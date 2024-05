THE DREW

$14.00

WHIPPED CHIVE-INFUSED GOAT CHEESE ON AN ARTISAN BAGUETTE, LAYERED WITH MANGO JALAPENO JAM, SHAVED PINK LADY APPLE, CUCUMBER, FRESH MINT, AND ARUGULA. FINISHED WITH A BALSAMIC GLAZE, OLIVE OIL AND S&P. *SUGGESTED ADD: PROSCIUTTO FOR AN EXTRA KICK!