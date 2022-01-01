Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sonny Chub's Premium Pies 3116 S Congress Ave

3116 S Congress Ave

Austin, TX 78704

Popular Items

BYOP Choose up to 6
Sonny's Supreme
Pepperoni

Chubs Clubs

Italian Club

Italian Club

$16.99

Capicola Soprasetta Applewood Ham Genoa Salami Pepperoni Red Onion Bell Pepper Lettuce Tomato Bnanan Pepper 5 Blend Italian Cheese Creamy Balsalmic Mayo on an Italian Hoagie

Veggie Club

Veggie Club

$14.99

Shredded Lettuce, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olives. Red Onions, Tomatoes, Banana Peppers, Cherry Peppers, Spinach. topped with choice of Spicy Mustard, Yellow Mustard, Mayo, or Balsamic. *Cheese is an option.

Meat Ball Chub

Meat Ball Chub

$13.99

Beef & Pork Meatballs in a robust marinara accompanied by bell peppers, red onions & 5 blend italian cheese on a fresh hoagie bun

Hot Ham & Cheese

Hot Ham & Cheese

$10.99Out of stock

Applewood Smoked Ham topped with 5 Blend Italian Cheese, Red Onion, Banana Peppers, & Mayo on a Brioche Bun

Chicken Parmesan (Fried)

Chicken Parmesan (Fried)

$16.99

2 piece Breaded *Spicy Chicken with Red Onion Marinara & 5 Blend Italian Cheese on a Hoagie & Toasted

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Breaded Deep Fried Chicken Patty on a Brioche Bun. Comes with Mayo & Pickle. Your Choice of Regular or Spicy Chicken.

El Diablo Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Breaded Deep Fried Chicken tossed in Hot-n-Spicey Nashville seasoning topped with Mango/Habanero Pickles, Horseradish Aioli, 5 blend Italian Cheese on a Brioche Bun

Hemp Seed Veggie Patty

$10.99

GoodSeed Hemp Seed Veggie Burger topped with Baby Spinach, Tomato, Vegan Mayo on a Brioche Bun

Vegan Meatless Sub

$13.99Out of stock

Appetizers

Toasted Ravioli Spinach & Ricotta stuffed

Toasted Ravioli Spinach & Ricotta stuffed

$14.99Out of stock

Spinach & Ricotta stuffed Ravioli cooked with a crispy coating and topped grated Parmesan cheese with your choice of our House marinara or Ranch dressing for dipping

Soft Pretzels & Beer Cheese

$10.99

(3) Soft Toasted & Seasoned Pretzels served with Hot Beer Cheese

Breaded Buffalo Cauliflower

Breaded Buffalo Cauliflower

$10.99

Spicy Breaded Cauliflower served with Ranch & Spicy Aioli

Fried Mozzeralla Sticks

Fried Mozzeralla Sticks

$10.99

(6) Fried mozzarella sticks served with Chub's Marinara

Basket of French Fries

Basket of French Fries

$5.99

Basket of Golden French Fries

Italian Fries

$6.99

Breaded French Fries tossed with Parmesan & Italian seasoning

Pizza Fries

Pizza Fries

$13.99

Potato slices deep fried then baked in Wood Fire oven topped with 5 Blend Italian Cheese, Crumbled Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, MeatBall, Red Onions & Bell Peppers. Served With Chub's Marinara

Toasted Ravioli Beef stuffed

$13.99

Toasted Ravioli Mushroom (Limited Time)

$10.99Out of stock

Toasted Ravioli Cheese ONLY filled (Limited Time)

$9.99Out of stock

Bowl of Meatballs in Marinara

$11.99

Fried Pickle Spears

$9.99Out of stock

Bowl of VEGAN Meatballs in Marinara

$13.99

Vegan Meatless product in Marinara sauce with Bell Peppers, Red Onions & Vegan Italian Cheese substitute

5 WINGS

$8.99Out of stock

10 WINGS

$16.99Out of stock

Premium Pies

Mike D's Meatballs

Mike D's Meatballs

$24.99

MeatBall Crumbled Italian Sausage 5 Blend Italian Cheese

Pepperoni

$23.99

Pepperoni

Sonny's Supreme

Sonny's Supreme

$25.99

Pepperoni Crumbles Italian Sausage Bell Peppers Red Onion Mushroom

BYOP Choose up to 6

$27.99

Choose up to 6 toppings 3 Veggie Toppings & 3 Meat toppings

Margherita

Margherita

$23.99

Basil Garlic Olive Oil Mozzarella Roma Tomatoes

The King Diamond

The King Diamond

$25.99Out of stock

Sliced Hot Italian Sausage Gorgonzola cheese Caramelized Onion Bell Peppers 5 Blend Italian Cheese Marinara

Test Pressing (5 Blend Cheese ONLY)

Test Pressing (5 Blend Cheese ONLY)

$19.99

5 Italian Bend Cheese ONLY

Vegan Cheese & Veggie

$25.99

Spicy Southern Fried Chicken

$25.99Out of stock

Southern Fried Chicken, Mango Habanero Pickles, Spicy White Aioli Pizza Sauce, 5 blend Italian Cheese topped with Southern Hot Sauce

Italian Specialty

$24.99

Soppressata, Red Onion, Roma Tomato, Hot Cherry Peppers, Arugula and a Balsamic glaze, 5 blend Italian cheese and robust pizza sauce.

The Hustler

$24.99

Ground Beef, Bacon, Red Onion, 5 blend Italian Cheese plus Smokey Provel

Sauces

Beer Cheese

$2.00

Marinara

$1.00

Ranch

$0.50

Spicy Mustard

$0.50

Yellow Mustard

$0.50

Salads

Garden Salad

$5.00Out of stock

Soups

Soup of the Month-Bowl

$8.00Out of stock

Super Bowl Specials

$22 Special

$22.00Out of stock

$32 Special

$32.00Out of stock

$42 Special

$42.00Out of stock

$52 Special

$52.00Out of stock

Tee Shirts

Small #1

$20.00Out of stock

Med #1

$20.00Out of stock

Large #1

$20.00Out of stock

XL #1

$22.00Out of stock

XX #1

$22.00Out of stock

Bottle Sugar Cane Soda

Coke

$3.00Out of stock

Sprite

$3.00Out of stock

Fanta orange

$3.00Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Pizzas, Subs, Pub Food

Location

3116 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704

Directions

