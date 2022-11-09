Seafood
SomethingFishy Seafood Restaurant Altamonte Springs
46 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Fine food casual dining under the waves
Location
249 West State Road 436, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Victorio's Oyster Bar & Grille: Longwood
No Reviews
300 Dog Track Road Longwood, FL 32750
View restaurant
Victorio's Oyster Bar & Grille: Longwood
No Reviews
464 South Hunt Club Boulevard Apopka, FL 32703
View restaurant
Fire on the Bayou-Oviedo - 2960 W State Rd 426 STE 1056
No Reviews
2960 W State Rd 426 STE 1056 Oviedo, FL 32765
View restaurant