Somkit

725 Reviews

$$

214 w First Street

Dixon, IL 61021

Popular Items

Crab Rangoon
Fried Rice
California

Starters

Crab Rangoon

$8.25

Crispy wonton filled with mixture of crab stick, cream cheese, water chestnut, and celery served with sweet & sour sauce.

Cucumber Salad

$4.95

Crisp cucumber in a light clear dressing topped with red onion and carrots.

Edamame

$5.25

Steamed and salted soybean pods.

Egg Rolls

$4.45

Crispy fried egg rolls filled with glass noodles and vegetables served with sweet and sour sauce.

Lumpia

$7.25

Crispy fried egg rolls stuffed with marinated ground pork.

Pot Stickers

$7.25

Fried dumpling filled with seasoned vegetables and chicken.

Seaweed Salad

$5.75

Marinated seaweed on a bed of sliced cucumbers.

SHRIMP Rolls

$9.45

Fried shrimp egg rolls served with sweet and sour sauce.

Shrimp Tempura

$8.95

Deep fried breaded shrimp.

Soft Shell Crab

$9.95

Deep fried breaded soft shell crab served with sweet soy sauce.

Sunomono

$4.95

Japanese style cucumber salad topped with shredded crab.

Spring Roll

$5.45Out of stock

Soft rice noodles, shiitake mushrooms, lettuce, carrot and basil leaves in a fresh rice wrap served with a thick brown sauce topped with crushed peanuts.

Curry Puff

$9.95

Crispy pies filled with curry seasoned chicken, potatoes, and onion served with cucumber salad.

Tuna Tataki

$9.95

Diced fresh tuna, avocado, and red onion in a homemade lemon-soy sauce.

3 Piece Sashimi

$8.95

Ebi Su

$7.25

Cooked shrimp, seaweed salad, and cucumber in light vinegar dressing.

Spicy Salmon Sashimi

$13.50

Sushi Bar

California

$7.75

Crab, avocado and cucumber. 6 pieces

Philly

$8.00

Smoked salmon, cream cheese and avocado. 6 pieces

Spicy Tuna

$7.50

Spicy ground tuna blend. 6 pieces

Spicy Shrimp

$8.00

Spicy Salmon

$7.50

Fresh salmon, topped with spicy chili mayo. 6 pieces

Ebi Tempura

$8.75

Tempura battered shrimp, cucumber, tempura crunch and spicy mayo topped with unagi sauce. 5 pieces

Spider

$10.50

Deep fried soft shell crab, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo and massage topped with unagi sauce. 5 pieces

Kappa

$6.50

Fresh cucumber. 6 pieces

Avocado

$6.50

6 pieces

Avocado-Kyu

$6.75

Tekka Avocado

$7.50

Fresh Tuna and avocado. 6 pieces

Sake Avocado

$7.50

Fresh salmon and avocado. 6 pieces

Tekka

$7.00

Fresh Tuna. 6 pieces

Ebi-Kyu

$7.50

Marinated shrimp and cucumber. 6 pieces

Tek-kyu

$7.50

Fresh Tuna and cucumber. 6 pieces

Sake Kyu

$7.50

Fresh salmon and cucumber. 6 pieces

Superwhite Avocado

$7.50

Superwhite Kyu

$7.50

Dynamite

$12.50

Unagi, crab, avocado and cream cheese lightly battered then deep fried. Topped with unagi sauce. 8 pieces

Baby Bears

$14.50

Salmon, avocado and spicy mayo topped with salmon and fresh squeezed lemon. 8 pieces

Spicy Tuna Deluxe

$14.50

Spicy tuna, tempura crunch and avocado topped with fresh tuna. 8 pieces

Sweet Potato

$13.50

Tempura battered sweet potato, spicy mayo, cream cheese, scallion and avocado covered in tempura crunch, topped with wasabi mayo and unagi sauce. 10 pieces

Fire Dragon

$13.50

Spicy tuna and avocado, topped with unagi, unagi sauce and sriracha. 8 pieces

Dragon

$13.50

Crunchy tempura battered shrimp, avocado and spicy mayo, topped with unagi and unagi sauce. 8 pieces

Cubby

$13.00

Fresh salmon, avocado, cream cheese and spicy mayo covered with masago. 8 pieces

Polar Bear

$14.50

Superwhite Tuna, Avocado, Spicy Mayo, Topped with Superwhite Tuna and Lemon

Rainbow

$14.50

Crab, avocado and cucumber topped with assorted fresh fish. 8 pieces

Unagi Lover

$14.50

Unagi and avocado topped with unagi and unagi sauce. 8 pieces

Summer

$14.50

Unagi, avocado and cucumber covered with masago then topped with unagi sauce. 8 pieces

Sake - Fresh Salmon

$3.00

Escalor - Super White Tuna

$2.95

Maguro - Tuna

$3.00

Unagi - Fresh Water Eel

$3.00

Smoked Sake - Smoked Salmon

$3.00

Kani - Crab Stick

$2.75

Soups

Small Tom Yum

$5.75

Thai hot and sour soup with mushroom, tomato, bell pepper, and cilantro. *Gluten Free

Large Tom Yum

$10.00

Thai hot and sour soup with mushroom, tomato, bell pepper, and cilantro. *Gluten Free

Small Noodle Soup

$5.75

Thin rice noodles, chicken, green onion, garlic and bean sprouts in a homemade chicken broth. *Gluten Free

Large Noodle Soup

$10.00

Thin rice noodles, chicken, green onion, garlic and bean sprouts in a homemade chicken broth. *Gluten Free

Small Rice Soup

$5.75

Rice, chicken, green onion, garlic and bean sprouts in a homemade chicken broth. *Gluten Free

Large Rice Soup

$10.00

Rice, chicken, green onion, garlic and bean sprouts in a homemade chicken broth. *Gluten Free

Miso

$3.50

Soybean based soup with soft tofu and seaweed.

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$12.45

Stir-Fried rice with egg, onion, carrot and green pea. Served with your choice of protein or vegetables.

Spicy Fried Rice

$12.45

Stir-fried rice with fresh thai basil, onion, green bean, hot pepper and bell pepper. Served with choice of protein or vegetables.

Crazy Brown Rice (Spicy)

$13.45

Stir-fried brown rice lightly sauced with egg, bean sprouts, green bean, Thai basil, hot pepper, carrot, tomato and bell pepper. Served with choice of protein or vegetables.

Hawaiian Fried Rice

$13.45

Stir-fried rice in non-spicy curry powder with egg, pineapple, cashew nut, raisin, green onion and tomato. Served with choice of protein or vegetables.

Noodles

Pad Thai

$12.45

Stir-fried rice noodles in a special sauce with egg, scallion and bean sprout, served with crushed peanuts. Served with choice of protein or vegetables. *Gluten Free *Contains Nuts

Crazy Noodles (Spicy)

$12.45

Stir-fried wide rice noodles in a light brown sauce with egg, bean sprouts, green bean, Thai basil, hot pepper, carrot, tomato and bell pepper. Served with choice of protein or vegetables.

Pad See Eiw

$12.45

Stir-fried wide rice noodles with egg and broccoli in sweet soy sauce. Served with choice of protein or vegetables.

Pad Woon Sen

$12.45

Thin glass noodles stir-fried with egg, bean sprouts, carrot, baby corn, onion and tomato in a light oil. Served with choice of protein or vegetables.

Rice Dishes

Spicy Basil Leaves

$12.45

Sweet basil leaves, garlic, mushroom, onion, thin jalapeño, bell pepper, bamboo shoots and green bean stir-fried in a light brown sauce. Served with choice of protein or vegetables.

Mixed Vegetables

$12.45

A variety of fresh vegetables stir-fried in a light brown sauce. Served with choice of protein or extra vegetables.

Beef & Broccoli

$12.45

Classic beef and broccoli stir-fry in a light brown sauce. Can be made with chicken.

Pepper

$12.45

Beef, mushroom, peeped, bell pepper, onion, tomato and water chestnuts stir-fried in a savory homemade sauce.

Sweet & Sour

$12.45

Tomato, pineapple, onion and bell peppers stir-fried in out Thai sweet and sour sauce. Served with choice of protein or vegetables.

Cashew

$12.45

Chicken breast, roasted cashews, mushrooms, pineapple, pea pods and bell pepper stir-fried in a special sauce.

Panang Curry

$12.45

Classic Thai Panang curry with red and green bell peppers and Thai basil. *Gluten Free *Spice 2/10 *Contains Dairy

Chicken Teriyaki

$12.45

Marinated Chicken grilled then simmered in a sweet teriyaki sauce and topped with asparagus. Served with white rice.

Shrimp Tempura Dinner

$13.45

Deep-fried breaded shrimp, served with a sweet soy dipping sauce and rice.

Sides

Large Hot Sauce

$1.50

Pot Sticker Sauce

$0.50

S&S Sauce Small

$0.50

S&S Sauce Large

$1.25

Teriyaki Sauce

$2.00

Soy Sauce Packet (1)

$0.10

Cucumber Salad Sauce

$0.50

Spring Roll Sauce

$0.75

White Rice

$1.25

Brown Rice

$2.00

Steamed Pad Thai

$3.00

Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Sriracha

$1.00

Sushi Rice

$3.00

Ginger

$1.00

Wasabi

$1.00

Wasabi Mayo

$1.00

Peanuts

$1.50

Steamed Chicken (6oz)

$6.00

Steamed Shrimp (4)

$6.00

Steamed Vegetables

$3.50

Sauteed Beef (5oz)

$7.00

Desserts

Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.75

Mochi Ice Cream

$2.50

3 Mochi Special

$6.25

Thai Custard & Sticky Rice

$5.00

Thai Custard

$4.00

Sticky Rice

$1.50

Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Pibb Xtra

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Orange Soda

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Mellow Yellow

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Kiddy Cocktail

$3.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Green

$2.00

Jasmine

$2.00

Lemon Ginger

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Thai Iced Tea

$3.00

Hazelnut Thai Iced Tea

$3.25

Thai Iced Coffee

$3.00

Pumpkin Spice Thai Tea

$3.50
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

214 w First Street, Dixon, IL 61021

Directions

