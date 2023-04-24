  • Home
Somewhere In Particular Brewery 5055 Dierker Road

No reviews yet

5055 Dierker Road

Columbus, OH 43220

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Drinks

SIP Drafts

Deflategate

Deflategate

$7.00+

IPA - New England / 6.5% ABV / 195 CAL / Columbus, OH /New England hazy IPA brewed with Citra, Cryo Lemondrop, & Cryo Sultana.

The Foggus

$6.00+

American Wheat Ale / 5% ABV / 150 CAL / Columbus, OH /An American Wheat Ale brewed with sweet orange peel, amarillo, & cascade hops.

Second Breakfast

$6.00+

Pale Ale - New Zealand / 5.5% ABV / 26 IBU / 165 CAL / Columbus, OH / New Zealand pale ale brewed with an experimental hop called NZH-214, Rakau hops, & Waimea hops.

Sweets & Treats

$7.00+

Sour - Chocolate Strawberry / 7.2% ABV / 216 CAL / Columbus, OH / Our chocolate covered strawberry sour ale with a hint of vanilla. Brewed using Ecuador cacao nibs, strawberry and vanilla beans.

All The Druplets

$7.00+

Sour - Blackberry & Raspberry / 6.5% ABV / 195 CAL / Columbus, OH / Kettle Sour Ale brewed with Blackberry and Raspberry.

The Day Off

$7.00+Out of stock

IPA- Grapefruit & Orange / 8.2% ABV / 246 CAL / Columbus, OH / Grapefruit & Orange Double IPA brewed with Azacca, Citra, El Dorado, and Motueka hops.

EZ Peezy

$6.00+Out of stock

IPA - Session / 4.2% ABV / 126 CAL / Columbus, OH / Easy drinking session IPA sitting at 4.2% brewed with Cryo Citra and Cryo Mosaic hops.

Final Resting Place

$7.00+

Imperial Stout / 9.5% ABV / 285 CAL / Columbus, OH / Imperial stout brewed with centennial and chinook hops.

James Blonde

$6.00+

Crushable Blonde Ale that has a lot of character. Brewed using pilsner malt, marris otter malt, vienna, malt, crystal 10L, & Tettnang hops.

Just a Hybrid

$6.00+Out of stock

Kölsch / 5.1% ABV / 153 CAL / Columbus, OH / Kolsch style ale brewed with Pilsen malt, Vienna malt, Hersbrucker hops, & Tettnang hops.

Tarnished Elden Lord

$7.00+

Somewhere Perfect

$7.00+

Cocktail

High Bank State House Gin, fresh lime, simple syrup, ginger beer

Maple Rye Old Fashioned

$10.00

Knob Creek Rye, bitters & a dash of maple syrup

SIP Margarita

$8.00

Espolon Reposado Tequila, orange liquor, agave & fresh lime juice. Your choice of salt on the rim

SIP Old Fashioned

$10.00

Bulleit Bourbon, raw sugar, bitters, bada bing cherry & orange peel

Gin Mule

$8.00

SIP Wine

Hess Select Rose

$8.00

Bright and bursting with notes of red berries and stone fruit, this wine delivers a perfect element of acidity on its elegant finish.

Hayes Ranch Chardonnay

$8.00

Vanilla and brown sugar aromatics. Hints of oak and cinnamon-kissed green apple flavors create a very smooth wine with a soft fruity finish.

13 Celsius Sauvignon Blac

$8.00

Bright aromas and flavors of white grapefruit, apple and lemongrass with a soft, vibrant medium body. finish with touches of peach and nectarine with no tannins and no oak.

Ava Grace Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Zesty and bright with stone fruit aromas. A crisp, medium-bodied mouthfeel is rounded out with flavors of honeysuckle and lime that develop the palate.

Cupcake Resiling

$8.00

Aromas of white cherry, apricot and honeydew melon fill your glass while the bright citrus and creamy lemon provide a mouth-watering zing.

Angeline Pinot Noir

$8.00

Lots of Central Coast character with a medium body. Dried strawberries, hints of cherries and a citrus undertone. Some wet earth, too. Medium body.

Palisades Red Blend

$8.00

The Joel Gott 2018 Palisades Artist Series red wine has aromas of cherry pie and roasted coffee with notes of vanilla and spice. On the palate, bright cherry flavors lead...

Imagery Estate Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

Soft & smooth wine with well integrated oak. Flavors of blackberry are met with earthy notes. Layers of rich notes of spice, clove and pepper complete the wine.

Zonin Prosecco Split

$6.00

Dry and pleasantly fruity wine finishes on an aromatic note, revealing an abundance of almond taste on the palate with hints of fresh citrus.

Kenwood Yulupa Curvee Brut

$6.00

A medium dry sparkling wine made using the traditional Methode Champenoise process of natural bottle fermentation. The grapes used to make theYulupa Cuvee Brut are pressed using the traditional...

Bottles and Cans

Blake's American Apple

$8.00

An Imperial hard cider with a unique blend of apple varietals with no artificial flavors, colors, or sweeteners. The result of using real fruit is a pure, uncompromised taste that...

Deflate Gate

$17.99

4 pack of our New England Hazy IPA! Brewed with Citra, Lemondrop, and Sultana hops. The ultimate hoppy juice bomb.

E Z Peezy

$17.99

4 pack of our easy drinking session IPA! Sitting at 4.2%, brewed with Cryo Citra and Cryo Mosaic Hops.

Austin's Blood Orange

$6.00

Vodka

Titos

$7.00+

High Bank Vodka

$7.00+

Ketel One

$8.00+

ET 51

$7.00+

Pinnacle Vodka

$6.00+

American Vodka

$6.00+

Whiskey

Screwball

$7.00+

Noble Cut Peach

$7.00+

Watershed Bourbon

$7.00+

Knob Creek Rye

$7.00+

Russels Rye

$7.00+

Angels Envy Rye

$15.00+

Angels Envy

$10.00+

Middle West Rye

$9.00+

High Bank Whiskey War

$7.00+

Jack Daniels

$6.00+

Crown Royal

$6.00+

Middle West Bourbon

$9.00+

Basil Hayden

$8.00+

Four Roses

$7.00+

Buffalo Trace

$8.00+

Makers Mark

$7.00+

Woodford Reserve

$7.00+

Jeffersons Reserve

$10.00+

Russles Barrel Select

$9.00+

Jameson

$7.00+

Tullamore Dew

$6.00+

Gallo's Bulleit

$10.00+

Gallo's Russels

$10.00+

Gallo's Woodford

$9.00+

Gallo's Jeffersons

$15.00+

Gallo's 4 Roses

$23.00+

Tequila

Casa Migos Anejo

$11.00

Casa Migos Blanco

$9.00

Espolon Anejo

$8.00

Espolon Blanco

$7.00

Espolon Reposado

$7.00

Cazadores

$7.00

Avion Blanco

$9.00+

Gin

Vim Petal

$7.00+

Hendricks

$8.00+

Tanqueray

$7.00+

Rum

Bacardi

$7.00+

Captain Morgan

$7.00+

Scotch

Dewars

$8.00+

Glenlivet 12

$10.00+

Cordials

Aperol

$6.00+

Noble Cut Lime Cello

$7.00+

Noble Cut Orange Cello

$7.00+

Peach Schnapps

$4.00+

Triple Sec

$4.00+

Bourbon Cream

$4.00+

Chocolate Liquor

$4.00+

Beverages

Pepsi

$2.95

Diet Pepsi

$2.95

Sierra Mist

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Cranberry

$2.95

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Virgin Mule

$6.00

Food

Daily Specials

Pork Belly Burnt Ends

$9.00

House smoked pork belly burnt ends drizzled with your choice of Sriracha or our homemade BBQ sauce made with our Final Resting Place stout.

Hawaiian Pizza

$13.00+Out of stock

Ham, red onions and pineapple with a balsamic glaze

Nashville Hot Chicken

$13.00Out of stock

Snacks

Kettle Chips

$6.00

Baked kettle chips served with house-made French onion dip.

Brewhaus Pretzel

$10.00

Locally made pretzel from Bretzel's Pretzel's located in the North Market! Served with stadium brown mustard and SIP queso

Nachos

$9.00

Tortilla chips covered with our beer queso, tomatoes, red onions, green onion and shredded cheese. Add chicken for $3.00 more.

Quesadilla

$9.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with a blend of queso & spiced cheeses and corn and black bean salsa. Served with a side of house-made salsa. Add slow roasted chicken marinated in...

Beer Queso and Salsa

$9.00

Queso made with our Studweiser Lager and served with tortilla chips.

Hummus

$8.00

Roasted Red Pepper humus served with pita and fresh veggies

Crack Bacon

$8.00Out of stock

Fruit Bowl

$3.00

Salads

Spring Salad

$9.00

Spring mix, fresh strawberries, radish, toasted almonds, feta cheese, and maple vinaigrette

Harvest Salad

$9.00

Spring mix, peaches, bacon bits, toasted pepitas, feta cheese, and an orange vinaigrette

Italian Salad

$8.00

Spring mix, pepperoni, salami, banana peppers, red onion and mozzarella cheese with house-made creamy Italian dressing

Caesar

$7.00

Soup

Soup of the Day

$6.00

Ask staff for more information

Chli

$6.00

Our own house-made chili with ground beef, Jalapeños, Red Peppers, Green Chilis, Onions, and an assortment of spices, served with jalapeño cheddar corn bread with a drizzle of our jalapeño...

Sandwiches and Wraps

Our version of an Italian sub. Pepperoni, Salami and Capicola with lettuce, onion, tomato, banana peppers and topped with creamy sub dressing. Served with side of kettle chips.

Ham Sandwich

$12.00

D-81 ham, lettuce, tomato and mayo on an Audinno's sub bun. Served with a side of kettle chips.

Cuban Sandwich

$13.00

Smoked pork, D-81 ham, sliced pickles, yellow mustard and swiss cheese on an Audinno's sub bun. Served with side of kettle chips.

Sal the Butcher

$12.00

Pastrami Sandwich

$13.00

house smoked pastrami with provolone cheese, mustard and pickles.

Roast Beef Sandwich

$13.00

Provolone cheese, sautéed onions and peppers with house roasted beef. Topped with our 'Dan Lore' Amber Lager ale Au Jus.

Veggie Wrap

$11.00

Spring mix, mozzarella, tomatoes, red onions, banana peppers, hummus spread, and a balsamic glaze.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$11.00

Spring mix, red onion, tomato, roasted chicken, bacon bits and ranch all rolled into a wrap

Southwest Wrap

$11.00

Spring mix, corn and black bean salsa, roasted chicken, mozzarella and southwest ranch served all together in a wrap.

Pizza

Shroom

$13.00+

Shredded mozzarella with cremini and button mushrooms and caramelized onions on red sauce

Ohio Pepperoni

$13.00+

Local Ezzo pepperoni, provolone and mozzarella cheese, drizzled with our jalapeño honey and Italian herb blend

The Buff Chick

$14.00+

House made buffalo sauce, roasted chicken, red onions, shredded mozzarella, bleu cheese crumbles, topped with green onion.

Margherita

$11.00+

Fresh mozzarella and basil over a red sauce.

BBQ Chicken

$14.00+

BBQ Sauce, roasted chicken, mozzarella, provolone, red onion with a cilantro cream drizzle

Cheese Pizza

$11.00+

Dog Treats

Growlers Dog Bones

$6.99

A bag of Dog Bones Growlers made locally with our wet grains/barley, natural peanut butter, brown rice flour and brown eggs. Dog Bones Growlers is a nonprofit organization who's mission is...

Sides

Pickle Chips

$0.50

Balsamic Reduction

$0.75

Banana Peppers

$0.25

Basil

$1.00

Crack Bacon Piece

$2.00

Capicola

$2.00

Caramelized Onions

$1.00

Carrots

$0.50

Celery

$0.50

Corn Bread

$2.00

Cucumbers

$1.00

Mayo

$0.50

Jalepenos

$0.50

Beef Sauce

$0.50

Mozzarella

$1.00

Olives

$0.25

Red Peppers

$1.00

Pita

$1.00

Pizza Sauce

$1.50

Provolone

$1.00

Ranch

$0.50

Red Onion

$0.25

Salami

$2.00

Salsa

$1.50

Side Queso

$3.00

French Onion Dip

$3.00

Side Hummus

$4.00

Jalepeno Honey

$0.75

Kettle Chips

$0.50

Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Veggies

$1.50

Sriracha

$0.25

Tomato

$0.25

Sour Cream

$0.25

BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Buffalo Sauce

$0.75

Side Fruit

$1.50

Flights

Flight Samples

Flight Samples

$12.00

Retail

T-Shirts

$19.99

Tank Tops

$17.99

Sweatshirts

$39.99

Zip Ups

$44.99

Longsleeves

$24.99

Beanies

$14.99

Hats

$14.99

Black Sticker

$2.00

White Sticker

$2.00

Beer Distribution

Cases

Deflategate

$77.00

EZ Peezy

$77.00

Life In The Limelight

$77.00

Prickle Rick

$77.00

Casked Avenger

$210.00

4 Packs

All the Drupelets

$17.99

Deflategate

$17.99

EZ Peezy

$17.99

Second Breakfast

$17.99

Sweets & Treats

$17.99

The Day Off

$17.99

The Foggus

$17.99

Tarnished Elden Lord

$17.99

Just A Hybrid

$17.99

Final Resting Place

$17.99

Mix Pack

$17.99
Sunday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Our craft brewery, in the heart of Northwest Columbus, is located on 2 green acres in the backyard of the historic Henderson House. We've got stories and history, now we are ready to be a part of yours. SIP back and relax, enjoy our brewery and our home. Welcome to Somewhere In Particular.

5055 Dierker Road, Columbus, OH 43220

