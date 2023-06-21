Restaurant header imageView gallery

SOMI Vietnamese Bistro SOMI 1

1,657 Reviews

$$

1215 E Wilmington Ave

Salt Lake City, UT 84106

FOOD

STARTERS

CRISPY SPRING ROLLS

$9.50

VEGGIE SPRING ROLLS

$9.50

SUMMER ROLLS

$9.00

AVOCADO & CUCUMBER ROLLS

$9.00

SOMI SLIDER (SINGLE)

$6.00

SOMI SLIDERS (DOUBLE)

$11.00

SOMI WINGS

$14.00

SOMI CALAMARI

$14.00

PORK POTSTICKERS

$9.00

VEGGIE POTSTICKERS

$9.00

SALT AND PEPPER PRAWN

$17.00

BEEF SKEWERS

$9.00

PHO

SOMI SPECIAL PHO

$16.00

GRASS-FED WAGYU BEEF PHO

$15.00

BEEF MEATBALL PHO

$14.00

VEGETABLE PHO

$14.00

SPECIALITY SOUP

LEMONGRASS BEEF NOODLE SOUP

$17.50

CRAB MEAT NOODLE SOUP

$17.50

VERMICELLI

GRILLED PORK CHOP VERMICELLI

$17.50

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST VERMICELLI

$17.50

GRILLED BONELESS SHORT RIB VERMICELLI

$19.50

SOMI SPECIAL VERMICELLI

$19.50

GRILLED PRAWN VERMICELLI

$18.50

VEGETARIAN VERMICELLI

$14.00

RICE PLATES

GRILLED PORK CHOP RICE PLATE

$17.50

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST PLATE

$17.50

GRILLED BONELESS SHORT RIB RICE PLATE

$19.50

SOMI SPECIAL RICE PLATE

$19.50

GRILLED PRAWN RICE PLATE

$18.50

CHEF SPECIALTIES

SHAKING BEEF

$33.00

PEKING DUCK

$79.00

HONEY WALNUT SHRIMP

$29.00

IMPERIAL SHRIMP

$29.00

TANGERINE TRIO

$29.00

SEAFOOD SZECHUAN

$29.00

SEAFOOD BIRDS NEST

$29.00

SEAFOOD PAN FRIED NOODLE

$29.00

PAN SEARED SALMON

$29.00

BRANZINO FISH

$32.00

DESSERTS

CREME BRULEE

$11.00

FRIED BANANA

$8.00

ORGANIC ICE CREAM

$4.50

SIDE

BEEF BROTH

$7.00

EXTRA CRISPY SPRING ROLL

$5.00

EXTRA CRISPY VEGGIE ROLL

$5.00

JASMINE RICE

$4.00

BROWN RICE

$4.00

FRIED RICE

$6.00

STEAM VEGGIE

$5.00

LO MEIN

$6.00

BUN

$1.00

PANCAKE

$0.50

DINNER SPECIALS

DINNER SPECIALS

D- FRIED RICE

$18.50

D- LO MEIN

$18.50

D- STIR FRIED BROCCOLI

$18.50

D- STIR FRIED SEASONAL VEGETABLES

$18.50

D-SESAME CHICKEN

$18.50

D-STRING BEAN CHICKEN

$18.50

D-ORANGE CHICKEN

$18.50

D-GENERAL TSO'S CHICKEN

$18.50

D-KUNG PAO CHICKEN

$18.50

D-GARLIC CHICKEN

$18.50

D-GARLIC PORK

$18.50

D-MOO SHU CHICKEN

$18.50

D-MOO SHU PORK

$18.50

D-GARLIC EGGPLANT

$16.00

D-MOO SHU VEGETABLE

$16.00

D-HOMESTYLE TOFU

$16.00

D-SAUTEED BOK CHOY

$16.00

D-GARDEN FRESH VEGETABLE

$16.00

VEGETARIAN ENTREES

VEGETARIAN VERMICELLI

$14.00

VEGETABLE PHO

$14.00

HOMESTYLE TOFU

$16.00

SAUTEED BOK CHOY

$16.00

MOO SHU VEGETABLE

$16.00

GARLIC EGGPLANT

$16.00

GARDEN FRESH VEGETABLE

$16.00

DRINKS

N/A BEVERAGES

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$5.50

Thai Iced Tea

$5.50

Hot Tea

$5.50

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

SPRITE

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Fresh Buko Coconut Juice

$8.00

Passion Fruit Fizz

$5.50

Fresh Lemonade

$4.50

San Pellegrino

$7.00

Z NECTAR LIME

$5.00

Z NECTAR LIME & GINGER

$5.00

Z NECTAR LIME, GINGER & HIBISCUS

$5.00

CORKAGE

CORKAGE

$15.00

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Restaurant info

Here at SOMI, we are passionate about food. Our mission is to source local ingredients from local producers, and to give the community a new and unique experience while providing guests with high quality food, made by passionate chefs.

Website

Location

1215 E Wilmington Ave, Salt Lake City, UT 84106

Directions

