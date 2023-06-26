Mosaico Maurizio Farinelli
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Mosaico by Maurizio Farinelli is a contemporary Italian restaurant creating unique cuisine with a focus on local ingredients and inspired by Japanese and Middle Eastern flavors and techniques.
Location
7201 SW 59 Avenue, Miami, FL 33143
