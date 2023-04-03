SoNapa Grille - Jax Beach
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
More than just a restaurant, SoNapa Grille is really about a lifestyle. Great wine & Chef inspired southern California cuisine is at the heart of what we do. Look forward to serving you soon!
Location
2400 3rd Street South, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Bearded Pig - Jax Beach - 1700 3rd Street South
No Reviews
1700 3rd Street South Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
View restaurant
RENNA'S PIZZA - JAX BEACH
4.3 • 377
592 Marsh Landing Parkway Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
View restaurant
Oaxaca Club - Jax Beach - 131 NORTH 1ST AVENUE
No Reviews
131 NORTH 1ST AVENUE Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Jacksonville Beach
RENNA'S PIZZA - JAX BEACH
4.3 • 377
592 Marsh Landing Parkway Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
View restaurant