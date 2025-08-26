This restaurant does not have any images
Somethings Brewing Inc 1126 E Washington St Grayslake Grayslake, IL
1126 E Washington St
Grayslake, IL 60030
Featured Items
Breakfast Sandwich
We will make your breakfast sandwich fresh to order just the way you like it! Check out the options and build it...includes a side of our grilled tater babies or an apple$12.49
Muffins (Choose your flavor when you come in)
Our gloriously huge muffins are freshly baked in house daily. We have a large selection to choose from!!$5.50
Breakfast Quesadilla
Your choice of breakfast meat on a grilled wrap with scrambled eggs, melted mozzarella and cheddar. Includes salsa and sour cream on the side Jalapenos on request Comes with your choice of seasoned tater babies or an apple$12.49
Online Food Menu
Bakery
Gluten Free Muffin (Choose your flavor when you come in)
Baked fresh on site daily...the flavors do change so just check out the display when you come in ***Please keep in mind that all of our Gluten Free items are made in house in a shared kitchen where we make all of our regualr pastries. We are extremely careful to keep things separated but there is flour in the air that can potentially cross contaminate. Our most sensitive customers might not be able to have our GF items$6.50
Cinnamon Bun
Baked fresh daily and topped with loads of our delicious cream cheese icing. Try yours warmed up!$5.50
Slice of Pie (Choose your flavor when you come in)$7.95
Breakfast
Ranchero Wrap
A grilled wrap filled with scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese and your choice of regular breakfast sausage or turkey sausage. Includes salsa and either grilled tater babies or an apple$12.49
Country Wrap
Scrambled eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese and tomatoes in a wrap Includes your choice of either seasoned tater babies or an apple$12.49
Keto Breakfast Scrambler
Watching those carbs? Scrambled eggs with two choices of meat, green peppers, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, mozzarella and cheddar. Includes a cup of guacamole on the side Tater Babies are NOT included$13.49
Seasoned Tater Babies
Here they are...the hype is real! Our tater babies are grilled to perfection with our delicious house seasonings. You're going to love them$4.99
Taters Gone Wild
Our famous grilled tater babies with green peppers, onions, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and bacon Upgrade and add 2 scrambled eggs if you like!$8.99
French Toast
Your choice of thick sliced white or wheat bread dipped in a vanilla egg batter. Grilled and served with maple syrup, butter and either seasoned tater babies or an apple on the side$12.49
Build Your Own Scrambled Eggs
Two scrambled eggs...upgrade and add grilled veggies, cheese or breakfast meat if you'd like to No side dish included$5.00
Slice of Toast$1.25
Side of Breakfast Meat
Choose between Bacon, Sausage Patty, Grilled Ham or Turkey Sausage Links
Omelets
Mediterranean Omelet$13.49
Country Omelet$13.49
Southwestern Omelet$13.49
American Omelet$13.49
Denver Omelet$13.49
Cheese Omelet
A three egg omelet with cheddar, mozzarella and muenster cheese…add your choice of three grilled veggies. Served with a choice of toast and our grilled seasoned tater babies or an apple$13.49
Build Your Own Omelet$13.49
Salads
Bacon Cheeseburger Salad
Romaine, tomatoes, onions & shredded cheddar, topped with a diced sirloin burger, crisp bacon & croutons. Creamy ranch dressing on the side.$9.49
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Romaine, parmesan, mozzarella, tomatoes, croutons, buffalo style chicken & ranch dressing$9.49
Cobb Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, boiled egg, Swiss cheese, bacon, protons and house made creamy ranch dressing$9.49
Chicken Caesar salad
Romaine, parmesan, tomatoes, croutons, pepperoncini, grilled chicken & creamy Caesar.$9.49
Fiesta Salad
Romaine, tomatoes, black olives, onions tortilla chips, cheddar cheese, salsa, sour cream & fiesta ranch dressing. Topped with your choice of taco seasoned grilled chicken breast or ground beef$9.49
Greek Salad
Romaine, baby spinach, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, black olives, cucumbers, pepperoncini peppers, croutons, feta cheese & Greek balsamic dressing.$9.49
Oriental Chicken Salad
Romaine, carrots, broccoli, green peppers, grilled chicken, crisp chow mien noodles & our Sweet Heat Peanut Sauce.$9.49
Pasta Basilico
Romaine, onions, tomato, black olives, cucumbers, grilled chicken, parmesan, pepperoncini peppers, croutons & our creamy basil dressing on the side.$9.49
Pesto Chicken Salad
Romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, black olives, parmesan, croutons, grilled chicken & our fresh pesto dressing on the side.$9.49
Power Salad
Romaine, baby spinach, chick peas, quinoa, sliced almonds, cucumbers, broccoli, onions & our lemon garlic tahini dressing$9.49
Savanna Fields Salad
Romaine, baby spinach, sliced almonds, chopped apples, onions, grated parmesan cheese & our Brew Berry dressing.$9.49
Spicy Muffaletta Salad
Salami, ham, provolone, lettuce, tomato, olives, giardiniera, parmesan, onions & croutons. Seasoned olive oil & vinegar on the side.$9.49
Tuna Pasta Salad
Romaine, green peppers, pasta & shredded cheddar, a scoop of our albacore tuna salad & croutons with creamy ranch$9.49
Bagel Chips & Spinach Dip
Labrettis
Baja Beef Labretti
Our Labretti flat bread is stuffed with ground sirloin burger, melted cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, black olives, onions, guacamole and our house made fiesta ranch dressing$11.49
Bruschetta Labretti
Melted mozzarella, balsamic vinegar, pesto, tomatoes, romaine, cucumbers, onions, black olives, parmesan & creamy ranch.$11.49
Country Club Labretti
Bacon, muenster, chicken salad, romaine, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers & creamy ranch.$11.49
Loco Chicken Labretti
Seasoned chicken, cheddar, guacamole, romaine, onions, tomatoes, black olives, tortilla chips & fiesta ranch dressing.$11.49
Old World Labretti
Imported ham, salami, melted mozzarella, romaine, tomatoes, onions, giardiniera & seasoned olive oil & vinegar dressing.$11.49
Ranch Roast Labretti
Ground sirloin, crisp bacon, melted mozzarella, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, creamy ranch dressing.$11.49
Turkey Guacamole Labretti
Turkey, mozzarella, guacamole, romaine, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers & ranch dressing.$11.49
Subs
Albuquerque Turkey Sub
Honey turkey, melted pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, black olives & fiesta ranch dressing on a toasted sub roll.$10.49
American Sub
Imported ham, turkey, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, seasoned olive oil & vinegar dressing.$10.49
BBQ Chicken Sub
Grill chicken smothered in our tangy BBQ sauce…served on a toasted sub with melted provolone cheese.$10.49
Buffalo Chicken Sub
Grilled buffalo chicken, melted provolone, romaine, tomatoes & ranch. Served warm on a toasted sub.$10.49
Chicken Parmesan Sub
Grilled chicken breast, red sauce, grated parmesan & melted provolone. Served on a toasted sub roll.$10.49
Italian Sub
Imported ham, Genoa salami, provolone, lettuce, onions, tomatoes & seasoned olive oil & vinegar dressing.$10.49
Kick'n Chicken Sub
Seasoned chicken breast grilled with green peppers, tomatoes & onions. Topped with melted pepper jack cheese & served warm on a toasted sub roll.$10.49
Mediterranean Veggie Sub
Melted provolone & muenster, romaine, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, cucumbers, black olives, ring peppers & ranch dressing on toasted garlic bread.$10.49
Sirloin Burger Sub
Served on a toasted sub roll topped with choice of melted cheese & condiments.$10.49
Tommy Club Sub
Honey turkey, crisp bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & ranch dressing on a toasted sub roll.$10.49
Wraps
Bravo Wrap
Honey turkey, crisp bacon, provolone cheese, romaine, tomatoes, onions & fiesta ranch dressing.$10.49
Chicken Casear Wrap
Chicken breast, tomatoes, onions, black olives, mild chopped ring peppers, Parmesan cheese & creamy Caesar dressing!$10.49
Chicken Salad Wrap
Homemade chicken salad, tomatoes, romaine & cucumbers.$10.49
Chyna Wrap
Grilled chicken breast, carrots, onions, broccoli, green peppers with our Sweet Heat Peanut Sauce, romaine & chow mien noodles.$10.49
Club Wrap
Grilled chicken, bacon, romaine, tomatoes & ranch dressing.$10.49
Fajita Wrap
Your choice of seasoned chicken or ground sirloin grilled with onions, green peppers, tomatoes, melted cheddar cheese & romaine. Includes sour cream & salsa.$10.49
Goddess Wrap
Regular or roasted red pepper hummus, quinoa, romaine, spinach, carrots, cucumbers, onions, green peppers, and our lemon garlic tahini dressing$10.49
Hummzinger Wrap
Our delicious hummus (regular or roasted red pepper) rice, romaine, carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers & our fresh giardiniera.$10.49
Tuna Melt Wrap
Tuna Salad, melted cheddar, romaine & tomatoes.$10.49
Tuscany Chicken Wrap
Chicken breast, provolone cheese, romaine, tomatoes, onions, black olives & fresh pesto dressing.$10.49
Veggin' On the Border Wrap
Guacamole, rice, hummus (regular or roasted red pepper) romaine, tomatoes, onions & cheddar cheese. Included salsa & sour cream on the side.$10.49
Specialty Sandwiches
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and mayonnaise on your choice of toast$10.49
French Melt Croissant
Grilled ham, melted cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, tomatoes and our homemade honey mustard dressing on a toasted croissant$12.49
Grilled Cheese
Any choice of cheese (you can pick more than one) melted between your choice of bread…grilled to perfection. Grilled tomatoes, bacon or ham added on request!$10.49
Patty Melt
Our 100% sirloin burger served on grilled marble rye (or your choice of other sliced bread) with melted cheese....add grilled onions or other condiments if you'd like!$11.49
PB& Jelly Sandwich
Grape, strawberry or raspberry jelly and our homemade all natural peanut butter on your choice of sliced bread or toast$5.99
Reuben Sandwich
Grilled corned beef (or you can substitute grilled turkey breast), melted Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and our homemade 1000 Island dressing on grilled marble rye bread$11.49
Montago
Homemade egg salad and bacon on a toasted croissant with romaine lettuce and tomatoes$12.49
Chicken Quesadilla
Build Your Own Sandwich
Build Your Own Salad
SOUP
Baked Potatoes
Split Spud
A huge baked potato with butter, sour cream and bacon$6.99
American Potato
A huge baked potato with steamed broccoli, melted cheddar cheese, butter and sour cream$7.99
Cheesy Chicken Potato
A huge baked potato with grilled chicken breast, melted mozzarella cheese, sour cream and butter$8.99
Kick'n Chicken Potato
A huge baked potato with grilled chicken breast, green peppers, tomatoes, onions and melted pepper jack cheese$8.99
Noshes
Casey Bread
Garlic flatbread smothered in melted mozzarella. Cut into triangles & served with a side of pizza sauce$8.99
Personal Pizza
Our freshly baked flatbread makes delicious pizza! Choice of pepperoni, chicken, bacon or ham. Topped with your choice of veggies$10.99
Veggie & Ranch Plate
Broccoli, celery, cucumbers, carrots & green peppers served with a larger portion of our house made ranch dressing & a boiled egg$10.99
Hummus Plate
Warm flat bread wedges served with crisp cucumbers, broccoli, carrots, celery and green peppers along with an 8 oz cup of either garlic or roasted red pepper hummus layered with our homemade giardeniera$10.99
Apple$1.50
Online Drink Menu
Espresso
Specialty Lattes
Bianco White Chocolate Latte
Creamy white chocolate, espresso shots and your choice of milk topped with whipped cream$5.79
Cafe Mocha
Rich Chocolate Cocoa Powder, espresso shots and your choice of milk topped with whipped cream and chocolate sauce$5.79
Caramel Apple Latte
An apple flavored latte topped with whipped cream caramel sauce and cinnamon$5.79
Caramel Macchiato
A rich Vanilla Latte topped with whipped cream and caramel sauce$5.79
Caramelicious Latte
A caramel lover's dream come true! Extra Caramel flavored latte made with your choice of milk and topped with whipped cream and lots of caramel sauce$5.79
Chai Latte
Not in the mood for coffee but still looking for a delicious pick me? You found it...one of our most popular drinks! Made with your choice of chai and milk...topped with whipped cream and cinnamon$5.79
Chococonut Latte
Feeling those Island Vibes...Coconut, Almond and Chocolate Latte topped with whipped cream and freshly toasted coconut. This drink is amazing iced or hot$5.79
Chocolate Strawberry Latte
A Strawberry Mocha...a crowd favorite. Topped with whipped cream and chocolate sauce$5.79
Cinnamon Swirl Latte
A cinnamon flavored latte topped with whipped cream, caramel sauce and ground cinnamon$5.79
English Toffee Latte
A creamy rich English Toffee latte topped with whipped cream and caramel sauce$5.79
Golden Milk
This inflammation busting drink is good for you and tasty! A little spicy kick from Turmeric Root Powder, Ginger Root, Cinnamon and Black Pepper. Steamed with your choice of milk$5.79
Matcha Green Tea Latte
When you need a coffee alternative but you still want a little caffeine...our Matcha Green Tea Latte is sure to please! Sweet, rich and creamy...topped with whipped cream$5.79
Maui Latte
Let the tropic breeze take you over with this delicious treat! Coconut, Almond and Pineapple Latte topped with whipped cream and freshly toasted coconut. Soooo good iced!!!$5.79
Mocha Mambo Latte
A Mocha Latte with Caramel and Hazelnut...topped with whipped cream, chocolate sauce and caramel sauce$5.79
Mocha Mint Latte
Mocha and Peppermint Latte...refreshing and delicious. Topped with whipped cream and chocolate sauce.$5.79
Pumpkin Spice Latte
We are so basic...we offer PSL's ALL YEAR LONG!!! Topped with whipped cream and cinnamon Great hot or iced!$5.79
Tuxedo Latte
A smooth combination of our sweet ground mocha and our white mocha powder. Creamy and delicious$5.79
Coffee Smoothies
Fruit Flavored Smoothies
Other Smoothies
Teas
Lemonade
Other
Dirty Sodas
Tropic Like It's Hot Soda
Sprite infused with mango, coconut, peach & coconut cold foam.$6.99
Shore Thang Soda
Dr. Pepper, coconut, vanilla & coconut cold foam.$6.99
Wild Tide Soda
Dr. Pepper infused with blue raspberry, coconut, vanilla & blue raspberry cold foam.$6.99
Tiki Twist Soda
Sprite infused with dragonfruit, raspberry, coconut & coconut heat cold foam.$6.99
Sweet Heatwave Soda
Sprite infused with pineapple, coconut & blue raspberry cold foam.$6.99
Fizzy Islander Soda$6.99
Cherry Chillax Soda
Dr. Pepper infused with cherry, vanilla & cherry cold foam$6.99
Cabana Cooler Soda
Sprite infused with guava, passionfruit, coconut & coconut cold foam.$6.99
Island Drip Soda
Sprite infused with dragonfruit, coconut, peach & coconut cold foam.$6.99
Red Bull Infusions
Aloha Splash Red Bull
Red Bull infused with pineapple, guava & peach.$8.99
Aloha Blast Red Bull
Red Bull with pineapple, mango, strawberry & coconut cold foam.$8.99
Bahama Mama Red Bull
Red Bull infused with dragonfruit, banana, guava & coconut cold foam.$8.99
Summer Crush Red Bull
Red Bull infused with strawberry, pineapple & orange.$8.99
Wave Rider Red Bull
Red Bull infused with blue raspberry, vanilla & coconut cold foam.$8.99
Turbo Tropic Red Bull
Red Bull infused with passionfruit, pineapple, peach & coconut cold foam.$8.99
Summer Haze Red Bull
Red Bull infused with grape & vanilla.$8.99
Summer Drinks
Aloha Swirl Smoothie
Mango, strawberry & coconut milk smoothie topped with whipped cream.$6.39
Sunshine Static Smoothie
Mango, banana, orange & coconut milk smoothie topped with whipped cream.$6.39
Frosted Flamingo Smoothie
Strawberry, banana & coconut milk smoothie topped with whipped cream.$6.39
Pina Colada Smoothie
Coconut milk & pineapple smoothie topped with whipped cream.$6.39
Frozen Banana Smoothie
Chocolate banana smoothie with coconut milk topped with whipped cream.$6.39
Strawberry Shortbrew Latte
Strawberry, vanilla & white chocolate latte with whipped cream.$7.97
Coconut Cream Pie Latte
Coconut latte, whipped cream & toasted coconut.$7.97
Banana Bread Brew Latte
Banana, brown sugar & cinnamon latte topped with whipped cream.$7.97
Cherry Mocha Chiller Latte
Cherry mocha latte topped with whipped cream.$7.97
Sippin' Pretty Latte
Blueberry, lavender & white chocolate latte topped with whipped cream.$7.97
St. Patrick's Day
Irish I Had A Mocha
Irish cream mocha with whipped cream & chocolate sauce.$5.79
Kiss Me I'm Irish
White mocha latte with creme de menthe topped with whipped cream & green sparkles.$5.79
Leprechaun Lemonade$5.29
Nutty Irishman
Hazelnut, irish cream white mocha with whipped cream & caramel sauce.$5.79
Shamrock Shaker
Creme de menthe smoothie with whipped cream & green sparkles$5.49
Online Desserts
Banana Pudding
Cheesecakes
Birthday Cake Cheesecake
Loaded with lots of fun sprinkles, topped with chocolate ganache, a swirl of fresh whipped cream and more sprinkles! Every day should be a celebration$6.50
Biscoff Cookie Butter Cheesecake
Biscoff infused cheesecake, topped with cookie butter, cinnamon whipped cream, milk, chocolate crisp pearls and a Lotus Biscoff cookie.$6.50
Blueberry Cheesecake
Vanilla cheesecake studded with blueberries on a graham cracker crust. Topped with a white chocolate mousse and whipped cream$6.50
Cherry Cheesecake
Our homemade vanilla cheesecake with a buttery graham cracker crust topped with whipped cream and a thick cherry filling$6.50
Chocolate Cheesecake
Our triple chocolate cheesecake rests on an Oreo cookie crust. Topped with chocolate whipped cream$6.50
Chocolate Sea Salt Caramel Cheesecake$6.50
Coffee Cheesecake...it's delicious!!
A dark chocolate cookie crust with espresso infused cheesecake…topped with a rich chocolate ganache…fresh whip cream and and an espresso drop$6.50
Gluten Free English Toffee Cheesecake
Our homemade rich chocolate cheesecake resting on a gluten free dark chocolate crust topped with a layer of chocolate ganache, fres whipped cream, homemade toffee pieces and dulce de leche *Please note that our GF items are made in our kitchen near non GF items. We do our best to be careful but we cannot promise cross contamination will not happen. Our most sensitive guests might want to skip this$6.50
Gluten Free Strawberry Cheesecake *
Our homemade vanilla cheesecake resting on aa gluten free shortbread crust topped with strawberry filling and whipped cream *Please note that our GF items are made in our kitchen near non GF items. We do our best to be careful but we cannot promise cross contamination will not happen. Our most sensitive guests might want to skip this$6.50
Lemon Curd Cheesecake
Vanilla cheesecake with a graham cracker crust topped with whipped cream and fresh lemon curd$6.50
Oreo Cheesecake
Our vanilla cheesecake studded with Oreo cookies on an Oreo cookie crust. Topped with whipped cream and and Oreo cookie crumbles$6.50
Peanut Butter Lush Cheesecake
A dark chocolate cookie crust with chocolate cheesecake, a layer dark chocolate ganache topped with peanut butter lush and chocolate shavings$6.50
Plain Cheesecake
Our traditional homemade vanilla cheesecake on a buttery graham cracker crust. Topped with fresh whipped cream$6.50
Strawberry Cheesecake
Our homemade vanilla cheesecake with a buttery graham cracker crust topped with whipped cream and strawberry filling$6.50
Turtle Cheesecake
Our chocolate cheesecake topped with a layer of rich chocolate ganache, toasted pecans and dulce de leche$6.50
White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake
Our homemade vanilla cheesecake with a buttery graham cracker crust topped with a white chocolate mousse, raspberry filling and whipped cream$6.50
Caramel Pecan Cheesecake
Caramel infused cheesecake, buttery, caramel, fudge, and pecans.$6.50OUT OF STOCK
Eggnog Silk Pie$6.50OUT OF STOCK
Pumpkin Cheesecake
Pumpkin Spiced Cheesecake on a butter graham cracker cust topped with cinnamon whipped cream$6.50
Bailey's Cheesecake
A dark chocolate cookie crust topped with a Bailey's flavored cream cheese, chocolate ganache and topped with whipped cream$6.50OUT OF STOCK
Bailey's Pumpkin Lush Cheesecake$6.50OUT OF STOCK
Gluten Free Plain Cheesecake *
Our homemade vanilla cheesecake resting on aa gluten free shortbread crust topped with whipped cream *Please note that our GF items are made in our kitchen near non GF items. We do our best to be careful but we cannot promise cross contamination will not happen. Our most sensitive guests might want to skip this$6.50OUT OF STOCK
Gluten Free Eggnog Silk Pie
Our homemade vanilla cheesecake resting on aa gluten free shortbread crust topped with whipped cream *Please note that our GF items are made in our kitchen near non GF items. We do our best to be careful but we cannot promise cross contamination will not happen. Our most sensitive guests might want to skip this$6.50OUT OF STOCK
Gluten Free Lemon Cheesecake*$6.50OUT OF STOCK
French Silk Pie
French Silk Pie
Buttery pie crust filled with a light chocolate mousse and whipped cream....topped with shaved dark chocolate$6.50
GF French Silk PIe*
A light chocolate mousse and whipped cream....topped with shaved dark chocolate resting on our gluten free pie crust *Please note that our GF items are made in our kitchen near non GF items. We do our best to be careful but we cannot promise cross contamination will not happen. Our most sensitive guests might want to skip this$6.50
Key Lime Pie
Tiramisu
Cannoli
Taffy Apples
GF French Silk Pie*
GF Tiramisu*
Slice of Pie (Choose your flavor when you come in)
Online Coffee Beans
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 7:00 pm
With two locations in Grayslake..we are a small town full service gourmet coffee bar, scratch bakery, deli and confectionery. Our huge menu will probably overwhelm you but we are here to help!! Our baking and confectionery team will amaze you daily with a wide array of delicious treats and sweets. Homemade dressings, soups, hummus, spinach dip add that special touch to our sandwich menu Breakfast is served all day!! We feature a nice growing selection of treats for anyone following a Gluten Free lifestyle (sorry... we only have one shared kitchen so not Celiac safe) Be sure to follow us on Facebook to keep up with new daily items!!
1126 E Washington St, Grayslake, IL 60030