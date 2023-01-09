Someplace Else Restaurant II 1 W Walworth St
1 W Walworth St
Elkhorn, WI 53121
STARTERS
Baja Spicy Chicken Quesadillas
Chicken, black bean and corn salsa, jalapeños and melted cheddar and pepper jack cheese on a grilled tortilla served (sour cream/salsa/ guacamole upon request).
Baja Veggie Quesadilla
Cheese Quesadilla
Just Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla
Baked French Onion Soup
Topped with 3 cheeses - mozzarella, Swiss & Parmesan over our French bread. Definitely a house favorite!
Best Damn Bruschetta
Warm Italian bread loaf with fresh bruschetta topped with melted mozzarella cheese.
Boneless Wings
Buffalo Chicken Dip
With warm tortilla chips.
Chicken Tenders (10)
Chicken Tenders (8 ) W/ Fries
(8) all-white meat tender strips with our homemade ranch or BBQ.
Chips & Salsa
Warm corn tortilla chips served with our salsa.
Firecracker Shrimp
Lightly crusted shrimp tossed in our one-of-a-kind spicy but savory Firecracker sauce. Guaranteed to start your meal off right.
Freakin Fries
Generous portion of French Fries topped with melted cheddar & jack cheese, chopped bacon, scallions & smothered with ranch dressing.
1/2 Order Freakin Fries
Fried Pickles
Jalapeno Poppers
Jumbo Wings
Naked Jumbo Wings
Pub Pretzels (5 )
Warm, soft pretzels served with our homemade Leine's beer cheese dip.
Reuben Rolls
(Homemade) Corned beef, Swiss & kraut wrapped in crisp wontons. Served with 1000 island dressing.
Sinful Skins
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Blended in a creamy 4-cheese sauce, served with warm tortilla chips.
Sweet Corn Nuggets
Wisconsin Cheese Curds
Served with homemade ranch or marinara.
Wonton Mozzarella Sticks
Served with homemade ranch or marinara.
WRAPS
Asian Wrap
Mixed greens, crispy chicken, cucumbers, purple cabbage, carrots, crispy noodles, scallions and toasted almonds with a sweet vinaigrette wrapped in a veggie tortilla.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Mixed greens, crispy chicken, bacon, tortilla strips, carrots, cabbage, Pico de Gallo, blue cheese crumble, buffalo sauce & ranch wrapped in a veggie tortilla.
Chicken Bacon Wrap
Grilled or crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese, bacon and homemade ranch wrapped in a warm veggie tortilla.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Mixed greens with grilled chicken, fresh veggies, almonds, crispy noodles and shredded cheese, creamy Parmesan garlic dressing wrapped in a warm veggie tortilla.
Turkey Wrap
Thinly sliced turkey wrapped with bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onions and provolone. Choice of mayo or pesto mayo.
ENTREE SALADS
BURGERS & SANDWICHES
Black Jack Burger
1/2 lb Angus beef with black bean salsa, pepper jack cheese, bacon, guacamole + jalapeño cream cheese on a brioche bun.
BLT
Bomb Burger
1/2 lb Angus beef with bacon, grilled onions & mushrooms, blue cheese and melted provolone cheese on a brioche bun.
Cheeseburger
1/2 lb Angus beef with your choice of cheese on a brioche bun (lettuce/tomato/ onion on request). Add bacon $1.00
Fire House Burger
1/2 lb Angus beef topped with jalapeños, peppe jack cheese, bacon and chipotle mayo on a brioche bun.
French Dip
Hamburger
Mushroom & Swiss Burger
1/2 lb Angus beef smothered with fresh sautéed mushrooms & topped with Swiss cheese on a brioche bun.
Patty Melt
1/2 lb Angus beef with sautéed onions and melted Swiss cheese on grilled marble rye.
Pub Burger
1/2 lb Angus beef topped with mozzarella and homemade onion rings with homemade BBQ sauce & bacon, on a brioche bun.
Rueben The Great
Steak Sandwich
5 oz. tender Angus filet of beef with grilled onions served on a brioche bun.
Turkey Reuben
CHICKEN
Bruschetta Chicken Sandwich
Chicken breast topped with homemade bruschetta, pesto, mozzarella cheese & fresh Parmesan on a brioche bun.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Our spicy sauce tops a crispy chicken breast served on grilled sour dough with blue cheese or ranch dressing (lettuce/tomato/onion on request).
Chicken Breast Sandwich
Chicken Panini Sandwich
Chicken strips, pesto sauce, fresh spinach, tomatoes and mozzarella on grilled panini bread.
Chicken Pot Pie
All white meat pot pie with a flaky crust, loaded with veggies and potatoes. Served with a cup of soup or side salad.
Cran-Pecan Chicken Sandwich
Our homemade, all white meat chicken salad, lettuce & tomato on whole grain bread.
Kickin' Chicken Sandwich
Cajun chicken breast with jalapeño cream cheese, cheddar cheese, smoked bacon & grilled onions on a brioche bun.
Monterey Chicken Pita
Grilled chicken breast strips with pepper jack cheese, jalapeño peppers & grilled onions served on a warm pita (ranch dressing on request) $9 95 MONTERAY CHICKEN PITA Grilled chicken breast strips with pepper jack cheese, jalapeño peppers & grilled onions served on a warm pita (ranch dressing on request).
Rooster
Spicy Chicken Philly
Grilled chicken strips with sautéed onions & red peppers, chipotle mayo, mozzarella cheese on a toasted brioche bun.
VEGETARIAN ENTREE
KIDS
Kid Hamburger
Kids Cheese Pizza
Served with french fries, chips or apple sauce + a drink.
Kids Cheeseburger
Served with french fries, chips or apple sauce + a drink.
Kids Chicken Tender
Served with french fries, chips or apple sauce + a drink.
Kids Grilled Cheese
Served with french fries, chips or apple sauce + a drink.
Kids Hot Dog
Served with french fries, chips or apple sauce + a drink.
Kids Mac & Cheese
Served with french fries, chips or apple sauce + a drink.
Kids Pepperoni Pizza
Kids Sausage Pizza
ALA CARTE
Additional Sauce (2oz)
Additional Sauce (4oz)
Additional Toppings
Baked Potato
Baked Potato
Bowl Broth
Bowl Chili
Bowl Clam Chowder
Bowl Cream
Cocktail Sauce 2oz
Cup Chili
Cup Clam Chowder
Cup of Broth
Cup of Cream
Dressing TO GO
Extra Pickles
Lg. Applesauce
Lg. French Fries
Lg. Onion Rings
Lg. Tots
Loaf of Bread
Potato Pancake
Quart of Chili
Quart of Soup
Sauteed Mushroom & Onions
Side Cole Slaw
Side Potato Chips
Side Tortilla Chips
Side Vegetables
Sm. French Fries
Sm. Tots
Tarter
FISH
Baja Shrimp Tacos
Hand breaded shrimp served in flour tortillas, with lettuce, Pico de Gallo, cheese, guacamole and our homemade firecracker sauce and fresh cilantro.
Cod Father Sandwich
Hand battered fish, fried golden brown and served on a brioche bun with side of tartar sauce (lettuce, tomato, cheese on request).
PIZZA
CAULIFLOWER PIZZAS
DINNER ENTREES
8oz Top Sirloin Filet
8 oz charbroiled to your liking. Add 3 pcs. of JUMBO FRIED SHRIMP additional $7.95 Add sautéed mushrooms and onions $2.95
Pork Ribeye*NOT ON FRIDAY
8 oz bacon infused pork ribeye served with sweet teriyaki BBQ sauce. Add 3 pcs. of JUMBO FRIED SHRIMP additional $7.95 Add sautéed mushrooms and onions
Grilled Salmon
Glazed with a BBQ Bourbon Sriracha Sauce. Great tasting salmon with a little kick. Add 3 pcs. of JUMBO FRIED SHRIMP additional $7.95
Baked Cod*NOT ON FRIDAY
Baked with a light garlic crumb topping.
Fried Cod*NOT ON FRIDAY
Hand battered & fried to a golden brown.
Perch
Lightly beer battered and deep fried to a golden brown.
Fried Shrimp Dinner
(6) Jumbo shrimp hand battered and fried to perfection in a light beer batter.
