Bars & Lounges
American

Sonny's Patio Pub and Refuge

54 Reviews

$$$

1322 6th Ave N

Nashville, TN 37208

Popular Items

Smashburger

$12.00

american cheese • mustard • white onion and dill pickles • served on a potato roll

Caesar Salad

$10.00

blackened salmon • romaine lettuce • parmesan cheese • croutons • creamy caesar dressing

Chicken Club

$15.00

smoked chicken • bacon • red onion • Duke's mayo • provolone • smear of avocado • served on sourdough bread

Appetizers

Loaded Tots

$9.00

Truffle Parm Tots

$9.00

Animal Tots

$10.00

House Made Chicken Bites

$9.00

hand battered chicken tenders cut into bite size nuggets• choice of two dipping sauces: espresso bbq, ranch, buffalo, or honey mustard

Pretzel Bites

$8.00

stone ground spicy mustard • white pepper jack cheese sauce

Wings

$13.00

house smoked wings • choice of naked, magical dry rub, buffalo, or espresso bbq • served with ranch dressing and celery

Nachos

$9.00

melted queso • cotija crumbles • radish • candied jalapeno • pickled red onions • pico de gallo • avocado crema • corn and flour tortilla chips

Crack Dip

$9.00

cream cheese • black beans • corn • red onion • jalapenos • pico de gallo • house made corn and flour chips

Cinnamon Pretzel Bites

$9.00

Salads

Cobb Salad

$12.00

romaine lettuce • avocado • eggs • bacon • cucumber • tomatoes • cheddar cheese • avocado ranch

Salad Power

$12.00

artisan lettuce • quinoa • toasted almonds • cucumbers • carrots • avocado • radish • feta cheese • citrus vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$10.00

blackened salmon • romaine lettuce • parmesan cheese • croutons • creamy caesar dressing

Flatbread

BBQ Flatbread

$13.00

bbq sauce • mozzarella • red onion • green onion • choice of smoked chicken or brisket

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$13.00

buffalo fried chicken • mozzarella • bleu cheese crumbles • green onions

Pepperoni Flatbread

$12.00

house made tomato sauce • mozzarella • parmesan • pepperoni

Veggie Flatbread

$13.00

Hand-Held

Smashburger

$12.00

american cheese • mustard • white onion and dill pickles • served on a potato roll

Chorizo Burger

$14.00

Southern Jam Burger

$14.00

Cowboy Burger

$14.00

Chicken Club

$15.00

smoked chicken • bacon • red onion • Duke's mayo • provolone • smear of avocado • served on sourdough bread

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

hand battered and pressed fried chicken breast • Duke's mayo • pickles • served on a potato roll • try it buffalo style!

Sonny's Philly

$15.00

Chicken Philly

$14.00

Chicken Parm

$14.00

Sides

Tater Tots

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Caesar

$5.00

Side Bacon

$4.00

Side Avocado

$3.00

Side Sweet Potato Tots

$5.00

Day Drinking Tee's

Extra Small Tee

$20.00

Small Tee

$20.00

Medium Tee

$20.00

Large Tee

$20.00

Extra Large Tee

$20.00

XXL Tee

$20.00

Day Drinking Tanks

Extra Small Tank

$20.00

Small Tank

$20.00

Medim Tank

$20.00

Large Tank

$20.00

Extra Large Tank

$20.00

XXL Tank

$20.00

RETAIL

Day Drinking Summer Tee's

Extra Small Tee

$20.00

Small Tee

$20.00

Medium Tee

$20.00

Large Tee

$20.00

Extra Large Tee

$20.00

XXL Tee

$20.00

Day Drinking Summer Tanks

Extra Small Tank

$20.00

Small Tank

$20.00

Medim Tank

$20.00

Large Tank

$20.00

Extra Large Tank

$20.00

XXL Tank

$20.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:30 am
Monday9:00 am - 3:30 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:30 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:30 am
Thursday9:00 am - 3:30 am
Friday9:00 am - 3:30 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:30 am
Restaurant info

A Fun-Lover's Neighborhood hangout serving up Good Mood Food, Power-Packed Drinks, and an Action-Packed atmosphere with great food, second to none hospitality, large open-air seating, and bar games galore. Sonny's features a "Wide Open Space for your next great escape!"

Website

Location

1322 6th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37208

Directions

