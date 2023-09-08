BWMC Lunch Menu

Mains

Fried Chicken wings

$15.00

Flavors: Plain,Honey Old Bay, Sweet Thai Chili, Lemon Pepper, Buffalo

BBQ Ribs (Pork)

$15.00
Burgers

$12.00

Add cheese Mayo, Lettuce, tomatoes, Fried Onion, and hots

Cheese Steak (Ribeye )

$15.00

Mayo, Lettuce, tomatoes, Fried Onion, hots

Cheeseteak Egg Rolls

$12.00

Chicken Cheesesteak

$15.00
Crab cakes

$23.00

Impossible Burger

$13.00
Jerk Chicken

$15.00
Oxtails

$23.00

Salmon Burger

$15.00
Turkey Wings

$20.00

Jerk chicken wrap

$12.00

Tuna, Chicken Salad, Honey Jerk Chicken

Chicken Salad Wrap

$12.00

Tuna

$12.00

Sides

BBQ Baked Beans

$3.00

Cabbage

$3.00

Cornbread

$3.00

Deviled Eggs

$3.00

Fries

$3.00

Green beans

$3.00

Mac N Cheese

$3.00

Potato Salad

$3.00

Rice N Peas

$3.00

Sweet Potatoes Fries

$3.00

Sweet Potatoes

$3.00

Cake

Chocolate

$4.00

7up

$4.00

Drinks

Soda

$2.00

Water

$2.00

Fruit

Watermelon

$4.00

Event Menu

Entrees

Pulled chicken

$19.00

Pulled pork

$19.00

Crab Cakes

$23.00

Hot dog

$9.00

Fried chicken

$15.00

Side Options

Cole slaw

$3.00

Green Beans

$3.00

Mac and Cheese

$3.00

Potatoes salad

$3.00

Fries

$3.00

Bakes beans

$3.00

Drinks

Water

$2.00

Soda

$2.00

Football Concession Menu

Mains

Chicken Wing Dings

$15.00

Egg Rolls

$12.00

Jumbo Hot Dogs

$9.00

Crab cakes

$23.00

Burgers

$12.00

Jerk Wraps

$12.00

Fried Fish

$16.00

Salmon bites

$12.00

Crab cake egg rolls

$8.00

Crab cake egg roll combo

$21.00

Sides

Mac and Cheese

$3.00

Green Beans

$3.00

Baked Beans

$3.00

Chips

$1.00

Fries

$3.00

Collard greens

$3.00

Veggie lomein

$3.00

Seafood salad

$6.00

Drinks

Soda

$2.00

Water

$2.00