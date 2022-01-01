Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Sonder Social Club

75 Reviews

$$

966 Douglas Ave, Unit 101

Dunedin, FL 34698

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Sonder Social Club opened in July 2019 and is located in the heart of downtown Dunedin in the Artisan District. Since then. Award-winning chef Christopher Artrip has been serving the highest quality bar food experience in the Tampa Bay Area. We truly pride ourselves on geniune hospitality and making sure our guests taste the difference in our food and drinks. In 2020 and 2021, Sonder was voted the best cocktail bar in Tampa Bay by both Creative Loafing and the Tampa Bay Times. As well as best new design. Sonder Social Club continues to innovate and push the boundaries of what a cocktail bar can be. Being Dunedin’s first Craft Cocktail bar it’s definitely a must see when in the area.

966 Douglas Ave, Unit 101, Dunedin, FL 34698

