Restaurant header imageView gallery

SONAPA GRILLE- New Smyrna Beach

review star

No reviews yet

3406 S. Atlantic Ave

New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food

Appetizer

Three Cheese Asiago Bread

$6.90

Olive oil, herb butter and pesto for dipping.

Bacon Wrapped Scallops

$21.90

Lemon chardonnay butter sauce.

Cotija Cauliflower

$13.10

Cotija Cauliflower

Tuna Crudo Tacos

$15.90

Raw Yellowfin tuna tossed in a soy and ginger sauce, cucumber, avocado, and sesame seeds.

Baked Brie

$16.10

Warm baked brie with fruit compote, crusty bread and crackers.

Honey & Chipotle Salmon

$16.10

Crisps, apple fig relish, and shallot dipping sauce.

Korean Ribs

$16.10

Sesame seeds, green onions, and Asian street fries.

Pot Stickers

$14.10

Chinese dumplings filled with edamame and cabbage, citrus ginger sauce, and wasabi aioli.

Lamb Lollichops

$21.10

4 dijon rubbed grilled lamb chops, bacon jam, goat cheese, field greens

Pork Belly

$12.90

Soup & Salad

Bowl Lobster Bisque

$10.10

Bowl Soup of the Day

$8.90

LG House Salad

$12.90

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumber, Kalamata olives, red onions, goat cheese, pecans, and citrus vinaigrette.

LG Caesar Salad

$12.90

Romaine, croutons, and parmesan cheese.

LG Wedge Salad

$15.90

Artisan Romaine, blue cheese, candied bacon, red onions, and walnuts.

LG Honey Ginger Sam Salad

$18.90

Mixed greens, red onions, blue cheese crumbles, toasted almonds, blood orange vinaigrette.

LG Apple Chicken Salad

$16.10

Mixed greens, grilled chicken, dried cranberries, roasted pecans, blue cheese, and apple vinaigrette.

LG Steak Salad

$20.90

4oz Filet Tenderloin, mixed greens, red onions, cherry tomatoes, dried currants, blue cheese, avocado, balsamic-shallot vinaigrette

Choose Two

$14.90

Your choice of soup, half salad, or half flat bread.

Add Soup of Day

$6.10

Add Bisque

$6.10

Add House Salad

$6.10

Add Caesar Salad

$6.10

Half House Salad

$6.50

Half Caesar Salad

$6.50

Half Wedge Salad

$7.95

Flatbreads

Knights Valley Flatbread

$14.10

Steak, mozzarella and blue cheese, red onions, and balsamic reduction.

Santa Rosa Flatbread

$14.10

Grilled chicken. avocado, chipotle pesto, cilantro, and fire-roasted red peppers.

Sereno Del Mar

$14.10

Grilled shrimp, sun-dried tomato pesto, spinach, fresh mozzarella, grape tomatoes, balsamic glaze

Central Valley Flatbread

$14.10

Mission figs, prosciutto, goat cheese, caramelized onions, arugula, and balsamic reduction.

Alexander Valley Flatbread

$13.10

Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, and extra virgin olive oil.

Dry Creek Flatbread

$14.10

Crumbled beef & mild Italian sausage, red sauce, fresh mozzarella, parmesan oregano

Entrees

Meatloaf

$21.90

Kobe beef and pork blend, portobella cabernet sauce, sage & white cheddar scalloped potatoes.

Filet Medallions

$41.10

Two 4oz Filet medallions, parmesan risotto, blue cheese beurre blanc

Sirloin

$29.10

10oz Center Cut Sirloin, maple, ginger & soy marinated, cabernet crimini mushrooms, Yukon gold mashed potatoes, crispy onions.

Baby Back Ribs

$27.90

Blueberry chipotle barbecue sauce, 3 cheese Mac-n-cheese, and crispy onions.

Pork Chop

$26.90

10oz. center-cut bone-in pork chop, home-made mustard sauce, Yukon Gold mashed potatoes.

Carbonara

$28.90

Fettuccine, parmesan cheese, prosciutto, and garlic toast.

Bison Bolognese

$25.90

Bison, beef, pork, Cavatappi Pasta

Portabella Mushroom Ravioli

$25.90

Short rib, truffle cream sauce, parmesan cheese, garlic toast.

Chicken Marsala

$22.90

Two 5oz chicken breast, lightly floured and sauteed with Marsala wine, butter and Portabella mushrooms, Served over Parmesan risotto with 2 asparagus sprigs.

Sonoma Chicken

$22.90

Sautéed Spinach, sun dried tomatoes, goat cheese, citrus Burrell bland, smashed cauliflower

Pork Tenderloin Piccata

$28.90

8oz Kurabuta pork tenderloin, capers, lemon, white wine, parmesan risotto & crispy prosciutto.

Sashimi Tuna

$29.10

Yellowfin tuna, shichimi seasoned and seared rare, coconut sticky rice, Thai chili Brussel sprouts, wasabi, pickled ginger, soy sauce.

Burger

$15.90

8oz Certified Angus Steakburger, lettuce, tomato, shoestring fries.

Sliders

$14.90

Two double Angus beef patties, pimento cheese, bacon pieces,

Beyond Burger

$15.10

6oz vegan patty, gluten-free bun, lettuce, tomato, grilled asparagus

Sides

Thai Chili Brussel Sprouts

$6.90

Smashed Cauliflower

$6.90

Sauteed Spinach

$6.90

Mashed Potatoes

$6.90

Coconut Rice

$6.90

Shoestring Fries

$6.90

Cremini Mushrooms

$6.90

Mac & Cheese

$6.90

Scalloped Potatoes

$6.90

Asparagus

$6.90

Parmesan Risotto

$10.00

Desserts

Chocolate Cake

$8.10

Flourless Chocolate Cake, vanilla ice cream

Howell Mountain

$9.10

A piping hot pineapple upside-down cake served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Bread Pudding

$9.90

Sweet and salty bourbon sauce, candied pecans, and creamy gelato.

Cheesecake

$9.10

Fresh fruit compote, whipped cream, fresh blueberries

Scoop Ice Cream

$2.90

Feature Food

Red Grouper

$45.90

Mahi Mahi

$30.90Out of stock

Salmon Dinner

$25.90

Kids Food

Kid Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Kid Burger

$8.00

Kid Flatbread

$8.00

Kid Chk Tender

$8.00

NA Beverages

Beverages

Cold Bev

$3.10

Iced Tea

$3.10

Coffee

$3.10

Hot Tea

$3.10

Espresso

$5.90

Double Espresso

$7.10

Ginger Ale

$3.10

Cranberry Juice

$3.10

Grapefruit Juice

$3.10

Pineapple Juice

$3.10

Latte

$5.90

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$4.10

Club Soda

Milk

$3.10

Cappuccino

$5.90

VOSS Still Water

$4.10

Mocktail Berryessa

$4.10

Liquor

Vodka

Well Vodka

$6.90

Absolut

$9.90

Ciroc Pineapple

$10.90

Grey Goose Orange

$10.90

Grey Goose

$10.90

Grey Goose Citron

$10.90

Grey Goose La Poire

$10.90

Ketel One

$10.90

Pinnacle Whipped

$8.90

Russian Standard

$8.90

Smirnoff

$8.90

Smirnoff Vanilla

$8.90

Stolichnaya

$9.90

Titos

$9.90

Wheatley's

$8.90

DBL Well Vodka

$9.90

DBL Absolut

$13.90

DBL Ciroc Pineapple

$15.90

DBL Grey Goose

$15.90

DBL Grey Goose Citron

$15.90

DBL Grey Goose Orange

$15.90

DBL Grey Goose La Poire

$15.90

DBL Ketel One

$15.90

DBL Pinnacle Whipped

$12.40

DBL Russian Standard

$12.40

DBL Smirnoff

$12.40

DBL Smirnoff Vanilla

$12.40

DBL Stolichnaya

$13.90

DBL Titos

$13.90

DBL Wheatley's

$12.40

Gin

Well Gin

$6.90

Beefeater

$9.90

Bombay Saphire

$9.90Out of stock

Botanist Gin

$10.90

Empress

$10.90

Hendricks

$10.90

St. Augustine

$9.90

Tanqueray

$9.90

DBL Well Gin

$9.90

DBL Beefeater

$13.90

DBL Bombay Saphire

$13.90

DBL Botanist Gin

$15.90

DBL Empress

$15.90

DBL Hendricks

$15.90

DBL St. Augustine

$13.90

DBL Tanqueray

$13.90

Rum

Well Rum

$6.90

1888

$9.90

Bacardi

$8.90

Malibu

$8.90

Captain Morgan

$8.90

Gosling's

$8.90

Meyers

$9.90

Zaya Rum

$9.90

Mount Gay

$8.90

Kraken

$8.90

Ron Zacapa

$11.90

Sugar Works

$8.90

DBL Well Rum

$9.90

DBL 1888

$13.90

DBL Bacardi

$12.40

DBL Captain Morgan

$12.40

DBL Gosling's

$12.40

DBL Kraken

$12.40

DBL Malibu

$12.40

DBL Meyers

$13.90

DBL Mount Gay

$12.40

DBL Ron Zacapa

$15.90

DBL Sugar Works

$12.40

DBL Zaya Rum

$13.90

Tequila

Well Tequila

$6.90

Casa Dragones Anjeo

$39.90

Casa Dragones Joven

$75.90

Casamigos Reposado

$11.90

Cincoro

$18.90

Don Julio 1942

$42.10Out of stock

Patron

$11.90

Hurradura Reposado

$9.90Out of stock

Jose Cuervo

$8.90

Tres Agave

$9.90

Maestro Dobel Cristalino

$28.90

Dobel Reposado

$11.90

DBL Well Tequila

$9.90

DBL Casa Dragones Anjeo

$74.90

DBL Casa Dragones Javen

$149.90

DBL Casamigos Reposado

$17.90

DBL Cincoro

$27.90

DBL Don Julio 1942

$80.90

DBL Hurradura Reposado

$13.90

DBL Jose Cuervo

$11.90

DBL Maestro Dobel Cristalino

$54.90

DBL Patron

$17.90

DBL Tres Agave

$13.90

Whiskey/Bourbon

Well Bourbon

$6.90

Well Whiskey

$6.90

Angels Envy

$11.90

Basil Hayden

$11.90

Bulleit Rye

$9.90

Bulleit Bourbon

$9.90

Canadian Club

$8.90

Crown Royal

$10.90

Elijah Craig Toasted Barrell

$14.90

4 Roses Small Batch

$10.90

Gentleman Jack

$10.90

Horse Solider

$10.90

Jack Daniels

$9.90

Jameson

$10.90

Jim Beam

$8.90

Knob Creek

$10.90Out of stock

Makers Mark

$10.90

Sagamore Rye

$10.90

Seagram's 7

$8.90

Seagram's VO

$8.90

Southern Comfort

$7.90

Slaughter House

$9.90

Traverse City BBN

$10.90

Wild Turkey American Honey

$9.90

Woodford Reserve

$11.90

Yellowstone Select

$10.90

DBL Well Bourbon

$9.90

DBL Well Whiskey

$9.90

DBL Angels Envy

$17.90

DBL Basil Hayden

$17.90

DBL Bulliet

$13.90

DBL Bulliet Rye

$13.90

DBL Canadian Club

$12.90

DBL Crown Royal

$15.40

DBL Elijah Craig Toasted Barrell

$15.40

DBL 4 Roses Small Batch

$15.40

DBL Gentleman Jack

$15.40

DBL Horse Solider

$15.40

DBL Jack Daniels

$13.90

DBL Jameson

$15.40

DBL Jim Beam

$13.90

DBL Knob Creek

$15.40

DBL Makers Mark

$15.40

DBL Sagamore Rye

$15.40

DBL Seagram's 7

$12.90

DBL Seagram's VO

$12.90

DBL Slaughter House

$13.90

DBL Traverse City BBN

$15.40

DBL Wild Turkey American Honey

$13.90

DBL Woodford Reserve

$15.40

DBL Yellowstone Select

$15.40

Buffalo Trace

$13.90

Blantons

$31.00

Eagle Rare

$20.90

Elijah C. 18 year

$34.90

E.H Taylor

$15.90

Very Old St Nick

$31.00

High West

$15.90

Angel's Envy Rye

$13.90

Traverse City BRL

$14.90

Scotch

Well Scotch

$6.90

Balvenie 14yr

$14.90

Chivas Regal

$10.90

Dalamore 12yr

$14.90

Dewar's

$9.90

Famous Grouse

$8.90

Glenlivet 12yr

$11.90

Johnnie Walker Black

$11.90

Johnnie Walker Red

$9.90

Maccallan 12 year

$14.90

DBL Well Scotch

$9.90

DBL Chivas Regal

$15.40

DBL Dewars

$13.90

DBL Famous Grouse

$12.40

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$17.90

DBL Johnnie Walker Red

$13.90

Glenlivet

$10.90

Mcallen 12 YR

$13.90

Balvenie 14 YR.

$13.90

Balvenie 15 YR.

$14.90

Balvenie 17 YR.

$15.90

Johnnie Walker Platinum

$17.10

Dalmore 12Yr

$13.90

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto DiSaronno

$9.90

Aperol

$6.90

Campari

$9.90

Blackberry Brandy

$6.90

Cointreau

$6.90Out of stock

Drambuie

$10.90

Frangelico

$9.90

Licor 43

$7.90

Grand Marnier

$9.90

Baileys

$9.90

Fernet Branca

$7.90

Kahlua

$7.90

Lemoncello

$7.90

Licor 43

$7.90

Peach Schnapps

$5.90

Peppermint Schnapps

$5.90

Chambord

$9.90

Drambuie

$9.90

Sambuca Black

$6.90

Sambuca

$7.90

Remy Martin VSOP

$11.90

Paul Mason Brandy

$6.90

Midori

$7.90

Buttershots

$6.90

Blue Curacao

$5.90

B&B Brandy

$10.90

Banana Liqueur

$5.90

Apple Pucker

$6.90

Creme De Menthe

$5.90

Creme De Cacao

$5.90

Sloe Gin

$5.90

Triple Sec

$5.90

Trader Vic's COCO

$6.90

Trader Vic's WHT COCO

$6.90

Cocktails

Cocktails

When She's In Napa

$11.10

Tusk

$11.90

Berryessa

$11.10

El Bonita Margarita

$11.10

Spicy El Bonita Margarita

$11.10

Espresso Martini

$12.10

SoNapa Cosmo

$11.90

Key Lime Martini

$10.90

Sonoma Smash

$12.10

Chocolate Martini

$12.10

The Cure

$10.00Out of stock

El Verano Caliente

$10.00Out of stock

Feature Cocktails

The Cure

$10.00Out of stock

El Verano Caliente Margarita

$10.00Out of stock

Beer

Draft Beers

Beach Hippie IPA

$6.90

Half Wall Orange Crush

$6.90

NSB Feeding Frenzy

$6.90

Bottled Beer

Budweiser

$5.10

Bud Light

$5.10

Coors Light

$5.10

Michelob Ultra

$5.10

Miller Lite

$5.10

Yuengling

$5.10

Sam Adams

$5.10

Becks NA

$5.10

Heineken 0.0.

$6.10

Heineken

$6.10

Stella Artois

$6.10

Guinness

$6.10

Corona

$6.10

Blue Moon

$6.10

Craft, Cider, Seltzer

Orange Blossom Pilsner

$6.10

Duke's Brown Ale

$6.10

Angry Orchard Cider (GF)

$6.10

McKenzie's Black Cherry (GF)

$6.10

High Noon

$6.10

Anchor Steam

$6.10

Wine

Red Wine

GLS Guenoc Pinot Noir

$7.90

GLS EOS Pinot Noir

$10.90

GLS JAX Y3 Piont Noir

$15.10

GLS Guenoc Merlot

$7.90

GLS J. Lohr Merlot

$10.10

GLS Guenoc Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.90

GLS Rodney Strong Cabernet Sauvignon

$11.90

GLS Daou Cabernet Sauvignon

$14.10

GLS Buena Vista Cabernet Sauvignon

$18.90

GLS Sebastani Bourbon Barrel Red Blend

$10.10

GLS Banshee Mordecai

$12.10

GLS Seghesio Red Zinfandel

$12.90

GLS Taylor Fladgate Tawny Port

$11.90

GLS BIN 27 Port

$9.90

BTL Guenoc Pinot Noir

$30.00

BTL EOS Pinot Noir

$42.00

BTL JAX Y3 Piont Noir

$59.00

BTL Belle Glos Piont Noir

$65.00

BTL Paul Hobbs Pinot Noir

$75.00

BTL Twomey Pinot Noir

$72.00

BTL Kosta Browne Pinot Noir

$152.00

BTL Guenoc Merlot

$30.00

BTL J. Lohr Merlot

$40.00

BTL Oberon Merlot

$49.00

BTL Pride Mountain Merlot

$80.00

BTL Guenoc Cabernet Sauvignon

$30.00

BTL Rodney Strong Cabernet Sauvignon

$47.00

BTL Daou Cabernet Sauvignon

$56.00

BTL Foley Johnson Cabernet Sauvignon

$72.00

BTL Buena Vista Cabernet Sauvignon

$74.00

BTL Roth Cabernet Sauvignon

$52.00

BTL Adaptation Cabernet Sauvignon

$80.00

BTL Merryvale Cabernet Sauvignon

$89.00

BTL Round Pond Estate Cabernet Sauvignon

$112.00

BTL Merus Cabernet Sauvignon

$170.00

BTL Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon

$130.00

BTL Silver Oak Alexander Cabernet Sauvignon

$115.00

BTL Silver Oak NAPA Cabernet Sauvignon

$175.00

BTL Cing Cepages

$100.00

BTL Banshee Mordecai

$47.00

BTL Sebastani Bourbon Barrel Red Blend

$40.00

BTL Seghesio Red Zinfandel

$50.00

BTL Director's Cut Red Zinfandel

$60.00

BTL Rombauer Red Zinfandel

$65.00

BTL Inkblot Petite Sirah

$49.00Out of stock

BTL Lancaster Estate Cuvee

$70.00

BTL Frogs Leap Cab

$82.00

White Wine

GLS Baringer White Zinfandel

$7.90

GLS EOS Moscato

$8.90

GLS Guenoc Sauvignon Blanc

$7.90

GLS Ferrari Carano Fume Blanc

$9.90

GLS Rombauer Sauvignon Blanc

$13.10

GLS Conundrum White Blend

$10.10

GLS Guenoc Pinot Grigio

$7.90

GLS EOS Pinot Grigo

$8.90

GLS Firestone Riesling

$8.90

GLS Ferrari Carano Rose

$11.10

GLS Guenoc Chardonnay

$7.90

GLS Rutherford Ranch Chardonnay

$11.10

GLS Chalk Hill Chardonnay

$15.10

GLS Rombauer Chardonnay

$17.90

GLS Chandon Champagne Split

$13.10

BTL Baringer White Zinfandel

$30.00

BTL EOS Moscato

$36.00

BTL Guenoc Sauvignon Blanc

$30.00

BTL Ferrari Carano Fume Blanc

$38.00

BTL Rombauer Sauvignon Blanc

$51.00

BTL Cuvaison Sauvignon Blanc

$48.00

BTL Conundrum White Blend

$40.00

BTL Guenoc Pinot Grigio

$30.00

BTL EOS Pinot Grigo

$36.00

BTL Firestone Riesling

$36.00

BTL Ferrari Carano Rose

$43.00

BTL Daou Rose

$42.00

BTL Guenoc Chardonnay

$30.00

BTL Rutherford Ranch Chardonnay

$44.00

BTL Chalk Hill Chardonnay

$59.00

BTL Rombauer Chardonnay

$71.00

BTL Cakebread Chardonnay

$70.00

BTL Merryvale Chardonnay

$73.00

BTL Far Niente Chardonnay

$90.00

BTL Banshee Ten of Cups Brut

$35.00

BTL Domaine Carneros Brut

$50.00

Corkage Fee

Corkage Fee

$15.00

Feature Wine

Rodney Chardonnay

$28.00

Conundrum Red Blend

$30.00

Quilt Chardonnay

$35.00

Rombauer Merlot

$40.00

Rombauer Proprietor's Chardonnay

$85.00

Quilt Reserve Cabernet

$90.00

The Bard from Realm

$200.00

Caymus Special Select

$280.00

Opus One

$390.00

Austin Hope Cabernet

$75.00
All hours
Sunday4:30 pm - 12:00 am
Monday4:30 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:30 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:30 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:30 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:30 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:30 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

More than just a restaurant, SoNapa Grille is really about a lifestyle. Great wine & Chef inspired northern California cuisine is at the heart of what we do. Look forward to serving you soon!

Website

Location

3406 S. Atlantic Ave, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Colt's Pig Stand - NSB - 723 East 3rd Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
723 East 3rd Avenue New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169
View restaurantnext
La Terraza - New Smyrna
orange starNo Reviews
1414 S. Atlantic Ave New Smyrna, FL 32169
View restaurantnext
Ocean Breeze Tiki Bar and Grill
orange starNo Reviews
521 Flagler Ave New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169
View restaurantnext
Bagel Barn Cafe & Deli
orange starNo Reviews
103 North Ridgewood Avenue Edgewater, FL 32132
View restaurantnext
Tin and Taco NSB - 102 S Cooper St
orange starNo Reviews
102 S Cooper St New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169
View restaurantnext
Cafe Verde - New Smyrna Beach
orange star4.7 • 885
301 Flagler Ave New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New Smyrna Beach

The Grille at Riverview
orange star4.1 • 2,057
101 Flagler Ave New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169
View restaurantnext
Clancy's Cantina - 301 Flagler Avenue
orange star4.1 • 1,246
301 Flagler Avenue New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169
View restaurantnext
Cafe Verde - New Smyrna Beach
orange star4.7 • 885
301 Flagler Ave New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169
View restaurantnext
JB's Fish Camp
orange star4.4 • 3
859 Pompano Ave New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New Smyrna Beach
Port Orange
review star
No reviews yet
Daytona Beach
review star
Avg 4 (28 restaurants)
Ormond Beach
review star
No reviews yet
Orange City
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Deland
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Sanford
review star
Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)
Oviedo
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Titusville
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Lake Mary
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston