SONAPA GRILLE- New Smyrna Beach
3406 S. Atlantic Ave
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169
Food
Appetizer
Three Cheese Asiago Bread
Olive oil, herb butter and pesto for dipping.
Bacon Wrapped Scallops
Lemon chardonnay butter sauce.
Cotija Cauliflower
Cotija Cauliflower
Tuna Crudo Tacos
Raw Yellowfin tuna tossed in a soy and ginger sauce, cucumber, avocado, and sesame seeds.
Baked Brie
Warm baked brie with fruit compote, crusty bread and crackers.
Honey & Chipotle Salmon
Crisps, apple fig relish, and shallot dipping sauce.
Korean Ribs
Sesame seeds, green onions, and Asian street fries.
Pot Stickers
Chinese dumplings filled with edamame and cabbage, citrus ginger sauce, and wasabi aioli.
Lamb Lollichops
4 dijon rubbed grilled lamb chops, bacon jam, goat cheese, field greens
Pork Belly
Soup & Salad
Bowl Lobster Bisque
Bowl Soup of the Day
LG House Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumber, Kalamata olives, red onions, goat cheese, pecans, and citrus vinaigrette.
LG Caesar Salad
Romaine, croutons, and parmesan cheese.
LG Wedge Salad
Artisan Romaine, blue cheese, candied bacon, red onions, and walnuts.
LG Honey Ginger Sam Salad
Mixed greens, red onions, blue cheese crumbles, toasted almonds, blood orange vinaigrette.
LG Apple Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, grilled chicken, dried cranberries, roasted pecans, blue cheese, and apple vinaigrette.
LG Steak Salad
4oz Filet Tenderloin, mixed greens, red onions, cherry tomatoes, dried currants, blue cheese, avocado, balsamic-shallot vinaigrette
Choose Two
Your choice of soup, half salad, or half flat bread.
Add Soup of Day
Add Bisque
Add House Salad
Add Caesar Salad
Half House Salad
Half Caesar Salad
Half Wedge Salad
Flatbreads
Knights Valley Flatbread
Steak, mozzarella and blue cheese, red onions, and balsamic reduction.
Santa Rosa Flatbread
Grilled chicken. avocado, chipotle pesto, cilantro, and fire-roasted red peppers.
Sereno Del Mar
Grilled shrimp, sun-dried tomato pesto, spinach, fresh mozzarella, grape tomatoes, balsamic glaze
Central Valley Flatbread
Mission figs, prosciutto, goat cheese, caramelized onions, arugula, and balsamic reduction.
Alexander Valley Flatbread
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, and extra virgin olive oil.
Dry Creek Flatbread
Crumbled beef & mild Italian sausage, red sauce, fresh mozzarella, parmesan oregano
Entrees
Meatloaf
Kobe beef and pork blend, portobella cabernet sauce, sage & white cheddar scalloped potatoes.
Filet Medallions
Two 4oz Filet medallions, parmesan risotto, blue cheese beurre blanc
Sirloin
10oz Center Cut Sirloin, maple, ginger & soy marinated, cabernet crimini mushrooms, Yukon gold mashed potatoes, crispy onions.
Baby Back Ribs
Blueberry chipotle barbecue sauce, 3 cheese Mac-n-cheese, and crispy onions.
Pork Chop
10oz. center-cut bone-in pork chop, home-made mustard sauce, Yukon Gold mashed potatoes.
Carbonara
Fettuccine, parmesan cheese, prosciutto, and garlic toast.
Bison Bolognese
Bison, beef, pork, Cavatappi Pasta
Portabella Mushroom Ravioli
Short rib, truffle cream sauce, parmesan cheese, garlic toast.
Chicken Marsala
Two 5oz chicken breast, lightly floured and sauteed with Marsala wine, butter and Portabella mushrooms, Served over Parmesan risotto with 2 asparagus sprigs.
Sonoma Chicken
Sautéed Spinach, sun dried tomatoes, goat cheese, citrus Burrell bland, smashed cauliflower
Pork Tenderloin Piccata
8oz Kurabuta pork tenderloin, capers, lemon, white wine, parmesan risotto & crispy prosciutto.
Sashimi Tuna
Yellowfin tuna, shichimi seasoned and seared rare, coconut sticky rice, Thai chili Brussel sprouts, wasabi, pickled ginger, soy sauce.
Burger
8oz Certified Angus Steakburger, lettuce, tomato, shoestring fries.
Sliders
Two double Angus beef patties, pimento cheese, bacon pieces,
Beyond Burger
6oz vegan patty, gluten-free bun, lettuce, tomato, grilled asparagus
Sides
Desserts
Chocolate Cake
Flourless Chocolate Cake, vanilla ice cream
Howell Mountain
A piping hot pineapple upside-down cake served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Bread Pudding
Sweet and salty bourbon sauce, candied pecans, and creamy gelato.
Cheesecake
Fresh fruit compote, whipped cream, fresh blueberries
Scoop Ice Cream
NA Beverages
Beverages
Liquor
Vodka
Well Vodka
Absolut
Ciroc Pineapple
Grey Goose Orange
Grey Goose
Grey Goose Citron
Grey Goose La Poire
Ketel One
Pinnacle Whipped
Russian Standard
Smirnoff
Smirnoff Vanilla
Stolichnaya
Titos
Wheatley's
DBL Well Vodka
DBL Absolut
DBL Ciroc Pineapple
DBL Grey Goose
DBL Grey Goose Citron
DBL Grey Goose Orange
DBL Grey Goose La Poire
DBL Ketel One
DBL Pinnacle Whipped
DBL Russian Standard
DBL Smirnoff
DBL Smirnoff Vanilla
DBL Stolichnaya
DBL Titos
DBL Wheatley's
Gin
Rum
Well Rum
1888
Bacardi
Malibu
Captain Morgan
Gosling's
Meyers
Zaya Rum
Mount Gay
Kraken
Ron Zacapa
Sugar Works
DBL Well Rum
DBL 1888
DBL Bacardi
DBL Captain Morgan
DBL Gosling's
DBL Kraken
DBL Malibu
DBL Meyers
DBL Mount Gay
DBL Ron Zacapa
DBL Sugar Works
DBL Zaya Rum
Tequila
Well Tequila
Casa Dragones Anjeo
Casa Dragones Joven
Casamigos Reposado
Cincoro
Don Julio 1942
Patron
Hurradura Reposado
Jose Cuervo
Tres Agave
Maestro Dobel Cristalino
Dobel Reposado
DBL Well Tequila
DBL Casa Dragones Anjeo
DBL Casa Dragones Javen
DBL Casamigos Reposado
DBL Cincoro
DBL Don Julio 1942
DBL Hurradura Reposado
DBL Jose Cuervo
DBL Maestro Dobel Cristalino
DBL Patron
DBL Tres Agave
Whiskey/Bourbon
Well Bourbon
Well Whiskey
Angels Envy
Basil Hayden
Bulleit Rye
Bulleit Bourbon
Canadian Club
Crown Royal
Elijah Craig Toasted Barrell
4 Roses Small Batch
Gentleman Jack
Horse Solider
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jim Beam
Knob Creek
Makers Mark
Sagamore Rye
Seagram's 7
Seagram's VO
Southern Comfort
Slaughter House
Traverse City BBN
Wild Turkey American Honey
Woodford Reserve
Yellowstone Select
DBL Well Bourbon
DBL Well Whiskey
DBL Angels Envy
DBL Basil Hayden
DBL Bulliet
DBL Bulliet Rye
DBL Canadian Club
DBL Crown Royal
DBL Elijah Craig Toasted Barrell
DBL 4 Roses Small Batch
DBL Gentleman Jack
DBL Horse Solider
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL Jameson
DBL Jim Beam
DBL Knob Creek
DBL Makers Mark
DBL Sagamore Rye
DBL Seagram's 7
DBL Seagram's VO
DBL Slaughter House
DBL Traverse City BBN
DBL Wild Turkey American Honey
DBL Woodford Reserve
DBL Yellowstone Select
Buffalo Trace
Blantons
Eagle Rare
Elijah C. 18 year
E.H Taylor
Very Old St Nick
High West
Angel's Envy Rye
Traverse City BRL
Scotch
Well Scotch
Balvenie 14yr
Chivas Regal
Dalamore 12yr
Dewar's
Famous Grouse
Glenlivet 12yr
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Red
Maccallan 12 year
DBL Well Scotch
DBL Chivas Regal
DBL Dewars
DBL Famous Grouse
DBL Johnnie Walker Black
DBL Johnnie Walker Red
Glenlivet
Mcallen 12 YR
Balvenie 14 YR.
Balvenie 15 YR.
Balvenie 17 YR.
Johnnie Walker Platinum
Dalmore 12Yr
Liqueurs/Cordials
Amaretto DiSaronno
Aperol
Campari
Blackberry Brandy
Cointreau
Drambuie
Frangelico
Licor 43
Grand Marnier
Baileys
Fernet Branca
Kahlua
Lemoncello
Licor 43
Peach Schnapps
Peppermint Schnapps
Chambord
Drambuie
Sambuca Black
Sambuca
Remy Martin VSOP
Paul Mason Brandy
Midori
Buttershots
Blue Curacao
B&B Brandy
Banana Liqueur
Apple Pucker
Creme De Menthe
Creme De Cacao
Sloe Gin
Triple Sec
Trader Vic's COCO
Trader Vic's WHT COCO
Cocktails
Cocktails
Beer
Bottled Beer
Craft, Cider, Seltzer
Wine
Red Wine
GLS Guenoc Pinot Noir
GLS EOS Pinot Noir
GLS JAX Y3 Piont Noir
GLS Guenoc Merlot
GLS J. Lohr Merlot
GLS Guenoc Cabernet Sauvignon
GLS Rodney Strong Cabernet Sauvignon
GLS Daou Cabernet Sauvignon
GLS Buena Vista Cabernet Sauvignon
GLS Sebastani Bourbon Barrel Red Blend
GLS Banshee Mordecai
GLS Seghesio Red Zinfandel
GLS Taylor Fladgate Tawny Port
GLS BIN 27 Port
BTL Guenoc Pinot Noir
BTL EOS Pinot Noir
BTL JAX Y3 Piont Noir
BTL Belle Glos Piont Noir
BTL Paul Hobbs Pinot Noir
BTL Twomey Pinot Noir
BTL Kosta Browne Pinot Noir
BTL Guenoc Merlot
BTL J. Lohr Merlot
BTL Oberon Merlot
BTL Pride Mountain Merlot
BTL Guenoc Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL Rodney Strong Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL Daou Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL Foley Johnson Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL Buena Vista Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL Roth Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL Adaptation Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL Merryvale Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL Round Pond Estate Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL Merus Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL Silver Oak Alexander Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL Silver Oak NAPA Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL Cing Cepages
BTL Banshee Mordecai
BTL Sebastani Bourbon Barrel Red Blend
BTL Seghesio Red Zinfandel
BTL Director's Cut Red Zinfandel
BTL Rombauer Red Zinfandel
BTL Inkblot Petite Sirah
BTL Lancaster Estate Cuvee
BTL Frogs Leap Cab
White Wine
GLS Baringer White Zinfandel
GLS EOS Moscato
GLS Guenoc Sauvignon Blanc
GLS Ferrari Carano Fume Blanc
GLS Rombauer Sauvignon Blanc
GLS Conundrum White Blend
GLS Guenoc Pinot Grigio
GLS EOS Pinot Grigo
GLS Firestone Riesling
GLS Ferrari Carano Rose
GLS Guenoc Chardonnay
GLS Rutherford Ranch Chardonnay
GLS Chalk Hill Chardonnay
GLS Rombauer Chardonnay
GLS Chandon Champagne Split
BTL Baringer White Zinfandel
BTL EOS Moscato
BTL Guenoc Sauvignon Blanc
BTL Ferrari Carano Fume Blanc
BTL Rombauer Sauvignon Blanc
BTL Cuvaison Sauvignon Blanc
BTL Conundrum White Blend
BTL Guenoc Pinot Grigio
BTL EOS Pinot Grigo
BTL Firestone Riesling
BTL Ferrari Carano Rose
BTL Daou Rose
BTL Guenoc Chardonnay
BTL Rutherford Ranch Chardonnay
BTL Chalk Hill Chardonnay
BTL Rombauer Chardonnay
BTL Cakebread Chardonnay
BTL Merryvale Chardonnay
BTL Far Niente Chardonnay
BTL Banshee Ten of Cups Brut
BTL Domaine Carneros Brut
Corkage Fee
|Sunday
|4:30 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|4:30 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:30 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|4:30 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|4:30 pm - 12:00 am
More than just a restaurant, SoNapa Grille is really about a lifestyle. Great wine & Chef inspired northern California cuisine is at the heart of what we do. Look forward to serving you soon!
3406 S. Atlantic Ave, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169