Gemini Bar

456 North State Street

Lake Oswego, OR 97034

SALAD & SOUP

Caesar salad

$7.00

Crispy chopped romaine lettuce, creamy dressing, shaved parmesan cheese, and croutons.

House salad

$7.00

A mix of crisp iceberg lettuce, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, and croutons.

Northwest salad

$8.00

A bed of mixed greens, red grapes, walnuts, pear slices, and gorgonzola.

Soup

$4.00+

Chilli

$7.00+

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$16.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$18.00

Hawaiian Pizza

$17.00

Veggie Pizza

$18.00

BBQ Brisket Pizza

$18.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come Early - Stay Late

456 North State Street, Lake Oswego, OR 97034

