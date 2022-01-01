Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

Son of a Gun

review star

No reviews yet

8370 W. 3rd St.

Las Angeles, CA 90048

COCKTAILS

AMERICAN TRILOGY

$16.00

APEROL SPRITZ

$16.00

AVIATION COCKTAIL

$16.00

BEES KNEES

$16.00

BLOOD & SAND

$16.00

BLOODY MARY

$16.00

BOULEVARDIER

$16.00

CAMERON'S KICK

$16.00

CHAMP COCKTAIL

$16.00

COCONUT COLLINS

$16.00

CORPSE REVIVER #2

$16.00

COSMOPOLITAN

$16.00

CRAFTY & ELUSIVE ELK

$16.00

CUBA LIBRE

$16.00

DAIQUIRI

$16.00

DARK & STORMY

$16.00

EASTSIDE

$16.00

FRENCH 75

$16.00

GIMLET

$16.00

GIN RICKEY

$16.00

GOLD RUSH

$16.00

GORDON'S CUP

$16.00

GREYHOUND

$16.00

HOT TODDY

$16.00

INFANTE

$16.00

IRISH COFFEE

$16.00

Jungle Bird

$16.00

KIR ROYALE

$16.00

LAST WORD

$16.00

LITTLE ITALY

$16.00

LONG ISLAND

$16.00

MAI TAI

$16.00

MANHATTAN

$16.00

MARGARITA

$16.00

MEAN STREETS

$16.00

MILK PUNCH

$16.00

MIMOSA

$16.00

MOJITO

$16.00

MOSCOW MULE

$16.00

NEGRONI

$16.00

OLD FASHIONED

$16.00

ORANGE CRUSH

$16.00

PALOMA

$16.00

PAPER PLANE

$16.00

PENICILLIN

$16.00

PEPITO COLLINS

$16.00

PIMMS CUP

$16.00

PINA COLADA

$16.00

PISCO SOUR

$16.00

ROB ROY

$16.00

RUSTY ANCHOR

$16.00

RUSTY NAIL

$16.00

SAZERAC

$16.00

SBAGLIATO

$16.00

SEX ON THE BEACH

$16.00

SHAKEN PINA COLADA

$16.00

SIDECAR

$16.00

TEQUILA DAISY

$16.00

TOM COLLINS

$16.00

VESPER

$16.00

WEESKI

$16.00

WHISKEY SOUR

$16.00

ZOMBIE

$16.00

LEMONDROP

$16.00

ESPRESSO MARTINI

$16.00

IRISH COFFEE

$16.00

HOT TODDY

$16.00

COCONUT GRASSHOPPER

$16.00

LIQUOR

APEROL

$14.00

CAMPARI

$14.00

CARPANO ANTICA

$14.00

COCCHI AMERICANO

$14.00

LILLET BLANC

$14.00

LILLET ROSE

$14.00

MONTANARO AFTER 6PM

$14.00

PUNT E MES

$14.00

ANGELS ENVY

$15.00

BASIL HAYDEN

$16.00

Bulleit

$16.00

HIGH WEST AMERICAN PRAIRIE

$16.00

MICHTERS

$16.00

OLD RIP VAN WINKLE 10

$45.00

Four Roses

$17.00

Wellers 12YR

$30.00

Old Forester 1870

$17.00

Old Forester 1897

$18.00

Brothers Bond

$17.00

Bombergers 22

$32.00

Pipe Dream

$18.00

Bardstown

$17.00

Woodford Double Oaked

$18.00

Woodford Reserve

$16.00

E.H Taylor

$18.00

GERMAIN ROBIN XO

$20.00

MILLET BAS ARMANAC

$17.00

TARIQUET BAS ARMANAC

$18.00

SALOON STRENGTH

$16.00

Seven Tails XO

$18.00

AMARGO-VALLET

$15.00

AMARO NONINO

$15.00

CHINA CHINA

$16.00

CYNAR

$14.00

DELL'ERBORISTA

$15.00

FERNET BRANCA

$14.00

GREEN CHARTREUSE

$16.00

LUXARDO AMARETTO

$14.00

MONTENEGRO

$15.00

NARDINI

$14.00

SANTA MARIA

$14.00

UNDERBERG

$5.00

Fred Jerbis Fernet

$16.00

AVIATION GIN

$17.00

AVIATION OLD TOM

$17.00

BAR HILL

$17.00

BENHAMS SONOMA DRY

$16.00

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE

$16.00

OCCITAN

$16.00

HENDRICKS

$17.00

PLYMOUTH

$17.00

TANQUERAY

$17.00

St George

$17.00

Fords Gin

$17.00

Botonist

$17.00

LOS NAHUALES

$20.00

Rosaluna

$16.00

7 Misterios

$16.00

MEZCAL DE LEYENDAS

$16.00

Dos Hombres

$16.00

Mezcal Verde

$17.00

EL MERO MERO

$17.00Out of stock

Mal Bien

$18.00

APPLETON

$16.00

CLEMENT VSOP

$16.00

DIPLOMATICO

$17.00

GOSLINGS

$16.00

HAVANA CLUB

$16.00

MOUNT GAY EXTRA OLD

$18.00

PAMPERO ANIVERSARIO

$16.00

RON ZACAPA NEGRA

$16.00

SMITH & CROSS

$16.00

Kuleana LIght

$16.00

JAMES E PEPPER 1776

$16.00

MICHTERS RYE

$18.00

PINHOOK

$16.00

RITTENHOUSE

$16.00

SAZERAC

$16.00

WHISTLEPIG

$21.00

Wolves Project

$25.00

Old Forrester

$16.00

Piggyback

$18.00

1956 GLEN GRANT

$200.00

BALVENIE 12YR

$22.00

BOWMORE 12YR

$16.00

DUNCAN TAYLOR DIMENSIONS

$40.00

GLENDULLAN 15YR

$18.00

GLENLIVET 12YR

$16.00

GLENLIVET 21YR

$32.00

GLENMORANGIE 10YR

$22.00

GLENROTHES 1995

$18.00

JW BLUE

$45.00

JW GHOST & RARE

$45.00

KING STREET

$17.00

LAPHROAIG 10YR

$16.00

LAPHROAIG 18YR

$42.00

MACALLAN 12 YR

$17.00

MACPHAIL 8YR ORKNEY

$16.00

OBAN

$18.00

PEAT MONSTER

$16.00

The Dalmore 15yr

$27.00

Jura Seven Wood

$20.00

Highland Park 12yr

$20.00

Kopke 10yr Tawny

$17.00

Umelicious

$17.00

1oz CASA DRAGONES Sippin

$27.00

2oz CASA DRAGONES Sippin

$54.00

Nosotros Blanco

$17.00

Nosotros Repo

$18.00

Don Fulano Anejo

$20.00

Don Fulano Blanco

$16.00

Don Fulano Repo

$18.00

FORTALEZA BLANCO

$20.00

FORTALEZA ANEJO

$25.00

LA FAMILIA

$40.00

ARRETTE REPO

$16.00

SIETE LEGUAS BLANCO

$16.00

SIETE LEGUAS REPOSADO

$16.00

Arrette Anejo

$21.00

Cabal Blanco

$17.00

Cabal Repo

$18.00

OCHO REPOSADO

$17.00

Hiatus Blanco

$17.00

Hiatus Repo

$18.00

Hiatus Anejo

$20.00

Herradura Ultra

$20.00

Lalo Tequila

$18.00

CHOPIN

$18.00

KETEL ONE

$17.00

Sunny Vodka

$17.00

Humbolt

$16.00

GREY GOOSE

$18.00

Haku Vodka

$17.00

HIGH WEST CAMPFIRE

$15.00

KIKORI

$16.00

LUCKY CAT

$25.00

POWERS

$15.00

RED BREAST

$17.00

Sierra Norte Purple Corn

$17.00

Lost Irish

$16.00

Woodford Reserve

$16.00

Kaiyo Whisky

$22.00

Suntory Whisky

$16.00

Shenks

$32.00

Michtors SourMash

$16.00

Slane

$16.00

Komagatake Single Malt

$19.00

BEER

Gillys

$5.00

STELLA

$6.00

Bad Hombre

$7.00

Betty IPA

$8.00Out of stock

Octoberfest

$8.00Out of stock

COFFEE &TEA

AMERICANO

$6.00

CAPPUCCINO

$6.00

ESPRESSO

$6.00

LATTE

$6.00

MACCHIATO

$6.00

DOUBLE ESPRESSO

$8.00

SENCHA FUKAMUSHI

$6.00

EMPEROR'S CHAMOMILE

$6.00

FIRST FLUSH DARJEELING

$6.00

FRESH MINT

$6.00

MAGNOLIA BLOSSOM OOLONG

$6.00

MASALA CHAI

$6.00

NON-ALCOHOLIC BEV

Still Water

$9.00

Sparkling Water

$9.00

ARNOLD PALMER

$6.00

ARNOLD PALMER REFILL

CLUB SODA

$4.00

CLUB SODA REFILL

CRANBERRY JC

$3.00

DIET COKE

$4.25

GINGER BEER

$4.00

GINGERALE

$4.00

HOT WATER

ICE TEA

$5.00

ICE TEA REFILL

LEMONADE

$6.00

LEMONADE REFILL

MEXICAN COKE

$6.00

MEXICAN SPRITE

$6.00

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$6.00

TONIC

$4.00

SM Sparkling

$6.00

SAKE

Winter Blossom

$22.00

Mirror of Truth

$25.00

Lady Luck

$17.00

Masters Touch

$17.00

SPECIALTY COCKTAILS

Pick me up

$17.00

Lemon Drip

$17.00

Smokey Girl

$17.00

Mexican Old Fashioned

$17.00

Son of a Cosmo

$17.00

Mezcal Manhattan

$17.00

Moment of Clarity

$17.00

WINE

Lambrusco

$16.00+

PetNat

$16.00+

Prosseco

$16.00

Riesling

$15.00+

Chardonnay

$15.00+

White Blend

$16.00+

Gavoty

$16.00+

Bobal

$15.00+

Ginger

$16.00+

Furmint

$15.00+

AGLIANICO

$17.00+

Bardolino

$16.00+

Gamay

$16.00+

Grenache Blend

$16.00+

PINOT NOIR

$17.00+

CORKAGE

$30.00

FOOD

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$19.75

SPICY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$19.75

LOBSTER BLT

$36.50

KENNEBEC FRENCH FRIES

$9.50

Nashville Hot Fries

$11.50

SMOKED MAHI FISH DIP

$21.50

PIMENTO CHEESE DIP

$12.50

CARMELIZED ONION DIP

$12.50

GEM CAESAR SALAD

$18.50

ROASTED BROCCOLI SALAD

$19.50

HEIRLOOM TOMATO

$19.50

HAMACHI

$24.75

BIGEYE TUNA

$32.50

OYSTER

$4.00

SNAPPER CEVICHE

$22.50

LOBSTER ROLL

$13.00

LINGUINE

$32.50

SHRIMP TOAST

$14.50

CHILLED PEEL & EAT SHRIMP

$26.50

FISH & CHIPS

$23.50

TROUT AMANDINE

$32.50

COLLAR

$27.50Out of stock

SMOKED BABY BACK RIBS

$25.50

BROADBENT COUNTRY HAM PLATE

$24.50

UTENSILS

DESSERT

COCONUT SORBET

$7.25+

LIME YOGURT

$12.00+

BOURBON CRUNCH

$7.25+

COFFEE

$7.25+

GIANDUJA

$7.25+

ITALIAN HAMBURGER

$12.00

CANDLE

CREME BRULEE

$7.25+

BANANA BREAD

$13.25

HONEY CHAMOMILE

$7.25+

Passion Fruit

$7.25+

EXTRAS

OUTSIDE DESSERT FEE

$5.00

CIABATTA

$3.00

EXTRA CHIPS

$3.00+

EXTRA HUSHPUPPIES

$9.50

HOT TOWELS

PRE-FIXE

$75.00

BABY ANIMAL

$9.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$12.50

RETAIL

COOKBOOK

$24.95

CBS

CBS BOX

$89.78
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

8370 W. 3rd St., Las Angeles, CA 90048

Directions

Gallery
Son of a Gun image
Son of a Gun image

