All American Son Of Bun Follow us on Facebook to see where we are

No reviews yet

Mississippi Highway 90

Pascagoula, MS 39567

Call

Hours

Directions

HOT DOGS

All American

$3.00

Topped with Ketchup - Mustard - Relish

The Elite

$4.00

Topped with Chili - Shredded Cheese - Onions

New Yorker

$4.00

Topped with Spicy Brown Mustard - Sauerkraut

Atomic Dog

$5.00

Topped with Crushed Fritos - Chili - Shredded Cheese - Jalapenos

Slaw Dog

$4.00

Topped with Chili - Coleslaw

Windy City ( Chicago Style )

$5.00

Vienna Hot Dog topped with Mustard - Sweet Relish - Tomato Wedge - Pickle Spear - Onions - Sport Pepper - Dash of Celery Salt - Served on a Poppy Seed bun

Burgers

Simple Man

$9.00

Hamburger topped with Crip Lettuce - Fresh Tomato - Onions - Pickes

Cheese Head

$10.00

Cheeseburger topped with Crisp Lettuce - Fresh Tomato - Onions - Pickles

Bacon Burger

$12.00

Topped with Crispy Bacon - Crisp Lettuce - Fresh Tomato - Onions - Pickles -

Chili Cheeseburger

$11.00

Topped with Chili - Cheese - Onions

Double

$3.00

Brats

Classic

$8.00

Topped with Mustard - Onions

Wisconsin

$8.50

Topped with Cheddar Cheese

PBR ( Beer Brat )

$9.00

Simmered in Pabst Blue Ribbon Beer & Onions Then Grilled and topped with Spicy Brown Mustard - Onions

Sheboygan

$9.00

Topped with Spicy Brown Mustard - Sauerkraut

Italian Beef Sandwich

Italian Beef Sandwich

$12.00

Thinly sliced seasoned Roast Beef simmered and served in Au Jus topped with Sweet / Hot Peppers

Walking Taco

Walking Taco

$10.00

Bag of Doritos filled with Seasoned Taco Meat - Shredded Cheese - Lettuce - Tomatoes - Onions - Olives - Sour Cream - Taco Sauce

Snack Shack

French Fries

$3.00

Cheese Fries

$4.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$5.00

Mozzarella Sticks 7pc

$6.00

Nachos

$5.00

Chili Cheese Nachos

$6.00

Mini Corn Cob

$2.00

Jumbo Pickles

$2.00

Chips

$1.00

Popcorn

$1.00

Homemade Potato Salad

$2.50

Homemade Tuna Salad

$2.50

Fountain Pop

Coke

$3.00+

Diet Coke

$3.00+

Sprite

$3.00+

Mug Root Beer

$3.00+

Mt.Dew

$3.00+

Fanta Orange

$3.00+

Fanta Strawberry

$3.00+

Tropicana Lemonade

$3.00+

Water

$2.00

Quakes Ice Cream

Mississippi Mud

$5.50

Strawberry Cheese Cake

$5.50

The Unicorn

$5.50

Cookie Crumble

$5.50

Cloud Nine

$5.50

Hungry Hound

$5.50

Death By Chocolate

$5.50

Dirt-N- Worms

$5.50

Turtle

$5.50

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Home of the Italian Beef Sandwich!!! Great food!!! Locally sourced!!! Come Get You Some!!!

Location

Mississippi Highway 90, Pascagoula, MS 39567

Directions

