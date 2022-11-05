Southern Maryland Crabs and Seafood
3619 Leonardtown Road
Waldorf, MD 20601
Special of the Day
Pint Oysters
1 Light Male Crab
Mixed size males Light in weight ALL CRABS WILL BE BAGGED TOGETHER NO MATTER SIZE UNLESS SEP BAG OPTION IS SELECTED
1\2 Dozen mixed size female
Crabs will come steamed! SIZE: anything under 6 inches measured from point to point ALL CRABS WILL BE BAGGED TOGETHER NO MATTER SIZE UNLESS SEP BAG OPTION IS SELECTED
Male Crabs (EBT Accepted)
1\2 Dozen Small Male
Crabs will come steamed! SIZE: 5-5 3/4inches measured from point to point ALL CRABS WILL BE BAGGED TOGETHER NO MATTER SIZE UNLESS SEP BAG OPTION IS SELECTED
Dozen Small Males
Crabs will come steamed! 12 crabs SIZE: 5-5 3/4inches measured from point to point ALL CRABS WILL BE BAGGES TOGETHER NO MATTER SIZE UNLESS SEP BAG OPTION IS SELECTED
1\2 Bushel Small Males
Crabs will come steamed! Approximately 3.5-4.5 Dozen crabs SIZE: 5-5 3/4inches measured from point to point ALL CRABS WILL BE BAGGES TOGETHER NO MATTER SIZE UNLESS SEP BAG OPTION IS SELECTED
Bushel Small Males
Crabs will come steamed! Approximately 7-8 Dozen crabs SIZE: 5-5 3/4inches measured from point to point ALL CRABS WILL BE BAGGES TOGETHER NO MATTER SIZE UNLESS SEP BAG OPTION IS SELECTED
1\2 Dozen Medium Male
Crabs will come steamed! SIZE: 5 3/4-6 inches measured from point to point ALL CRABS WILL BE BAGGES TOGETHER NO MATTER SIZE UNLESS SEP BAG OPTION IS SELECTED
Dozen Medium Males
Crabs will come steamed! 12 crabs SIZE: 5 3/4-6 inches measured from point to point ALL CRABS WILL BE BAGGES TOGETHER NO MATTER SIZE UNLESS SEP BAG OPTION IS SELECTED
1\2 Bushel Medium Males
Crabs will come steamed! Approximately 3-4 dozen crabs SIZE: 5 3/4-6 inches measured from point to point ALL CRABS WILL BE BAGGES TOGETHER NO MATTER SIZE UNLESS SEP BAG OPTION IS SELECTED
Bushel Medium Males
Crabs will come steamed! Approximately 6-7 dozen crabs SIZE: 5 3/4-6 inches measured from point to point ALL CRABS WILL BE BAGGES TOGETHER NO MATTER SIZE UNLESS SEP BAG OPTION IS SELECTED
1\2 Dozen Large Male
Crabs will come steamed! SIZE: 6- 6 1/2 inches measured from point to point ALL CRABS WILL BE BAGGES TOGETHER NO MATTER SIZE UNLESS SEP BAG OPTION IS SELECTED
Dozen Large Males
Crabs will come steamed! 12 crabs SIZE: 6-6 1/2 inches measured from point to point ALL CRABS WILL BE BAGGES TOGETHER NO MATTER SIZE UNLESS SEP BAG OPTION IS SELECTED
1\2 Bushel Large Males
Crabs will come steamed! Approximately 2.5-3 dozen crabs SIZE: 6-6 1/2 inches measured from point to point ALL CRABS WILL BE BAGGES TOGETHER NO MATTER SIZE UNLESS SEP BAG OPTION IS SELECTED
Bushel Large Males
Crabs will come steamed! Approximately 5-6 dozen crabs SIZE: 6- 6 1/2 inches measured from point to point ALL CRABS WILL BE BAGGES TOGETHER NO MATTER SIZE UNLESS SEP BAG OPTION IS SELECTED
1\2 Dozen X-large Male
Crabs will come steamed! SIZE: anything over 6 1/2 inches measured from point to point ALL CRABS WILL BE BAGGES TOGETHER NO MATTER SIZE UNLESS SEP BAG OPTION IS SELECTED
Dozen X-Large Males
Crabs will come steamed! 12 crabs SIZE: anything over 6 1/2 inches measured from point to point ALL CRABS WILL BE BAGGES TOGETHER NO MATTER SIZE UNLESS SEP BAG OPTION IS SELECTED
1/2 Bushel X-Large Males
Crabs will come steamed! Approximately 2.5-3 dozen crabs SIZE: anything over 6 1/2 inches measured from point to point ALL CRABS WILL BE BAGGES TOGETHER NO MATTER SIZE UNLESS SEP BAG OPTION IS SELECTED
Bushel X-Large Males
Crabs will come steamed! Approximately 4-5 dozen crabs SIZE: anything over 6 1/2 inches measured from point to point ALL CRABS WILL BE BAGGED TOGETHER NO MATTER SIZE UNLESS SEP BAG OPTION IS SELECTED
Female Crabs (EBT Accepted)
1\2 Dozen mixed size female
Crabs will come steamed! SIZE: anything under 6 inches measured from point to point ALL CRABS WILL BE BAGGED TOGETHER NO MATTER SIZE UNLESS SEP BAG OPTION IS SELECTED
Dozen Mixed Size Females
Crabs will come steamed! 12 crabs SIZE: anything under 6 inches measured from point to point ALL CRABS WILL BE BAGGED TOGETHER NO MATTER SIZE UNLESS SEP BAG OPTION IS SELECTED
1\2 Bushel Mixed Size Females
Crabs will come steamed! Approximately 3.5-4.5 dozen crabs SIZE: anything under 6 inches measured from point to point ALL CRABS WILL BE BAGGED TOGETHER NO MATTER SIZE UNLESS SEP BAG OPTION IS SELECTED
Bushel Females
Crabs will come steamed! Approximately 7.5-8.5 dozen crabs SIZE: anything under 6 inches measured from point to point ALL CRABS WILL BE BAGGED TOGETHER NO MATTER SIZE UNLESS SEP BAG OPTION IS SELECTED
1\2 Dozen Large/X Large Females
Crabs will come steamed! 6 crabs SIZE: 6-6 1/2 inches measured from point to point
Dozen Large\X-large Females
Crabs will come steamed! 12 crabs SIZE: 6-6 1/2 inches measured from point to point
1/2 Bushel Large/Xlarge Females
Crabs will come steamed! Approximately 2.5-3 dozen crabs SIZE: 6-6 1/2 inches measured from point to point
Bushel Large/Xlarge Females
Crabs will come steamed! Approximately 5-6 dozen crabs SIZE: 6-6 1/2 inches measured from point to point
1/2 Dozen Small\med Females
Crabs will come steamed! 6 crabs SIZE: anything over 6 1/2 inches measured from point to point
Dozen Small\med Females
Crabs will come steamed! 12 crabs SIZE: anything over 6 1/2 inches measured from point to point
1/2 Bushel X-Large Females
Crabs will come steamed! Approximately 2-2.5 dozen crabs SIZE: anything over 6 1/2 inches measured from point to point
Bushel X-Large Females
Crabs will come steamed! Approximately 4-5 dozen crabs SIZE: anything over 6 1/2 inches measured from point to point
Light Males (EBT Eligible)
Shrimp (EBT Eligible)
Medium Shell -On
Uncooked! Always sold raw; will steam upon request at no additional charge 1lb. Approximately 43-50 pieces
Large Shell-On
Uncooked! Always sold raw. Will steam at no additional charge upon request 1lb. Approximately 21-25 pieces
Large Peeled & Deveined
Uncooked. Always sold raw. Will steam at no additional charge 1lb. Approximately 21-25 pieces
Snow Crab Legs (EBT Eligible)
Crawfish & Lobster Tails (EBT Eligible)
Crab Meat (EBT Eligible)
Corn on the cob (EBT Eligible)
Soft Shells(Uncooked)(EBT Eligible)
Build your meal
Sides & Shareable Appetizers NON EBT ELIGIBLE
Individual Sides
Crab Dip Items
Crab Dip with chips is an 8oz hot crab dip served with tortilla chips Small crab pretzel is an 4oz hot crab dip served with 10 pretzel bits Large crab pretzel is an 8oz hot crab dip served with 20 pretzel bites Small crab fries is an individual order of fries with 4oz hot crab dip on top Large crab fries is 3 orders of fries with an 8oz hot crab dip on top 4oz crab dip is just the dip by itself
Seafood Combos Non EBT Eligible
Extra sauces, seasonings & condiments (EBT ELIGIBLE)
J.O Spice 2oz
J. O Spice 8oz
Old Bay 2oz
Old Bay 8oz
Vinegar 32 oz Bottle
Vinegar 64 oz Bottle
Old bay hot sauce 4oz
Old bay hot sauce 10 Oz Bottle
Cocktail sauce 2oz
Old Bay Cocktail sauce 10 oz Bottle
Tartar sauce 2oz
Louisiana Tartar sauce 10oz Bottle
Petal sauce 2oz
Crab sauce 8oz
Honey mustard
BBQ
Texas Pete Hot Sauce Packets
Ketchup Packets
Remoulade sauce 2oz
Remoulade Sauce 8oz
Mayonnaise 2oz
Louisianna Style Cajun Sauce
Cold Salads (EBT Eligible)
Crab Chips (EBT Eligible)
Platters (NON EBT ELIGIBLE ITEM!)
Crab Dip Platter
1lbs crab dip 6 warm pretzel sticks Tortilla chips NOT EBT ELIGIBLE!
Crab Balls 50ct Platter
50 mini size crabs balls Served with cocktail sauce NOT EBT ELIGIBLE!!
Crab Balls 100ct Platter
100 mini crab balls Served with cocktail sauce NOT EBT ELIGIBLE!!
Crab Balls 150ct Platter
150 mini size balls Served with cocktail sauce NOT EBT ELIGIBLE!!
Crab Balls 200ct Platter
200 mini size balls Served with cocktail sauce NOT EBT ELIGIBLE!!
Seafood Platter
Crab balls Steamed large peeled shrimp Hush puppies Country style fried shrimp Served with cocktail sauce NOT EBT ELIGIBLE!!
Shrimp Platter
1lb steamed and seasoned large peeled and deveined 30 country style fried shrimp Served with cocktail sauce NOT EBT ELIGIBLE!!
Pick 2 Platter
Fried Shrimp Platter
50ct fried shrimp with cocktail sauce
Platters (EBT Eligible)
Medium Shrimp Platter
Large P&D Shrimp Platter
Crabby Egg Platter
16 halves Deviled eggs filled with Maryland lump crab meat & sprinkled with old bay
Louisianna Style Cajun Shrimp Platter
Corn Potatoes Shrimp Lemon Sausage Cooked in our homemade Cajun sauce
Hot Soups (NON EBT ELIGIBLE ITEM!)
8oz Cup Hot Cream Of Crab Non EBT Eligible
16oz Bowl Hot Cream Of Crab Non EBT Eligible
Heat & Serve Cream Of Crab Soup 8oz EBT Eligible
8 Oz. Maryland Vegetable Crab Non EBT Eligible
16 Oz. Maryland Vegetable Crab Non EBT Eligible
Heat & Serve MD Veg Crab Soup 8oz EBT Eligible
Water
Soda
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
locally caught blue crabs, steamed & seasoned! All sales are final. No refunds or exchanges. No orders will be changed or cancelled after being placed.
3619 Leonardtown Road, Waldorf, MD 20601