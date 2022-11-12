Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sonder & Dram

review star

No reviews yet

12 Ash Street

Lewiston, ME 04240

Popular Items

French Fries
Late Night Noodz
Roasted Brussels Sprouts

Plates

Bacon Cheeseburger

$18.00

bacon, blended burger patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and S&D sauce on a sesame seed bun; served with fries

Bacon Onion Jam Grilled Cheese

$14.00

American & cheddar cheeses between butter-toasted white bread, with house made bacon onion jam; served with fries

Carnitas Tacos

$10.00

three carnitas tacos, flour tortillas, roasted tomato salsa, onions, cilantro, cotija cheese

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

boneless tenders tossed in your choice of buffalo, BBQ, or moxy sauce

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$10.00

pulled BBQ chicken, Monterey jack cheese, pickled pepper relish, chipotle sauce

French Fries

$6.00

twice cooked French fries served with ketchup

Late Night Noodz

$14.00

ramen noodles, mixed stir fry vegetables, stir fry sauce, topped with a fried egg

Popcorn

$5.00

choice of butter + salt, Chef's choice, or truffle

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$13.00

pan roasted Brussels sprouts and bacon, glazed with maple syrup, stout beer + grain mustard

S&D Burger

$16.00

blended burger patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and S&D sauce on a sesame seed bun; served with fries

Sides

Bleu Cheese

$1.00

Garlic Aioli

$2.00

Ketchup

Ranch

$1.00

Glassware

Bissell Brothers Pint Glass

$10.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Sonder & Dram, combining elevated fresh new american food, inventive cocktails, local beer, and everything you want in a memorable bar experience.

Location

12 Ash Street, Lewiston, ME 04240

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

