Song E Napule - NJ 106 Park Ave

Branzino All'Acqua Pazza

$28.00

Baked Wild caught Branzino fillet, seasoned with salt and pepper and served with a sauce made with Piennolo tomatoes from Vesuvio, capers, anchovies, seawater from Spain and served with rosemary baked potatoes, organic broccoli rabe, Calabrian chili and evoo Letizia from Sicily.