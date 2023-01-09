Someplace Else Restaurant II 1 W Walworth St

  • Home
STARTERS

Baja Spicy Chicken Quesadillas

$10.95

Chicken, black bean and corn salsa, jalapeños and melted cheddar and pepper jack cheese on a grilled tortilla served (sour cream/salsa/ guacamole upon request).

Baja Veggie Quesadilla

$10.95

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.95

Just Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla

$10.95

Baked French Onion Soup

$5.95

Topped with 3 cheeses - mozzarella, Swiss & Parmesan over our French bread. Definitely a house favorite!

Best Damn Bruschetta

$10.95

Warm Italian bread loaf with fresh bruschetta topped with melted mozzarella cheese.

Boneless Wings

$10.95+

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$9.95

With warm tortilla chips.

Chicken Tenders (10)

$9.95

Chicken Tenders (8 ) W/ Fries

$8.95

(8) all-white meat tender strips with our homemade ranch or BBQ.

Chips & Salsa

$7.95

Warm corn tortilla chips served with our salsa.

Firecracker Shrimp

$10.95

Lightly crusted shrimp tossed in our one-of-a-kind spicy but savory Firecracker sauce. Guaranteed to start your meal off right.

Freakin Fries

$9.95

Generous portion of French Fries topped with melted cheddar & jack cheese, chopped bacon, scallions & smothered with ranch dressing.

1/2 Order Freakin Fries

$7.95

Fried Pickles

$7.95

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.95

Jumbo Wings

$16.00+

Naked Jumbo Wings

$16.00+Out of stock

Pub Pretzels (5 )

$9.95

Warm, soft pretzels served with our homemade Leine's beer cheese dip.

Reuben Rolls

$11.50

(Homemade) Corned beef, Swiss & kraut wrapped in crisp wontons. Served with 1000 island dressing.

Sinful Skins

$8.95

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$9.95

Blended in a creamy 4-cheese sauce, served with warm tortilla chips.

Sweet Corn Nuggets

$7.95

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

$8.95

Served with homemade ranch or marinara.

Wonton Mozzarella Sticks

$8.95

Served with homemade ranch or marinara.

WRAPS

Asian Wrap

$10.95

Mixed greens, crispy chicken, cucumbers, purple cabbage, carrots, crispy noodles, scallions and toasted almonds with a sweet vinaigrette wrapped in a veggie tortilla.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.95

Mixed greens, crispy chicken, bacon, tortilla strips, carrots, cabbage, Pico de Gallo, blue cheese crumble, buffalo sauce & ranch wrapped in a veggie tortilla.

Chicken Bacon Wrap

$10.95

Grilled or crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese, bacon and homemade ranch wrapped in a warm veggie tortilla.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.95

Mixed greens with grilled chicken, fresh veggies, almonds, crispy noodles and shredded cheese, creamy Parmesan garlic dressing wrapped in a warm veggie tortilla.

Turkey Wrap

$10.95

Thinly sliced turkey wrapped with bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onions and provolone. Choice of mayo or pesto mayo.

ENTREE SALADS

Asian Salad

$11.95

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.95

Caesar Salad

$10.95

Chicken Cashew Salad

$11.95

Cobb Salad

$11.95

Salmon Salad

$18.95

Santa Fe Chicken Salad

$11.95

Side Salad

$6.95

BURGERS & SANDWICHES

Black Jack Burger

$12.95

1/2 lb Angus beef with black bean salsa, pepper jack cheese, bacon, guacamole + jalapeño cream cheese on a brioche bun.

BLT

$9.95

Bomb Burger

$12.95

1/2 lb Angus beef with bacon, grilled onions & mushrooms, blue cheese and melted provolone cheese on a brioche bun.

Cheeseburger

$10.95

1/2 lb Angus beef with your choice of cheese on a brioche bun (lettuce/tomato/ onion on request). Add bacon $1.00

Fire House Burger

$12.95

1/2 lb Angus beef topped with jalapeños, peppe jack cheese, bacon and chipotle mayo on a brioche bun.

French Dip

$11.95

Hamburger

$10.95

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$12.95

1/2 lb Angus beef smothered with fresh sautéed mushrooms & topped with Swiss cheese on a brioche bun.

Patty Melt

$12.95

1/2 lb Angus beef with sautéed onions and melted Swiss cheese on grilled marble rye.

Pub Burger

$12.95

1/2 lb Angus beef topped with mozzarella and homemade onion rings with homemade BBQ sauce & bacon, on a brioche bun.

Rueben The Great

$12.95

Steak Sandwich

$14.95

5 oz. tender Angus filet of beef with grilled onions served on a brioche bun.

Turkey Reuben

$12.95

CHICKEN

Bruschetta Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Chicken breast topped with homemade bruschetta, pesto, mozzarella cheese & fresh Parmesan on a brioche bun.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Our spicy sauce tops a crispy chicken breast served on grilled sour dough with blue cheese or ranch dressing (lettuce/tomato/onion on request).

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$11.95

Chicken Panini Sandwich

$10.95

Chicken strips, pesto sauce, fresh spinach, tomatoes and mozzarella on grilled panini bread.

Chicken Pot Pie

$11.95

All white meat pot pie with a flaky crust, loaded with veggies and potatoes. Served with a cup of soup or side salad.

Cran-Pecan Chicken Sandwich

$10.95

Our homemade, all white meat chicken salad, lettuce & tomato on whole grain bread.

Kickin' Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Cajun chicken breast with jalapeño cream cheese, cheddar cheese, smoked bacon & grilled onions on a brioche bun.

Monterey Chicken Pita

$10.95

Grilled chicken breast strips with pepper jack cheese, jalapeño peppers & grilled onions served on a warm pita (ranch dressing on request) $9 95 MONTERAY CHICKEN PITA Grilled chicken breast strips with pepper jack cheese, jalapeño peppers & grilled onions served on a warm pita (ranch dressing on request).

Rooster

$11.95

Spicy Chicken Philly

$11.95

Grilled chicken strips with sautéed onions & red peppers, chipotle mayo, mozzarella cheese on a toasted brioche bun.

VEGETARIAN ENTREE

Veggie Burger

$10.95

A perfect blend of vegetables, grains and spices topped with our black bean & corn salsa, provolone cheese and mexi-ranch dressing served on a toasted bun.

Veggie Pita

$8.95

Mushrooms, red peppers, tomatoes, red onions with pepper jack cheese on pita bread.

KIDS

Kid Hamburger

$7.95

Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.95

Served with french fries, chips or apple sauce + a drink.

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.95

Served with french fries, chips or apple sauce + a drink.

Kids Chicken Tender

$7.95

Served with french fries, chips or apple sauce + a drink.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Served with french fries, chips or apple sauce + a drink.

Kids Hot Dog

$7.95

Served with french fries, chips or apple sauce + a drink.

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.95

Served with french fries, chips or apple sauce + a drink.

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$7.95

Kids Sausage Pizza

$7.95

LIGHT

Light Eater

$9.95

Light Eater w/ French Onion Soup

$11.45

ALA CARTE

Additional Sauce (2oz)

$0.50

Additional Sauce (4oz)

$1.00

Additional Toppings

$0.50

Baked Potato

$2.50

Baked Potato

$2.50

Bowl Broth

$4.00

Bowl Chili

$4.00

Bowl Clam Chowder

$6.00

Bowl Cream

$4.00

Cocktail Sauce 2oz

$0.50

Cup Chili

$3.00

Cup Clam Chowder

$5.00

Cup of Broth

$3.00

Cup of Cream

$3.00

Dressing TO GO

$4.00+

Extra Pickles

$0.50

Lg. Applesauce

$1.50

Lg. French Fries

$7.00

Lg. Onion Rings

$8.00

Lg. Tots

$7.00

Loaf of Bread

$3.25

Potato Pancake

$2.75

Quart of Chili

$10.95

Quart of Soup

$10.95

Sauteed Mushroom & Onions

$2.95

Side Cole Slaw

$1.50Out of stock

Side Potato Chips

$3.00

Side Tortilla Chips

$3.00

Side Vegetables

$2.95

Sm. French Fries

$3.50

Sm. Tots

$3.50

Tarter

$0.50

FISH

Baja Shrimp Tacos

$11.95

Hand breaded shrimp served in flour tortillas, with lettuce, Pico de Gallo, cheese, guacamole and our homemade firecracker sauce and fresh cilantro.

Cod Father Sandwich

$10.95Out of stock

Hand battered fish, fried golden brown and served on a brioche bun with side of tartar sauce (lettuce, tomato, cheese on request).

PIZZA

9" BYO Pizza

$10.95

12" BYO Pizza

$12.95

16" BYO Pizza

$15.95

Pepperoni Garbage Pizza

$16.95+

Veggie Pizza

$15.95+

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$15.95+

Ring of Fire Pizza

$15.95+

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.95+

Sausage Garbage Pizza

$16.95+

Pepperoni and Sausage Garbage Pizza

$18.95+

Cheese Pizza

$10.95+

CAULIFLOWER PIZZAS

10" Cheese Cauliflower Pizza

$13.45

10" BYO Cauliflower Pizza

$13.45

10" Garbage Cauliflower Pizza

$20.45

10" Veggie Cauliflower Pizza

$19.45

10" Chicken Bacon Ranch Cauliflower Pizza

$19.45

10" Ring of Fire Cauliflower Pizza

$19.45

10" BBQ Chicken Cauliflower Pizza

$19.45

DINNER ENTREES

8oz Top Sirloin Filet

$22.95

8 oz charbroiled to your liking. Add 3 pcs. of JUMBO FRIED SHRIMP additional $7.95 Add sautéed mushrooms and onions $2.95

Pork Ribeye*NOT ON FRIDAY

$17.95

8 oz bacon infused pork ribeye served with sweet teriyaki BBQ sauce. Add 3 pcs. of JUMBO FRIED SHRIMP additional $7.95 Add sautéed mushrooms and onions

Grilled Salmon

$20.95

Glazed with a BBQ Bourbon Sriracha Sauce. Great tasting salmon with a little kick. Add 3 pcs. of JUMBO FRIED SHRIMP additional $7.95

Baked Cod*NOT ON FRIDAY

$16.95Out of stock

Baked with a light garlic crumb topping.

Fried Cod*NOT ON FRIDAY

$16.95Out of stock

Hand battered & fried to a golden brown.

Perch

$18.95

Lightly beer battered and deep fried to a golden brown.

Fried Shrimp Dinner

$19.95

(6) Jumbo shrimp hand battered and fried to perfection in a light beer batter.

Lunch Specials

$8 Chicken Pot Pie ***WED ONLY

$8.00

3 Piece Cod Basket

$11.95

Burger Special

$12.95

Bacon Jam Burger

$12.95

Wrap Special

$11.95

Sandwich Special

$11.95

Prime Rib Melt Sandwich

$14.95Out of stock

Spin/Art Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

French Onion Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Beef n Cheddar Sandwich

$12.95

Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup

$10.95

Strawberry Spinach Salad

$12.95

Harvest Apple Chicken Salad

$12.95

Dinner Specials

Saturday Steak Special

$29.99

1/2 Rack of Ribs Special

$18.95

Full Rack of Ribs

$24.95

Prime Rib Dinner

$29.95

16 oz in house slow roasted prime rib with garlic smashed potatoes. $29.95 or market price. Add 3 pcs. of JUMBO FRIED SHRIMP additional $7.95 Add sautéed mushrooms and onions $2.95

SODA

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Cherry Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Cherry Pepsi

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Diet Moutain Dew

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Diet Sierra Mist

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Kiddie Cocktail (LG)

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.00

Raspberry Lemonade

$3.00

Cherry Lemonade

$3.00

Pomegranate Lemonade

$3.00

Soda Seltzer

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Water

JUICE/MILK

Apple Juice

$2.95

Cranberry Juice

$2.95

Orange Juice

$2.95

Tomato Juice

$2.95

Milk

$2.95

Chocolate Milk LG

$2.95

Apple Juice LG

$3.95

Cranberry Juice LG

$3.95

Orange Juice LG

$3.95

Tomato Juice LG

$3.95

Milk LG

$3.95

Chocolate Milk LG

$3.95

HOT DRINKS

Coffee

$1.95

Hot Chocolate

$2.95

Hot Cider

$5.95

Hot Tea

$2.95

Peppermint Hot Chocolate

$2.95

CANNED SODA

Coke

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Root Beer Bottle

$4.00

Kid Drink (without meal)

Kid Pepsi

$1.95

Kid Diet Pepsi

$1.95

Kid Mist

$1.95

Kid Diet Mist

$1.95

Kid Mountain Dew

$1.95

Kid Diet Mountain Dew

$1.95

Kid Dr. Pepper

$1.95

Kid Cherry Pepsi

$1.95

Kid Raspberry Tea

$1.95

Kid Iced Tea

$1.95

Kid Lemonade

$1.95

Kid Strawberry Lemonade

$1.95

Kid Cherry Lemonade

$1.95

Kid Raspberry Lemonade

$1.95

Kid Pomegranate Lemonade

$1.95

Kid Kiddie Cocktail

$1.95

Kid Apple Juice

$1.95

Kid Orange Juice

$1.95

Kid Water

Kid Milk

$1.95

Kid Chocolate Milk

$1.95

Beer

Duesterbeck's IPA

$5.50+

Lienes Seasonal

$5.50+

Miller Lite

$4.50+

Riverwest Stein

$5.50+

Blue Moon

$5.50+

Spotted Cow

$5.50+

Pint Glass

Glass of ICE

Busch Light Can

$3.25

Coors Light Can

$3.25

Hamms Can

$3.25

Miller Lite Can

$3.25

Old Style Can

$3.25

Pabst Can

$3.25

Bud Light

$3.25

Coors Light Bottle

$3.25

Miller Lite Bottle

$3.25

Budweiser

$3.25

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller High Life

$3.25

Miller 64

$3.25

MGD Bottle

$3.25

Bucket of Beer (Domestic)

$13.00

Alaskan IPA

$6.00

Angry Orchard

$4.25

Bud Light Lime

$3.25

Corona

$4.50

Corona Light

$4.50

Chocolate Lab

$5.50

Guinness

$5.00

Hacker Pschorr

$5.00

Heineken

$4.00

Lagunitas IPA

$5.50

Louie's Demise

$5.50

Mike's Hard Lemonade Blackcherry

$4.00

Modelo

$5.00

Moon Man

$5.00

Odoul's

$3.50

Riverwest Stien N.A.

$5.00

Riverwest Stien

$5.00

Red Strip

$4.50

Rolling Rock

$4.00

Sam Adams Bottle

$5.00

Stella Artois

$5.50

Space Dust IPA

$5.50

Holzlager Weize n' Shine Wheat

$7.00

Popular Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Bloody Mary (Saturday)

$5.00

Hail Mary

$10.00

Long Island Jumbo

$10.95

Long Island Small

$8.25

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$6.50

Lemonade Shakeup

$9.95

Virgin Mary

$5.00

Cocktails

Adult Apple Pie

$7.50

Amaretto Stone Sour

$8.00

Apple Bourbon Mule

$9.00

Aruba Sunrise

$8.00

Bailey's and Coffee

$7.50

Bailey's and Kahlua Coffee

$7.50

Baileys and Hot Chocolate

$7.50

Baileys and Kahlua Hot Chocolate

$7.50

Black Russian

$7.50

Blind Russian

$7.50

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Bloody Mary (Saturday)

$5.00

Body Warmer

$7.50

Boozy Coffee

$8.95

Carmel Apple Cider

$7.50

Carmel Appletini

$7.50

Chocolate Covered Cherry

$7.50

Chocolate Kiss

$7.50

Christmas Joy

$8.50

Christmas Moscow Mule

$8.00

Christmas Mule

$8.50

Cosmo

$8.00

Cucumber Strawberry Lemonade

$7.50

Fish Bowl

$7.50

Frankly Grand Mule

$9.50

Frosted Firefly

$7.50

Hail Mary

$10.00

Harvest Mule

$8.00

Hawaii 5-0

$7.50

Hawaiian Hammer Cocktail

$7.50

Holy Water

$7.50

Hot Apple Toddy

$7.50

Irish Car Bomb

$8.00

Irish Winter

$7.50

Lemonade Shakeup

$9.95

Long Island Jumbo

$10.95

Long Island Small

$8.25

Lynchburg Lemonade

$7.50

Margarita

$6.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Mounds Bar

$7.50

Mulled Hot Cider Blackberry

$8.95

Mulled Hot Cider Cranberry

$8.95

Nutty Irishman

$7.50

Old Fashioned

$6.50

Orange Crush

$7.50

Peach Sangria

$8.00

Peanut Butter Russian

$7.50

Peppermint Martini

$7.50

Peppermint Martini

$7.50

Peppermint Patty

$7.50

Pina Colada

$8.50

Pink Lemonade Martini

$7.00

Pirate Tea

$7.00

Purple Passion

$7.00

Purple Rain

$7.00

Red Sangria

$9.00

Rusty Nail

$9.00

Salted Caramel Russian

$7.50

Sex on the Beach

$7.00

Shark Bite

$7.00

Snickers

$7.50

Strawberry Limoncello

$9.00

Strawberry Moscoto

$8.00

White Russian

$7.50

Hard Seltzers

Carbliss Black Cherry

$6.00

Carbliss Cranberry

$6.00

Carbliss Lemon

$6.00

Carbliss Raspberry

$6.00

High Noon Black Cherry

$6.00

High Noon Lime

$6.00

High Noon Peach

$6.00

High Noon Pineapple

$6.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.00

White Claw Mango

$5.00

White Claw Raspberry

$5.00

Wine by the BTL

House Chardonnay (CK Mondovi) BTL

$23.95

Kendall-Jackson Chardonnay BTL

$29.95

Pink Moscato (Sutter Home) BTL

$23.95

Pinot Grigio ( Canyon Road) BTL

$28.95

Sauvignon Blanc (Dashwood) BTL

$23.95

White Zinfandel (Canyon Road) BTL

$23.95

Apple Barn Wild Blackberry BTL

$29.95

Apple Barn Cranberry BTL

$29.95

House Cabernet (CK Mondoavi) BTL

$23.95

14 Hands Cabernet Sauignon BTL

$27.95

Blackstone (Merlot) BTL

$27.95

House Merlot (Canyon Road) BTL

$23.95

Mark West Pinot Noir BTL

$27.95

Jacob Creek Shiraz BTL

$27.95

Wine by the Glass

House Cabernet (CK Mondoavi)

$6.95

14 Hands Cabernet Sauignon

$7.95

Blackstone (Merlot)

$7.95

House Merlot (Canyon Road)

$6.95

Mark West Pinot Noir

$7.95

Jacob Creek Shiraz

$7.95

House Chardon