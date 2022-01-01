- Home
Song E Napule
No reviews yet
146 W Houston street
New York, NY 10012
SPECIAL OF THE DAY
GNOCCHI FRESH BLACK TRUFFLE
Stuffed Gnocchi with a high quality pecorino cheese and black pepper mixture, parmigiano reggiano 24 months fondue, truffle oil, and shaved fresh black truffle.
POLPO ALLA LUCIANA
Baby Octopus slowly cooked in a tomato sauce made with Piennolo tomatoes from Vesuvio and Datterino from Corbara "Azienda Carbone", capers, black olives and served with homemade toast bread, finished with evoo Letizia from Sicily.
Pizza Special
Ask server for further info.
Paccheri Napoletano
Paccheri (jumbo rigatoni) with a slow cooked veal and tomato ragu, a classic Neapolitan, topped with ricotta di bufala.
FRESH BLACK TRUFFLE PIZZA (12")
Imported mozzarella (fior di latte di Agerola), white organic mushrooms, topped with 24 months cured Prosciutto di Parma, Stracciatella, Parmigiano Reggiano, and shaved fresh black truffle.
FRESH BLACK TRUFFLE PIZZA (16")
Imported mozzarella (fior di latte di Agerola), white organic mushrooms, topped with 24 months cured Prosciutto di Parma, Stracciatella, Parmigiano Reggiano, and shaved fresh black truffle.
ANTIPASTI
CROCCHE' DI PATATE
Hand made potato croquette, filled with smoked buffalo mozzarella cheese and pecorino cheese.
INSALATA CAPRESE
Imported buffalo Mozzarella with tomatoes, fresh basil and extra virgin olive oil.
PARMIGIANA DI MELANZANE
Eggplant parmigiana with tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil and parmigiano.
CARPACCIO DI BRESAOLA
Carpaccio di bresaola (cured beef) whit arugula and shaved Parmigiano topped with lemon dressing.
BURRATA
Imported burrata with arugula and 24 months cured Prosciutto di Parma.
3 POLPETTE AL SUGO
Three homemade meatballs, covered with tomato sauce and Parmigiano Reggiano.
CALAMARI ALLA GRIGLIA
Grilled calamari with zucchini, eggplants, arugula, and lemon dressing.
INSALATE
KALE SALAD
Baby kale, pine nuts, raisins, shaved Parmesan and lemon vinaigrette.
INSALATA DI CESARE
Baby kale, crostini, Parmesan and Caesar dressing.
POMODORINI SALAD
Arugula, cherry tomatoes, shaved Parmesan and balsamic vinaigrette.
INSALATA DELLA CASA
Mixed market salad and balsamic vinaigrette.
MEDITERRANEAN SALAD
Beets, arugula, lettuce, fennel, goat cheese and balsamic vinaigrette.
PRIMI
GNOCCHI SORRENTINA
Potato dumplings with tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano and basil.
SPAGHETTI ALLA SCARPARIELLO
Spaghetti with datterini cherry tomato sauce, shaved parmigiano reggiano and pepper flakes.
SPAGHETTI ALLA PUTTANESCA
Spaghetti with piennolo sweet cherry tomatoes from the Vesuvio, capers, black olives, mediterranean tuna with shaved parmigiano reggiano.
FETTUCCINE NERE CON GAMBERI
Black fettuccine (squid ink) with shrimps, datterini tomatoes sauce and pepper flakes.
PACCHERI GENOVESE
Jumbo rigatoni with slow cooked onion ragu, veal and Parmigiano reggiano.
FETTUCCINE BOLOGNESE
Fettuccine (egg pasta) with beef meat sauce ragu and Parmigiano reggiano
SPAGHETTI CON POLPETTE
Spaghetti with meatballs, tomato sauce and Parmigiano reggiano.
GNOCCHI WHITE TRUFFLE CREAM
Stuffed Gnocchi with a high quality pecorino cheese and black pepper mixture, parmigiano reggiano 24 months fondue, truffle oil, and white truffle cream.
PASTA AL POMODORO
Spaghetti with tomato sauce.
SPAGHETTI ALLE VONGOLE
Spaghetti & clams in a garlic sauce. *The clams are with the shell, small pieces of it might be found in the plate. Please eat them carefully.
SECONDI
PIZZE ROSSE
MARGHERITA (12")
Tomato sauce (san Marzano DOP eccellenze Nolane), mozzarella (fior di latte di Agerola), basil and extra virgin olive oil.
MARGHERITA (16")
Tomato sauce (san Marzano DOP eccellenze Nolane), mozzarella (fior di latte di Agerola), basil and extra virgin olive oil.
NAPOLETANA (12")
Tomato sauce (san Marzano DOP eccellenze nolane), mozzarella (fior di latte di agerola), anchovies, basil, and extra virgin olive oil.
NAPOLETANA (16")
Tomato sauce (san Marzano DOP eccellenze nolane), mozzarella (fior di latte di agerola), anchovies, basil, and extra virgin olive oil.
DIAVOLA (12")
Tomato sauce (san Marzano DOP eccellenze nolane), mozzarella (fior di latte di Agerola), spicy imported salame from Napoli, basil and extra Virgin olive oil.
DIAVOLA (16")
Tomato sauce (san Marzano DOP eccellenze nolane), mozzarella (fior di latte di Agerola), spicy imported salame from Napoli, basil and extra Virgin olive oil.
VEGETARIANA (12")
Tomato sauce (san Marzano DOP eccellenze nolane), mozzarella (fior di latte di Agerola), zucchini, eggplant, mushrooms, artichoke, basil and extra virgin olive oil.
VEGETARIANA (16")
Tomato sauce (san Marzano DOP eccellenze nolane), mozzarella (fior di latte di Agerola), zucchini, eggplant, mushrooms, artichoke, basil and extra virgin olive oil.
PIZZA PARMIGIANA (12")
Eggplant Parmigiana, tomato sauce (san Marzano DOP eccellenze nolane), smoked mozzarella (fiordilatte di agerola), shaved Parmegiano, basil and evoo.
PIZZA PARMIGIANA (16")
Eggplant Parmigiana, tomato sauce (san Marzano DOP eccellenze nolane), smoked mozzarella (fiordilatte di agerola), shaved Parmegiano, basil and evoo.
COTTO E FUNGHI (12")
Tomato sauce (san Marzano DOP eccellenze nolane), mozzarella (fiordilatte di agerola), prosciutto cotto (ham), Mushrooms, basil and extra virgin olive oil.
COTTO E FUNGHI (16")
Tomato sauce (san Marzano DOP eccellenze nolane), mozzarella (fiordilatte di agerola), prosciutto cotto (ham), Mushrooms, basil and extra virgin olive oil.
SALSICCE E FUNGHI (12")
Tomato sauce (san Marzano DOP eccellenze nolane), mozzarella (fiordilatte di agerola), mushrooms, sausage, basil and extra virgin olive oil.
SALSICCE E FUNGHI (16")
Tomato sauce (san Marzano DOP eccellenze nolane), mozzarella (fiordilatte di agerola), mushrooms, sausage, basil and extra virgin olive oil.
CAPRICCIOSA (12")
Tomato sauce (san Marzano DOP eccellenze nolane), mozzarella (fiordilatte di agerola), prosciutto cotto (ham), mushrooms, artichokes, black olives, basil and extra virgin olive oil.
CAPRICCIOSA (16")
Tomato sauce (san Marzano DOP eccellenze nolane), mozzarella (fiordilatte di agerola), prosciutto cotto (ham), mushrooms, artichokes, black olives, basil and extra virgin olive oil.
MARINARA STARITA (12")
Datterini grape tomatoes with alici di Cetara, tomato (san Marzano DOP eccellenze nolane), oregano siciliano organic, anchovies, garlic & pecorino romano 24 month.
MARINARA STARITA (16")
Datterini grape tomatoes with alici di Cetara, tomato (san Marzano DOP eccellenze nolane), oregano siciliano organic, anchovies, garlic & pecorino romano 24 month.
BUFALINA (12")
Tomato sauce (san Marzano DOP eccellenze nolane), imported buffalo mozzarella, basil and extra virgin olive oil.
BUFALINA (16")
Tomato sauce (san Marzano DOP eccellenze nolane), imported buffalo mozzarella, basil and extra virgin olive oil.
MARINARA (12")
Tomato sauce (san Marzano DOP eccellenze nolane), garlic, oregano and extra virgin olive oil (no cheese at all).
MARINARA (16")
Tomato sauce (san Marzano DOP eccellenze nolane), garlic, oregano and extra virgin olive oil (no cheese at all).
PIZZE BIANCHE
PRIMAVERA (12")
Mozzarella (fior di latte di Agerola), arugula, prosciutto di Parma, cherry tomatoes, shaved Parmigiano reggiano and extra virgin olive oil.
PRIMAVERA (16")
Mozzarella (fior di latte di Agerola), arugula, prosciutto di Parma, cherry tomatoes, shaved Parmigiano reggiano and extra virgin olive oil.
SALSICCE E FRIARIELLI (12")
Smoked imported mozzarella from Napoli, Italian sausage, broccoli rabes and extra virgin olive oil.
SALSICCE E FRIARIELLI (16")
Smoked imported mozzarella from Napoli, Italian sausage, broccoli rabes and extra virgin olive oil.
4 FORMAGGI (12")
Smoked imported mozzarella from Napoli, Gorgonzola, Parmigiano Reggiano, shaved caciotta and extra virgin olive oil.
4 FORMAGGI (16")
Smoked imported mozzarella from Napoli, Gorgonzola, Parmigiano Reggiano, shaved caciotta and extra virgin olive oil.
FILETTO DI POMODORI (12")
Imported buffalo mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, shaved Parmigiano Reggiano, basil and extra virgin olive oil.
FILETTO DI POMODORI (16")
Imported buffalo mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, shaved Parmigiano Reggiano, basil and extra virgin olive oil.
SALSICCE E MELANZANE (12")
Smoked imported mozzarella from Napoli, deep-fried eggplants, Italian sausage, cherry tomatoes, shaved Parmigiano, basil, and extra virgin olive oil.
SALSICCE E MELANZANE (16")
Smoked imported mozzarella from Napoli, deep-fried eggplants, Italian sausage, cherry tomatoes, shaved Parmigiano, basil, and extra virgin olive oil.
WHITE PIZZA (12")
Mozzarella (fiordilatte di agerola) and extra virgin olive oil.
WHITE PIZZA (16")
Mozzarella (fiordilatte di agerola) and extra virgin olive oil.
PIZZE SPECIALI
CALZONE CLASSICO
Filled with mozzarella (fiordilatte di agerola), spicy salami, ricotta, tomato sauce (san Marzano DOP eccellenze nolane) and basil.
MONTANARA
Deep-fried pizza with piennolo del Vesuvio cherry tomatoes, mozzarella (fior di latte di Agerola), Parmigiano Reggiano and basil.
CALZONE SONG'E NAPULE
Deep-fried calzone filled with smoked mozzarella, prosciutto cotto (ham),, ricotta, topped with piennolo del Vesuvio cherry tomatoes and basil.
FOCACCIA
Flat leavened dough oven-baked.
TARTUFATA (12")
Truffle cream, mozzarella (fior di latte di Agerola), prosciutto di parma 24 months cured, shaved parmigiano Reggiano, and truffle oil.
TARTUFATA (16")
Truffle cream, mozzarella (fior di latte di Agerola), prosciutto di parma 24 months cured, shaved parmigiano Reggiano, and truffle oil.
PORCINI (12")
Porcini mushrooms, mozzarella (fior di latte di Agerola), shaved Parmigiano Reggiano and truffle oil.
PORCINI (16")
Porcini mushrooms, mozzarella (fior di latte di Agerola), shaved Parmigiano Reggiano and truffle oil.
PIZZA BURRATA (12")
Imported burrata, arugula, cherry tomatoes, shaved Parmesan, basil and extra virgin olive oil.
PIZZA BURRATA (16")
Imported burrata, arugula, cherry tomatoes, shaved Parmesan, basil and extra virgin olive oil.
PIZZA SORRENTINA (12")
Mozzarella (fiordilatte di agerola), arugula, cantabrian anchovies, stracciatella, shaved Parmigiano reggiano and extra virgin olive oil.
PIZZA SORRENTINA (16")
Mozzarella (fiordilatte di agerola), arugula, cantabrian anchovies, stracciatella, shaved Parmigiano reggiano and extra virgin olive oil.
PANUOZZI
MELANZANE PANUOZZO
Eggplant Parmigiana, mozzarella, basil and Parmigiano reggiano.
PRIMAVERA PANUOZZO
Mozzarella, arugula, prosciutto di Parma, cherry tomatoes, shaved Parmigiano reggiano and extra virgin olive oil.
CAPRESE PANUOZZO
Tomatoes, imported buffalo mozzarella, basil, pepper, and extra virgin olive oil.
POLPETTE PANUOZZO
Two meatballs, tomato sauce, mozzarella and Parmigiano reggiano.
MILANESE PANUOZZO
Deep-Fried organic chicken breast, mozzarella, arugula, and cherry tomatoes.
DOLCI
NUTELLA PANNA COTTA
Gluten free Italian dessert of sweetened cream thickened with gelatin and molded.
CHERRY PANNA COTTA
Gluten free Italian dessert of sweetened cream thickened with gelatin and molded.
TIRAMISU
Homemade coffee-flavored Italian dessert with cocoa on top.
PASTIERA
Traditional Italian cake, made with ricotta and durum wheat.
NUTELLA PIZZA
Pizza dough with Nutella inside and on the top. The Nutella is imported from Italy.
RICOTTA E PERA
Delicate ricotta and Williams pear cream enclosed in two hazelnut biscuits
DELIZIA AL LIMONE
Soft sponge cake with lemon cream e bathed in lemon infusion covered with delicate lemon glaze.
CHEESE CAKE FRUIT
Soft dough of cheeses and eggs encased in a fragrant background of shortcrust pastry, all covered from a delicious jam and berries
COCCOLE
Deep-fried pizza dough balls with sugar topped, warm Nutella.
AMARETTO E PISTACCHIO
SIDE ITEMS
RED WINES
(Glass) MONTEPULCIANO D'ABRUZZO, SIMONETTI
(Bottle) MONTEPULCIANO D'ABRUZZO, SIMONETTI
(Glass) VERRAZZANO ROSSO, TOSCANA
(Bottle) VERRAZZANO ROSSO, TOSCANA
(Glass) LACRIMANERO, CANTINE OLIVELLA
(Bottle) LACRIMANERO, CANTINE OLIVELLA
(Glass) CHIANTI, GIULIO STRACCALI
(Bottle) CHIANTI, GIULIO STRACCALI
(Glass) AGLIANICO IRPINIA, MASTROBERARDINO
(Bottle) AGLIANICO IRPINIA, MASTROBERARDINO
WHITE WINES
SPARKLING WINES
BEERS
PERONI
Bottle 11oz beer from Roma, Italy
MORETTI L'AUTENTICA
Bottle 11oz beer from Friuli Venezia Giulia, Italy
MENABREA BIONDA
Bottle 11oz beer from Biella, Italy
MENABREA AMBRATA
Bottle 11oz amber beer from Biella, Italy
CUORE DI NAPOLI
Light-bodied American Pale Ale (APA), characterized by exotic hops that give it a fresh scent with notes of citrus fruits, herbs, resin, and spices, is served in many typical places in the center of Naples, where many Neapolitans and artists meet.
NATAVOTA
A very light blonde lager that can be requested and brewed several times: hops give an intense flavor to a drink that is both highly digestible and tasty.
SOFT DRINKS
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
146 W Houston street, New York, NY 10012