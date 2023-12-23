Sonny's Kitchen Oregon
101 South Main Street
Oregon, WI 53575
Full Menu
Breakfast Specials
- Chopped Steak & Eggs$13.49
8 oz chopped steak, two eggs any style, served with hash browns and a choice of toast or pancakes
- Corned Beef Hash & Eggs$11.99
Corned beef hash, two eggs any style, served with hash browns. Choice of toast or pancakes
- Country Fried Chicken & Eggs$13.99
8 oz breaded chicken breast topped with sausage gravy, and served with two eggs any style, hash browns, and your choice of toast or pancakes
- Country Fried Steak & Eggs$14.69
11 oz breaded country fried steak topped with sausage gravy. Served with two eggs any style, hash browns, and your choice of toast or pancakes
- Egg Muffin Sandwich$9.69
A toasted English muffin topped with an over-hard egg, sausage patty and American cheese. Served with hash browns
- Meat & Eggs$11.29
Your choice of ham, bacon or sausage served with two eggs any style, hash browns, and your choice of toast or pancakes
- Meat & Eggs (No Meat)$8.69
Two eggs any style, hash browns, and your choice of toast or pancakes
- Sirloin Steak & Eggs$16.99
8 oz sirloin steak served with two eggs, any style, hash browns. Choice of toast or pancakes
Biscuits & Gravy
Scramblers
Eggs Benedicts
- Avocado Benedict$13.49
Toasted English muffin topped with grilled tomatoes, spinach & avocado, two medium poached eggs, topped with bacon & hollandaise sauce
- Full Classic Eggs Benedict$12.69
Toasted English muffin topped with two slices of Canadian bacon, two medium poached eggs and finished with creamy hollandaise sauce
- Half Classic Classic Eggs Benedict$11.29
Toasted English muffin topped with two slices of Canadian bacon, two medium poached eggs and finished with creamy hollandaise sauce
- Mediterranean Benedict$11.99
Toasted English muffin topped with grilled tomatoes & spinach, two medium poached eggs and topped with diced tomatoes, feta cheese & hollandaise sauce
- Smoked Sausage Benedict$12.79
Toasted English muffin topped with Polish sausage, two medium poached eggs & hollandaise sauce
Omelets
- Bacon, Spinach, Tomato & Avocado Omelet$12.49
Bacon, spinach, tomato and Cheddar cheese
- Gyro Omelet$12.99
Gyro meat, onions, tomatoes and feta cheese
- Ham & Cheese Omelet$11.99
Classic cubed ham and American cheese
- Meat Lover's Omelet$12.99
Ham, bacon, sausage and Cheddar cheese
- Smoked Sausage Omelet$12.99
Polish sausage, onion, green peppers, Cheddar cheese and mushrooms
- Southwest Omelet$12.69
Spicy chorizo sausage, onions, peppers, mushrooms and pepper Jack cheese
- Ultimate Omelet$13.89
Ham, bacon, sausage, onions, peppers, mushrooms and Cheddar cheese
- Vegetarian Omelet$12.29
Onions, peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, broccoli, spinach and Swiss cheese
- Cheese Omelet$10.99
Skillets
- Bacon & Spinach Skillet$12.69
Bacon, spinach and onions, topped with feta cheese and hollandaise sauce
- California Skillet$13.39
Spinach, bacon, Cheddar cheese, three eggs any style, topped with tomato and avocado
- Chicken Fajita Skillet$12.69
Grilled chicken breast mixed with onions, tomatoes, peppers, mushrooms and fajita seasoning, topped with Cheddar cheese
- Lumberjack Skillet$13.09
Corned beef hash, onions, peppers, mushrooms and Cheddar cheese
- Meat Lover Skillet$12.79
Bacon, ham, sausage and Cheddar cheese with three eggs any style
- Mexican Skillet$12.79
Chorizo, onions, tomatoes, jalapeños, Cheddar cheese and three eggs any style
- Smoked Sausage Skillet$12.99
Polish sausage, onion, Cheddar cheese, green peppers & mushrooms
- Southwest Skillet$12.69
Spicy chorizo sausage, onions, peppers and mushrooms, topped with pepper Jack cheese and hollandaise sauce
- Steak Fajita Skillet$13.99
Mixed with onions, tomatoes, peppers, mushrooms and fajita seasoning, topped with Cheddar cheese
Breakfast Sides
- Hash Browns$4.49
- Smoked Ham$5.19
- Bacon Strips$4.99
3 pcs
- Sausage Links$4.99
3 pcs
- Sausage Patty$4.99
2 pcs
- Bowl of Oatmeal$5.79
Until 11am
- Fresh Fruit$3.00
- Subcakes$2.89
- 1 Egg$1.99
- 2 Egg$3.78
- Side Corned Beef Hash$5.79
- 1 Pc. French Toast$5.49
- 1 Crepe$4.29
- Peanut Butter$0.50
- Side Sausage Gravy$1.99
- Side Hollandaise Sauce$1.99
- Side Smoked Sausage$4.99
- Toast$2.89
- Raisin Toast$2.99
- English Muffin$2.99
- Bisguit$2.99
Burgers
- Bacon & Pepper Jack Burger$13.19
Topped with two strips of bacon, pepper Jack cheese and onion straws, served on a brioche bun
- Bacon Avocado Burger$13.49
Topped with two strips of bacon & avocado, served on a brioche bun
- Cheeseburger$12.29
Topped with your choice of Cheddar, pepper Jack, Swiss or American cheese, served on a brioche bun
- Great Basic Hamburger$10.88
A great, basic hamburger grilled fresh and served on a brioche bun
- Jalapeño Bacon Burger$13.09
Topped with jalepeños, two strips of bacon, & pepper Jack cheese, served on a brioche bun
- Mushroom & Swiss Burger$12.79
Served with sautéed mushrooms topped with Swiss cheese, served on a brioche bun
- The Big BBQ Burger$13.89
The same old BBQ burger just got a lot bigger. Topped with our BBQ sauce and American cheese, it is now stacked with two slices of our thick cut fried onion rings, served on a brioche bun
- Wisconsin Cheese Curd Burger$13.79
A Wisconsin favorite, a traditional cheeseburger stacked with our mouth-melting cheese curds served on a brioche bun
Chicken Sandwiches
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$12.79
Fried crispy chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce and topped with Swiss cheese. Served on a brioche bun with seasoned mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and onions
- Grilled Chicken Spinach Melt$12.79
Grilled chicken, spinach, red pepper & pepper Jack cheese served on sourdough
- Grilled Chicken, Bacon & Avocado Sandwich$13.49
Grilled chicken breast topped with two strips of bacon & avocado. Served on a bioche bun
- Hawaiian Chicken Melt$12.79
Mozzarella cheese, pineapple, bacon & grilled chicken on grilled sourdough
Basic Sandwiches
- B.L.T$8.49
Classic combo of bacon, lettuce and sliced tomato on toast
- Chicken Croissant$9.69
Our homemade chicken salad, garnished with lettuce and tomato
- Grilled Cheese$8.39
Slices of American cheese grilled between two slices of white bread
- Grilled Ham & Cheese$9.39
Slices of ham and American cheese grilled between two slices of white bread
- Tuna Croissant$9.69
Our homemade tuna salad, garnished with lettuce and tomato
- Turkey Cranberry Croissant$11.99
Turkey, lettuce, tomatoes, pecans, cranberries and mayonnaise
Specialty Sandwiches
- French Dip$12.69
Sliced roast beef and mozzarella cheese on a french roll with a side of au jus
- Gyro$12.69
Slices of gyro meat topped with onions and tomatoes, served in pita bread and accompanied with cucumber sauce on the side
- Patty Melt$12.39
Half pound beef patty topped with American cheese and sautéed onions on grilled marble rye
- Philly Steak$12.99
A french roll stuffed with sliced roast beef, an mixture of sautéed peppers, mushrooms and onions, and mozzerella cheese
- Turkey Club$12.39
Thin slices of turkey breast, bacon, tomatoes, lettuce and seasoned mayo on white toast
Wraps
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.79
Crispy chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, and buffalo sauce
- Chicken Fajita Wrap$12.49
Grilled chicken slices, onions, peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, Cheddar cheese and fajita seasonings wrapped in a flour tortilla
- Club Wrap$13.29
Ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, Cheddar cheese, ranch, wrapped in a flour tortilla
- Crispy Chicken Wrap$12.79
Two chicken breaded chicken strips, tomatoes, lettuce, ranch and Cheddar cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla
- Gryo Wrap$13.09
Gyro meat, onions, tomatoes, and feta cheese
- Turkey Cranberry Wrap$12.79
Turkey, lettuce, tomatoes, pecans, cranberries and mayonnaise
Salads & Soups
- Chicken & Spinach Salad$12.99
Grilled chicken breast served over fresh spinach, topped with hard-boiled egg, fresh mushrooms, bacon and diced tomatoes. Served with your choice of dressing
- Crispy Chicken Salad$12.99
Chicken tenders, tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, hard-boiled eggs, onions and shredded Cheddar cheese served over a bed of spring mixed. Served with your choice of dressing
- Homemade Soup of the Day$5.29
Bowl. Ask your server what's cooking today
- Steak & Spinach Salad$15.99
Served over fresh spinach, topped with hard-boiled egg, fresh mushrooms, bacon and diced tomatoes. Served with your choice of dressing
- Strawberry Pecan Grilled Chicken Salad$12.99
Spring mixed, strawberries, pecans, dry cranberries, tomatoes, and feta cheese crumble
- Strawberry Pecan Grilled Steak Salad$16.29
Spring mixed, strawberries, pecans, dry cranberries, tomatoes, and feta cheese crumble
Appetizers
- Cheese Curds$9.59
Wisconsin's specialty
- Chicken Quesadilla$10.09
Chicken, onions, tomatoes and cheese grilled in a tortilla
- Chicken Tenders$9.49
Five lightly breaded chicken tenderloins, fried till golden
- Full Onion Rings$9.89
Sliced onions battered and fried until crunchy
- Half Onion Rings$6.39
Sliced onions battered and fried until crunchy
- Sweet Potato Fries$4.50
Lunch & Dinner Sides
From the Griddle
Crepes
French Toast
- Texas Style French Toast$9.69
Three thick bread slices soaked in batter and grilled golden brown
- Stuffed French Toast$10.29
Our french toast with a twist. Stuffed with whipped cream cheese and your choice of fresh strawberries, banana or blueberries
- Sonny's Special$11.79
Two slices of Texas french toast, two eggs any style and your choice of bacon or sausage
- Very Berry Homestyle Cinnamon French Toast$12.99
Four slices of our homestyle cinnamon bread, battered & grilled topped with fresh berries
- Homestyle French Toast$11.99
Four slices of our homestyle cinnamon bread, battered and grilled. Served with two eggs any style and your choice of two strips of bacon or two sausage links
Pancakes
- One Pc Buttermilk Pancakes$5.69
Our fluffy buttermilk cakes
- Two Pcs Buttermilk Pancakes$7.99
Our fluffy buttermilk cakes
- Three Pcs Buttermilk Pancakes$9.59
Our fluffy buttermilk cakes
- Dutch Apple Pancakes$10.29
Two buttermilk pancakes topped with cinnamon apples, raisins & pecans, lightly drizzled with caramel sauce, whipped cream and powdered sugar
- OREO Pancakes$9.29
Two pancakes, with OREO cookie crumbles, topped with chocolate syrup
- Early Bird$11.29
Two pancakes, two eggs any style and your choice of bacon or sausage
Waffles
- Belgian Waffle$8.89
Served hot off the griddle
- Waffle Combo$12.99
Large waffle served with two eggs any style and your choice of three strips bacon or three sausage links
- Chicken & Waffles$12.99
Three pieces of chicken strips over our homemade waffle
- Strawberry Pecan Waffle$11.29
Pecans & strawberries drizzled with caramel & chocolate syrup
Seniors
Senior Breakfast
- Senior Two Egg Omelet$9.49
A two egg omelet made with your choice of ham, bacon or sausage, and American cheese. Served with potatoes and toast on the side
- Senior Chopped Steak & Eggs$11.19
Chopped steak served with two eggs any style, potatoes, and your choice of toast or pancakes
- Senior Egg & Pancake$8.59
One egg prepared any style, two pancakes and choice of bacon or sausage
- Senior Texas French Toast$7.49
Two pieces of thick-sliced french toast
- Senior Belgian Waffle$8.09
Until 2pm. Made fresh
Senior Lunch & Dinner
- Senior Butterflied Shrimp$11.49
Six juicy butterflied shrimp
- Senior Chicken Strips$10.49
Three lightly breaded chicken strips
- Senior Chopped Steak$10.89
8 oz steak char-grilled to perfection and topped with grilled onions
- Senior Ham Steak$10.79
Thick slice of juicy ham
- Senior Hot Beef$10.40
Juicy beef served with mashed potatoes, soup or salad
- Senior Hot Turkey$10.40
Juicy turkey served with mashed potatoes, soup or salad
Daily Specials
Monday Breakfast
Monday Lunch
Tuesday Lunch
Wednesday Breakfast
Wednesday Lunch
Thursday Breakfast
Thursday Lunch
Friday Breakfast
Friday Lunch
Friday Dinner
Saturday Breakfast
Saturday Lunch
Sunday Breakfast
Sunday Lunch
Kids
Kids Breakfast
Kids Lunch & Dinner
Drinks
Beverages
Shakes
Floats
Retail
Hot Sauce
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
