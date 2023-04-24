Somewhere In Particular Brewery 5055 Dierker Road
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:30 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:30 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:30 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:30 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:30 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:30 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:30 am
Restaurant info
Our craft brewery, in the heart of Northwest Columbus, is located on 2 green acres in the backyard of the historic Henderson House. We’ve got stories and history, now we are ready to be a part of yours. SIP back and relax, enjoy our brewery and our home. Welcome to Somewhere In Particular.
Location
5055 Dierker Road, Columbus, OH 43220
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Cafe Elena - 2054 Crown Plaza Drive
No Reviews
2054 Crown Plaza Drive Columbus, OH 43235
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Columbus
Eddy's Chicken and Waffles - Eddy's Noe Bixby
4.3 • 7,694
3252 Noe Bixby Rd Columbus, OH 43232
View restaurant