

$5.00

Petal sauce 2oz

$0.75

Crab sauce 8oz

$6.00

Honey mustard

$0.25

BBQ

$0.25

Texas Pete Hot Sauce Packets

$0.25

Ketchup Packets

$0.15

Remoulade sauce 2oz

$0.75

Remoulade Sauce 8oz

$6.00

Mayonnaise 2oz

$0.75

Louisianna Style Cajun Sauce

Cold Salads (EBT Eligible)

Cold Salads

Crab Chips (EBT Eligible)

Utz Crab Chips

$5.00Out of stock

Platters (NON EBT ELIGIBLE ITEM!)

Crab Dip Platter

Crab Dip Platter

1lbs crab dip 6 warm pretzel sticks Tortilla chips NOT EBT ELIGIBLE!

Crab Balls 50ct Platter

$90.00Out of stock

50 mini size crabs balls Served with cocktail sauce NOT EBT ELIGIBLE!!

Crab Balls 100ct Platter

$170.00Out of stock

100 mini crab balls Served with cocktail sauce NOT EBT ELIGIBLE!!

Crab Balls 150ct Platter

$250.00Out of stock

150 mini size balls Served with cocktail sauce NOT EBT ELIGIBLE!!

Crab Balls 200ct Platter

$325.00Out of stock

200 mini size balls Served with cocktail sauce NOT EBT ELIGIBLE!!

Seafood Platter

$90.00Out of stock

Crab balls Steamed large peeled shrimp Hush puppies Country style fried shrimp Served with cocktail sauce NOT EBT ELIGIBLE!!

Shrimp Platter

$40.00Out of stock

1lb steamed and seasoned large peeled and deveined 30 country style fried shrimp Served with cocktail sauce NOT EBT ELIGIBLE!!

Pick 2 Platter

$60.00Out of stock

Fried Shrimp Platter

$50.00Out of stock

50ct fried shrimp with cocktail sauce

Platters (EBT Eligible)

Medium Shrimp Platter

$35.00Out of stock

Large P&D Shrimp Platter

$35.00Out of stock
Crabby Egg Platter

$30.00Out of stock

16 halves Deviled eggs filled with Maryland lump crab meat & sprinkled with old bay

Louisianna Style Cajun Shrimp Platter

$75.00Out of stock

Corn Potatoes Shrimp Lemon Sausage Cooked in our homemade Cajun sauce

Hot Soups (NON EBT ELIGIBLE ITEM!)

8oz Cup Hot Cream Of Crab Non EBT Eligible

$8.00Out of stock
16oz Bowl Hot Cream Of Crab Non EBT Eligible

$14.00Out of stock

Heat & Serve Cream Of Crab Soup 8oz EBT Eligible

$8.00
8 Oz. Maryland Vegetable Crab Non EBT Eligible

$8.00Out of stock
16 Oz. Maryland Vegetable Crab Non EBT Eligible

$14.00Out of stock

Heat & Serve MD Veg Crab Soup 8oz EBT Eligible

$8.00

Tea

Pure Leaf Sweet

$2.29Out of stock

Water

Dasani

$2.50

Soda

Pepsi

$2.00Out of stock

Dr Pepper

$1.99Out of stock

Ginger Ale

$2.00Out of stock

Mountain Dew

$1.99Out of stock

Gatorade Red

$2.00Out of stock

Coke

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Lemonade

$1.99

Kiwi Strawberry

$1.99

Fruit Punch

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Fanta Orange

$2.00

Fanta Grape

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Mello Yello

$2.00

Juice

Apple Juice

$2.29

Pineapple Orange

$2.29

Orange Juice

$2.29

Utensils

Crab knockers

$3.00Out of stock

Crab knives

$2.00

Seafood shellers

$3.00Out of stock

Brown paper

$4.00

Plastic Butter Bowl

$3.00

Ceramic Butter Bowl

$5.50

Plates

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
locally caught blue crabs, steamed & seasoned! All sales are final. No refunds or exchanges. No orders will be changed or cancelled after being placed.

3619 Leonardtown Road, Waldorf, MD 20601

Southern Maryland Crabs and Seafood image
Southern Maryland Crabs and Seafood image
Southern Maryland Crabs and Seafood image

