SONA

36 E 20th St

New York, NY 10003

Order Again

Small Plates

$16.00

Crispy Cauliflower, Spicy Lentil Dust, Veg, GF

$28.00

Crispy Popcorn Style Fritters, Pickled Mango Sauce, GF

$20.00

Kundapur Chicken Masala, GF

$18.00

Spicy Egg and Chicken Pockets, Mint Dip

$22.00

Pan Seared Lamb Pâté, Puff Pastry

$16.00

Market Greens, South Indian Spiced Vinaigrette, Veg, GF

$18.00

Spice Roasted Japanese Sweet Potatoes, Honey Yogurt, Pomegranate, Veg, GF

Signature

$28.00

Paneer & Ricotta Kofta, Cashew Coconut Sauce, Veg

$28.00

House Made Cheese, Roasted Tomatoes, Cashew Masala, Veg, GF

$36.00

Coconut Clam Broth, Kokum, Red Rice, GF

$34.00

Pickled Onion Salad, Spicy Cilantro Dip, GF

Punjabi Grilled Chicken

$32.00

Green Market Salad, Lemon Mustard Dressing, GF

$56.00

Elysian Fields Lamb, Baked Potato, Garlic Raita, Fennel, GF

Classic

$26.00

Spring Vegetables, Mangalore Style Green Sauce, Veg, GF

$38.00

Coconut, Kokum, Red Chili, GF

$32.00

Charcoal Smoked Tikka, Tomato Cream Gravy, GF

$42.00

"Junglee Maas" Slow Cooked Elysian Fields Lamb, Fiery Red Chili Sauce, GF

Biriyani

$28.00

Veg, GF

$32.00

GF

$42.00

GF

Accompaniments

$14.00

Veg, GF

$16.00

Veg, GF

$14.00

Veg, GF

Steamed Basmati Rice

$8.00

Veg, GF

Kerala Red Rice

$8.00

Veg, GF

Breads

$12.00

Veg

$8.00

Veg

$8.00

Veg

Dessert

Pear Jalebi

$12.00

Sarsaparilla Pear Butter, Almond Mawa Cake

Chocolate Bebinca

$12.00

Goan Layer Cake, Valrhona Chocolate Crémeux

Golgappa Shots

Sides

Main Course

Smoked Salmon

Masala Egg Roll

Pav Bhaji

Drink

Mimosa

Bloody Mary

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
SONA reimagines the wonders of Indian fare in a space that evokes a bygone era of a boisterous yet elegant India—all within the heart of New York City.

