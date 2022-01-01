Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vegan
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

SomethinGood To Eat On Larchmere

56 Reviews

$

12210 Larchmere Blvd

Cleveland, OH 44120

Popular Items

GOOD Fries
GOOD Burger
Buffalo Wrap

Main

GOOD Burger

GOOD Burger

$8.95

Homemade black bean patty made from: Black Beans, Brown Rice, Yellow Onion, Green Pepper, Garlic, Chia, Coconut Aminos, Lime, and Spices. The GOOD Burger comes on a Chia Millet Bun and with any assortment of toppings you pick!

Royal Burger

$8.95

Homemade Lentil Patty made from: lentils, brown rice, onions, carrots, garlic, tomato, flax, coconut aminos, and spices. The Royal Burger comes on a Chia Millet Bun and with any assortment of toppings you pick!

Buffalo Wrap

$6.49

GOOD Burger Wrap

$6.49

Garden Wrap

$6.49

Tortilla filled with GOOD Hummus, Mixed Greens, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Onions, Carrots, and Red Cabbage

BBQ Sandwich

$7.25

Bella Chkn Sandwhich

$7.25Out of stock

Buffalo Sandwich

$7.25

Grain Bowl

$8.25

Sides

GOOD Fries

GOOD Fries

$3.25

Potatoes and GOOD Seasoning

Herb Fries

$3.25
Sweet Fries

Sweet Fries

$3.25

Sweet Potato, Cinnamon, and Brown Sugar

Buffalo Fries

$3.79
Chickpea Bites

Chickpea Bites

$3.25

Homemade Nuggets: Chickpeas, Brown Rice, Coconut Aminos, Lime, and Seasoning

GOOD Salad

$4.25

16oz Fresh Chopped Salad: Lettuce, Carrots, Purple Cabbage, Grape Tomatoes, Pumpkin Seeds, and Chickpeas

Messy Mac

Messy Mac

$3.49

Chickpea Noodles and Homemade Cheese

BBQ Jack Mac

BBQ Jack Mac

$3.79

BBQ Jackfruit and Mac 'n' Cheese

GOOD Wings

$4.75Out of stock

Cauliflower Wings made to order. Choose your sauce: Buffalo, BBQ, and Lemon Pepper

Grilled Cheese

$2.75

Toasted Chia Millet Bread with a couple slices of vegan cheese, mayo, tomato, and onion

Avocado Toast

$3.79

Hummus Toast

$3.79

GOOD Soup

$4.25

Snacks

Kettle Corn

$1.99

Potato Chips

$2.99

Dark Chocolate Oat Bar

$2.99

Cinnamon Oat Bar

$2.99

Brownie Bar

$3.99Out of stock

Chickpea Chips

$4.49

Fruit Gummies

$1.00

Banana

$0.99Out of stock

Locally made Cashew Cheesecake

Apple

$0.99

Orange

$0.99

Dessert

GOOD Brownie

$2.99

Blueberry Muffin

$2.99

Cinnamon Muffin

$2.99

Chocolate Chip Muffins

$2.99Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.99Out of stock

Shortbread Cookie

$2.99Out of stock

Ice Cream

$4.99

GOOD Cake

$5.39Out of stock

Snickerdoodle

$2.99Out of stock

SmoothShake

Pink SmoothShake

$8.95

Homemade Oat Milk, Vanilla Oat Milk Ice Cream, Banana, Strawberry, Raspberry, and Flax Seed Powder

Red SmoothShake

$8.95

Homemade Oat Milk, Banana, Raspberry, Cherry, Beet, and Flax Seed Powder

Orange SmoothShake

$8.95

Homemade Oat Milk, Banana, Orange, Carrot, Ginger, and Flax Seed Powder

Yellow SmoothShake

$8.95

Homemade Oat Milk, Banana, Mango, Pineapple, Turmeric, and Flax Seed Powder

Green SmoothShake

$8.95

Homemade Oat Milk, Banana, Pineapple Mango, Spinach, and Flax Seed Powder

Blue SmoothShake

$8.95

Indigo SmoothShake

$8.95

Purple SmoothShake

$8.95

Homemade Oat Milk, Banana, Blueberry, Purple Cabbage, and Flax Seed Powder

Milkshakes

Vanilla Milkshake

$6.95

Chocolate Milkshake

$6.95

Cinnamon Milkshake

$6.95

Coffee + Tea

GOOD Coffee

$2.95

GOOD Tea

$2.95

Zest Pomegranate Mint

$3.99

Zest Sweet Chai Tea

$3.99

Zest Passionfruit Berry Tea

$3.99

Zest Blackberry Lime Tea

$3.99

GOOD Latte

$3.95

Water + Juice

Bottles Water

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.99

Apple Juice

$2.00

Grape Juice

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Tru Focus

$3.99

Tru Power

$3.99

Tru Rescue

$3.99

Tru Energy

$3.99

Tru Beauty

$3.99

Coconut Bai

$2.99

Watermelon Bai

$2.99

Cherry Bai

$2.99

Blueberry Bai

$2.99

Watermelon Limeade

$2.99

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.99

Soda

Poppi raspberry

$3.99

Poppi cola

$3.99

Ginger Lime

$4.49

Orange Soda

$3.99

Eco Home GOODs

Mesh Bags

$10.00

Dryer Balls 6pk

$16.00

16oz Laundry Powder

$4.50Out of stock

16oz Cleaning Scrub

$10.56

16oz Oxygen Brightener

$6.72

Small Metal Straw

$2.00

Big Metal Straw

$2.00

Straw Cleaner

$2.00

Straw Bag Kit

$8.00

Loofah Sponge 3pk

$8.00

Hemp Scrubber

$6.00

Burlap Sponge

$7.00

Reusable Cutlery Kit

$12.00

Swedish Dish Cloth

$8.00

Cloth Napkin 4pk

$10.00

Paperless Towels 8pk

$17.00

Mason Jar Pour Caps

$10.00

16oz Dishwasher Powder

$8.00

Mason Jar Sprayer

$10.00

Mason Jar Pump

$10.00

Pot Scrubber

$8.00

Dish Brush

$8.00

Bottle Brush

$8.00

Toilet Bombs

$1.25

Liquid Laundry Soap Refill

$0.28

Liquid Dish Soap Refill

$0.36

Liquid Hand Soap

$0.46

Liquid Counter Cleanser Refill

$0.36

8oz Bottle

$3.00

Home Bundle

$15.00

Bath Salts

$11.11

GOOD Merch

GOOD Sticker

$2.00Out of stock

GOOD Patch

$5.00

GOOD Notebook

$5.00Out of stock

Have A GOOD Day Card

$1.00

Flower Card

$1.00

GOOD BAG

$20.00

GOOD Shirt

$20.00

Custom Short Sleeve

$20.00

Custom Long Sleeve

$30.00

All For Love Album

$11.11

GOOD Art

Beneath The Gallows Book

$20.00

Visionary Fairy Tales

$25.00Out of stock

Flower Of Life Sticker

$5.00Out of stock

Sugar Straws

Box of Straws

$8.00

Mike's Maple Syrup

8oz Maple Syrup

$8.00

12oz Maple Sryup

$12.00

Pop Life Goods

Free Energy Shirt

$39.00

Medicine Bag

$11.00

500mg Full Spectrum

$11.00

1500mg Full Spectrum

$22.00

AMOUNT

5 Dollars

$5.00

10 Dollars

$10.00

25 Dollars

$25.00

50 Dollars

$50.00

100 Dollars

$100.00
Sunday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Whole Food Plant Based Vegan Cafe for all! Healthy vegan food has never been easier. (Everything is Animal-Free, Dairy-Free, Egg-Free, Nut-Free, Gluten-Free, Sesame-Free, Alcohol-Free, and almost completely Soy-Free)

12210 Larchmere Blvd, Cleveland, OH 44120

