  Song' E Napule - 132 W Houston - 132 West Houston St
Song' E Napule - 132 W Houston 132 West Houston St

132 West Houston St

New York, NY 10012

WINE & BEER

RED WINES

(Glass) MONTEPULCIANO D'ABRUZZO, SIMONETTI

$6.00

(Bottle) MONTEPULCIANO D'ABRUZZO, SIMONETTI

$41.00

(Glass) VERRAZZANO ROSSO, TOSCANA

$14.00

(Bottle) VERRAZZANO ROSSO, TOSCANA

$54.00

(Glass) LACRIMANERO, CANTINE OLIVELLA

$15.00

(Bottle) LACRIMANERO, CANTINE OLIVELLA

$70.00

(Glass) CHIANTI, GIULIO STRACCALI

$12.00

(Bottle) CHIANTI, GIULIO STRACCALI

$52.00

(Glass) AGLIANICO IRPINIA, MASTROBERARDINO

$14.00

(Bottle) AGLIANICO IRPINIA, MASTROBERARDINO

$54.00

(Glass) FABULAE MELODY´A SANGIOVESE

$15.00

(Bottle) FABULAE MELODY´A SANGIOVESE

$65.00

(Glass) FABULAE CALIMMA CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$15.00

(Bottle) FABULAE CALIMMA CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$60.00

(Glass) CAVE CANEM MONTEPULCIANO D'ABRUZZO

$14.00

(Bottle) CAVE CANEM MONTEPULCIANO D'ABRUZZO

$60.00

WHITE WINES

(Glass) PINOT GRIGIO, SIMONETTI

$6.00

(Bottle) PINOT GRIGIO, SIMONETTI

$41.00

(Glass) LACRIMABIANCO, CANTINE OLIVELLA

$14.00

(Bottle) LACRIMABIANCO, CANTINE OLIVELLA

$56.00

(Glass) LA RIVOLTA CODA DI VOLPE DOC

$15.00

(Bottle) LA RIVOLTA CODA DI VOLPE DOC

$60.00

(Glass) LA RIVOLTA "I VIGNETI DI BRUMA" FALANGHINA IGP

$15.00

(Bottle) LA RIVOLTA "I VIGNETI DI BRUMA" FALANGHINA IGP

$60.00

(Glass) LA RIVOLTA FIANO DOC

$15.00

(Bottle) LA RIVOLTA FIANO DOC

$75.00

(Glass) LA RIVOLTA GRECO DOC

$16.00

(Bottle) LA RIVOLTA GRECO DOC

$75.00

(Glass) TERRA DI BRIGANTI BENEPOP ORANGE

$15.00

(Bottle) TERRA DI BRIGANTI BENEPOP ORANGE

$70.00

SPARKLING WINES

(Glass) NUMERO UNO, VALDO

$12.00

(Bottle) NUMERO UNO, VALDO

$45.00

(Glass) GRAGNANO, CANTINE FEDERICIANE

$14.00

(Bottle) GRAGNANO, CANTINE FEDERICIANE

$56.00

ROSÉS

(Glass) ROSÉ, SICILIA D.O.C.

$12.00

(Bottle) ROSÉ, SICILIA D.O.C.

$52.00

(G) SAN SALVATORE, VETERE ROSATO

$14.00

(B) SAN SALVATORE, VETERE ROSATO

$65.00

BEERS

PERONI

$6.00

Bottle 11oz beer from Roma, Italy

CUORE DI NAPOLI

$11.00

Light-bodied American Pale Ale (APA), characterized by exotic hops that give it a fresh scent with notes of citrus fruits, herbs, resin, and spices, is served in many typical places in the center of Naples, where many Neapolitans and artists meet.

NATAVOTA

$11.00

A very light blonde lager that can be requested and brewed several times: hops give an intense flavor to a drink that is both highly digestible and tasty.

FOOD

SPECIAL OF THE DAY

GNOCCHI FRESH BLACK TRUFFLE

$40.00

Stuffed Gnocchi with a high quality pecorino cheese and black pepper mixture, parmigiano reggiano 24 months fondue, truffle oil, and shaved fresh black truffle.

FRESH BLACK TRUFFLE PIZZA (12")

$40.00Out of stock

Imported mozzarella (fior di latte di Agerola), white organic mushrooms, topped with 24 months cured Prosciutto di Parma, Stracciatella, Parmigiano Reggiano, and shaved fresh black truffle.

ANTIPASTI

CROCCHE' DI PATATE

$8.00

Hand made potato croquette, filled with smoked buffalo mozzarella cheese and pecorino cheese.

INSALATA CAPRESE

$16.00

Imported buffalo Mozzarella with tomatoes, fresh basil and extra virgin olive oil.

PARMIGIANA DI MELANZANE

$18.00

Eggplant parmigiana with tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil and parmigiano.

CARPACCIO DI BRESAOLA

$15.00

Carpaccio di bresaola (cured beef) whit arugula and shaved Parmigiano topped with lemon dressing.

BURRATA

$20.00

Imported burrata with arugula and 24 months cured Prosciutto di Parma.

3 POLPETTE AL SUGO

$15.00

Three homemade meatballs, covered with tomato sauce and Parmigiano Reggiano.

INSALATE

KALE SALAD

$16.00

Baby kale, pine nuts, raisins, shaved Parmesan and lemon vinaigrette.

INSALATA DI CESARE

$16.00

Baby kale, crostini, Parmesan and Caesar dressing.

POMODORINI SALAD

$15.00

Arugula, cherry tomatoes, shaved Parmesan and balsamic vinaigrette.

INSALATA DELLA CASA

$13.00

Mixed market salad and balsamic vinaigrette.

MEDITERRANEAN SALAD

$16.00

Beets, arugula, lettuce, fennel, goat cheese and balsamic vinaigrette.

PRIMI

GNOCCHI SORRENTINA

$20.00

Potato dumplings with tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano and basil.

SPAGHETTI ALLA SCARPARIELLO

$21.00

Spaghetti with datterini cherry tomato sauce, shaved parmigiano reggiano and pepper flakes.

SPAGHETTI ALLA PUTTANESCA

$22.00

Spaghetti with piennolo sweet cherry tomatoes from the Vesuvio, capers, black olives, mediterranean tuna with shaved parmigiano reggiano.

FETTUCCINE NERE CON GAMBERI

$23.00

Black fettuccine (squid ink) with shrimps, datterini tomatoes sauce and pepper flakes.

PACCHERI GENOVESE

$24.00

Jumbo rigatoni with slow cooked onion ragu, veal and Parmigiano reggiano.

FETTUCCINE BOLOGNESE

$22.00

Fettuccine (egg pasta) with beef meat sauce ragu and Parmigiano reggiano

SPAGHETTI CON POLPETTE

$21.00

Spaghetti with meatballs, tomato sauce and Parmigiano reggiano.

GNOCCHI WHITE TRUFFLE CREAM

$28.00

Stuffed Gnocchi with a high quality pecorino cheese and black pepper mixture, parmigiano reggiano 24 months fondue, truffle oil, and white truffle cream.

PASTA AL POMODORO

$18.00

Spaghetti with tomato sauce.

SPAGHETTI ALLE VONGOLE

$26.00

Spaghetti & clams in a garlic sauce. *The clams are with the shell, small pieces of it might be found in the plate. Please eat them carefully.

SECONDI

5 POLPETTE AL SUGO

$21.00

Five homemade meatballs, covered with tomato sauce and Parmigiano Reggiano.

POLLO ALLA MILANESE

$22.00

Deep-fried organic chicken breast with arugula and cherry tomatoes.

CONTORNI

BROCCOLI RABE

$12.00

Sautéed broccoli rabe, with a hint of garlic and crushed red pepper.

PIZZE ROSSE

MARGHERITA (12")

$18.00

Tomato sauce (san Marzano DOP eccellenze Nolane), mozzarella (fior di latte di Agerola), basil and extra virgin olive oil.

NAPOLETANA (12")

$20.00

Tomato sauce (san Marzano DOP eccellenze nolane), mozzarella (fior di latte di agerola), anchovies, basil, and extra virgin olive oil.

DIAVOLA (12")

$20.00

Tomato sauce (san Marzano DOP eccellenze nolane), mozzarella (fior di latte di Agerola), spicy imported salame from Napoli, basil and extra Virgin olive oil.

VEGETARIANA (12")

$20.00

Tomato sauce (san Marzano DOP eccellenze nolane), mozzarella (fior di latte di Agerola), zucchini, eggplant, mushrooms, artichoke, basil and extra virgin olive oil.

PIZZA PARMIGIANA (12")

$20.00

Eggplant Parmigiana, tomato sauce (san Marzano DOP eccellenze nolane), smoked mozzarella (fiordilatte di agerola), shaved Parmegiano, basil and evoo.

COTTO E FUNGHI (12")

$20.00

Tomato sauce (san Marzano DOP eccellenze nolane), mozzarella (fiordilatte di agerola), prosciutto cotto (ham), Mushrooms, basil and extra virgin olive oil.

SALSICCE E FUNGHI (12")

$20.00

Tomato sauce (san Marzano DOP eccellenze nolane), mozzarella (fiordilatte di agerola), mushrooms, sausage, basil and extra virgin olive oil.

CAPRICCIOSA (12")

$21.00

Tomato sauce (san Marzano DOP eccellenze nolane), mozzarella (fiordilatte di agerola), prosciutto cotto (ham), mushrooms, artichokes, black olives, basil and extra virgin olive oil.

MARINARA STARITA (12")

$21.00

Datterini grape tomatoes with alici di Cetara, tomato (san Marzano DOP eccellenze nolane), oregano siciliano organic, anchovies, garlic & pecorino romano 24 month.

BUFALINA (12")

$20.00

Tomato sauce (san Marzano DOP eccellenze nolane), imported buffalo mozzarella, basil and extra virgin olive oil.

MARINARA (12")

$14.00

Tomato sauce (san Marzano DOP eccellenze nolane), garlic, oregano and extra virgin olive oil (no cheese at all).

PIZZE BIANCHE

PRIMAVERA (12")

$24.00

Mozzarella (fior di latte di Agerola), arugula, prosciutto di Parma, cherry tomatoes, shaved Parmigiano reggiano and extra virgin olive oil.

SALSICCE E FRIARIELLI (12")

$23.00

Smoked imported mozzarella from Napoli, Italian sausage, broccoli rabes and extra virgin olive oil.

4 FORMAGGI (12")

$20.00

Smoked imported mozzarella from Napoli, Gorgonzola, Parmigiano Reggiano, shaved caciotta and extra virgin olive oil.

FILETTO DI POMODORI (12")

$22.00

Imported buffalo mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, shaved Parmigiano Reggiano, basil and extra virgin olive oil.

SALSICCE E MELANZANE (12")

$23.00

Smoked imported mozzarella from Napoli, deep-fried eggplants, Italian sausage, cherry tomatoes, shaved Parmigiano, basil, and extra virgin olive oil.

WHITE PIZZA (12")

$18.00

Mozzarella (fiordilatte di agerola) and extra virgin olive oil.

PIZZE SPECIALI

CALZONE CLASSICO

$22.00

Filled with mozzarella (fiordilatte di agerola), spicy salami, ricotta, tomato sauce (san Marzano DOP eccellenze nolane) and basil.

MONTANARA

$20.00

Deep-fried pizza with piennolo del Vesuvio cherry tomatoes, mozzarella (fior di latte di Agerola), Parmigiano Reggiano and basil.

CALZONE SONG'E NAPULE

$22.00

Deep-fried calzone filled with smoked mozzarella, prosciutto cotto (ham),, ricotta, topped with piennolo del Vesuvio cherry tomatoes and basil.

FOCACCIA

$12.00

Flat leavened dough oven-baked.

TARTUFATA (12")

$24.00

Truffle cream, mozzarella (fior di latte di Agerola), prosciutto di parma 24 months cured, shaved parmigiano Reggiano, and truffle oil.

PORCINI (12")

$24.00

Porcini mushrooms, mozzarella (fior di latte di Agerola), shaved Parmigiano Reggiano and truffle oil.

PIZZA BURRATA (12")

$24.00

Imported burrata, arugula, cherry tomatoes, shaved Parmesan, basil and extra virgin olive oil.

PIZZA SORRENTINA (12")

$28.00

Mozzarella (fiordilatte di agerola), arugula, cantabrian anchovies, stracciatella, shaved Parmigiano reggiano and extra virgin olive oil.

PANUOZZI

MELANZANE PANUOZZO

$18.00

Eggplant Parmigiana, mozzarella, basil and Parmigiano reggiano.

PRIMAVERA PANUOZZO

$18.00

Mozzarella, arugula, prosciutto di Parma, cherry tomatoes, shaved Parmigiano reggiano and extra virgin olive oil.

CAPRESE PANUOZZO

$18.00

Tomatoes, imported buffalo mozzarella, basil, pepper, and extra virgin olive oil.

POLPETTE PANUOZZO

$18.00

Two meatballs, tomato sauce, mozzarella and Parmigiano reggiano.

MILANESE PANUOZZO

$18.00

Deep-Fried organic chicken breast, mozzarella, arugula, and cherry tomatoes.

DOLCI

NUTELLA PANNA COTTA

$11.00

Gluten free Italian dessert of sweetened cream thickened with gelatin and molded.

CHERRY PANNA COTTA

$11.00

Gluten free Italian dessert of sweetened cream thickened with gelatin and molded.

TIRAMISU

$12.00

Homemade coffee-flavored Italian dessert with cocoa on top.

NUTELLA PIZZA

$18.00

Pizza dough with Nutella inside and on the top. The Nutella is imported from Italy.

DELIZIA AL LIMONE

$14.00

Soft sponge cake with lemon cream e bathed in lemon infusion covered with delicate lemon glaze.

CHEESE CAKE Fruit

$14.00Out of stock

Soft dough of cheeses and eggs encased in a fragrant background of shortcrust pastry, all covered from a delicious jam and berries

COCCOLE

$20.00

Deep-fried pizza dough balls with sugar topped, warm Nutella.

SIDE ITEMS

OPENING

ANTIPASTI

Insalata Di Polpo

$20.00

Chilled Mediterranean Octopus, lemon citronette, served with arugula, lemon and evoo Letizia from Sicily.

Calamari Fritti

$20.00

Fried calamari seasoned with salt and pepper and served with San Marzano tomato sauce over a bed of mixed greens.

INSALATE

Tuna Salad

$22.00

Marinated Sicilian Tuna in extra virgin olive oil, arugula, cherry tomatoes and buffalo mozzarella, shaved Parmigiano Reggiano Vacche Rosse, fresh basil and evoo Letizia from Sicily.

PRIMI

Linguine al Nero di Seppia con Vongole

$28.00

Spaghetti alla nerano

$26.00

SECONDI

Branzino All'Acqua Pazza

$28.00

Baked Wild caught Branzino fillet, seasoned with salt and pepper and served with a sauce made with Piennolo tomatoes from Vesuvio, capers, anchovies, seawater from Spain and served with rosemary baked potatoes, organic broccoli rabe, Calabrian chili and evoo Letizia from Sicily.

Polpo Alla Luciana

$26.00

Baby Octopus slowly cooked in a tomato sauce made with Piennolo tomatoes from Vesuvio and Datterino from Corbara "Azienda Carbone", anchovies, capers, black olives and served with homemade crostini, finished with evoo Letizia from Sicily.

Scaloppine Di Pollo

$24.00

Thinly pounded chicken breast, floured and sauteed with mushrooms in a butter and wine sauce and served with broccoli rabe and rosemary baked potatoes, finished with evoo Letizia from Sicily.

CONTORNI

Patate Al Forno

$12.00

Rosemary and thyme baked potatoes seasoned with Italian butter, salt and pepper.

Verdure Grigliate

$13.00

Pure di Patate

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location

132 West Houston St, New York, NY 10012

Directions

