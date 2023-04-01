Restaurant header imageView gallery

Son of A Butcher Grapevine

review star

No reviews yet

480 West State Highway 114

Grapevine, TX 76051

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions


All hours
Sunday9:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

A nostalgic burger spot serving reinvented burgers, shakes and fries

Location

480 West State Highway 114, Grapevine, TX 76051

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Velvet Taco - DFW - Grapevine
orange starNo Reviews
440 W State Highway 114 Grapevine, TX 76051
View restaurantnext
Harvest Hall
orange starNo Reviews
815 s. Main St Grapevine, TX 76105
View restaurantnext
Lo-Lo's Chicken & Waffles - Grapevine, TX - Dallas / Grapevine
orange starNo Reviews
1450 W State Highway 114 Grapevine, TX 76051
View restaurantnext
Chez Fabien Bistro / Main Street Bakery - 316 South Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
316 South Main Street Grapevine, TX 76051
View restaurantnext
PIAF + KITCHEN + WINE + BAR
orange starNo Reviews
129 S Main St #130, Grapevine, TX 76051 GRAPEVINE, TX 76051
View restaurantnext
Meat U Anywhere- Grapevine
orange star4.6 • 1,681
919 W Northwest Hwy Grapevine, TX 76051
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Grapevine

Meat U Anywhere- Grapevine
orange star4.6 • 1,681
919 W Northwest Hwy Grapevine, TX 76051
View restaurantnext
Baja Mex Grill - Baja Grapevine, TX
orange star4.7 • 496
440 Ball Street Grapevine, TX 76051
View restaurantnext
Peace Burger - Peace Grapevine, TX
orange star4.1 • 404
440 Ball St Grapevine, TX 76051
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Grapevine
Southlake
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Colleyville
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Coppell
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Flower Mound
review star
Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)
Bedford
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Irving
review star
Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)
Keller
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Hurst
review star
Avg 4 (18 restaurants)
Lewisville
review star
Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston