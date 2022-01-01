Restaurant header imageView gallery

Some Da Eat

1,022 Reviews

$

6586 Tidewater Dr

Norfolk, VA 23509

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

ORDER INFORMATION

**COUNTER ORDER**

**PHONE ORDER**

Entrees

Fried Jumbo Chkn Wings 4 PC

$12.99

Smothered Fried Wings 4PC

$12.99

Baked Chkn Wings 4PC

$12.99

BBQ Chkn Wings 4 PC

$12.99

Turkey Wings 2 PC

$12.99

BBQ Turkey Wings 2 PC

$12.99

Fried Pork Chops 2 PC

$12.99

Smothered Pork Chops 2 PC

$12.99

Tilapia Dinner 2 PC

$12.99

Whiting Dinner 4 PC

$12.99

BBQ Baby Back Ribs (1/2 Rack)

$14.99

Meatloaf

$12.99

Flying Spaghetti + 2 Rolls

$10.00

4 Fried Chkn Wings + 2 Rolls

$10.99

Chicken Gizzards

$7.99

Veggie Plate

$7.00

Wings Special 3 PC

$8.99

Sides

Mac N Cheese

$2.50

Yams

$2.50

Collards Mixed

$2.50

Cabbage

$2.50

String Beans

$2.50

Mashed Potatoes

$2.50

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$2.50

Rice

$2.50

Rice & Gravy

$2.50

Potato Salad

$2.50

Coleslaw

$2.50

Fries

$2.50

Fried Potatoes & Onions (Friday)

$2.50

Sandwiches

Whiting Fish Sandwich

$7.50

Large Tilapia Sand + Fries

$7.50

Pork Chops Sandwich

$7.50

Large Boneless Chkn Breast Sand + Fried

$7.50

Desserts

Sweet Potato Jack

$4.50

Apple Jack

$4.50

Cheesecake

$2.25

Chocolate Cake

$2.25

Chocolate Chip Cookies 3 PC

$2.50

Banana Pudding

$4.99

Meal Time

Baked Spaghetti + 2 Rolls

$7.99

Chicken Yok

$7.99

Smoked Sausage

$7.99

Wing Special 3 PC

$7.99

Gizzards + 1 Side

$7.99

Baked Chicken Quarter

$6.99

Daily Specials

Baked Salmon (Over Rice)

$11.99

Smothered Steak (Over Rice)

$11.99

Whiting Special (Fried Potatoes & Onions)

$8.99

Tilapia Special (Fried Potatoes & Onions)

$8.99

Pig Feet

$12.99

Entree Only

(EO) Baked Chkn Wings (4 Pcs)

$9.99

(EO) BBQ Chkn Wings (4 Pcs)

$9.99

(EO) Turkey Wings (2 Pcs)

$9.50

(EO) BBQ Turkey Wings (2 Pcs)

$9.50

(EO) Fried Pork Chops (2 Pcs)

$8.50

(EO) Smothered Pork Chops (2 Pcs)

$8.50

(EO) Tilapia (2 Pcs)

$8.50

(EO) Whiting (4 Pcs)

$8.50

(EO) BBQ Baby Back Ribs (1/2 Rack)

$10.99

(EO) Meatloaf

$9.99

(EO) Baked Salmon (Over Rice)

$10.99

(EO) Smothered Steak (Over Rice)

$10.99

(EO) Pig Feet

$9.99

Add-On

Corn Bread

$1.00

Rolls

$1.00

Three Sides

$7.99

1 Wing Only

$2.25

1 Piece Pork Chop

$4.25

Cheese on Sandwich

$0.75

Pickle

$1.25

1 Piece Tilapia Only

$3.75

1 Piece Whiting Only

$2.25

1 Turkey Wing Only

$3.75

1 Piece Pig Feet Only

$3.00

Soda

Pepsi

$1.60+

Diet Pepsi

$1.60+

Mist Twist

$1.60+

MTN Dew

$1.60+

Fruit Punch

$1.60+

Crush

$1.60+

Dr Pepper

$1.60+

Black Cherry Kickstart

$1.60+

Pepsi can

$1.60+

Dr pepper can

$1.60+

Mountain dew can

$1.60+

Tea/Lemonade

Sweet Tea

$1.60+

Unsweetened Tea

$1.60+

Lemonade

$1.60+

Tea w/Lemonade

$1.60+

Water

Bottled Water

$1.50

Beer

Yuengling Bottle

$3.75

Corona Bottle

$3.75

Coors Light Bottle

$3.75

Heineken Bottle

$3.75

Miller Can

$3.75

Can

Canned Drink

$1.19

ICE

LARGE ICE

$0.99

MEDIUM ICE

$0.49
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6586 Tidewater Dr, Norfolk, VA 23509

Directions

Gallery
Some Da Eat image
Some Da Eat image
Some Da Eat image

Similar restaurants in your area

Plate Me Please Seafood & Bistro - 7105 Sewells Point Road
orange starNo Reviews
7105 Sewells Point Road Norfolk, VA 23513
View restaurantnext
Cracker's Little Bar Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
4226 Granby street norfolk, VA 23504
View restaurantnext
TeaLux Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
7870 Tidewater Dr, #201, Norfolk, VA 23505 Norfolk, VA 23505
View restaurantnext
The Pancake House & Grill
orange star4.4 • 3,038
7633 Granby Street Norfolk, VA 23505
View restaurantnext
Sour Street Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
3351 Chesapeake blvd norfolk, VA 23513
View restaurantnext
MJ's Tavern
orange star4.4 • 990
4019 Granby St Norfolk, VA 23508
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Norfolk

The Pancake House & Grill
orange star4.4 • 3,038
7633 Granby Street Norfolk, VA 23505
View restaurantnext
Baker's Crust - 102 Ghent
orange star4.4 • 2,761
330 W 21st St Norfolk, VA 23517
View restaurantnext
Pollard's Chicken - Ballentine Blvd
orange star4.3 • 2,554
3033 Ballentine Blvd Norfolk, VA 23509
View restaurantnext
No Frill Bar and Grill - Norfolk
orange star4.5 • 1,631
806 Spotswood Ave Norfolk, VA 23517
View restaurantnext
80/20 Burger Bar
orange star4.2 • 1,376
123 W 21st St Norfolk, VA 23517
View restaurantnext
MJ's Tavern
orange star4.4 • 990
4019 Granby St Norfolk, VA 23508
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Norfolk
Portsmouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)
Chesapeake
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Hampton
review star
Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)
Poquoson
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Newport News
review star
Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)
Smithfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Suffolk
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Moyock
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston