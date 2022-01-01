- Home
Song E Napule - NJ 106 Park Ave
106 Park Ave
Rutherford, NJ 07070
Popular Items
ANTIPASTI
Burrata
Imported burrata from Puglia served with arugula, cherry tomatoes, 24 months aged Prosciutto di Parma, shaved Parmigiano Reggiano vacche rosse, balsamic glaze from Modena and evoo Letizia from Sicily.
Carpaccio Di Bresaola
Carpaccio di bresaola (thinly sliced cured beef) served with arugula, shaved Parmigiano Reggiano vacche rosse, fennel, orange and evoo Letizia from Sicily.
Insalata Caprese
Imported buffalo Mozzarella from Battipaglia, served with cuore di bue tomatoes from Sorrento, fresh basil, evoo Letizia from Sicily and basil pesto.
Insalata Di Polpo
Chilled Mediterranean Octopus, lemon citronette, served with arugula, lemon and evoo Letizia from Sicily.
Parmigiana Di Melanzane
Eggplant parmigiana with tomato sauce, smoked mozzarella from Agerola, basil, shaved parmigiano reggiano vacche rosse and evoo Letizia from Sicily.
3 Polpette Al Sugo
3 Homemade meatballs with tomato sauce and Parmigiano Reggiano vacche rosse, fresh basil and evoo Letizia from Sicily.
Calamari Fritti
Fried calamari seasoned with salt and pepper and served with San Marzano tomato sauce over a bed of mixed greens.
Polpette di Ricotta
Deep fried ricotta balls with salame and prosciutto. Served with fonduta and marinara sauce.
Crocche' Di Patate
Hand made potato croquette, filled with smoked buffalo mozzarella cheese and pecorino cheese.
INSALATE
Ceasar Salad
Romaine lettuce, homemade crostini, shaved Parmigiano Reggiano vacche rosse and homemade caesar dressing.
Pomodorini Salad
Arugula, cherry tomatoes, shaved Parmigiano Reggiano vacche rosse and balsamic vinaigrette and topped with balsamic glaze.
Tuna Salad
Marinated Sicilian Tuna in extra virgin olive oil, arugula, cherry tomatoes and buffalo mozzarella, shaved Parmigiano Reggiano Vacche Rosse, fresh basil and evoo Letizia from Sicily.
PRIMI
Gnocchi Sorrentina
Homemade potato dumplings served in a San Marzano tomato sauce with Fior di latte "Latteria Sorrentina", Parmigiano Reggiano vacche rosse, fresh basil and evoo Letizia from Sicily.
Paccheri Genovese
Paccheri from Pastificio Mancini in a slow cooked veal and onion ragú, parmigiano reggiano vacche rosse, fresh basil and evoo Letizia from Sicily.
Paccheri con Polpetta
Paccheri from Pastificio Mancini served with two meatballs in an organic San Marzano tomato sauce with shaved Parmigiano Reggiano vacche rosse, fresh basil and evoo Letitia from Sicily.
Spaghetti Scarpariello
Spaghetti from Pastificio Mancini sauteed with datterini from Corbara "Azienda Carbone", piennolo tomatoes from Vesuvio, shaved Parmigiano Reggiano vacche rosse, pecorino Pinna, pepper flakes, fresh basil and evoo Letizia from Sicily.
Spaghetti Alla Nerano
Spaghetti from Pastificio Mancini sauteed with zucchine, Parmigiano Reggiano vacche rosse, Pecorino Romano Pinna, shaved Provolone Del Monaco IGP finished with grated lemon zest, fresh basil, fresh mint and evoo Letizia from Sicily.
SECONDI
5 Polpette Al Sugo
5 Homemade meatballs with tomato sauce and Parmigiano Reggiano vacche rosse, fresh basil and evoo Letizia from Sicily.
Branzino All'Acqua Pazza
Baked Wild caught Branzino fillet, seasoned with salt and pepper and served with a sauce made with Piennolo tomatoes from Vesuvio, capers, anchovies, seawater from Spain and served with rosemary baked potatoes, organic broccoli rabe, Calabrian chili and evoo Letizia from Sicily.
Pollo Alla Milanese
Deep-fried organic chicken breast served with arugula, cherry tomatoes, shaved Parmigiano Reggiano Vacche Rosse, balsamic glaze from Modena and evoo Letizia from Sicily.
Polpo Alla Luciana
Baby Octopus slowly cooked in a tomato sauce made with Piennolo tomatoes from Vesuvio and Datterino from Corbara "Azienda Carbone", anchovies, capers, black olives and served with homemade crostini, finished with evoo Letizia from Sicily.
Scaloppine Di Pollo
Thinly pounded chicken breast, floured and sauteed with mushrooms in a butter and wine sauce and served with broccoli rabe and rosemary baked potatoes, finished with evoo Letizia from Sicily.
Tagliata Di Manzo
Dry aged Rib-eye served medium rare over a bed of arugula and cherry tomatoes, topped with shaved Parmigiano Reggiano Vacche Rosse, balsamic glaze from Modena, evoo Letizia from Sicily and served with a side of rosemary baked potatoes.
CONTORNI
PIZZE ROSSE
Bufalina
Tomato Sauce (San Marzano slow food Eccellenze Nolane and San Marzano Rega), imported buffalo mozzarella from Battipaglia, Parmigiano Reggiano vacche rosse, fresh basil and evoo Letizia from Sicily.
Capricciosa
Tomato Sauce (San Marzano slow food Eccellenze Nolane and San Marzano Rega), Fior Di Latte di Agerola, prosciutto cotto (ham), mushrooms, artichokes, black olives, fresh basil and evoo Letizia from Sicily.
Cotto E Funghi
Tomato sauce (San Marzano slow food Eccellenze Nolane and San Marzano Rega), Fior di latte di Agerola, Prosciutto cotto (ham), Mushrooms, fresh basil and evoo Letizia from Sicily.
Diavola
Tomato Sauce (San Marzano slow food Eccellenze Nolane and San Marzano Rega), Fior Di Latte, spicy salame from Calabria, fresh basil and evoo Letizia from Sicily.
Margherita
Tomato Sauce (San Marzano slow food Eccellenze Nolane and San Marzano Rega) Fior Di Latte, fresh basil and evoo Letizia from Sicily.
Marinara
Tomato Sauce (San Marzano slow food Eccellenze Nolane and San Marzano Rega), garlic, oregano, fresh basil and evoo Letizia from Sicily.
Napoletana
Tomato Sauce (San Marzano slow food Eccellenze Nolane and San Marzano Rega) Fior Di Latte, Anchovies , fresh basil and evoo Letizia from Sicily.
Vegetariana
Tomato Sauce (San Marzano slow food Eccellenze Nolane and San Marzano Rega) Fior Di Latte (Latter Sorrentina), zucchine, eggplant, mushrooms, artichoke, broccoli rabe, fresh basil and evoo Letizia from Sicily.
Pizza Parmigiana
Tomato Sauce (San Marzano slow food Eccellenze Nolane and San Marzano Rega) provola di Agerola, Parmigiano Vacche Rosse, fried eggplant, Parmigiano Reggiano Vacche Rosse fondue, organic basil, evoo Letizia from Sicily.
PIZZE BIANCHE
4 Formaggi
Gorgonzola cream, Provola from Agerola, Parmigiano Reggiano Vacche Rosse, Fior di latte (Latteria Sorrentina), Parmigiano Reggiano Vacche Rosse fondue and evoo Letizia from Sicily.
Filetto Di Pomodori
Imported Mozzarella di Bufala campana, cherry tomatoes, shaved Parmigiano Reggiano Vacche Rosse, fresh basil and evoo letizia from Sicily.
Primavera
Fior Di Latte di Agerola (Latteria Sorrentino) , arugula, 24 months aged Prosciutto di Parma, cherry tomatoes, shaved Parmigiano Reggiano Vacche Rosse and evoo Letizia from Sicily.
Salsicce E Friarielli
Provola di Agerola (Latteria Sorrentina), Italian sausage, broccoli rabe, Parmigiano Reggino Vacche Rosse fondue and evoo Letizia from Sicily.
Melanzane e Salsicce
Provolone di Agerola (Latteria Sorrentina), Datterino from Corbara, fried eggplant, Italian Sausage, Parmigiano Reggiano Vacche Rosse fondue, organic basil and evoo Letizia from Sicily.
PIZZE SPECIALI
Pizza Burrata
Imported burrata from Puglia, cherry tomatoes, shaved Parmigiano Reggiano vacche rosse, fresh basil and evoo Letizia from Sicily.
Calzone Classico
Fior Di Latte di Agerola (Latteria Sorretntino), spicy salame from Calabria, ricotta, topped with tomato sauce (san Marzano DOP eccellenze nolane and San Marzano Rega) and fresh basil.
Calzone Song'E Napule
Deep fried calzone stuffed with a touch of San Marzano tomato sauce, ricotta, fior di latte, spicy salame, parmigiano reggiano vacche rosse and fresh basil, topped with San Marzano tomato sauce, parmigiano reggiano vacche rosse, fresh basil and evoo Letizia from Sicily.
Montanara
Deep fried pizza with piennolo del Vesuvio cherry tomatoes, mozzarella (fiordilatte di agerola), Parmigiano Reggiano and basil.
Porcini
Porcini mushrooms, mozzarella (fiordilatte di agerola), shaved Parmigiano Reggiano and truffle oil.
Starita
Tomato Sauce San Marzano DOP, Datterini from Corbara and Piennolo tomatoes, Pecorino Romano Pinna, anchovies from Cetara, Parmigiano Reggiano Vacche Rosse, organic Sicilian oregano and evoo Letizia Sicily.
Tartufata
Truffle cream, mozzarella (fiordilatte di agerola), prosciutto di parma 24 months cured and truffle oil.
Sorrentina
Fior di latte from Agerola, parmigiano reggiano vacche rosse, stracciatella, anchovies from Cantabrian Sea, lemon zest and evoo Letizia from Sicily.
Pizza special black truffle
Pizza Tartare special white truffle
Calzone Aperto speciale
Pizza Nduja
Pizza Autunnale
Pizza with butternut squash, pumpkin seeds, Italian bacon, Provola and sage.
Pizza Carbonara
DOLCI
Tiramisu
Homemade coffee-flavored Italian dessert with cocoa on top.
Nutella Pizza
Pizza dough with Nutella inside and on the top. The Nutella is imported from Italy.
Delizia Al Limone
Soft sponge cake with lemon cream e bathed in lemon infusion covered with delicate lemon glaze
Cheese Cake
Soft dough of cheeses and eggs encased in a fragrant background of shortcrust pastry, all covered from a delicious jam and berries
Coccole
Deep fried dough topped with Nutella.
Ricotta E Pera
Delicate ricotta and Williams pear cream enclosed in two hazelnut biscuits.
Nutella Panna Cotta
Gluten free Italian dessert of sweetened cream thickened with gelatin and molded.
Raspberry Panna Cotta
Gluten free Italian dessert of sweetened cream thickened with gelatin and molded.
Pastiera
Profiterole Chocolate
limone di sorrento
SPECIALS
Squid ink Linguine con le Vongole
Squid ink linguine sauteed with garlic and olive oil, , datterino from Corbara "Azienda Carbone", Piennolo tomatoes from Vesuvio, clams and evoo Letizia from Sicily.
Gnocchi Fresh Black Truffle
Stuffed Gnocchi with a high quality pecorino cheese and black pepper mixture, parmigiano reggiano 24 months fondue, truffle oil, and shaved fresh black truffle.
Grilled Octopus
Pasta alla Calamarata
Pizza Scarpariello
Branzino Sp
Ravioli
Calamari lemon special
Calamaro Ripieno
Cinghiale
Ragù Napoletano
Jumbo Rigatoni with Ragù Napoletano. Slowly cooked ragu with sausages, pork short ribs, ossobuco, ricotta and San marzano tomatoes
Squid Ink Branzino
Gnocchi parmigiana
SOFT DRINKS
