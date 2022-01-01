Song E Napule - NJ 106 Park Ave

Song E Napule - NJ imageView gallery

Popular Items

Margherita
Tartufata
Cotto E Funghi

ANTIPASTI

Burrata

Burrata

$22.00

Imported burrata from Puglia served with arugula, cherry tomatoes, 24 months aged Prosciutto di Parma, shaved Parmigiano Reggiano vacche rosse, balsamic glaze from Modena and evoo Letizia from Sicily.

Carpaccio Di Bresaola

Carpaccio Di Bresaola

$18.00

Carpaccio di bresaola (thinly sliced cured beef) served with arugula, shaved Parmigiano Reggiano vacche rosse, fennel, orange and evoo Letizia from Sicily.

Insalata Caprese

Insalata Caprese

$18.00

Imported buffalo Mozzarella from Battipaglia, served with cuore di bue tomatoes from Sorrento, fresh basil, evoo Letizia from Sicily and basil pesto.

Insalata Di Polpo

$20.00

Chilled Mediterranean Octopus, lemon citronette, served with arugula, lemon and evoo Letizia from Sicily.

Parmigiana Di Melanzane

Parmigiana Di Melanzane

$20.00

Eggplant parmigiana with tomato sauce, smoked mozzarella from Agerola, basil, shaved parmigiano reggiano vacche rosse and evoo Letizia from Sicily.

3 Polpette Al Sugo

3 Polpette Al Sugo

$16.00

3 Homemade meatballs with tomato sauce and Parmigiano Reggiano vacche rosse, fresh basil and evoo Letizia from Sicily.

Calamari Fritti

$20.00

Fried calamari seasoned with salt and pepper and served with San Marzano tomato sauce over a bed of mixed greens.

Polpette di Ricotta

$15.00Out of stock

Deep fried ricotta balls with salame and prosciutto. Served with fonduta and marinara sauce.

Crocche' Di Patate

Crocche' Di Patate

$6.00Out of stock

Hand made potato croquette, filled with smoked buffalo mozzarella cheese and pecorino cheese.

INSALATE

Ceasar Salad

$17.00Out of stock

Romaine lettuce, homemade crostini, shaved Parmigiano Reggiano vacche rosse and homemade caesar dressing.

Pomodorini Salad

Pomodorini Salad

$17.00

Arugula, cherry tomatoes, shaved Parmigiano Reggiano vacche rosse and balsamic vinaigrette and topped with balsamic glaze.

Tuna Salad

$22.00

Marinated Sicilian Tuna in extra virgin olive oil, arugula, cherry tomatoes and buffalo mozzarella, shaved Parmigiano Reggiano Vacche Rosse, fresh basil and evoo Letizia from Sicily.

PRIMI

Gnocchi Sorrentina

Gnocchi Sorrentina

$21.00

Homemade potato dumplings served in a San Marzano tomato sauce with Fior di latte "Latteria Sorrentina", Parmigiano Reggiano vacche rosse, fresh basil and evoo Letizia from Sicily.

Paccheri Genovese

Paccheri Genovese

$25.00

Paccheri from Pastificio Mancini in a slow cooked veal and onion ragú, parmigiano reggiano vacche rosse, fresh basil and evoo Letizia from Sicily.

Paccheri con Polpetta

$22.00

Paccheri from Pastificio Mancini served with two meatballs in an organic San Marzano tomato sauce with shaved Parmigiano Reggiano vacche rosse, fresh basil and evoo Letitia from Sicily.

Spaghetti Scarpariello

Spaghetti Scarpariello

$24.00

Spaghetti from Pastificio Mancini sauteed with datterini from Corbara "Azienda Carbone", piennolo tomatoes from Vesuvio, shaved Parmigiano Reggiano vacche rosse, pecorino Pinna, pepper flakes, fresh basil and evoo Letizia from Sicily.

Spaghetti Alla Nerano

$25.00

Spaghetti from Pastificio Mancini sauteed with zucchine, Parmigiano Reggiano vacche rosse, Pecorino Romano Pinna, shaved Provolone Del Monaco IGP finished with grated lemon zest, fresh basil, fresh mint and evoo Letizia from Sicily.

SECONDI

5 Polpette Al Sugo

5 Polpette Al Sugo

$22.00

5 Homemade meatballs with tomato sauce and Parmigiano Reggiano vacche rosse, fresh basil and evoo Letizia from Sicily.

Branzino All'Acqua Pazza

$28.00

Baked Wild caught Branzino fillet, seasoned with salt and pepper and served with a sauce made with Piennolo tomatoes from Vesuvio, capers, anchovies, seawater from Spain and served with rosemary baked potatoes, organic broccoli rabe, Calabrian chili and evoo Letizia from Sicily.

Pollo Alla Milanese

Pollo Alla Milanese

$24.00

Deep-fried organic chicken breast served with arugula, cherry tomatoes, shaved Parmigiano Reggiano Vacche Rosse, balsamic glaze from Modena and evoo Letizia from Sicily.

Polpo Alla Luciana

$26.00

Baby Octopus slowly cooked in a tomato sauce made with Piennolo tomatoes from Vesuvio and Datterino from Corbara "Azienda Carbone", anchovies, capers, black olives and served with homemade crostini, finished with evoo Letizia from Sicily.

Scaloppine Di Pollo

$24.00

Thinly pounded chicken breast, floured and sauteed with mushrooms in a butter and wine sauce and served with broccoli rabe and rosemary baked potatoes, finished with evoo Letizia from Sicily.

Tagliata Di Manzo

$45.00Out of stock

Dry aged Rib-eye served medium rare over a bed of arugula and cherry tomatoes, topped with shaved Parmigiano Reggiano Vacche Rosse, balsamic glaze from Modena, evoo Letizia from Sicily and served with a side of rosemary baked potatoes.

CONTORNI

Broccoli Rabe

Broccoli Rabe

$13.00

Sautéed broccoli rabe with garlic, evoo and chili flakes.

Patate Al Forno

$12.00

Rosemary and thyme baked potatoes seasoned with Italian butter, salt and pepper.

PIZZE ROSSE

Bufalina

$22.00

Tomato Sauce (San Marzano slow food Eccellenze Nolane and San Marzano Rega), imported buffalo mozzarella from Battipaglia, Parmigiano Reggiano vacche rosse, fresh basil and evoo Letizia from Sicily.

Capricciosa

Capricciosa

$22.00

Tomato Sauce (San Marzano slow food Eccellenze Nolane and San Marzano Rega), Fior Di Latte di Agerola, prosciutto cotto (ham), mushrooms, artichokes, black olives, fresh basil and evoo Letizia from Sicily.

Cotto E Funghi

Cotto E Funghi

$21.00

Tomato sauce (San Marzano slow food Eccellenze Nolane and San Marzano Rega), Fior di latte di Agerola, Prosciutto cotto (ham), Mushrooms, fresh basil and evoo Letizia from Sicily.

Diavola

Diavola

$22.00

Tomato Sauce (San Marzano slow food Eccellenze Nolane and San Marzano Rega), Fior Di Latte, spicy salame from Calabria, fresh basil and evoo Letizia from Sicily.

Margherita

Margherita

$20.00

Tomato Sauce (San Marzano slow food Eccellenze Nolane and San Marzano Rega) Fior Di Latte, fresh basil and evoo Letizia from Sicily.

Marinara

Marinara

$15.00

Tomato Sauce (San Marzano slow food Eccellenze Nolane and San Marzano Rega), garlic, oregano, fresh basil and evoo Letizia from Sicily.

Napoletana

Napoletana

$22.00

Tomato Sauce (San Marzano slow food Eccellenze Nolane and San Marzano Rega) Fior Di Latte, Anchovies , fresh basil and evoo Letizia from Sicily.

Vegetariana

Vegetariana

$21.00

Tomato Sauce (San Marzano slow food Eccellenze Nolane and San Marzano Rega) Fior Di Latte (Latter Sorrentina), zucchine, eggplant, mushrooms, artichoke, broccoli rabe, fresh basil and evoo Letizia from Sicily.

Pizza Parmigiana

$21.00

Tomato Sauce (San Marzano slow food Eccellenze Nolane and San Marzano Rega) provola di Agerola, Parmigiano Vacche Rosse, fried eggplant, Parmigiano Reggiano Vacche Rosse fondue, organic basil, evoo Letizia from Sicily.

PIZZE BIANCHE

4 Formaggi

4 Formaggi

$22.00

Gorgonzola cream, Provola from Agerola, Parmigiano Reggiano Vacche Rosse, Fior di latte (Latteria Sorrentina), Parmigiano Reggiano Vacche Rosse fondue and evoo Letizia from Sicily.

Filetto Di Pomodori

Filetto Di Pomodori

$23.00

Imported Mozzarella di Bufala campana, cherry tomatoes, shaved Parmigiano Reggiano Vacche Rosse, fresh basil and evoo letizia from Sicily.

Primavera

Primavera

$25.00

Fior Di Latte di Agerola (Latteria Sorrentino) , arugula, 24 months aged Prosciutto di Parma, cherry tomatoes, shaved Parmigiano Reggiano Vacche Rosse and evoo Letizia from Sicily.

Salsicce E Friarielli

Salsicce E Friarielli

$24.00

Provola di Agerola (Latteria Sorrentina), Italian sausage, broccoli rabe, Parmigiano Reggino Vacche Rosse fondue and evoo Letizia from Sicily.

Melanzane e Salsicce

$24.00

Provolone di Agerola (Latteria Sorrentina), Datterino from Corbara, fried eggplant, Italian Sausage, Parmigiano Reggiano Vacche Rosse fondue, organic basil and evoo Letizia from Sicily.

PIZZE SPECIALI

Pizza Burrata

Pizza Burrata

$25.00

Imported burrata from Puglia, cherry tomatoes, shaved Parmigiano Reggiano vacche rosse, fresh basil and evoo Letizia from Sicily.

Calzone Classico

Calzone Classico

$24.00

Fior Di Latte di Agerola (Latteria Sorretntino), spicy salame from Calabria, ricotta, topped with tomato sauce (san Marzano DOP eccellenze nolane and San Marzano Rega) and fresh basil.

Calzone Song'E Napule

$24.00

Deep fried calzone stuffed with a touch of San Marzano tomato sauce, ricotta, fior di latte, spicy salame, parmigiano reggiano vacche rosse and fresh basil, topped with San Marzano tomato sauce, parmigiano reggiano vacche rosse, fresh basil and evoo Letizia from Sicily.

Montanara

Montanara

$22.00

Deep fried pizza with piennolo del Vesuvio cherry tomatoes, mozzarella (fiordilatte di agerola), Parmigiano Reggiano and basil.

Porcini

Porcini

$25.00

Porcini mushrooms, mozzarella (fiordilatte di agerola), shaved Parmigiano Reggiano and truffle oil.

Starita

$21.00

Tomato Sauce San Marzano DOP, Datterini from Corbara and Piennolo tomatoes, Pecorino Romano Pinna, anchovies from Cetara, Parmigiano Reggiano Vacche Rosse, organic Sicilian oregano and evoo Letizia Sicily.

Tartufata

Tartufata

$25.00

Truffle cream, mozzarella (fiordilatte di agerola), prosciutto di parma 24 months cured and truffle oil.

Sorrentina

$28.00

Fior di latte from Agerola, parmigiano reggiano vacche rosse, stracciatella, anchovies from Cantabrian Sea, lemon zest and evoo Letizia from Sicily.

Pizza special black truffle

$45.00

Pizza Tartare special white truffle

$60.00Out of stock

Calzone Aperto speciale

$22.00Out of stock

Pizza Nduja

$28.00Out of stock
Pizza Autunnale

Pizza Autunnale

$24.00Out of stock

Pizza with butternut squash, pumpkin seeds, Italian bacon, Provola and sage.

Pizza Carbonara

$24.00

DOLCI

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$12.00

Homemade coffee-flavored Italian dessert with cocoa on top.

Nutella Pizza

Nutella Pizza

$20.00

Pizza dough with Nutella inside and on the top. The Nutella is imported from Italy.

Delizia Al Limone

Delizia Al Limone

$15.00

Soft sponge cake with lemon cream e bathed in lemon infusion covered with delicate lemon glaze

Cheese Cake

$15.00Out of stock

Soft dough of cheeses and eggs encased in a fragrant background of shortcrust pastry, all covered from a delicious jam and berries

Coccole

$22.00

Deep fried dough topped with Nutella.

Ricotta E Pera

Ricotta E Pera

$15.00

Delicate ricotta and Williams pear cream enclosed in two hazelnut biscuits.

Nutella Panna Cotta

Nutella Panna Cotta

$13.00

Gluten free Italian dessert of sweetened cream thickened with gelatin and molded.

Raspberry Panna Cotta

Raspberry Panna Cotta

$13.00

Gluten free Italian dessert of sweetened cream thickened with gelatin and molded.

Pastiera

$12.00

Profiterole Chocolate

$12.00

limone di sorrento

$14.00

SPECIALS

Squid ink Linguine con le Vongole

$26.00

Squid ink linguine sauteed with garlic and olive oil, , datterino from Corbara "Azienda Carbone", Piennolo tomatoes from Vesuvio, clams and evoo Letizia from Sicily.

Gnocchi Fresh Black Truffle

$45.00

Stuffed Gnocchi with a high quality pecorino cheese and black pepper mixture, parmigiano reggiano 24 months fondue, truffle oil, and shaved fresh black truffle.

Grilled Octopus

$24.00Out of stock

Pasta alla Calamarata

$28.00

Pizza Scarpariello

$26.00Out of stock

Branzino Sp

$28.00Out of stock

Ravioli

$30.00Out of stock

Calamari lemon special

$26.00Out of stock

Calamaro Ripieno

$20.00Out of stock

Cinghiale

$28.00Out of stock
Ragù Napoletano

Ragù Napoletano

$35.00

Jumbo Rigatoni with Ragù Napoletano. Slowly cooked ragu with sausages, pork short ribs, ossobuco, ricotta and San marzano tomatoes

Squid Ink Branzino

$28.00Out of stock

Gnocchi parmigiana

$26.00

SOFT DRINKS

A SICILIANA LIMONATA

$5.00

A SICILIANA ARANCIATA

$5.00

SANBITTER ROSSO

$5.00

CRODINO

$5.00

CHINOTTO

$5.00

COKE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

GINGER ALE

$3.00

Virgin Mojito

$3.00Out of stock

WATER

ACQUA SAN PELLEGRINO

$8.00

ACQUA PANNA

$8.00

CAFFE & TEA

ESPRESSO

$3.50+

AMERICANO

$4.50

CAPPUCCINO

$5.00

LATTE

$4.50

TEA CHAMOMILLE

$4.00

TEA BLACK

$4.00

TEA GREEN

$4.00

TEA MINT

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

106 Park Ave, Rutherford, NJ 07070

Directions

Gallery
Song E Napule - NJ image

