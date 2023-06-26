  • Home
Mosaico Maurizio Farinelli

No reviews yet

7201 SW 59 Avenue

Miami, FL 33143

DINNER

APPETIZERS

Burrata

$22.00

Rocco's burrata, mixed nuts-basil pesto, vine tomato petals, Taggiasche olives

Roasted Beet Carpaccio

$19.00

Yellow and red roasted beet carpaccio, creme fraiche-feta, zaatar, sumac, red chili olive oil infusion.

Flan di Carciofi e Pecorino

$22.00

Artichoke Flan, white truffle infused aged pecorino foam, poached egg.

Vitello Tonnato

$23.00

Grass-fed free-range roasted veal loin, sliced carpaccio style served with classic. "Piemontese" tuna capers sauce.

Wagyu Beef Meatball

$20.00

Wagyu beef meatballs, braised in tomato-fresh herbs sauce, aged Parmigiano foam.

Japanese Yellow Tail Crudo

$26.00

Hamachi loin marinated in sake, mirin and soy infusion cut sashimi style served with pickled red beets.

Tuna Tartare

$26.00

Yellowfin tuna loin tartare, avocado mousse, homemade ponzu sauce .

Grilled Octopus

$26.00

Mediterranean grilled octopus, warm chickpeas mousse, tomato concasse, herb infused olive oil.

SALADS

Tuscan Black Lentil Salad

$18.00

Lentils, capers, pickled onion, tomato confit, black forest mushrooms, Taggiasca olive lemon-ponzu dressing.

Our Cesar

$15.00

Braised baby romaine, shaved 24 months Parmigiano cheese, homemade brioche croutons, Dijon mustard-tofu dressing.

Mixed Gem Lettuce

$13.00

Artisanal organic mixed gem lettuce, grape tomatoes, pomegranate seeds, shaved 24 months Parmigiano cheese.

Quinoa

$18.00Out of stock

Steamed white and black quinoa, Mixed diced fresh seasonal vegetables, evoo, white balsamic vinegar dressing, shaved toasted almonds.

PASTA

Agnolotti del Plin

$27.00

Made in house "Piemontese style agnolotti del plin", stuffed with three meats, spinach, sage demi-glace sauce.

Gnocchi alla Norcina

$25.00

Potato gnocchi, Black Forest mixed mushrooms, Berkshire sausage, black truffle shavings, aged pecorino cheese.

Tagliatelle Bolognese

$26.00

Fresh tagliatelle, traditional old fashion grass-fed free-range beef ragu, Parmigiano foam.

Spaghetti alle Vongole

$29.00

Artisanal spaghetti from Gragnano, Manila clams, white wine, basil-evoo infusion.

Risotto al Limone

$34.00

Aquarello rice, lemon, lobster-saffron infusion, red shrimp tartare.

Orecchiette con Rapini

$22.00

Orecchiette pasta, broccoli rape, garlic-olive oil, colatura di alici, red chili flakes, squid ink crumble.

Trofie al pesto con Patate e Fagiolini

$23.00

Traditional Ligurian Pasta, "Trofie", pine-nuts parmigiano pesto, diced potatoes, green beans.

KID PASTA

$20.00

FISH & MEAT

Orata al Forno

$45.00

Oven roasted fresh Mediterranean Sea Bream, mixed herbs, lemon infused olive oil.

Salmon Fillet

$34.00

Bakkafrost salmon fillet, miso-sake infused, yuzu, champagne-Beurre blanc.

Beef Filet

$49.00

Grass-fed free-range filet mignon, Madeira wine reduction.

Steak Frites

$59.00

14 oz. Grass-fed free-range beef ribeye steak, homemade fries, black garlic butter.

SOLOMILLO IBERICO

$55.00Out of stock

PLUMA IBERICO

$55.00Out of stock

SIDES

Roasted Chinese Cauliflower

$11.00

Tender roasted cauliflower, over Shiro miso, tahini-lemon sauce.

Grilled Asparagus

$10.00

Lemon mustard vinaigrette.

Fries

$9.00+

Choice of house-made.

Roasted Japanese Eggplant

$12.00

Japanese eggplant, tomato confit, evoo, garlic, feta mousse.

Melanzane alla Parmigiana

$14.00

Grilled eggplant parmigiana style.

Potato Puree

$9.00

French style pomme puree.

DESSERTS

Panna cotta

$12.00

Classic cream-vanilla custard, served with black cherry "Amarena."

Our Tiramisu

$13.00

Our style Tiramisu, layers of chocolate-coffee infused dough, mascarpone-egg cream.

Valrhona Mousse

$15.00

Triple layer Belgian chocolate mousse, hazelnut, whipped cream.

Frangipane Tart

$14.00

Almond flour cake, topped with thinly sliced roasted pears, vanilla cream anglaise.

Fragole

$12.00

Fresh mixed berries, Zabaione Cream foam, Almond cake crumbles.

Basque style Cheesecake

$15.00

Basque style soft cheesecake, Mango and Strawberry coulis

CHARCUTERIE -CHEESES

PROSCIUTTO DI PARMA GALLONI GOLD 1.5 OZ.

$16.00

MORTADELLA CON PISTACCHIO 1.5 OZ.

$9.00

SALAME DI FELINO 1.5 OZ

$10.00

SMOKED SPECK

$10.00

JAMON IBERICO DE BELLOTA

$37.00+

PARMIGIANO REGGIANO 24 MONTHS

$10.00

LA TUR, COW-SHEEP PIEMONTE

$8.00

PECORINO TOSCANO TARTUFATO

$8.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Mosaico by Maurizio Farinelli is a contemporary Italian restaurant creating unique cuisine with a focus on local ingredients and inspired by Japanese and Middle Eastern flavors and techniques.

Main pic

