Some Da Eat
1,022 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
6586 Tidewater Dr, Norfolk, VA 23509
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Plate Me Please Seafood & Bistro - 7105 Sewells Point Road
No Reviews
7105 Sewells Point Road Norfolk, VA 23513
View restaurant