American
Salad
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Something Different Grill - Clovis NM

review star

No reviews yet

3400 North Prince

Clovis, NM 88101

Food*

Starters*

Johnny Bites

$6.59
Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99
Egg Rolls*

$4.39+
Fried Pickles

$5.99
Fried Zucchini Chips

$6.49
Fried Green Beans

$7.29
Chicken Bacon Ranch Fries

$8.99
Sweet Potato Fries App

$3.59
Waffle Fries App

$3.59
Regular Fries App

$2.99
Remark

Fresh Salads

Chef Salad

$10.29
Cobb Salad

$10.99
Zesty Ranch Salad

$10.39
Chicken Garden Salad

$9.99
Fiesta Salad

$10.29
Strawberry Salad

$10.99
Side Garden Salad

$3.29

Teriyaki Bowls

All of Our Signature Bowls come w/ Steamed Rice, Broccoli, Cabbage and Carrots.
Teriyaki Chicken Bowl

$5.00
Teriyaki Beef Bowl

$9.79
Beef and Chicken Bowl

$10.99
Shrimp and Chicken Bowl

$10.79
The Super Bowl

$13.99
Shrimp and Beef Bowl

$11.49
Thai Chicken Bowl

$8.99
Szechwan Chicken Bowl

$8.99
Extra Teriyaki Sauce

$0.49

Pastas

Chicken Alfredo

$9.79
Southwest Spaghetti

$8.99

Green chile and cheese add a kick to our most popular pasta!

Traditional Spaghetti

$7.49
Broccoli & Chicken Alfredo

$10.49

Shrimp Alfredo

$13.99

Spuds

Jacked Up Spud

$9.79
Create Your Own Classic

$6.99
Cali Spud

$9.99
The Mexican Spud

$8.79
Crispy Chicken Spud

$9.89
Chicken Bacon Ranch Spud

$9.99
Chicken Fried Steak Spud

$10.99

Sandwiches

Cheesy Steak

$11.99

Wraps

Chicken Wrap

$9.79

Signature wrap filled with grilled chicken, Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, bacon, pico de gallo, salsa and sour cream wrapped in a wholesome flour tortilla.

California Club Wrap

$8.99

Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, monterey jack and cheddar cheese, bacon bits and avocado ranch in a wholesome flour tortilla.

Taco Wrap

$9.49

Seasoned taco meat with lots of cheese, green chile, pico de gallo, salsa and sour cream wrapped in a wholesome flour tortilla.

Seafood & Specials

Fried Shrimp & Catfish Combo

$14.99Out of stock

Our Delicious Catfish & Breaded Shrimp Served w/ Cole Slaw, Hushpuppies & Fries

Southern Fried Catfish

$10.99

Fried catfish served with French fries, coleslaw and hushpuppies.

Green Chili Stew

$5.99Out of stock

Desserts

Ny Cheescake

$6.99Out of stock
Brownie A la Mode

$4.99
Turtle Cheesecake

$7.49

Kids Menu

Chicken Nuggets

$5.99
Kids Chicken Alfredo

$5.99
Kids Spaghetti

$3.99
Kids Mac & Cheese

$3.99

Extras

Side Teriyaki Sauce

$0.49
Large Dressing

$1.79
Small Dressing

$0.99

Drinks*

Sodas

Coke

Dr. Pepper

Lemonade

Diet Dr Pepper

Powerade

Sprite

Diet Coke

Root Beer

Coffee

$2.49Out of stock

Iced Tea

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

Sweet Tea

Mango Tea

Watermelon Tea

Coconut Tea

Raspberry Tea

Peach Tea

Arnold Palmer

Half and Half Tea

Half Sweet and Half Unsweet Tea.

Gallon Teas

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea Gallon

$4.99
Sweet Tea Gallon

$4.99
Mango Tea Gallon

$4.99
Watermelon Tea Gallon

$4.99
Arnold Palmer Gallon

$5.99
Half and Half Gallon

$4.99

Bottled Soda & Water

Bottled Soda

$2.50Out of stock
Bottled Water

$1.99

Take Out/Delivery Water

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3400 North Prince, Clovis, NM 88101

Directions

