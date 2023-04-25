Main picView gallery

SON OF A BISCUITS

725 Grayson Hwy

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA 30046

Popular Items

Pancake Plate (No Meat)

$6.29

Three Pancakes, two Eggs, hashbrowns, or grits and Choice of meat.

Salmon Grits Bowl

$9.00

Egg Plate

$5.59

two Eggs, Choice of meat, grits or hashbrowns & Biscuit

Breakfast

Biscuits

Bacon Egg & Cheese Biscuit

$3.59

Sausage Egg & Cheese Biscuit

$3.59

Turkey Sausage Egg & Cheese Biscuit

$3.59

Fried Chicken Biscuit

$4.29

Steak dipped Biscuit

$3.59

Spam Egg & Cheese Biscuit

$3.59

Biscuit with Gravy

$2.49

Bacon Biscuit

$2.59

Sausage Biscuit

$2.59

Spam Biscuit

$3.00

Hot link Sausage Biscuit

$3.59

Turkey sausage Biscuit

$3.29

Country ham Biscuit

$3.59

Salmon Biscuit

$4.00

Egg Biscuit

$2.29

Egg & Cheese Biscuit

$2.59

Biscuit

$1.89

Fluffy biscuit with butter or jelly

Egg Plates

Eggs & Bacon Plate

$7.59

Eggs & Sausage Plate

$8.29

Egg plate & Biscuits with Gravy

$8.29

Eggs & Country Fried Steak Plate

$8.59

Eggs & Spam Plate

$8.00

Eggs & Country Ham Plate

$8.59

Eggs & Fried Chicken Plate

$8.29

Eggs & Hot Link Sausage Plate

$8.29

Eggs & Salmon Plate

$8.59

Eggs & Turkey Sausage Plate

$8.59

Cheese egg plate

$6.29

Egg Plate

$5.59

two Eggs, Choice of meat, grits or hashbrowns & Biscuit

Pancake Plates

Pancake Plate (No Meat)

$6.29

Three Pancakes, two Eggs, hashbrowns, or grits and Choice of meat.

Pancake Plate Bacon

$8.29

Pancake Plate Sausage

$8.29

Pancake Plate Chicken

$9.49

Pancake Plate Country Fried Steak

$9.59

Pancake Plate Spam

$8.49

Pancake Plate Turkey Sausage

$8.59

Pancake Plate Country Ham

$9.49

Pancake Plate Salmon

$9.49

Pancake Plate Hot Link Sausage

$8.49

Breakfast bowls Grits

Breakfast Grits bowl ( No Meat )

$6.29

Bacon Grits Bowl

$8.29

Sausage Grits Bowl

$8.59

Chicken Grits Bowl

$9.29

Steak Grits Bowl

$10.29

Spam Grits Bowl

$8.29

Country Ham Grits Bowl

$9.59

Salmon Grits Bowl

$9.00

Turkey Sausage Grits Bowl

$8.59

Hot Link Sausage Grits Bowl

$8.59

Breakfast Bowls Hashbrowns

Breakfast Hashbrown Bowl ( No Meat)

$6.29

Bacon Hashbrown Bowl

$8.29

Sausage Hashbrown Bowl

$8.59

Chicken Hashbrown Bowl

$9.29

Country Fried Steak Hashbrown Bowl

$10.29

Spam Hashbrown Bowl

$8.29

Country Ham Hashbrown Bowl

$9.59

Salmon Hashbrown Bowl

$9.00

Turkey Sausage Hashbrown Bowl

$8.59

Hot Link Sausage Hashbrown Bowl

$8.59

Sides

Side of Grits

$3.00

Grits

Hash-Rounds

$2.29

Round

Hashbrowns

$2.49

Hashbrowns

A LA carte

Jelly

$0.29

packet of jelly

Sausage gravy

$2.29

Brown gravy

$2.29

Cheese

$0.69

Egg

$0.99

Sausage

$3.29

Bacon

$3.59

Spam

$3.59

Country ham

$4.49

Chicken

$4.29

Turkey sausage

$4.59

Hot link sausage

$4.29

Steak

$4.59

Salmon

$4.59

Cheese grits

$2.69

Biscuit

$1.89

Toast

$2.00

pancake

$2.29

Double stack

$4.29

Triple stack

$6.29

Beverages

Beverage

Fountain Drink

Coke a Cola Fountain Drinks

Coffee

Coffee

Chocolate Milk

$2.49

8 oz Glass of Chocalate milk

Milk

$2.49

8 oz Glass of milk

Orange Juice

$2.59

Small 8oz bottle Orange juice

Apple Juice

$2.59

Small 8oz bottle apple juice

Tea

All hours
Sunday5:30 am - 2:00 pm
Monday5:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday5:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday5:30 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Good and Quick Breakfast

Location

725 Grayson Hwy, LAWRENCEVILLE, GA 30046

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

