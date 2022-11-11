  • Home
Somethings Brewing Inc 1126 E Washington St Grayslake Grayslake, IL

193 Reviews

$

1126 E Washington St

Grayslake, IL 60030

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich
Muffins (Choose your flavor when you come in)
Bravo Wrap

Bakery

Muffins (Choose your flavor when you come in)

$4.95

Breakfast

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$10.79

Ranchero Wrap

$10.79

Country Wrap

$10.79

Keto Breakfast Scrambler

$11.79

Breakfast Quesadilla

$10.79

Seasoned Tater Babies

$4.99

Here they are...the hype is real! Our tater babies are grilled to perfection with our delicious house seasonings. You're going to love them

Taters Gone Wild

$7.99

French Toast

$10.79

Build Your Own Scrambled Eggs

$4.00

Slice of Toast

$1.25

Side of Breakfast Meat

Choose between Bacon, Sausage Patty, Grilled Ham or Turkey Sausage Links

Omelets

Mediterranean Omelet

$10.79

Country Omelet

$10.79

Southwestern Omelet

$10.79

American Omelet

$10.79

Denver Omelet

$10.79

Cheese Omelet

$10.79

Build Your Own Omelet

$10.79

Bagels

Bagel

$2.50

Ezekiel English Muffin

$3.00

Pizza Bagel

$5.99

Salads

Our salads are made fresh to your specifications when you order them. We make our dressings, that's why they're so good! All salad dressings come on the side so you can control how much you use.

Bacon Cheeseburger Salad

$7.79+

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$7.79+

Cobb Salad

$7.79+

Chicken Caesar salad

$7.79+

Fiesta Salad

$7.79+

Greek Salad

$7.79+

Oriental Chicken Salad

$7.79+

Pasta Basilico

$7.79+

Pesto Chicken Salad

$7.79+

Power Salad

$7.79+

Savanna Fields Salad

$7.79+

Spicy Muffaletta Salad

$7.79+

Tuna Pasta Salad

$7.79+

Labrettis

We rub our Labretti dough with olive il and seasonings before baking...it adds that something special to this flat bread. Each Labretti is made to order and served warm. Each comes with your choice of side dish

Baja Beef Labretti

$10.79+

Our Labretti flat bread is stuffed with ground sirloin burger, melted cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, black olives, onions, guacamole and our house made fiesta ranch dressing

Bruschetta Labretti

$10.79+

Country Club Labretti

$10.79+

Loco Chicken Labretti

$10.79+

Old World Labretti

$10.79+

Ranch Roast Labretti

$10.79+

Turkey Guacamole Labretti

$10.79+

Subs

Made fresh to order and served with a side dish of your choice

Burger Sub

$9.79+

Albuquerque Turkey Sub

$9.79+

American Sub

$9.79+

BBQ Chicken Sub

$9.79+

Buffalo Chicken Sub

$9.79+

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$9.79+

Italian Sub

$9.79+

Kick'n Chicken Sub

$9.79+

Mediterranean Veggie Sub

$9.79+

Tommy Club Sub

$9.79+

Wraps

Al of our wraps are made to order and come with a side dish of choice. We do offer a sprouted grain wrap choice at an additional charge. If you need a gluten free option you can upgrade to our Rice Wrap
Bravo Wrap

Bravo Wrap

$9.79+

Chicken Casear Wrap

$9.79+

Chicken Salad Wrap

$9.79+

Chyna Wrap

$9.79+

Club Wrap

$9.79+

Fajita Wrap

$9.79+

Goddess Wrap

$9.79+
Hummzinger Wrap

Hummzinger Wrap

$9.79+

Tuna Melt Wrap

$9.79+

Tuscany Chicken Wrap

$9.79+

Veggin' On the Border Wrap

$9.79+

Specialty Sandwiches

BLT

$9.79+

Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and mayonnaise on your choice of toast

French Melt Croissant

$10.79

Grilled ham, melted cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, tomatoes and our homemade honey mustard dressing on a toasted croissant

Grilled Cheese

$9.79+

Patty Melt

$9.79

Our 100% sirloin burger served on grilled marble rye (or your choice of other sliced bread) with melted cheese....add grilled onions or other condiments if you'd like!

PB& Jelly Sandwich

$5.99+

Grape, strawberry or raspberry jelly and our homemade all natural peanut butter on your choice of sliced bread or toast

Reuben Sandwich

$10.79+

Grilled corned beef (or you can substitute grilled turkey breast), melted Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and our homemade 1000 Island dressing on grilled marble rye bread

Montago

$10.79

Homemade egg salad and bacon on a toasted croissant with romaine lettuce and tomatoes

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.79

Seasoned Chicken, melted cheddar and mozzarella in a grilled pita. Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, salsa, sour cream and tortilla chips included on the side ****No other side dish is included

Build Your Own Sandwich

Can't find what you really want in our menu? No problem...build it here and have it your way!

Full Sandwich

$9.79

Half Sandwich

$8.79

Build Your Own Salad

Full Salad

$9.79

Half Salad

$7.79

Cream of Chicken Rice Soup

8 oz Chicken Rice Soup

$3.99

12 oz Chicken Rice Soup

$4.99

16 oz Chicken Rice Soup

$5.99

32 oz Chicken Rice Soup

$10.99

Baked Potatoes

Split Spud

$5.99

A huge baked potato with butter, sour cream and bacon

American Potato

$6.99

A huge baked potato with steamed broccoli, melted cheddar cheese, butter and sour cream

Cheesy Chicken Potato

$7.79

A huge baked potato with grilled chicken breast, melted mozzarella cheese, sour cream and butter

Kick'n Chicken Potato

$7.79

A huge baked potato with grilled chicken breast, green peppers, tomatoes, onions and melted pepper jack cheese

Noshes

Casey Bread

$7.29

Garlic flatbread smothered in melted mozzarella. Cut into triangles & served with a side of pizza sauce

Personal Pizza

$9.29

Our freshly baked flatbread makes delicious pizza! Choice of pepperoni, chicken, bacon or ham. Topped with your choice of veggies

Veggie & Ranch Plate

$9.29

Broccoli, celery, cucumbers, carrots & green peppers served with a larger portion of our house made ranch dressing & a boiled egg

Hummus Plate

$9.29

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.65+

Cold Brew

$3.95+

Cafe Au Lait

$3.35+

Espresso

Espresso Shots

$2.05+

Americano

$2.05+

Latte

$4.25+

Cappuccino

$4.25+

Specialty Lattes

Bianco White Chocolate Latte

$4.75+

Cafe Mocha

$4.75+

Caramel Apple Latte

$4.75+

Caramel Macchiato

$4.75+

Caramelicious Latte

$4.75+

Chai Latte

$4.75+

Chococonut Latte

$4.75+

Chocolate Strawberry Latte

$4.75+

Cinnamon Swirl Latte

$4.75+

English Toffee Latte

$4.75+

Golden Milk

$4.75+

Matcha Latte

$4.75+

Maui Latte

$4.75+

Mocha Mambo Latte

$4.75+

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.75+

Tuxedo Latte

$4.75+

Coffee Smoothies

Vanilla Latte Smoothie

$4.95+

Mocha Latte Smoothie

$4.95+

Caramel Latte Smoothie

$4.95+

White Chocolate Latte Smoothie

$4.95+

Mocha Mint Latte Smoothie

$4.95+

Fruit Flavored Smoothies

Fruit Flavored Smoothies

$4.95+

Other Smoothies

Frozen Hot Chocolate Smoothie

$4.95+

Vanilla Chai Smoothie

$4.95+

Spiced Chai Smoothie

$4.95+

Matcha Green Tea Smoothie

$4.95+

Cookies and Cream Smoothie

$4.95+

Teas

Organic Hand Blended Tea

$3.25

Iced Black Tea

$2.95

Iced Hibiscus Tea

$3.25

London Fog Tea

$4.95

Lemonade

Hand Squeezed Lemonade

$3.69

Hibiscus Lemonade

$4.99

Arnold Palmer Lemonade

$4.99

Cold Brew Lemonade

$5.99

Other

Hot Chocolate

$3.79+

Hot Apple Cider

$3.79+

Flavored Steamers

$3.79+

Italian Soda

$3.79+

Creamosa

$4.29+

Milk

$2.25+

Bottle Water

$1.50

Bottle Sparkling Water

$2.00

Can of Soda

$2.00

Apple Juice

$3.79+

Cheesecakes

Our homemade cheesecake is fresh and delicious! Please note...our Gluten Free items are made I a shared kitchen. We do our best not to cross contaminate but our most sensitive customers might want to pass

Cherry Cheesecake

$5.95

Chocolate Cheesecake

$5.95

Chocolate Cherry Cheesecake

$5.95

Gluten Free Cherry Cheesecake *

$5.95

Gluten Free Plain Cheesecake *

$5.95

Gluten Fres Strawberry Cheesecake *

$5.95

Oreo Cheesecake

$5.95

Peanut Butter Cheesecake

$5.95

Plain Cheesecake

$5.95

Strawberry Cheesecake

$5.95

Turtle Cheesecake

$5.95

French Silk Pie

Buttery pie crust filled with a light chocolate mousse and whipped cream....topped with shaved dark chocolate

French Silk Pie

$5.95

Key Lime Pie

A butter graham cracker crust filled with the most delicious key lime custard you've even had!!! We use only the real deal Nelly & Joe's Key Lime Juice. Topped with a dollop of fresh whipped cream

Key Lime Pie

$5.95

Tiramisu

Lady fingers soaked in our freshly pulled espresso shots sprinkled with Brandy and layered with marscapone cheese

Tiramisu

$5.95

Cannoli

Crisp shells filled to order with sweetened ricotta cheese

Cannoli

$4.50
Sunday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

With two locations in Grayslake..we are a small town full service gourmet coffee bar, scratch bakery, deli and confectionery. Our huge menu will probably overwhelm you but we are here to help!! Our baking and confectionery team will amaze you daily with a wide array of delicious treats and sweets. Homemade dressings, soups, hummus, spinach dip add that special touch to our sandwich menu Breakfast is served all day!! We feature a nice growing selection of treats for anyone following a Gluten Free lifestyle (sorry... we only have one shared kitchen so not Celiac safe) Be sure to follow us on Facebook to keep up with new daily items!!

Location

1126 E Washington St, Grayslake, IL 60030

Directions

