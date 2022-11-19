Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
American

Someburger 1002 DECKER DR

1,058 Reviews

$

1002 DECKER DR

Baytown, TX 77520

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

SomeBurger
Double Meat SomeBurger
Big Otha Special

Texan Burgers

Get it All the Way or select from over 15 options to make it your own.
SomeBurger

SomeBurger

$4.95

Traditional quarter pound Texan Burger from a company based in Texas.

Double Meat SomeBurger

$7.45

Double the Goodness

Triple Decker

$9.95

Meat piled high!

Big Otha Special

Big Otha Special

$9.50

Double meat, double cheese and bacon - Tribute Burger

Melts

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$5.95

Diner Classic of grilled onions and quarter pound burger patty added to a cheese melt.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$3.65

Fish & Chicken Fried Steak

Chicken Fried Steak

Chicken Fried Steak

$5.35

Served like a burger!

Beer Battered Cod

Beer Battered Cod

$5.35

Served like a burger. Pescetarian approved delight.

Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$5.35

Our lighter affair grilled to perfection.

BLT

BLT

BLT

$5.35

Bacon Lettuce and Tomato - but you already knew that...

Hand Cut Fries

We cut fries fresh daily. Fried in a premium rice bran oil thats better for the ticker. Potatoes, oil and salt - nothing else, unless you ask for it!
Hand Cut Fries

Hand Cut Fries

$2.85

We cut fries fresh daily. Fried in a premium rice bran oil thats better for the ticker. Potatoes, oil and salt - nothing else, unless you ask for it!

Items for Dipping

Jalapeno Popper

$1.30

Jalapeno stuffed with cheddar cheese, you know you want to try it!

Jalapeno Poppers - 5 Pieces

Jalapeno Poppers - 5 Pieces

$5.95

5 Jalapenos stuffed with cheddar cheese, delicious!

Chicken Nuggets - 6 Piece

$3.45
Chicken Nuggets - 12 Piece

Chicken Nuggets - 12 Piece

$6.35

Chicken Nuggets - 20 Piece

$10.50

Flavor

20 oz chilled bottle

Drink Choice

$2.15
Monster 16oz

Monster 16oz

$2.89

Shakes

Milk Shake

Milk Shake

$4.75

Pure and simple, half pound of ice cream, whole milk and your favorite flavor.

Malt

Malt

$4.75

Same as a milk shake, but we add malted milk power. This makes it a little sweeter and have a thicker consistency. More old fashioned too.

Root Beer Float

$4.75

Half Pound of Ice Cream and soda. Childhood favorite...

Hats

Yellow Text

Yellow Text

$20.00

3d embroidery, flat brim

Green Text

Green Text

$20.00

Green flat embroidery

Shirts

M T Shirt

M T Shirt

$20.00Out of stock
Large T Shirt

Large T Shirt

$20.00Out of stock
XL T Shirt

XL T Shirt

$20.00Out of stock
XXL T Shirt

XXL T Shirt

$20.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday5:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday5:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Texan Burgers since 1955.

Website

Location

1002 DECKER DR, Baytown, TX 77520

Directions

Gallery
Someburger image
Someburger image
Someburger image
Someburger image

Similar restaurants in your area

BurgerIM - TX022 - Baytown, TX
orange starNo Reviews
5623 Garth Rd. Baytown, TX 77521
View restaurantnext
Texas Snowbirds Daiquiris & Grill - La Porte - 1602 W Main St
orange star4.6 • 419
1602 W Main St La Porte, TX 77571
View restaurantnext
Texas Forever Bar & Grill - 17124 East Fwy Ste B
orange star4.3 • 955
17124 East Fwy Ste B Channelview, TX 77530
View restaurantnext
The Backyard Seabrook
orange starNo Reviews
1301 4th St. Seabrook, TX 77586
View restaurantnext
The Boldthouse
orange star3.5 • 5
2234 E. Nasa Parkway Seabrook, TX 77586
View restaurantnext
Bonfire Wings - Northshore
orange star4.3 • 312
13030 Woodforest Blvd Houston, TX 77015
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Baytown

Salata - F - 064 - Baytown
orange star4.6 • 927
6503 Garth Rd Baytown, TX 77521
View restaurantnext
King's BBQ Baytown - 4603 Garth Rd
orange star4.3 • 768
4603 Garth Rd Baytown, TX 77521
View restaurantnext
The Barn Whiskey Bar - 6910 FM 3180 RD
orange star4.6 • 350
6910 FM 3180 RD Baytown, TX 77523
View restaurantnext
El Mana Taqueria
orange star4.8 • 27
4314 Hugh Echols Baytown, TX 77521
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Baytown
La Porte
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Seabrook
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Kemah
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Webster
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
League City
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Friendswood
review star
Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)
Texas City
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston