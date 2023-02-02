Restaurant header imageView gallery

Son Cubano

review star

No reviews yet

40-4 Riverwalk Place

West New York, NJ 07093

Order Again

Lunch Appetizers

Honeynut Squash Soup

$14.00

Creme Fraiche, Roasted Apples, Chives, Croutons

Clothelines Bacon

$22.00

Pineapple-Maple Glaze, Cracked Black Pepper

Crab Croquettes

$20.00

Bibb Lettuce, Radish and Scallion Slaw, Smoked Chipotle Aioli

Empanadas Mixtas

$18.00

Braised Beef, Pollo Estofado, Spinach Manchego Cheese, Tomato and Roasted Jalapeño Sauce

Guacamole

$18.00

Jalapeno, Mango, Taro Root, and Plantain Chips

Spicy Ceviche Mixto

$21.00

Fresh Catch, Calamari, Shrimp, Leche de Tigre, Sweet Yam

Crispy Shrimp Salad

$20.00

Arugula, Mango, Tomato, Crispy Sweet Potato, Pomegranate Vinaigrette

Quinoa Salad

$18.00

Baby Spinach, Avocado, Citrus, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Grilled Asparagus, White Balsamic Dressing

East Coast Oysters

$24.00

Kiwi Nori Mignonette

"Anticuchos" Steak Skewers

$19.00

Aji Amarillo Aioli, Olive Sofrito Vinaigrette

Pulpo A La Parilla

$22.00

Rocoto Crèma, Papas Bravas, Olive Vinaigrette, Charred Lime

Kids Burger

$15.00

Chicken Fingers

$15.00

Lunch Entrees

"Ropa Vieja" Short Ribs

$37.00

White Rice, Roasted, Sweet Peppers, Red Onion Pearls, Scallions

Grilled Pork Tenderloin

$34.00

Lentils, Chard, Fig and Apple Chutney, Pork Jus

Churrasco Skirt Steak

$44.00

Arroz Moro, Maduros, Radish, Scallions, Chimichurri

Salmón A La Plancha

$35.00

Braised Yuca, Quinoa, Squash, Escabeche, Crispy Queen Olives

Paella Clasica

$39.00

Saffron Rice, Chorizo, Shrimp, Mussels, Clams, Chicken with Half Lobster

Lobster Reyes

$39.00

Coconut Ginger Rice, Mango and Papaya Slaw, Crisp Yuca

Camarones Al Ajillo

$24.00

Garlic, White Wine, Asparagus, Fresno Chili

Veggie Paella

$28.00

Lobster Paella

$49.00

Lunch Sandwiches

Cuban Sandwich

$15.00

Smoked Ham, Pernil, Swiss, Pickles, Mustard, Garlic Mojo

Pan con Bistec

$23.00

Short Rib, Lime, Onions, Avocado, Tomato, Black Garlic Mayo

Dry Aged Burger

$19.00

Red Onion Jam, Bibb Lettuce, Tomato, Manchego, Scallion Aioli // Add Pineapple-Maple Glazed Bacon - 7 // Fried Egg - 2

Blackened Chicken Wrap

$18.00

Guacamole, Bibb Lettuce, Tomato, Pineapple-Maple Glazed Bacon, Lemon Pepper Aioli

Lobster and Shrimp Tacos

$27.00

Pico de Gallo, Sambal Mayo

Lunch Sides

Yuca Fries

$9.00

Black Beans

$6.00

Maduros

$7.00

White Rice

$7.00

Arroz Moro

$8.00

Tostones

$7.00

Garlic Spinach and Wild Mushrooms

$9.00

Sweet Potato Wedges, Tamarind Glaze

$9.00

Garlic and Truffle Manchego Fries

$10.00

Fries

$7.00

Avocado

$10.00

Asparagus

$12.00

Coconut Rice

$10.00

Dinner Appetizers

Honeynut Squash Soup

$14.00

Creme Fraiche, Roasted Apples, Chives, Croutons

Crab Croquettes

$20.00

Bibb Lettuce, Radish and Scallion Slaw, Smoked Chipotle Aioli

Empanadas Mixtas

$18.00

Braised Beef, Pollo Estofado, Spinach Manchego Cheese, Tomato and Roasted Jalapeño Sauce

Guacamole

$18.00

Jalapeno, Mango, Taro Root, and Plantain Chips

Spicy Ceviche Mixto

$21.00

Fresh Catch, Calamari, Shrimp, Leche de Tigre, Sweet Yam

Tuna Tartare Tacos

$22.00

Crispy Wonton, Yuzu Soy Vinaigrette, Napa Cabbage, Spicy Mayo, Scallions

Crispy Shrimp Salad

$21.00

Arugula, Mango, Tomato, Crispy Sweet Potato, Pomegranate Vinaigrette

Lobster and Shrimp Tacos

$27.00

Pico de Gallo, Sambal Mayo

Quinoa Salad

$18.00

Baby Spinach, Avocado, Citrus, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Grilled Asparagus, White Balsamic Dressing

Clothelines Bacon

$22.00

Pineapple-Maple Glaze, Cracked Black Pepper

Camarones Al Ajillo

$25.00

Garlic, White Wine, Asparagus, Fresno Chili

Frito Mixto

$24.00

Calamari, Shrimp, Yuca, Cebolla Criolla, Huancaina Aioli

Pulpo A La Parilla

$22.00

Rocoto Crèma, Papas Bravas, Olive Vinaigrette, Charred Lime

East Coast Oysters

$24.00

Kiwi Nori Mignonette

"Anticuchos" Steak Skewers

$21.00

Aji Amarillo Aioli, Olive Sofrito Vinaigrette

Kids Burger

$16.50

Chicken Fingers

$16.50

Picadera Sampler

$58.00

Arepa App Special

$26.00

Smoked Wings

$23.00

Dinner Entrees

"Ropa Vieja" Short Ribs

$38.00

White Rice, Roasted, Sweet Peppers, Red Onion Pearls, Scallions

Churrasco Skirt Steak

$49.00

Arroz Moro, Maduros, Radish, Scallions, Chimichurri

Salmón A La Plancha

$35.00

Braised Yuca, Quinoa, Squash, Escabeche, Crispy Queen Olives

Grilled Pork Tenderloin

$34.00

Lentils, Chard, Fig and Apple Chutney, Pork Jus

Roasted Chicken

$32.00

Confit Potatoes, Pearl Onion, Oyster Mushrooms, Scallion Pajeori

Market Fish

$39.00

Coconut Ginger Rice, Piquillo Broth, Lemon Herb Oil

Pernil Pork Shank

$40.00

Moro, Piña and Avocado Salsa, Lime, Radish, Maduros

Filet Mignon

$42.00

Honeynut Squash Pure, Brussels Sprouts, Swiss Chard, Orange Maple Butter

16 oz Ribeye Steak

$75.00

Lobster Potato Mousse, Arugula, Agave Mustard Vinaigrette

Paella Clasica

$56.00

Saffron Rice, Chorizo, Shrimp, Mussels, Clams, Chicken with Half Lobster

Veggie Paella

$28.00

Lobster Paella

$75.00

Parrillada Mixta

$128.00

Buttermilk Fried Snapper

$42.00

Cuban Veg Fried Rice

$30.00

Dinner Sides

Yuca Fries

$9.00

Black Beans

$6.00

Maduros

$7.00

White Rice

$6.00

Arroz Moro

$8.00

Tostones

$7.00

Garlic Spinach and Wild Mushrooms

$9.00

Sweet Potato Wedges, Tamarind Glaze

$9.00

Truffle Fries

$10.00

French Fries

$7.00

Avocado

$10.00

Asparagus

$12.00

Coconut Rice

$10.00

Side Salad

$8.00

Side Shrimp (6)

$12.00

Side Lobster

$32.00

Queso Frito

$9.00

Chicharon

$16.00

Desserts

Classic Vanilla Flan

$14.00

Roasted Pineapple, Candied Coconut Chips

Milk Chocolate Pistachio Mousse Cake

$14.00

Amarena Cherries, Pistachio Crumble, Confit Orange Peel

Chocolate Chip Cookie Ice Cream Sliders

$14.00

Vanilla Gelato, Candied Almonds, Raspberry, Toasted Marshmallow, Hot Fudge

Quatro Leches

$14.00

Dulce de Leche, Whipped Cream, Wild Berries

Cinnamon Sugar Churros

$13.00

Chocolate Sauce, Dulce de Leche

Guava and Queso Empanadas

$13.00

Passion Fruit Caramel

DB's Cheesecake Lollipop Tree

$19.00

--- TABLE SHARE DESSERT --- Toffee Crunch, Cherry Pistachio, Chocolate Tuxedo, Bubble Gum Whipped Cream

Ice Cream (1 Scoop)

$5.00

Ice Cream (3 Scoop)

$13.00

Water

Saratoga Still

$12.00

Saratoga Sparkling

$12.00

Soda

Cola

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Club

$4.00

Tonic

$4.00

Diet Cola

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Virgen Mojito

$6.00

Virgen Pina Colada

$6.00

Limonade

$6.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Redbull

$8.00

Juices

Orange Juice

$8.00

Graperuit Juice

$8.00

Pineapple Juice

$8.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Coffee / Tea

Espresso

$4.00

Double Espresso

$5.00

Cortadito

$5.00

Caffé Latte

$6.00

Cappucchino

$6.00

Caffé Americano

$4.00

Tea Bag

$3.00

SC Signature Cocktails

Conejito Malo

$17.00

Captain Morgan White Rum, Pimento, Guava, Pineapple, Aromatic Bitters

Detox Water

$17.00

Belvedere Organic Infusions Blackberry and Lemongrass, Butterfly Pea Flower, Fresh Lemon, Mint Infused Water

Chili Chili Bang Bang

$17.00

Don Julio Blanco Tequila, Ancho Reyes Chile, Passionfruit, Ginger Beer

Henny Guava

$17.00

Hennessy VS, Orange Curacao, Fresh Lemon, Guava

Lady Laura

$17.00

Pisco, In house mix berries/lavender syrup, Fresh lime juice, Egg white, Lavender bitters

Cubanito

$19.00

Tour Of Oaxaca

$19.00

Agua Magica Mezcal, In house Purple Corn/Hibiscus syrup, lime juice, agave.

Lady Laura

$10.00

Ketel One Vodka, Spiced Pear, Pineapple Syrup, Fresh Lime Juice,

Blantons Skyline

$35.00

Blanton's Bourbon, Amaro, Aperol, Triple Sec, Orange Bitters

Forbidden Colada

$35.00

Hennessy VSOP, Clement Mahina Coco, Banana Liquor, Pineapple, In house cinnamon Spiced Syrup

Gold Fashioned

$65.00

Clase Azul Gold, Agave, Bitters, Gold Flakes

Mojitos

$17.00

Bacardi Rum, 2 Lime Wedges, 8 Mint leaves, a sugar spoon

Amor y Passion

$17.00

Henny Sparkling Sangria

$36.00

Last Night Of Fall

$17.00

Hudson House of Play

Guacamole HHP

$50.00

Chicken Empanadas

$50.00

Veggie Empanadas

$55.00

Beef Empanadas

$60.00

Crab Croquettes HHP

$70.00

Cubano Sandwich Bites

$45.00

Tuna Tartare Tacos HHP

$70.00

Maduros HHP

$40.00

Yuca Fries HHP

$35.00

Tostones

$40.00

Kids Chicken Fingers HHP

$45.00

Kids Burger Sliders HHP

$45.00

Holiday '22 Table Share

Bacon On The Clothesline

$22.00

East Coast Oysters

$24.00

Empanadas Mixtas

$59.00

Holiday '22 Apps

Tuna Tartare Taquitos

$23.00

Oysters

$25.00

Short Rib Masitos

$22.00

Kale/Quinoa Salad

$21.00

Chicken Skewers

$21.00

Holiday '22 Entrees

Free Range Chicken

$35.00

Snapper

$42.00

Filet Mignon

$45.00

Pork Chop

$35.00

Diver Scallops

$40.00

Prime Tomahawk

$175.00

Holiday '22 Sides

Garlic Spinach and Wild Mushrooms

$9.00

White Rice

$6.00

Black Beans

$6.00

Arroz Moro

$8.00

Tostones

$7.00

Maduros

$7.00

Yuca Fries

$9.00

Truffle Fries

$10.00

Holiday '22 Kids Entrees

Kids Chicken Fingers

Kids Cheeseburger

Kids Pasta

Holiday '22 Dessert

Dessert Duo

$13.00

Holiday 2022 Menu

Adult Holiday 2023

Kids Holiday 2022

$32.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Modern-Cuban Cuisine Overlooking The Manhattan Skyline

Website

Location

40-4 Riverwalk Place, West New York, NJ 07093

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

