Song E Napule imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Song E Napule

review star

No reviews yet

146 W Houston street

New York, NY 10012

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

SPECIAL OF THE DAY

GNOCCHI FRESH BLACK TRUFFLE

$40.00

Stuffed Gnocchi with a high quality pecorino cheese and black pepper mixture, parmigiano reggiano 24 months fondue, truffle oil, and shaved fresh black truffle.

POLPO ALLA LUCIANA

$26.00Out of stock

Baby Octopus slowly cooked in a tomato sauce made with Piennolo tomatoes from Vesuvio and Datterino from Corbara "Azienda Carbone", capers, black olives and served with homemade toast bread, finished with evoo Letizia from Sicily.

Pizza Special

$28.00Out of stock

Ask server for further info.

Paccheri Napoletano

Paccheri Napoletano

$28.00Out of stock

Paccheri (jumbo rigatoni) with a slow cooked veal and tomato ragu, a classic Neapolitan, topped with ricotta di bufala.

FRESH BLACK TRUFFLE PIZZA (12")

$40.00

Imported mozzarella (fior di latte di Agerola), white organic mushrooms, topped with 24 months cured Prosciutto di Parma, Stracciatella, Parmigiano Reggiano, and shaved fresh black truffle.

FRESH BLACK TRUFFLE PIZZA (16")

$56.00

Imported mozzarella (fior di latte di Agerola), white organic mushrooms, topped with 24 months cured Prosciutto di Parma, Stracciatella, Parmigiano Reggiano, and shaved fresh black truffle.

ANTIPASTI

CROCCHE' DI PATATE

$8.00

Hand made potato croquette, filled with smoked buffalo mozzarella cheese and pecorino cheese.

INSALATA CAPRESE

$16.00

Imported buffalo Mozzarella with tomatoes, fresh basil and extra virgin olive oil.

PARMIGIANA DI MELANZANE

$18.00

Eggplant parmigiana with tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil and parmigiano.

CARPACCIO DI BRESAOLA

$15.00

Carpaccio di bresaola (cured beef) whit arugula and shaved Parmigiano topped with lemon dressing.

BURRATA

$20.00

Imported burrata with arugula and 24 months cured Prosciutto di Parma.

3 POLPETTE AL SUGO

$15.00

Three homemade meatballs, covered with tomato sauce and Parmigiano Reggiano.

CALAMARI ALLA GRIGLIA

$19.00

Grilled calamari with zucchini, eggplants, arugula, and lemon dressing.

INSALATE

KALE SALAD

$16.00

Baby kale, pine nuts, raisins, shaved Parmesan and lemon vinaigrette.

INSALATA DI CESARE

$16.00

Baby kale, crostini, Parmesan and Caesar dressing.

POMODORINI SALAD

$15.00

Arugula, cherry tomatoes, shaved Parmesan and balsamic vinaigrette.

INSALATA DELLA CASA

$13.00

Mixed market salad and balsamic vinaigrette.

MEDITERRANEAN SALAD

$16.00

Beets, arugula, lettuce, fennel, goat cheese and balsamic vinaigrette.

PRIMI

GNOCCHI SORRENTINA

$20.00

Potato dumplings with tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano and basil.

SPAGHETTI ALLA SCARPARIELLO

$21.00

Spaghetti with datterini cherry tomato sauce, shaved parmigiano reggiano and pepper flakes.

SPAGHETTI ALLA PUTTANESCA

$22.00

Spaghetti with piennolo sweet cherry tomatoes from the Vesuvio, capers, black olives, mediterranean tuna with shaved parmigiano reggiano.

FETTUCCINE NERE CON GAMBERI

$23.00

Black fettuccine (squid ink) with shrimps, datterini tomatoes sauce and pepper flakes.

PACCHERI GENOVESE

$24.00

Jumbo rigatoni with slow cooked onion ragu, veal and Parmigiano reggiano.

FETTUCCINE BOLOGNESE

$22.00

Fettuccine (egg pasta) with beef meat sauce ragu and Parmigiano reggiano

SPAGHETTI CON POLPETTE

$21.00

Spaghetti with meatballs, tomato sauce and Parmigiano reggiano.

GNOCCHI WHITE TRUFFLE CREAM

$28.00

Stuffed Gnocchi with a high quality pecorino cheese and black pepper mixture, parmigiano reggiano 24 months fondue, truffle oil, and white truffle cream.

PASTA AL POMODORO

$18.00

Spaghetti with tomato sauce.

SPAGHETTI ALLE VONGOLE

$26.00Out of stock

Spaghetti & clams in a garlic sauce. *The clams are with the shell, small pieces of it might be found in the plate. Please eat them carefully.

SECONDI

5 POLPETTE AL SUGO

$21.00

Five homemade meatballs, covered with tomato sauce and Parmigiano Reggiano.

SCALOPPINE DI POLLO

$23.00

Organic chicken breast with white organic mushrooms in a white wine sauce.

POLLO ALLA MILANESE

$22.00

Deep-fried organic chicken breast with arugula and cherry tomatoes.

CORTORNI

BROCCOLI RABE

$12.00

Sautéed broccoli rabe, with a hint of garlic and crushed red pepper.

PIZZE ROSSE

MARGHERITA (12")

$18.00

Tomato sauce (san Marzano DOP eccellenze Nolane), mozzarella (fior di latte di Agerola), basil and extra virgin olive oil.

MARGHERITA (16")

$28.00

Tomato sauce (san Marzano DOP eccellenze Nolane), mozzarella (fior di latte di Agerola), basil and extra virgin olive oil.

NAPOLETANA (12")

$20.00

Tomato sauce (san Marzano DOP eccellenze nolane), mozzarella (fior di latte di agerola), anchovies, basil, and extra virgin olive oil.

NAPOLETANA (16")

$30.00

Tomato sauce (san Marzano DOP eccellenze nolane), mozzarella (fior di latte di agerola), anchovies, basil, and extra virgin olive oil.

DIAVOLA (12")

$20.00

Tomato sauce (san Marzano DOP eccellenze nolane), mozzarella (fior di latte di Agerola), spicy imported salame from Napoli, basil and extra Virgin olive oil.

DIAVOLA (16")

$30.00

Tomato sauce (san Marzano DOP eccellenze nolane), mozzarella (fior di latte di Agerola), spicy imported salame from Napoli, basil and extra Virgin olive oil.

VEGETARIANA (12")

$20.00

Tomato sauce (san Marzano DOP eccellenze nolane), mozzarella (fior di latte di Agerola), zucchini, eggplant, mushrooms, artichoke, basil and extra virgin olive oil.

VEGETARIANA (16")

$30.00

Tomato sauce (san Marzano DOP eccellenze nolane), mozzarella (fior di latte di Agerola), zucchini, eggplant, mushrooms, artichoke, basil and extra virgin olive oil.

PIZZA PARMIGIANA (12")

$20.00

Eggplant Parmigiana, tomato sauce (san Marzano DOP eccellenze nolane), smoked mozzarella (fiordilatte di agerola), shaved Parmegiano, basil and evoo.

PIZZA PARMIGIANA (16")

$30.00

Eggplant Parmigiana, tomato sauce (san Marzano DOP eccellenze nolane), smoked mozzarella (fiordilatte di agerola), shaved Parmegiano, basil and evoo.

COTTO E FUNGHI (12")

$20.00

Tomato sauce (san Marzano DOP eccellenze nolane), mozzarella (fiordilatte di agerola), prosciutto cotto (ham), Mushrooms, basil and extra virgin olive oil.

COTTO E FUNGHI (16")

$30.00

Tomato sauce (san Marzano DOP eccellenze nolane), mozzarella (fiordilatte di agerola), prosciutto cotto (ham), Mushrooms, basil and extra virgin olive oil.

SALSICCE E FUNGHI (12")

$20.00

Tomato sauce (san Marzano DOP eccellenze nolane), mozzarella (fiordilatte di agerola), mushrooms, sausage, basil and extra virgin olive oil.

SALSICCE E FUNGHI (16")

$30.00

Tomato sauce (san Marzano DOP eccellenze nolane), mozzarella (fiordilatte di agerola), mushrooms, sausage, basil and extra virgin olive oil.

CAPRICCIOSA (12")

$21.00

Tomato sauce (san Marzano DOP eccellenze nolane), mozzarella (fiordilatte di agerola), prosciutto cotto (ham), mushrooms, artichokes, black olives, basil and extra virgin olive oil.

CAPRICCIOSA (16")

$31.00

Tomato sauce (san Marzano DOP eccellenze nolane), mozzarella (fiordilatte di agerola), prosciutto cotto (ham), mushrooms, artichokes, black olives, basil and extra virgin olive oil.

MARINARA STARITA (12")

$21.00

Datterini grape tomatoes with alici di Cetara, tomato (san Marzano DOP eccellenze nolane), oregano siciliano organic, anchovies, garlic & pecorino romano 24 month.

MARINARA STARITA (16")

$31.00

Datterini grape tomatoes with alici di Cetara, tomato (san Marzano DOP eccellenze nolane), oregano siciliano organic, anchovies, garlic & pecorino romano 24 month.

BUFALINA (12")

$20.00

Tomato sauce (san Marzano DOP eccellenze nolane), imported buffalo mozzarella, basil and extra virgin olive oil.

BUFALINA (16")

$30.00

Tomato sauce (san Marzano DOP eccellenze nolane), imported buffalo mozzarella, basil and extra virgin olive oil.

MARINARA (12")

$14.00

Tomato sauce (san Marzano DOP eccellenze nolane), garlic, oregano and extra virgin olive oil (no cheese at all).

MARINARA (16")

$24.00

Tomato sauce (san Marzano DOP eccellenze nolane), garlic, oregano and extra virgin olive oil (no cheese at all).

PIZZE BIANCHE

PRIMAVERA (12")

$24.00

Mozzarella (fior di latte di Agerola), arugula, prosciutto di Parma, cherry tomatoes, shaved Parmigiano reggiano and extra virgin olive oil.

PRIMAVERA (16")

$34.00

Mozzarella (fior di latte di Agerola), arugula, prosciutto di Parma, cherry tomatoes, shaved Parmigiano reggiano and extra virgin olive oil.

SALSICCE E FRIARIELLI (12")

$23.00

Smoked imported mozzarella from Napoli, Italian sausage, broccoli rabes and extra virgin olive oil.

SALSICCE E FRIARIELLI (16")

$33.00

Smoked imported mozzarella from Napoli, Italian sausage, broccoli rabes and extra virgin olive oil.

4 FORMAGGI (12")

$20.00

Smoked imported mozzarella from Napoli, Gorgonzola, Parmigiano Reggiano, shaved caciotta and extra virgin olive oil.

4 FORMAGGI (16")

$30.00

Smoked imported mozzarella from Napoli, Gorgonzola, Parmigiano Reggiano, shaved caciotta and extra virgin olive oil.

FILETTO DI POMODORI (12")

$22.00

Imported buffalo mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, shaved Parmigiano Reggiano, basil and extra virgin olive oil.

FILETTO DI POMODORI (16")

$32.00

Imported buffalo mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, shaved Parmigiano Reggiano, basil and extra virgin olive oil.

SALSICCE E MELANZANE (12")

$23.00

Smoked imported mozzarella from Napoli, deep-fried eggplants, Italian sausage, cherry tomatoes, shaved Parmigiano, basil, and extra virgin olive oil.

SALSICCE E MELANZANE (16")

$33.00

Smoked imported mozzarella from Napoli, deep-fried eggplants, Italian sausage, cherry tomatoes, shaved Parmigiano, basil, and extra virgin olive oil.

WHITE PIZZA (12")

$18.00

Mozzarella (fiordilatte di agerola) and extra virgin olive oil.

WHITE PIZZA (16")

$28.00

Mozzarella (fiordilatte di agerola) and extra virgin olive oil.

PIZZE SPECIALI

CALZONE CLASSICO

$22.00

Filled with mozzarella (fiordilatte di agerola), spicy salami, ricotta, tomato sauce (san Marzano DOP eccellenze nolane) and basil.

MONTANARA

$20.00

Deep-fried pizza with piennolo del Vesuvio cherry tomatoes, mozzarella (fior di latte di Agerola), Parmigiano Reggiano and basil.

CALZONE SONG'E NAPULE

$22.00

Deep-fried calzone filled with smoked mozzarella, prosciutto cotto (ham),, ricotta, topped with piennolo del Vesuvio cherry tomatoes and basil.

FOCACCIA

$12.00

Flat leavened dough oven-baked.

TARTUFATA (12")

$24.00

Truffle cream, mozzarella (fior di latte di Agerola), prosciutto di parma 24 months cured, shaved parmigiano Reggiano, and truffle oil.

TARTUFATA (16")

$34.00

Truffle cream, mozzarella (fior di latte di Agerola), prosciutto di parma 24 months cured, shaved parmigiano Reggiano, and truffle oil.

PORCINI (12")

$24.00

Porcini mushrooms, mozzarella (fior di latte di Agerola), shaved Parmigiano Reggiano and truffle oil.

PORCINI (16")

$34.00

Porcini mushrooms, mozzarella (fior di latte di Agerola), shaved Parmigiano Reggiano and truffle oil.

PIZZA BURRATA (12")

$24.00

Imported burrata, arugula, cherry tomatoes, shaved Parmesan, basil and extra virgin olive oil.

PIZZA BURRATA (16")

$34.00

Imported burrata, arugula, cherry tomatoes, shaved Parmesan, basil and extra virgin olive oil.

PIZZA SORRENTINA (12")

$28.00

Mozzarella (fiordilatte di agerola), arugula, cantabrian anchovies, stracciatella, shaved Parmigiano reggiano and extra virgin olive oil.

PIZZA SORRENTINA (16")

$38.00

Mozzarella (fiordilatte di agerola), arugula, cantabrian anchovies, stracciatella, shaved Parmigiano reggiano and extra virgin olive oil.

PANUOZZI

MELANZANE PANUOZZO

$18.00

Eggplant Parmigiana, mozzarella, basil and Parmigiano reggiano.

PRIMAVERA PANUOZZO

$18.00

Mozzarella, arugula, prosciutto di Parma, cherry tomatoes, shaved Parmigiano reggiano and extra virgin olive oil.

CAPRESE PANUOZZO

$18.00

Tomatoes, imported buffalo mozzarella, basil, pepper, and extra virgin olive oil.

POLPETTE PANUOZZO

$18.00

Two meatballs, tomato sauce, mozzarella and Parmigiano reggiano.

MILANESE PANUOZZO

$18.00

Deep-Fried organic chicken breast, mozzarella, arugula, and cherry tomatoes.

DOLCI

NUTELLA PANNA COTTA

$11.00

Gluten free Italian dessert of sweetened cream thickened with gelatin and molded.

CHERRY PANNA COTTA

$11.00

Gluten free Italian dessert of sweetened cream thickened with gelatin and molded.

TIRAMISU

$12.00

Homemade coffee-flavored Italian dessert with cocoa on top.

PASTIERA

$15.00Out of stock

Traditional Italian cake, made with ricotta and durum wheat.

NUTELLA PIZZA

$18.00

Pizza dough with Nutella inside and on the top. The Nutella is imported from Italy.

RICOTTA E PERA

$14.00

Delicate ricotta and Williams pear cream enclosed in two hazelnut biscuits

DELIZIA AL LIMONE

$14.00

Soft sponge cake with lemon cream e bathed in lemon infusion covered with delicate lemon glaze.

CHEESE CAKE FRUIT

$14.00

Soft dough of cheeses and eggs encased in a fragrant background of shortcrust pastry, all covered from a delicious jam and berries

COCCOLE

$20.00

Deep-fried pizza dough balls with sugar topped, warm Nutella.

AMARETTO E PISTACCHIO

$14.00Out of stock

SIDE ITEMS

Add Items

RED WINES

(Glass) MONTEPULCIANO D'ABRUZZO, SIMONETTI

$11.00

(Bottle) MONTEPULCIANO D'ABRUZZO, SIMONETTI

$41.00

(Glass) VERRAZZANO ROSSO, TOSCANA

$14.00

(Bottle) VERRAZZANO ROSSO, TOSCANA

$54.00

(Glass) LACRIMANERO, CANTINE OLIVELLA

$14.00

(Bottle) LACRIMANERO, CANTINE OLIVELLA

$56.00

(Glass) CHIANTI, GIULIO STRACCALI

$12.00

(Bottle) CHIANTI, GIULIO STRACCALI

$52.00

(Glass) AGLIANICO IRPINIA, MASTROBERARDINO

$14.00

(Bottle) AGLIANICO IRPINIA, MASTROBERARDINO

$54.00

WHITE WINES

(Glass) PINOT GRIGIO, SIMONETTI

$11.00

(Bottle) PINOT GRIGIO, SIMONETTI

$41.00

(Glass) LACRIMABIANCO, CANTINE OLIVELLA

$14.00

(Bottle) LACRIMABIANCO, CANTINE OLIVELLA

$56.00

SPARKLING WINES

(Glass) NUMERO UNO, VALDO

$12.00

(Bottle) NUMERO UNO, VALDO

$45.00

(Glass) GRAGNANO, CANTINE FEDERICIANE

$14.00

(Bottle) GRAGNANO, CANTINE FEDERICIANE

$56.00

ROSÉS

(Glass) ROSÉ, SICILIA D.O.C.

$12.00

(Bottle) ROSÉ, SICILIA D.O.C.

$52.00

BEERS

PERONI

$9.00

Bottle 11oz beer from Roma, Italy

MORETTI L'AUTENTICA

$9.00Out of stock

Bottle 11oz beer from Friuli Venezia Giulia, Italy

MENABREA BIONDA

$9.00Out of stock

Bottle 11oz beer from Biella, Italy

MENABREA AMBRATA

$9.00Out of stock

Bottle 11oz amber beer from Biella, Italy

CUORE DI NAPOLI

$11.00

Light-bodied American Pale Ale (APA), characterized by exotic hops that give it a fresh scent with notes of citrus fruits, herbs, resin, and spices, is served in many typical places in the center of Naples, where many Neapolitans and artists meet.

NATAVOTA

$11.00

A very light blonde lager that can be requested and brewed several times: hops give an intense flavor to a drink that is both highly digestible and tasty.

SOFT DRINKS

COKE

$4.00

DIET COKE

$4.00

SPRITE

$4.00

SAN PELLEGRINO LIMONATA

$4.00Out of stock

SAN PELLEGRINO ARANCIATA

$4.00Out of stock

WATER

SPARKLING WATER

$8.00

STILL WATER

$8.00

STILL WATER 1/2L

$4.00Out of stock

COFFEE & TEA

MACCHIATO

$5.00

LATTE

$5.00

AMERICANO

$4.00

ESPRESSO (Single)

$4.00

ESPRESSO (Double)

$6.00

CAPPUCCINO (Single)

$5.00

CAPPUCCINO (Double)

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

146 W Houston street, New York, NY 10012

Directions

Gallery
Song E Napule image

Similar restaurants in your area

Comensoli's Italian Bistro - Downtown Kalamazoo
orange starNo Reviews
762 W. Main St. Kalamazoo, MI 49006
View restaurantnext
Carroll Place
orange star4.2 • 2,137
157 Bleecker st new york, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Rubirosa - 235 Mulberry Street
orange starNo Reviews
235 Mulberry Street New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Il Corallo Trattoria
orange star4.1 • 1,286
176 Prince St New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Lupa Osteria - 170 Thompson Street
orange starNo Reviews
170 Thompson Street New York City, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Saint Theo's
orange star4.5 • 451
340 Bleecker St New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in New York

Jane
orange star4.3 • 7,091
100 West Houston St New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Blue Hill Restaurant - NYC
orange star4.6 • 5,598
75 Washington Place New York, NY 10011
View restaurantnext
Claudette
orange star4.5 • 4,089
24 5th Avenue New York, NY 10011
View restaurantnext
Kubeh
orange star4.5 • 3,558
464 6th Avenue New York, NY 10011
View restaurantnext
Carroll Place
orange star4.2 • 2,137
157 Bleecker st new york, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Cuba Rum Bar
orange star4.1 • 2,086
222 Thompson Street New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New York
Theater District
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Yorkville
review star
Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)
Upper East Side
review star
Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)
South Village
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Little Italy
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
TriBeCa
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Upper West Side
review star
Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)
Flatiron
review star
Avg 4.2 (61 restaurants)
NoHo
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston