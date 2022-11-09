Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

SomethingFishy Seafood Restaurant Altamonte Springs

46 Reviews

$$

249 West State Road 436

Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Salmon Bowl
Fish & Chips
Shrimp Bowl

Appetizers

Soup of the Day

Soup of the Day

$5.99+
Hushpuppies App

Hushpuppies App

$4.99+
Fried Oysters Dozen

Fried Oysters Dozen

$9.99Out of stock

Pacific Oysters are dusted with a seasoned crust for crunch and flavor. Lightly blanched, these pacific oysters have a bold flavor.

Fried Okra

Fried Okra

$8.99
Calamari

Calamari

$11.99Out of stock

Lightly dusted ring and tentacle served with a select signature sauce.

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$8.99

Thick slices of fresh, tart green tomatoes coated with our lightly seasoned flour and cornmeal blend. Served with cajun remoulade.

Fried Salmon

Fried Salmon

$7.99

Fresh Atlamtic salmon hand breaded and flash fried with a Teriyaki drizzle.

House Salad

House Salad

$5.99

Spring mix Arugula Salad with tomatoes, red onions cucumbers

Fried Clams

Fried Clams

$4.99

These Jersey Shore Super Clam Strips are made from only the finest clams, Atlantic Surf Clams.

Crab Cake

Crab Cake

$17.99

The mild Aleppo pepper, with its cumin undertones, Appealing to vegetarians and carnivores alike

Chowder / Salmon Poke

$7.00Out of stock

Shrimp/brisket

$10.00Out of stock

Dessert

$6.00Out of stock

Sandwiches, Burgers & Wings

Warm Lobster Roll

Warm Lobster Roll

$24.99

WARM Claw, knuckle & tail lobster meat. Sauteed in butter and white truffle oil served on a bed of stir fried cabbage

Po Boys

Po Boys

$10.99+
Bronx Burger

Bronx Burger

$12.99
Fried Chicken Wings

Fried Chicken Wings

$12.99
Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

Fried Salmon Sand. W/lt HR Potatonsalad

$8.99

Entrees

Grouper Dinner

Grouper Dinner

$22.99

10 ounces of fresh Grouper, fried sauteed or blackened served with two sides.

Unicorn Dinner

Unicorn Dinner

$22.99Out of stock
Salmon Dinner

Salmon Dinner

$21.99

10+ oz of fresh Salmon Cooked to perfection finished with an Agave glaze

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$13.99
Chicken Wings w/1 side

Chicken Wings w/1 side

$13.99

Fried Snapper 1lb

$11.99Out of stock

Wed. Spring Roll

Out of stock

Wed. Fried Salmon

Out of stock

Pasta Specials

Seafood Mac & Cheese

$24.99

Seafood Scampi

$18.99

Wednesday Pasta With Salmon

$23.99Out of stock

Wednesday Pasta With Shrimp

$23.99Out of stock

Seafood & Grits

Catfish & Grits

$12.99
Cod & Grits

Cod & Grits

$14.99Out of stock

Shrimp & Grits

$14.99
Chef Choice Fish & Grits

Chef Choice Fish & Grits

$14.99
Fish, Shrimp & Grits

Fish, Shrimp & Grits

$16.99

Bowls

Salmon Bowl

Salmon Bowl

$12.99

8oz. of fresh Atlantic salmon over spring mix or cilantro lime rice with your choice of 4 toppings

Shrimp Bowl

Shrimp Bowl

$12.99
Cod Bowl

Cod Bowl

$12.99Out of stock
Ahi Tuna bowl

Ahi Tuna bowl

$12.99

Fresh Yellow fin tuna. Tossed and authentic Poke sauce and served in out signature SF bowl.

Bowl of the Day

Bowl of the Day

$12.99
Veggie Bowl

Veggie Bowl

$10.99

Start your bowl with spring mix and add your four toppings and choice of toppings sauce

Sides

Coleslaw House

Coleslaw House

$1.99+
Coleslaw Wasabi

Coleslaw Wasabi

$1.99+
Homestyle Potato Salad

Homestyle Potato Salad

$2.49+
Basmati Cilantro lime Rice

Basmati Cilantro lime Rice

$3.99+
Black Bean Corn Salsa

Black Bean Corn Salsa

$2.49+
Pico de Gallo

Pico de Gallo

$2.99+Out of stock
Hand Scooped Guacamole

Hand Scooped Guacamole

$3.99+Out of stock
Veggies of the day

Veggies of the day

$5.50

Grits

$4.99+

Mac & 3 Cheese

$11.99
Fryz

Fryz

$4.99+
Hushpuppies App

Hushpuppies App

$4.99+

Roasted Red Potatoes

$4.00

Kids Menu

Kids Fried Shrimp 4

$7.99

Kids Fried Fish Basket

$6.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Kids Boneless Chicken Wings

$6.99

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Kids Burger

$7.99

SF TACOS

FRESH CATCH TACO

$10.99

SALMON TACO

$8.99

SHRIMP TACO

$8.99

COD TACO

$8.99Out of stock

AHI TUNA TACO

$8.99

VEGGIE TACO

$6.99

Chips & Salsa

$1.99

Brisq Taco 3

$5.99Out of stock

Fountain

Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.99
Pepsi Zero

Pepsi Zero

$2.99
Stubborn Root Beer

Stubborn Root Beer

$2.99
Siera Mist

Siera Mist

$2.99
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.99
Stuborn Vanilla Cream

Stuborn Vanilla Cream

$2.99
Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.99
Unsweet tea

Unsweet tea

$2.99
Selzer

Selzer

$2.99
BOTTLED Water

BOTTLED Water

$3.99
Cranberry Juice

Cranberry Juice

$3.59

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Wine

Margrita

$5.00

Cabernat Bottle

$20.00

Cardonnay Bottle

$18.00

Resiling Bottle

$21.00

Moscato Bottle

$17.00

Pinot Noir Bottle/special

$15.00

Sparkling/champ Btl

$22.00

Sparkling/cham Glass

$7.50

Smoothie

Tropical Smoothie

Tropical Smoothie

$5.99

Smoothie of the day

$6.99

Pineapple Dolw Whip

Pina Colada No Alc.

$5.00

Black Berry Frozen sanagria

$5.00Out of stock

Hot Beverages

Lavazza Coffee

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Speciality Drinks & Cocktails

Aunt J's Bloody Mary

$4.99

Sting Ray

$4.99

Hgh Noon

$5.00

Refresher of the day Berry Hibiscus

$4.50

Desserts

Chocolate Bomb

Chocolate Bomb

$8.00Out of stock

Choc

Dessert

Dessert

$8.00

Desssert Of The Day

$4.75Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fine food casual dining under the waves

Website

Location

249 West State Road 436, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Something Fishy image
Something Fishy image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Friendly Confines Altamonte
orange star4.4 • 436
451 E Altamonte Dr ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL 32701
View restaurantnext
Victorio's Oyster Bar & Grille: Longwood
orange starNo Reviews
300 Dog Track Road Longwood, FL 32750
View restaurantnext
Victorio's Oyster Bar & Grille: Longwood
orange starNo Reviews
464 South Hunt Club Boulevard Apopka, FL 32703
View restaurantnext
Gator's Dockside at Baldwin Park
orange star4.3 • 3,069
4982 New Broad Street Orlando, FL 32814
View restaurantnext
Fire on the Bayou-Oviedo - 2960 W State Rd 426 STE 1056
orange starNo Reviews
2960 W State Rd 426 STE 1056 Oviedo, FL 32765
View restaurantnext
Gator's Dockside at SODO
orange star4.1 • 3,295
45 W Crystal Lake Street, Ste 176 Orlando, FL 32806
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston