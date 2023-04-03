Restaurant header imageView gallery

SoNapa Grille - Jax Beach

review star

No reviews yet

2400 3rd Street South

Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food

Appetizer

Three Cheese Asiago Bread

$6.90

Olive oil, herb butter and pesto for dipping.

Bacon Wrapped Scallops

$20.90

Lemon chardonnay butter sauce.

Cotija Cauliflower

$13.10

Cotija Cauliflower

Tuna Crudo Tacos

$15.90

Raw Yellowfin tuna tossed in a soy and ginger sauce, cucumber, avocado, and sesame seeds.

Baked Brie

$16.10

Warm baked brie with fruit compote, crusty bread and crackers.

Honey & Chipotle Salmon

$16.10

Crisps, apple fig relish, and shallot dipping sauce.

Korean Ribs

$16.10

Sesame seeds, green onions, and Asian street fries.

Pot Stickers

$14.10

Chinese dumplings filled with edamame and cabbage, citrus ginger sauce, and wasabi aioli.

Lamb Lollichops

$21.10

4 dijon rubbed grilled lamb chops, bacon jam, goat cheese, field greens

Pork Belly

$12.90

White Marble Farms pork belly slow roasted, flash fried.

Soup & Salad

Bowl Lobster Bisque

$10.10

Bowl Soup of the Day

$8.90

LG House Salad

$12.90

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumber, Kalamata olives, red onions, goat cheese, pecans, and citrus vinaigrette.

LG Caesar Salad

$12.90

Romaine, croutons, and parmesan cheese.

LG Wedge Salad

$15.90

Artisan Romaine, blue cheese, candied bacon, red onions, and walnuts.

LG Honey Ginger Sam Salad

$18.90

Mixed greens, red onions, blue cheese crumbles, toasted almonds, blood orange vinaigrette.

LG Apple Chicken Salad

$16.10

Mixed greens, grilled chicken, dried cranberries, roasted pecans, blue cheese, and apple vinaigrette.

LG Steak Salad

$20.90

4oz Filet Tenderloin, mixed greens, red onions, cherry tomatoes, dried currants, blue cheese, avocado, balsamic-shallot vinaigrette

Choose Two

$14.90

Your choice of soup, half salad, or half flat bread.

Add Soup of Day

$6.10

Add Bisque

$6.10

Add House Salad

$6.10

Add Caesar Salad

$6.10

Half House Salad

$6.50

Half Caesar Salad

$6.50

Half Wedge Salad

$7.95

Flatbreads

Knights Valley Flatbread

$14.10

Steak, mozzarella and blue cheese, red onions, and balsamic reduction.

Santa Rosa Flatbread

$14.10

Grilled chicken. avocado, chipotle pesto, cilantro, and fire-roasted red peppers.

Sereno Del Mar

$14.10

Grilled shrimp, sun-dried tomato pesto, spinach, fresh mozzarella, grape tomatoes, balsamic glaze

Central Valley Flatbread

$14.10

Mission figs, prosciutto, goat cheese, caramelized onions, arugula, and balsamic reduction.

Alexander Valley Flatbread

$13.10

Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, and extra virgin olive oil.

Dry Creek Flatbread

$14.10

Crumbled beef & mild Italian sausage, red sauce, fresh mozzarella, parmesan oregano

Entrees

Mushroom and Cabernet Meatloaf

$21.90

Kobe beef and pork blend, portobella cabernet sauce, sage & white cheddar scalloped potatoes.

Filet Medallions

$41.10

Two 4oz Filet medallions, parmesan risotto, blue cheese beurre blanc

Maple Ginger Sirloin

$29.10

10oz Center Cut Sirloin, maple, ginger & soy marinated, cabernet crimini mushrooms, Yukon gold mashed potatoes, crispy onions.

Baby Back Ribs

$27.90

Blueberry chipotle barbecue sauce, 3 cheese Mac-n-cheese, and crispy onions.

"Highway 29s" Pork Chop

$26.90

10oz. center-cut bone-in pork chop, home-made mustard sauce, Yukon Gold mashed potatoes.

Shrimp and Scallop Carbonara

$28.90

Fettuccine, parmesan cheese, prosciutto, and garlic toast.

Bison Bolognese

$25.90

Bison, beef, pork, Cavatappi Pasta

Portabella Mushroom Ravioli

$25.90

Short rib, truffle cream sauce, parmesan cheese, garlic toast.

Chicken Marsala

$22.90

Two 5oz chicken breast, lightly floured and sauteed with Marsala wine, butter and Portabella mushrooms, Served over Parmesan risotto with 2 asparagus sprigs.

Sonoma Style Chicken

$22.90

Sautéed Spinach, sun dried tomatoes, goat cheese, citrus Burrell bland, smashed cauliflower

Pork Tenderloin Piccata

$28.90

8oz Kurabuta pork tenderloin, capers, lemon, white wine, parmesan risotto & crispy prosciutto.

Sashimi Tuna

$29.10

Yellowfin tuna, shichimi seasoned and seared rare, coconut sticky rice, Thai chili Brussel sprouts, wasabi, pickled ginger, soy sauce.

SoNapa Steak Burger

$15.90

8oz Certified Angus Steakburger, lettuce, tomato, shoestring fries.

Pimento Cheese Sliders

$14.90

Two double Angus beef patties, pimento cheese, bacon pieces,

Beyond Burger

$15.10

6oz vegan patty, gluten-free bun, lettuce, tomato, grilled asparagus

Sides

Thai Chili Brussel Sprouts

$6.90

Smashed Cauliflower

$6.90

Sauteed Spinach

$6.90

Mashed Potatoes

$6.90

Coconut Rice

$6.90

Shoestring Fries

$6.90

Crimini Mushrooms

$6.90

Mac & Cheese

$6.90

Scalloped Potatoes

$6.90

Asparagus

$6.90

Parmesan Risotto

$10.00

Desserts

Chocolate Cake

$8.10

Flourless Chocolate Cake, vanilla ice cream

Howell Mountain

$9.10

A piping hot pineapple upside-down cake served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Bread Pudding

$9.90

Sweet and salty bourbon sauce, candied pecans, and creamy gelato.

Cheesecake

$9.10

Fresh fruit compote, whipped cream, fresh blueberries

Scoop Ice Cream

$2.90

Feature Food

4oz Yellowtail Snapper, two shrimp and one scallop, seasoned and seared, served on a bed of creamy parmesan risotto and finished with a rich saffron beurre blanc

Sonoma Salmon

$27.10

Grilled Salmon

$24.10

Snapper Feature

$34.90

4oz Yellowtail Snapper, seasoned & seared, served over Yukon Gold mashed potatoes and topped with a classic tomato, caper and Kalamata olive Puttanesca Sauce

Kids Food

Kid Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Kid Burger

$8.00

Kid Flatbread

$8.00

Kid Chk Tender

$8.00

NA Beverages

Beverages

Cold Bev

$3.10

Iced Tea

$3.10

Coffee

$3.10

Hot Tea

$3.10

Espresso

$5.90

Double Espresso

$7.10

Ginger Ale

$3.10

Cranberry Juice

$3.10

Grapefruit Juice

$3.10

Pineapple Juice

$3.10

Latte

$5.90

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$4.10

Club Soda

Milk

$3.10

Cappuccino

$5.90

VOSS Still Water

$4.10

Virgin Berryessa

$4.10

Cocktails

When She's In Napa

$11.10

Tusk

$11.90

Berryessa

$11.10

El Bonita Margarita

$11.10

Spicy El Bonita Margarita

$11.10

Espresso Martini

$12.10

SoNapa Cosmo

$11.90

Key Lime Martini

$10.90

Sonoma Smash

$12.10

Chocolate Martini

$12.10

The Cure

$10.00

El Verano Caliente

$10.00

Beer

Draft Beers

Bold City Mad Manatee IPA

$6.90

Buzzin Bee Honey Rye Wheat

$6.90

Intuition Jon Boat

$6.90

Bottled Beer

Budweiser

$5.10

Bud Light

$5.10

Coors Light

$5.10

Michelob Ultra

$5.10

Miller Lite

$5.10

Yuengling

$5.10

Sam Adams

$5.10

Becks NA

$5.10

Heineken

$6.10

Stella Artois

$6.10

Guinness

$6.10

Corona

$6.10

Blue Moon

$6.10

Craft, Cider, Seltzer

Angry Orchard Cider (GF)

$6.10

McKenzie's Black Cherry (GF)

$6.10

Duke's Brown Ale

$6.10

Orange Blossom Pilsner

$6.10

High Noon Lime

$6.10

High Noon Peach

$6.10

High Noon Pineapple

$6.10

Ancor Steam

$6.10

Wine

Red Wine

GLS Guenoc Pinot Noir

$7.90

GLS EOS Pinot Noir

$10.90

GLS JAX Y3 Piont Noir

$15.10

GLS Guenoc Merlot

$7.90

GLS J. Lohr Merlot

$10.10

GLS Guenoc Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.90

GLS Rodney Strong Cabernet Sauvignon

$11.90

GLS Daou Cabernet Sauvignon

$14.10

GLS Buena Vista Cabernet Sauvignon

$18.90

GLS Banshee Mordecai

$12.10

GLS Sebastani Bourbon Barrel Red Blend

$10.10

GLS Seghesio Red Zinfandel

$12.90

GLS Taylor Fladgate Tawny Port

$11.90

GLS BIN 27 Port

$9.90

BTL Guenoc Pinot Noir

$30.00

BTL EOS Pinot Noir

$42.00

BTL JAX Y3 Piont Noir

$59.00

BTL Belle Glos Piont Noir

$65.00

BTL Paul Hobbs Pinot Noir

$75.00

BTL Twomey Pinot Noir

$72.00

BTL Kosta Browne Pinot Noir

$152.00

BTL Guenoc Merlot

$30.00

BTL J. Lohr Merlot

$40.00

BTL Oberon Merlot

$49.00

BTL Pride Mountain Merlot

$80.00

BTL Guenoc Cabernet Sauvignon

$30.00

BTL Rodney Strong Cabernet Sauvignon

$47.00

BTL Daou Cabernet Sauvignon

$56.00

BTL Foley Johnson Cabernet Sauvignon

$72.00

BTL Buena Vista Cabernet Sauvignon

$74.00

BTL Roth Cabernet Sauvignon

$52.00

BTL Frogs Leap Cabernet

$82.00

BTL Adaptation Cabernet Sauvignon

$80.00

BTL Merryvale Cabernet Sauvignon

$89.00

BTL Round Pond Estate Cabernet Sauvignon

$112.00

BTL Merus Cabernet Sauvignon

$170.00

BTL Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon

$130.00

BTL Silver Oak Alexander Cabernet Sauvignon

$115.00

BTL Silver Oak NAPA Cabernet Sauvignon

$175.00

BTL Cing Cepages

$100.00

BTL Banshee Mordecai

$47.00

BTL Sebastani Bourbon Barrel Red Blend

$40.00

BTL Seghesio Red Zinfandel

$50.00

BTL Director's Cut Red Zinfandel

$60.00

BTL Rombauer Red Zinfandel

$65.00

BTL Inkblot Petite Sirah

$49.00

BTL Lancaster Estate Cuvee

$70.00

White Wine

GLS Beringer White Zinfandel

$7.90

GLS EOS Moscato

$8.90

GLS Guenoc Sauvignon Blanc

$7.90

GLS Ferrari Carano Fume Blanc

$9.90

GLS Rombauer Sauvignon Blanc

$13.10

GLS Conundrum White Blend

$10.10

GLS Guenoc Pinot Grigio

$7.90

GLS EOS Pinot Grigo

$8.90

GLS Firestone Riesling

$8.90

GLS Ferrari Carano Rose

$11.10

GLS Guenoc Chardonnay

$7.90

GLS Rutherford Rance Chardonnay

$11.10

GLS Chalk Hill Chardonnay

$15.10

GLS Rombauer Chardonnay

$17.90

GLS Chandon Champagne Split

$13.10

BTL Beringer White Zinfandel

$30.00

BTL EOS Moscato

$36.00

BTL Guenoc Sauvignon Blanc

$30.00

BTL Ferrari Carano Fume Blanc

$38.00

BTL Rombauer Sauvignon Blanc

$51.00

BTL Cuvaison Sauvignon Blanc

$48.00

BTL Conundrum White Blend

$40.00

BTL Guenoc Pinot Grigio

$30.00

BTL EOS Pinot Grigo

$36.00

BTL Firestone Riesling

$36.00

BTL Ferrari Carano Rose

$43.00

BTL Daou Rose

$42.00

BTL Guenoc Chardonnay

$30.00

BTL Rutherford Rance Chardonnay

$44.00

BTL Chalk Hill Chardonnay

$59.00

BTL Rombauer Chardonnay

$71.00

BTL Cakebread Chardonnay

$70.00

BTL Merryvale Chardonnay

$73.00

BTL Far Niente Chardonnay

$90.00

BTL Banshee Ten of Cups Brut

$35.00

BTL Domaine Carneros Brut

$50.00

Corkage Fee

Corkage Fee

$15.00

Feature Wine

La Crema Sauv Blanc

$35.00

Belle Glos Blanc de Noir

$41.00

Justifcation

$65.00

Quilt Cabernet

$70.00

Sanford Pinot Noir

$62.00

Chimney Rock Cabernet

$127.00

Overture

$190.00

Quintessa

$275.00

Opus One

$380.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

More than just a restaurant, SoNapa Grille is really about a lifestyle. Great wine & Chef inspired southern California cuisine is at the heart of what we do. Look forward to serving you soon!

Website

Location

2400 3rd Street South, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Bearded Pig - Jax Beach - 1700 3rd Street South
orange starNo Reviews
1700 3rd Street South Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
View restaurantnext
Hot Dog Hut
orange starNo Reviews
1439 3rd St S Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
View restaurantnext
RENNA'S PIZZA - JAX BEACH
orange star4.3 • 377
592 Marsh Landing Parkway Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
View restaurantnext
Jax Beach Brunch Haus
orange starNo Reviews
610 3rd St S Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
View restaurantnext
Oaxaca Club - Jax Beach - 131 NORTH 1ST AVENUE
orange starNo Reviews
131 NORTH 1ST AVENUE Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
View restaurantnext
RP's Fine Food & Drink
orange star4.4 • 282
1183 Beach Blvd Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Jacksonville Beach

MOJO KITCHEN - JAX BEACH
orange star4.6 • 2,323
1500 Beach Blvd Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
View restaurantnext
RENNA'S PIZZA - JAX BEACH
orange star4.3 • 377
592 Marsh Landing Parkway Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
View restaurantnext
The Wine Bar
orange star4.5 • 364
320 1st Street North Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
View restaurantnext
RP's Fine Food & Drink
orange star4.4 • 282
1183 Beach Blvd Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Jacksonville Beach
Neptune Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Atlantic Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Ponte Vedra Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Ponte Vedra
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Jacksonville
review star
Avg 4.5 (133 restaurants)
Saint Johns
review star
No reviews yet
Fernandina Beach
review star
Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)
Saint Augustine
review star
Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)
Palatka
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston